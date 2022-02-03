Laptops with 256 GB SSD boost speed of system and your efficiency. See top picks

If you want to boost your work efficiency and want a user-friendly laptop, then opt for one with a large storage capacity - in other words, with a large solid state drive (SSD). The storage capacity of SSD is an important aspect to consider when buying a laptop. Almost every decent laptop these days have a SSD. The function of SSD is to increase the overall speed of the system. It allows for quick opening of files, fast transfer of data, improved speed of operating system boot time and software run time.





Prices of products at a glance:

Product Price in India Dell New 14 Thin & Light Intel i3-1005G1 Laptop ₹ 42,890.00 Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 10th Gen Intel Core i3 ₹ 40,350.00 ASUS VivoBook 14 (2021) ₹ 39,990.00 AVITA PURA E14 NSA6ING541-SGC Thin and Light 14 inches Laptop ₹ 25,840.00

Therefore, it is crucial you choose a laptop with an SSD storage capacity of 256 GB for efficient performance. There are many laptops available on Amazon which have a SSD storage capacity of 256 GB and to make things easy for you, we have prepared a list below. It consists of laptops with renowned brands like Dell, HP, ASUS and more.



If you're tired of your system taking forever to open a file or transfer data, then you know it is time to switch to a better one and not let slow working of the system hamper your productivity. So, scroll down and take a look at the list below.



1. Dell New 14 Thin & Light Intel i3-1005G1 Laptop

This laptop has a screen size of 14 inches and is thin and lightweight. It is available in black colour and comes with 256 GB SSD which ensures fast speed of the system.



Other features:

1) Processor: 10th Generation Intel Core i3-1005G1 processor

2) Memory and storage: 4GB RAM |1TB hard disk drive

3) Display: 1920 x 1080 resolution, anti-glare LED backlight narrow border WVA display

4) Operating system: Windows 10 Home

5) Graphics: Intel UHD graphics with shared graphics memory





2. Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 10th Gen Intel Core i3

This laptop has a screen size of 15.6 inches. It is available in platinum grey colour and is both thin and lightweight. It comes equipped with powerful 45Wh battery which can last up to eight hours. Also, you can get 80% charged laptop in just an hour. Owing to 256 GB SSD, the speed of this device is good and, therefore, it is a good investment for long-term purpose.



Other features:

1) Processor: 10th Gen Intel Core i3-1005G1

2) Display: 1366x768 resolution | Brightness: 220 nits | Anti-glare

3) Memory and storage: 8GB RAM, upgradable to 12GB

4) Operating system: Windows 10 Home

5) Graphics: Intel UHD 600 Integrated Graphics



3. ASUS VivoBook 14 (2021)

This laptop from ASUS is available in a stunning transparent silver colour. It is lightweight, thin and, therefore, easy to carry. It comes with a fingerprint reader and two-cell Li-ion battery.



Other features:

1) Processor: 11th Gen Intel Core i3-1115G4 processor

2) Resolution: 1920 x 1080

3) Operating system: Pre-loaded Windows 10 Home with lifetime validity

4) Memory and storage: 8GB RAM, upgradeable up to 12GB | 256GB SSD with HDD housing for storage expansion.





4. AVITA PURA E14 NSA6ING541-SGC Thin and Light 14 inches Laptop

This laptop is available in a shadow grey colour. It has a screen size of 14 inches and weighs only 1.34 kg. It is a great pick for students, business professionals and people with multimedia needs.



Other features:

1) Processor: APU Dual Core A6 9220e, base processor speed 2.4 GHz, max speed 2.8G

2) Operating system: Pre-loaded Windows 10 Home with lifetime validity

3) Memory and storage: 8 GB RAM with AMD Radeon R4 | 256GB SSD

4) Resolution: 1920 x 1080 pixels



