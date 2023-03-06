LG 190L: A suitable 5-star single door refrigerator for your home

Starting off with the features that are basic but essential for every household. Refrigerators run all day, and this can hike up your energy bills. Saving on energy consumption and bills is important, especially in the metro cities of the country. The LG 190L comes with a 5-star BEE rating that ensures consumption of energy, resulting in lesser electricity bills overtime. For those thinking, BEE rating is given to electrical appliances by Bureau of Energy Efficiency, It is a scale of one to five stars where higher star rating means your energy consumption is in check.

The LG 190L ticks both the boxes. The single door direct-cool refrigerator comes with all the essential features and functions along with a 5-star BEE rating for 2023. It is a great option for people who need a refrigerator without worrying about spending a lot of money. In this article, we will take a closer look at the 5-star single door refrigerator and see what it has to offer.

It is hard to imagine a modern kitchen without a refrigerator . Refrigerators have become synonymous with modern kitchens, and the technology is now moving towards more advanced technologies. All these technologies look good, but more features might mean more power consumption. Having a refrigerator suited for your household is good, but it gets better if it also saves energy and electricity bill in the long run.

The design of the refrigerator is stylish and can elevate the look of any kitchen setup. The total capacity of 190 litres is divided among the freezer and the fresh food compartment. The freezer has a capacity of 22.5 Litres, while the fresh food capacity is 165 Litre. This capacity is ideal for a family of 2–3 people, couples and bachelors. There are separate ice trays, chiller and egg tray to segregate all your food products.

The 5-star single door refrigerator offers good performance along with silent operations. You do not need to worry about any sound coming out of the refrigerator, even during power and voltage fluctuations.

Special features

The LG 190L might look very basic, but it does come with some special features that make the refrigerator a good option for a number of people. The first noticeable thing is the stabilizer-free operations. This keeps the refrigerator safe from the voltage fluctuations affecting the components of the product.

You will be pleasantly surprised to know that the refrigerator can also run on solar energy. However, you need to have a solar power infrastructure at your home.

The toughened glass shelves with frame make the refrigerator sturdier and more durable. The ‘Moist-n-Fresh’ technology keep the nutrients of fruits and vegetables intact for long. You get a 12.6 Litre vegetable tray to store all your essential vegetables without worrying about running out of space.

One of the most special features is the additional storage drawer at the bottom of the refrigerator. This is a no-freeze dry drawer, ideal for storing vegetables like potatoes, onions, ginger and garlic. This allows you to keep all your vegetables in one place, working as a complete storage solution.

For safety, the LG 190L has a lock mechanism on the door, with ant-rat bite door sleeve. The antibacterial gasket keeps all the germ and bacteria build up inside your refrigerator. You do not have to worry about encountering a smelling refrigerator after coming back home from a long trip.

Conclusion

Everyone might be shifting towards bigger refrigerators with more features, but the LG 190L checks out all the boxes for basic features and essential functionalities. You get good storage, safety features, and options that will keep your fruits and vegetables fresh. The power consumption of the refrigerator is low, and the 5-star BEE rating adds to the energy conservation. Additionally, you get a 10-year warranty on the compressor, making it a future-proof option. The refrigerator is priced at ₹18,190, making it a good deal to grab.