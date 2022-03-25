Limited time deal: Avail up to 50% off on Logitech mouse, see options here

Computers and their accessories are part and parcel of our daily lives. So much of our work happens on a computer that it is not possible that such a device will not see significant wear and tear over a period of time. Monitor, mouse, headphones (or earphones), cables etc all see a decline in performance over long period of use. It is, therefore, necessary to keep upgrading them or investing in newer ones, that come with more advance technology.

Prices at a glance:

Product Price Price After Discount Logitech M275 Wireless Mouse ₹ 1,295.00 ₹ 999.00 Logitech B170 Wireless Mouse ₹ 795.00 ₹ 579.00 Logitech M235 Wireless Mouse ₹ 995.00 ₹ 679.00 Lenovo 600 Bluetooth 5.0 Silent Mouse ₹ 2,888.00 ₹ 1,449.00

If you are looking to replace your old computer mouse and invest in a brand new one or buying one for the first time, then Amazon would be a good place to begin your search.

The e-commerce platform is currently offering attractive discounts on Logitech mouse of various configurations. Discount going up to 50% is available on some of the products. We have put together a collection for your perusal. Take a look and proceed to shop.

This wireless mouse is ideal for use with a personal computer, a laptop or a Mac. It is a comfortable right-hand contoured mouse. Its unique curved shape guides your hand to a natural position.

Some features:

1) This mouse comes with a battery, which will see you for at least 18 months. It could be more as well based on the user and computing conditions.

2) This mouse comes with an advanced optical sensor which allows smooth cursor control, precise tracking and easy text selection.

3) It comes with a tiny plug-and-play wireless receiver - just plug it into a USB port and the mouse automatically connects to your computer.

4) Product dimensions: ‎21 x 7.6 x 15.2 cm

5) Weight: 100 Grams

Logitech B170 Wireless Mouse, 2.4 GHz with USB Nano Receiver, Optical Tracking, 12-Months Battery Life, Ambidextrous, PC/Mac/Laptop - Black

This wireless mouse comes in an all-black colour and is ambidextrous in character. This mouse is ideally suited for personal computer, Mac book or a laptop.

Some features:

1) This mouse comes with a reliable wireless connection. Now enjoy a wireless connection up to 10m away, thanks to a plug-and-forget USB mini-receiver.

2) This mouse comes with optical tracking features which enable ultra precise moves on almost any surface.

3) This Logitech mouse has a 12-month battery life.

Logitech M235 Wireless Mouse, 2.4 GHz with USB Unifying Receiver, 1000 DPI Optical Tracking, 12 Month Life Battery, Compatible with Windows, Mac, Chromebook/PC/Laptop - Black/Grey

This black and grey coloured wireless mouse is compatible with Mac, Chromebook, personal computer and laptop. This mouse is also available in two colour combinations - blue and black and red and black.

Some features:

1) This mouse has a contoured design with soft rubber grips. Since it is small in size, you can easily slip it into a bag when you want to take it with you.

2) This mouse gives you smooth cursor control, precise tracking and easy text selection on the surfaces where you use your computer most.

3) Its tiny unifying receiver connects up to six unifying-compatible devices with a powerful, reliable wireless connection (up to 25 meters).

4) This mouse has an on and off button which means that your battery can go a full year without any hassles.

This mouse is best-suited for desktop and laptop. It is silver in colour and looks very attractive. It has ‘silent’ buttons, which means you cn work without the annoying sound of clicks.

Some features:

1) It has a minimalist pocket-sized design and so you can comfortably rest your palm on it. It is also easy to carry and fits into pockets without bulging.

2) It comes with a blue optical sensor with which you can enhance your productivity; it allows you to work on almost any surface.

3) This mouse comes with 3-level adjustable resolution (800, 1600, 2400)

