Laptops with 16GB RAM offer better user experience. Check out our favourites

Our increasing dependence on laptop has meant processing of large amount of data on a daily basis. To ensure our everyday operations run smoothly and the speed of the laptop is not compromised in any which way, it is advisable to go for laptop with 16GB of RAM. You can feel the difference of working on a laptop with 16GB RAM. The work will begin to feel like play and you won't have to endure the long time spent waiting for loading of apps or internet pages.









Prices of laptop with 16GB RAM at a glance:

Laptops with 16GB RAM Prices in India Lenovo IdeaPad 3 11th Gen Intel Core i5 ₹ 59,990.00 HP Pavilion 14, Intel 11th Gen Core i5 ₹ 68,990.00 ASUS VivoBook 14 (2021) ₹ 59,990.00 Mi Notebook Ultra 3.2K resolution display Intel Core i5-11300H 11th Gen ₹ 65,499.00

Especially if you are a business professional or a person with great multimedia needs, then it is important to invest in a laptop with a large RAM. It gives you a better user experience and is good for storage purpose too. So, if you are someone struggling with slow speed, then it is time to make the switch.

To help you with the selection, we have rounded up a few options from renowned brand which come with 16GB RAM. Another plus is all of the listed laptops are thin, lightweight and elegant in design. So, scroll down and check out the other amazing features of the laptops.







1. Lenovo IdeaPad 3 11th Gen Intel Core i5

This laptop has a 14 inch full HD display screen which is also anti-glare. It makes for a perfect pick for student, working professionals and businessmen. It has a sleek design, is available in arctic grey and is lightweight.



Other features:

1) Processor: 11th Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 | Speed: 2.4 GHz (Base) - 4.2 GHz (Max) | 4 Cores | 8MB Cache

2) Operating system: Pre-loaded Windows 11 Home with lifetime validity

3) Memory and storage: 16GB RAM | 512 GB SSD





2. HP Pavilion 14, Intel 11th Gen Core i5

This laptop is available in three colour variants and is a best pick for gaming and personal purposes. It has a 14 inch full HD display screen, a backlit keyboard, a fingerprint reader and more. It is also sleek in design and lightweight.



Other features:

1) Processor: Intel 11th Gen Core i5- 1155G7 (up to 4.5 GHz with Intel Turbo Boost Technology{2g}, 8 MB L3 cache, 4 cores, 8 threads)

2) Operating system: Windows 11 Home

3) Memory: 16 GB SDRAM (2 x 8 GB) | Storage: 512 GB SSD





3. ASUS VivoBook 14 (2021)

This laptop has a screen size of 14 inch which is also anti-glare. It is available in transparent silver colour, is thin and lightweight by design. A good pick for students, business professionals and those with multimedia needs, this laptop also comes with an eye care mode.



Other fetaures:

1) Processor: Intel Core i7-1065G7, 1.3 GHz base speed, up to 3.9 GHz max turbo speed, 4 cores, 8 Threads, 8MB Cache

2) Graphics: Integrated Intel UHD Graphics

3) RAM size: 16 GB | 512GB SSD

4) Operating system: Windows 11 Home with lifetime validity



4. Mi Notebook Ultra 3.2K resolution display Intel Core i5-11300H 11th Gen

This laptop comes with a screen size of 15.6 inch. It has a backlit keyboard and fingerprint sensor. It is thin and lightweight in design and is available in two variants - Mi Notebook Ultra 15 and Mi Notebook Ultra 17. For this discussion, we have considered the former variant.



Other features:

1) Processor: 11th Gen Intel Tiger Lake Core i5-11300H processor| Speed: 3.1 GHz(base) - 4.4 GHz(max) | 4 cores | 8 Threads | 8 MB Cache

2) Memory & storage: 16GB RAM | 512GB SSD

3) Operating system: Windows 10 Home

4) Graphics: Intel Iris Xe graphics





