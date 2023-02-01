List of 10 best fruit juicers for your kitchen By Affiliate Desk

Published on Feb 01, 2023 19:22 IST





Summary: This article discusses some of the best juicers needed in the kitchen. It also lists out their specifications.

A juicer is a great value addition in any kitchen.

As of the 21st century, one of the top ten kitchen gadgets includes fruit juicers. They are basically devices that ease the process of getting the juice out of fruit at home. All of it by just a click of a button on the juicer that also retains the nutrients and vitamins. You can just make it in a few minutes with any raw fruit available and not rely on processed juices in cartons. Here are the top 10 best juicers that are studied and maintained in a list for you to choose from. 1. Kuvings B1700 Dark Silver Professional Cold Press Whole Slow Juicer This model has a blade made of a material akin to ULTEM, a high-quality material. The juice top set comes with an SS strainer and a patented cleaning kit. It includes the JMCS technology, thus getting 10 percent more juice. This all-in-one tool can be used for juice, nut milk, smoothie, and sorbet. Specifications: Brand: kuvings Colour: Dark Silver Product dimensions: 46D x 28W x 36H Centimeters Finish type: Silver Capacity: 0.5 liters Wattage: 240 W Item weight: 9 kg 520 gms

Pros Cons JMCS technology Noise level is high

2. Philips HR1855 Viva Collection Juicer This model has a high capacity and promises extra juice with their tagline, “Maximum juice, minimum fuss.” It has a powerful motor and a pre-clean feature to rinse out the pulp. And the feeding tube is XL size; thus, no need to chop the fruits into smaller piece. It is also easy to assemble. Specifications: Brand: PHILIPS Colour: Ink Black Product dimensions: ‎25.5D x 25.5W x 45.7H Centimeters Finish type: Painted Capacity: 1.2 liters Wattage: 700 W Item weight: 4189 Grams

Pros Cons High capacity up to 2 Litres Fragile plastic material of the lid.

3. AGARO Imperial 240-Watt Slow Juicer with Cold Press Technology The cold press technology implemented in the model also has a reverse function for smooth functioning. It is easy to use and clean with its wide feeding chute. The plastic used in the tool is also of great quality. Slushes, smoothies, and sorbets can also be prepared with this slow juicer. Specifications: Brand: AGARO Colour: Grey or Silver Product dimensions: 32.2D x 32.2W x 42.2H Centimeters Finish type: Stainless steel Capacity: 300 milliliters Wattage: 240 W Item weight: ‎8550 Grams

Pros Cons Large feeding chute Low capacity

4. Hestia Appliances Nutri-Max Cold Press Juicer The model comes with a juicer, hopper, pusher, juicing screw, bowl, and two strainers. The Nutri-Vita cold press juicer produces juice with more nutrition and less oxidation, thus of good quality. It separates the pulp easily, which can be made into juice bars, stuffing, and more. Specifications: Brand: HESTIA APPLIANCES Colour: Wine Red Product dimensions: 20.3D x 15.2W x 36H Centimeters ASIN: ‎ ‎ B09PC2L94H Material: Plastic Finish type: Stainless steel Capacity: 500 milliliters, 300 milliliters Wattage: 240 W Item weight: ‎ 7 kg 470 g

Pros Cons Low noise Not easy to clean

5. Borosil - Health Pro Cold Press Slow Juicer This model is one of the top 10 best juicers that provide the best quality and performance. The health pro slow juicer has a simple and practical design that makes it easier to apply and assemble. The powerful motor is protected, and it has non-slip feet Specifications: Brand: Borosil Colour: Black Product dimensions: 20.5D x 42.6W x 30.3H Centimeters Finish type: Polished Capacity: 600 Milliliters Wattage: 200 W Item weight: ‎ 3760 Grams

Pros Cons Higher rpm of juicer Poor quality of plastic

6. Nutribullet JUICER 800W 1.5 Liters With a juice pitcher, cleaning brush, and a wide 76 mm chute, this tool has it all. It does not require any prepping of the fruit and has a large capacity basin. The pitcher can be used to store the juice for at least 48 hours. It has precise buttons to help you with the settings. Specifications: Brand: NutriBullet Colour: Dark Grey Product dimensions: 21.5D x 23.5W x 43H Centimeters Material: Metal Finish type: Brushed Capacity: 1.5 liters Wattage: 800 W Item weight: ‎ 4 kg 810 g

Pros Cons High capacity of the juicer High power consumption

7. Bajaj JEX 16 800-Watt Juicer It is durable and has a Stainless steel juicing mesh which protects it from rusting. The strainer is also easily removable to wash and has a wide feeding tube of 75 mm. It has 2-speed control and a dual lock system for safety purposes. Specifications: Brand: Bajaj Colour: Black Product dimensions: ‎20.5D x 32.2W x 41.3H Centimeters Finish type: Stainless steel Capacity: 1 litre Wattage: 800 W Item weight: ‎ 4000 Grams

Pros Cons Dual lock system Messy usage

8. Balzano ZZJ827M 180-Watt Cold Press Slow Juicer The juice max technology, paired with an anti-drip design, only makes for a great juicer. Its powerful motor produces nutritional and dense juice from drier pulp. Manual working is also provided as an option. Specifications: Brand: Balzano Colour: Red Product dimensions: 19D x 19W x 52H Centimeters Finish type: Brushed Capacity: 300 Milliliters Wattage: 180 W Item weight: ‎ 3.015 Kilograms

Pros Cons Low power consumption Difficult to clean

9. Hi-Tech 55RPM Slow Juicer Juice Presso Pro The powerful motor used in this model is made of copper winding. The unique wide mouth makes it easier for the user. And it uses highly advanced methods like slow spiral pressing technology. It retains the nutrients of the fruit as it is made into juice. Specifications: Brand: Hi-Tech Colour: Black Product dimensions: 12.7 x 12.7 x 38.1 Centimeters Finish type: Painted Capacity: 55 Cubic Inches Wattage: 120 KW Item weight: ‎ 5 kg

Pros Cons Slow spiral pressing technology Heavyweight

10. Philips Viva Collection HR1832/00 1.5-Litre 400-Watt Juicer With its high juice extraction and compact design, it can be cleaned within a minute. It is safe to use and convenient as well. It has a 1-year warranty on the electrical parts of the juicer. It also includes an integrated pulp container. Specifications: Brand: PHILIPS Colour: Ink Black Product dimensions: 2.3D x 23.3W x 4.2H Centimeters Finish type: ‎Polished Capacity: 1.5 litres Wattage: 400 W

Pros Cons Anti skid feet Not cold press juicer

Top 3 features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Kuvings B1700 Dark Silver Professional Cold Press Whole Slow Juicer Patented ULTEM blade Easy to clean in 1 minute All in one juicer Philips HR1855 Viva Collection Juicer Powerful motor Quick Clean technology High capacity of juice. AGARO Imperial 240-Watt Slow Juicer with Cold Press Technology Large feeding chute Reverse functioning Good quality. Hestia Appliances Nutri-Max Cold Press Juicer Nutri-Vita cold press Compact lightweight Separates juice easily Borosil - Health Pro Cold Press Slow Juicer Simple and practical design Powerful motor Easy to clean Nutribullet JUICER 800W 1.5 Liters No drip sprout No need of prepping the fruit Wide chute Bajaj JEX 16 800-Watt Juicer Super efficient Dual safety system Easily removable strainer Balzano ZZJ827M 180-Watt Cold Press Slow Juicer Easy to assemble JuiceMax Technology Smooth functioning. Hi-Tech 55RPM Slow Juicer Juice Presso Pro Powerful motor Slow pressing technology Easy to use Philips Viva Collection HR1832/00 1.5-Litre400-Watt Juicer Small to use Drip stop sprout QuickClean technology

Best overall product With so many great options, finding one laptop with it all becomes difficult. The best overall product in our opinion would be Kuvings B1700 Professional Cold Press Whole Slow Juicer. It is not just of high quality and high performance, but it includes the ULTEM blade. And it can be used to make juices, smoothies, sorbets and more. It is easy to use and has a warranty of 12 years. Best value money There are many options that lie in the affordable range of fruit juicers in the market. But what seals the deal is the Nutribullet JUICER 800W 1.5 Liters. It is easy to clean with its self-contained pulp, and with its no drip sprout, it does not leak out the juice either. A wide feeding tube and a powerful motor is all that is needed to get you the best value juicer. How to find the perfect fruit juicer model? Since this blog highlighted the best available products to choose from, you may consider the products that suit your needs. Main viewpoints must include price rates, the material of the blade, capacity, wattage, and efficiency. Please be aware that we do not intend to disparage other brands or models with this list. Prices of the best juicers at the glance;

Product Price Kuvings B1700 Dark Silver Professional Cold Press Whole Slow Juicer Rs. 19,440 Philips HR1855 Viva Collection Juicer Rs. 8,999 AGARO Imperial 240-Watt Slow Juicer with Cold Press Technology Rs. 12,609 Hestia Appliances Nutri-Max Cold Press Juicer Rs. 13,999 Borosil - Health Pro Cold Press Slow Juicer Rs. 10,617 Nutribullet JUICER 800W 1.5 Liters Rs. 7,290 Bajaj JEX 16 800-Watt Juicer Rs. 5,499 Balzano ZZJ827M 180-Watt Cold Press Slow Juicer Rs. 7,290 Hi-Tech 55RPM Slow Juicer Juice Presso Pro Rs. 7,599 Philips Viva Collection HR1832/00 1.5-Litre 400-Watt Juicer Rs. 7,940

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Topics Home Appliances