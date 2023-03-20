LG 1 ton 4-star AI dual inverter split AC is the solution to raging summer heat

Air conditioners have provided relief during summer for a long time now. Earlier, air conditioners were focussed solely on cooling, but it was soon determined that preserving energy is also important. There are several certifications and ratings given to appliances around the world. In the Indian context, the BEE star rating is given to appliances to determine the energy saving capabilities. The LG 1 ton 4-star AC receives a high star rating and comes with multiple features to ease the wrath of summer. Let's take a closer look at the air conditioner.

Summer is getting hotter everywhere in India. Since a number of cities and states fall on or near the equator, the temperature during summer skyrockets. People find the restless due to the constant heat waves, sweating and humidity. This can lead to bad mood and great discomfort. The weather outdoor can not be changed, and we will endure the summer. However, that does not mean nothing can be done about it.

Basic features

The capacity of any air conditioner plays a major role on its usage and cooling power. Air conditioners with 1 ton capacity are popular in Indian households, and is considered enough for most rooms. The 1 ton capacity is ideal for most Indian homes. The LG 1 ton 4 star air conditioner can cool any room up to 110 sq. ft. The powerful air circulation and 4 way air swing make use of the entire capacity, and provides crisp cooling.

The 4-star energy rating is an indication of the power and electricity consumption that the air conditioner is capable of. This air conditioner consumes 571.99 units of electricity every year. This will give you an insight into the energy saving capability of the air conditioner.

This air conditioner also come with 6-in-1 cooling modes. The air conditioner detects the number of humans, level of movement and the amount of heat in any room. This allows it to provide efficient and optimal cooling smartly, without requiring temperature adjusts every now and then. The VIRAAT mode is exceptionally powerful and provides high-performing cooling for everyone in the room.

The dual inverter technology reduces the noise of the AC while it's operational. Air conditioners make noise when they are cooling at the highest capacity, and that can interrupt your sleep. Dual inverter technology is used in the outdoor unit of the air conditioner.

Special features

Autoclean

Cleaning of the air conditioner happens only once or twice in a year in most homes. However, the machine keeps collecting dust and impurities over the period of operations. This affects the cooling performance of the air conditioner. The LG 1 ton 4-star AC comes with autoclean functionality. It is important to understand that the 4-star AC will need servicing and maintenance, but the cooling will not get affected as it will get rid of minor dust and impurities on its own.

Stabilizer free operations

Stabilizer is an important purchase made with the air conditioner. It prevents the air conditioner from getting affected during power outages and voltage fluctuations. This affects the performance of the air conditioner, and voltage fluctuations can cause short circuits and major faults. The LG 1 ton 4-star AC comes with stabilizer free operations. The dual-inverter compressor takes care of any voltage fluctuations and keeps the air conditioner in a sound shape.

Low gas detection

Low gas keeps your air conditioner from working optimally. Most users detect the low gas problem when the air conditioner has stopped cooling entirely. The LG 1 ton 4-star AC has low gas detection and indication. You can get the gas filled, and the machine serviced in due time, rather than waiting for efficient cooling.

Solid build

The LG 1 ton 4-star AC has a 100% Copper condenser and Ocean Black anti-corrosive build. This keeps the health of the air conditioner high and running for long. The internal components tend to get damaged faster than the frame of the air conditioner. The Copper condenser provides better cooling and the anti-corrosion properties make it a long-lasting product.