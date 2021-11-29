Home / Shop Now / Electronics / Laptops under 30,000: Dell, Lenovo, HP top the list on Amazon
electronics

Laptops under 30,000: Dell, Lenovo, HP top the list on Amazon

You can find laptops in many different price ranges. We have listed for you some of the best-selling laptops in the under 30,000 category. Check it out.
There are many options for laptops below <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>30,000.
There are many options for laptops below 30,000.
Published on Nov 29, 2021 09:04 PM IST
Copy Link
ByNivedita Mishra

Gadgets are an essential part of our daily lives. There is no escaping from them today. Laptops would top the list of must-have gadgets, no matter who you are and what your profile. The good news is that such products are now available across a vast price range.

If you are price sensitive and want a decent laptop within your budget, it should not be a huge challenge. Amazon has laptops from the affordable to the expensive. In case, you are looking for laptops within 30,000, here's a list to consider:

1) Dell Vostro 3405 14" (35.56cms) HD AG Display Laptop

B08X4NYNHW

This laptop from Dell is available in four different price points, though the base price is within 30,000 ( 29,990.00). It is meant for personal use and comes with 14 inch screen size. There is an exchange offer too where you get up to 18,200 off. 

Some features:
1) Processor: AMD Athlon Silver 3050U
2) Operating system: ‎Windows 10
3) RAM: 4 GB
4) Display:14.0-inch HD, anti-glare LED
5) Item width: ‎23.9 cm
6) Weight: ‎1 kg 580 gms

MRP: 43,176.00
Price: 29,990.00

2) HP Chromebook 14-inch

B08C5W6PL2

This 14-inch slim and lightweight touchscreen laptop can be used both for personal and business purposes. It comes with a built-in voice-enabled Google Assistant. You can ask questions, set reminders, play videos, control your home, and basically do a lot more. This too comes with an exchange offer where you get as much as 18,200 off. 

Some features:
1) Processor: ‎Celeron
2) RAM: ‎4 GB
3) Hard drive: 64 GB
4) Connectivity: ‎Bluetooth, Wi-Fi enabled
5) Front webcam resolution: ‎640 MP
6) Display: 14 inches
7) Weight: ‎1 kg 460 gms
8) Item width: ‎32.6 cm

MRP: 29,741.00
Deal of the day: 26,990.00

3) Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 1

B09G9ZPV38

This laptop from Lenovo can be used as a personal computer, for business purpose and by students. This too comes with an exchange policy, wherein you could avail as much as 18,250 off. 

Some features:
1) Processor: Intel Celeron N4020
2) Pre-installed: MS Office Home and Student 2019
3) Operating system: Windows 10 Home with lifetime validity, free upgrade to Windows 11 (whenever it is available)
4) Display: 11.6 inch high definition
5) RAM: 4GB

MRP: 41,890.00
Price: 27,390.00

4) HP Chromebook x360 14-inch

B09CMM1XBZ

This HP laptop is meant for students. It comes with a voice-enabled Google Assistant, which will help you with all kinds of questions, let you can set reminders, play videos and control your home among a host of other things. This too comes with an exchange offer where you can get a discount of as much as 18,200.

 

 

 

 

Some features:
Processor: AMD 3015Ce
RAM: 4 GB
Operating system: Chrome OS
Connectivity: Bluetooth, Wi-Fi enabled
Display: 14 inches
Special feature: Touchscreen, anti-glare screen, full size keyboard

MRP: 36,358.00
Deal of the day: 29,990.00

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
gadget
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, November 29, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out