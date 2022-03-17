Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
electronics

Limited time deal: Avail discounts on Redmi mobile phones, get up to 25% off

Redmi mobile phones are inexpensive – not all are and efficient. Check out some phones listed on Amazon.        
Redmi mobile phones are available at attractive prices.
Published on Mar 17, 2022 06:10 PM IST
ByNivedita Mishra

There is never a bad time to buy a new mobile phone. This is a device on which so much of our daily work happens. From browsing the internet to get information, using it for communication, ordering essentials online such as grocery or medicines to studying online during the coronavirus pandemic, mobile phones are very useful.

 

Prices at a glance:

ProductPricePrice After Discount
Redmi Note 10T 5G 16,999.00 13,999.00
Redmi Note 10S 18,999.00 15,999.00
Redmi 9A Sport 8,499.00 6,999.00
Redmi Note 11 17,999.00 13,499.00

Among the brands that have always been popular is Redmi. At under 15,000 price tag, they come packed with all important features. From great camera features, storage capacities, good display size and processor speed, Redmi mobile phones are greatly favoured.

Amazon lists a number of Redmi phones, currently being sold at very attractive prices. The prices of these phones, as part of the current limited time deal, are available at a discount ranging from 12% to 25%. 

Whether or not you decide to purchase this phone, taking a look at these phones is always a good idea. Take a look and then decide.

This is available in three colours - Graphite Black, Metalic Blue and Mint Green. It is also available in two different configurations - 4GB (RAM) and 64GB (storage) and 6GB (RAM) and 128GB (storage).

Some features:1) Operating system: ‎MIUI 12, Android 11 - MIUI 122) Processor: Mediatek Dimensity 700 Octa-core3) Display: 6.5 inches4) Camera: ‎Triple rear camera (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) and 8 MP front camera

This mobile phone is available in five different colours - Deep Sea Blue, Cosmic Purple, Frost White, Shadow Black and Shadow Black. This phone is available in two configurations - 8GB (RAM),128 GB (storage) and 6GB (RAM), 64GB (storage).

Some features:1) Operating system: ‎Android 112) Cs ‎Triple rear camera (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) and 13 MP front camera3) Display: 6.43 inches4) Processor: MediaTek Helio G95 Octa-core

This mobile phone is available in six different colours - Carbon Black, Coral Green, Metallic Blue, Midnight Black, Nature Green and Sea Blue. It is available in two configurations - 2GB (RAM), 32GB (storage) and 3GB (RAM), 32GB (storage).

Some features:1) Processor: MediaTek Helio G25 Octa-core2) Display: 6.53-inches3) Resolution: 720x1600 pixels4) Operating system: ‎MIUI 125) Camera: 13 MP Rear camera with AI portrait | 5 MP front camera

This phone is available in three different colours - Horizon Blue, Space Black, Stardust White. It is available three different configurations - 4GB (RAM), 64GB (storage); 6GB (RAM), 64GB (storage); 6GB (RAM), 128GB (storage).

Some features:1) Display: 6.43 inches2) Camera: 50 MP Quad rear camera with 8MP Ultra-wide, 2MP macro and portrait lens| 13 MP front camera3) Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 Octa-core4) Operating system: ‎MIUI 13At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

 

