Laptops under 30,000: Dell, Lenovo, HP top the list on Amazon

Gadgets are an essential part of our daily lives. There is no escaping from them today. Laptops would top the list of must-have gadgets, no matter who you are and what your profile. The good news is that such products are now available across a vast price range.

If you are price sensitive and want a decent laptop within your budget, it should not be a huge challenge. Amazon has laptops from the affordable to the expensive. In case, you are looking for laptops within ₹30,000, here's a list to consider:



1) Dell Vostro 3405 14" (35.56cms) HD AG Display Laptop



This laptop from Dell is available in four different price points, though the base price is within ₹30,000 ( ₹29,990.00). It is meant for personal use and comes with 14 inch screen size. There is an exchange offer too where you get up to ₹18,200 off.



Some features:

1) Processor: AMD Athlon Silver 3050U

2) Operating system: ‎Windows 10

3) RAM: 4 GB

4) Display:14.0-inch HD, anti-glare LED

5) Item width: ‎23.9 cm

6) Weight: ‎1 kg 580 gms



MRP: ₹43,176.00

Price: ₹29,990.00



2) HP Chromebook 14-inch

This 14-inch slim and lightweight touchscreen laptop can be used both for personal and business purposes. It comes with a built-in voice-enabled Google Assistant. You can ask questions, set reminders, play videos, control your home, and basically do a lot more. This too comes with an exchange offer where you get as much as ₹18,200 off.



Some features:

1) Processor: ‎Celeron

2) RAM: ‎4 GB

3) Hard drive: 64 GB

4) Connectivity: ‎Bluetooth, Wi-Fi enabled

5) Front webcam resolution: ‎640 MP

6) Display: 14 inches

7) Weight: ‎1 kg 460 gms

8) Item width: ‎32.6 cm



MRP: ₹29,741.00

Deal of the day: ₹26,990.00



3) Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 1

This laptop from Lenovo can be used as a personal computer, for business purpose and by students. This too comes with an exchange policy, wherein you could avail as much as ₹18,250 off.



Some features:

1) Processor: Intel Celeron N4020

2) Pre-installed: MS Office Home and Student 2019

3) Operating system: Windows 10 Home with lifetime validity, free upgrade to Windows 11 (whenever it is available)

4) Display: 11.6 inch high definition

5) RAM: 4GB



MRP: ₹41,890.00

Price: ₹27,390.00



4) HP Chromebook x360 14-inch

This HP laptop is meant for students. It comes with a voice-enabled Google Assistant, which will help you with all kinds of questions, let you can set reminders, play videos and control your home among a host of other things. This too comes with an exchange offer where you can get a discount of as much as ₹18,200.

Some features:

Processor: AMD 3015Ce

RAM: 4 GB

Operating system: Chrome OS

Connectivity: Bluetooth, Wi-Fi enabled

Display: 14 inches

Special feature: Touchscreen, anti-glare screen, full size keyboard



MRP: ₹36,358.00

Deal of the day: ₹29,990.00



At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.





