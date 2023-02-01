Story Saved
List of 10 best fruit juicers for your kitchen

  HT By Affiliate Desk
  Published on Feb 01, 2023 19:22 IST
Summary:

This article discusses some of the best juicers needed in the kitchen. It also lists out their specifications.

product info
A juicer is a great value addition in any kitchen.

As of the 21st century, one of the top ten kitchen gadgets includes fruit juicers. They are basically devices that ease the process of getting the juice out of fruit at home. All of it by just a click of a button on the juicer that also retains the nutrients and vitamins. You can just make it in a few minutes with any raw fruit available and not rely on processed juices in cartons. Here are the top 10 best juicers that are studied and maintained in a list for you to choose from.

1. Kuvings B1700 Dark Silver Professional Cold Press Whole Slow Juicer

This model has a blade made of a material akin to ULTEM, a high-quality material. The juice top set comes with an SS strainer and a patented cleaning kit. It includes the JMCS technology, thus getting 10 percent more juice. This all-in-one tool can be used for juice, nut milk, smoothie, and sorbet.

Specifications:

Brand: kuvings

Colour: Dark Silver

Product dimensions: 46D x 28W x 36H Centimeters

Finish type: Silver

Capacity: 0.5 liters

Wattage: 240 W

Item weight: 9 kg 520 gms

ProsCons
JMCS technologyNoise level is high

2. Philips HR1855 Viva Collection Juicer

This model has a high capacity and promises extra juice with their tagline, “Maximum juice, minimum fuss.” It has a powerful motor and a pre-clean feature to rinse out the pulp. And the feeding tube is XL size; thus, no need to chop the fruits into smaller piece. It is also easy to assemble.

Specifications:

Brand: PHILIPS

Colour: Ink Black

Product dimensions: ‎25.5D x 25.5W x 45.7H Centimeters

Finish type: Painted

Capacity: 1.2 liters

Wattage: 700 W

Item weight: 4189 Grams

ProsCons
High capacity up to 2 LitresFragile plastic material of the lid.
3. AGARO Imperial 240-Watt Slow Juicer with Cold Press Technology

The cold press technology implemented in the model also has a reverse function for smooth functioning. It is easy to use and clean with its wide feeding chute. The plastic used in the tool is also of great quality. Slushes, smoothies, and sorbets can also be prepared with this slow juicer.

Specifications:

Brand: AGARO

Colour: Grey or Silver

Product dimensions: 32.2D x 32.2W x 42.2H Centimeters

Finish type: Stainless steel

Capacity: 300 milliliters

Wattage: 240 W

Item weight: ‎8550 Grams

ProsCons
Large feeding chuteLow capacity
4. Hestia Appliances Nutri-Max Cold Press Juicer

The model comes with a juicer, hopper, pusher, juicing screw, bowl, and two strainers. The Nutri-Vita cold press juicer produces juice with more nutrition and less oxidation, thus of good quality. It separates the pulp easily, which can be made into juice bars, stuffing, and more.

Specifications:

Brand: HESTIA APPLIANCES

Colour: Wine Red

Product dimensions: 20.3D x 15.2W x 36H Centimeters

ASIN: ‎ ‎ B09PC2L94H

Material: Plastic

Finish type: Stainless steel

Capacity: 500 milliliters, 300 milliliters

Wattage: 240 W

Item weight: ‎ 7 kg 470 g

ProsCons
Low noiseNot easy to clean
5. Borosil - Health Pro Cold Press Slow Juicer

This model is one of the top 10 best juicers that provide the best quality and performance. The health pro slow juicer has a simple and practical design that makes it easier to apply and assemble. The powerful motor is protected, and it has non-slip feet

Specifications:

Brand: Borosil

Colour: Black

Product dimensions: 20.5D x 42.6W x 30.3H Centimeters

Finish type: Polished

Capacity: 600 Milliliters

Wattage: 200 W

Item weight: ‎ 3760 Grams

ProsCons
Higher rpm of juicerPoor quality of plastic
6. Nutribullet JUICER 800W 1.5 Liters

With a juice pitcher, cleaning brush, and a wide 76 mm chute, this tool has it all. It does not require any prepping of the fruit and has a large capacity basin. The pitcher can be used to store the juice for at least 48 hours. It has precise buttons to help you with the settings.

Specifications:

Brand: NutriBullet

Colour: Dark Grey

Product dimensions: 21.5D x 23.5W x 43H Centimeters

Material: Metal

Finish type: Brushed

Capacity: 1.5 liters

Wattage: 800 W

Item weight: ‎ 4 kg 810 g

ProsCons
High capacity of the juicerHigh power consumption
7. Bajaj JEX 16 800-Watt Juicer

It is durable and has a Stainless steel juicing mesh which protects it from rusting. The strainer is also easily removable to wash and has a wide feeding tube of 75 mm. It has 2-speed control and a dual lock system for safety purposes.

Specifications:

Brand: Bajaj

Colour: Black

Product dimensions: ‎20.5D x 32.2W x 41.3H Centimeters

Finish type: Stainless steel

Capacity: 1 litre

Wattage: 800 W

Item weight: ‎ 4000 Grams

ProsCons
Dual lock systemMessy usage
8. Balzano ZZJ827M 180-Watt Cold Press Slow Juicer

The juice max technology, paired with an anti-drip design, only makes for a great juicer. Its powerful motor produces nutritional and dense juice from drier pulp. Manual working is also provided as an option.

Specifications:

Brand: Balzano

Colour: Red

Product dimensions: 19D x 19W x 52H Centimeters

Finish type: Brushed

Capacity: 300 Milliliters

Wattage: 180 W

Item weight: ‎ 3.015 Kilograms

ProsCons
Low power consumptionDifficult to clean
9. Hi-Tech 55RPM Slow Juicer Juice Presso Pro

The powerful motor used in this model is made of copper winding. The unique wide mouth makes it easier for the user. And it uses highly advanced methods like slow spiral pressing technology. It retains the nutrients of the fruit as it is made into juice.

Specifications:

Brand: Hi-Tech

Colour: Black

Product dimensions: 12.7 x 12.7 x 38.1 Centimeters

Finish type: Painted

Capacity: 55 Cubic Inches

Wattage: 120 KW

Item weight: ‎ 5 kg

ProsCons
Slow spiral pressing technologyHeavyweight

10. Philips Viva Collection HR1832/00 1.5-Litre 400-Watt Juicer

With its high juice extraction and compact design, it can be cleaned within a minute. It is safe to use and convenient as well. It has a 1-year warranty on the electrical parts of the juicer. It also includes an integrated pulp container.

Specifications:

Brand: PHILIPS

Colour: Ink Black

Product dimensions: 2.3D x 23.3W x 4.2H Centimeters

Finish type: ‎Polished

Capacity: 1.5 litres

Wattage: 400 W

ProsCons
Anti skid feetNot cold press juicer
Top 3 features for you

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Kuvings B1700 Dark Silver Professional Cold Press Whole Slow JuicerPatented ULTEM bladeEasy to clean in 1 minuteAll in one juicer
Philips HR1855 Viva Collection JuicerPowerful motorQuick Clean technologyHigh capacity of juice.
AGARO Imperial 240-Watt Slow Juicer with Cold Press Technology Large feeding chuteReverse functioningGood quality.
Hestia Appliances Nutri-Max Cold Press JuicerNutri-Vita cold pressCompact lightweightSeparates juice easily
Borosil - Health Pro Cold Press Slow JuicerSimple and practical designPowerful motorEasy to clean
Nutribullet JUICER 800W 1.5 LitersNo drip sproutNo need of prepping the fruit Wide chute
Bajaj JEX 16 800-Watt JuicerSuper efficientDual safety systemEasily removable strainer
Balzano ZZJ827M 180-Watt Cold Press Slow JuicerEasy to assembleJuiceMax TechnologySmooth functioning.
Hi-Tech 55RPM Slow Juicer Juice Presso ProPowerful motorSlow pressing technologyEasy to use
Philips Viva Collection HR1832/00 1.5-Litre400-Watt JuicerSmall to useDrip stop sproutQuickClean technology

Best overall product

With so many great options, finding one laptop with it all becomes difficult. The best overall product in our opinion would be Kuvings B1700 Professional Cold Press Whole Slow Juicer. It is not just of high quality and high performance, but it includes the ULTEM blade. And it can be used to make juices, smoothies, sorbets and more. It is easy to use and has a warranty of 12 years.

Best value money

There are many options that lie in the affordable range of fruit juicers in the market. But what seals the deal is the Nutribullet JUICER 800W 1.5 Liters. It is easy to clean with its self-contained pulp, and with its no drip sprout, it does not leak out the juice either. A wide feeding tube and a powerful motor is all that is needed to get you the best value juicer.

How to find the perfect fruit juicer model?

Since this blog highlighted the best available products to choose from, you may consider the products that suit your needs. Main viewpoints must include price rates, the material of the blade, capacity, wattage, and efficiency. Please be aware that we do not intend to disparage other brands or models with this list.

Prices of the best juicers at the glance;

ProductPrice
Kuvings B1700 Dark Silver Professional Cold Press Whole Slow JuicerRs. 19,440
Philips HR1855 Viva Collection JuicerRs. 8,999
AGARO Imperial 240-Watt Slow Juicer with Cold Press TechnologyRs. 12,609
Hestia Appliances Nutri-Max Cold Press JuicerRs. 13,999
Borosil - Health Pro Cold Press Slow JuicerRs. 10,617
Nutribullet JUICER 800W 1.5 LitersRs. 7,290
Bajaj JEX 16 800-Watt JuicerRs. 5,499
Balzano ZZJ827M 180-Watt Cold Press Slow JuicerRs. 7,290
Hi-Tech 55RPM Slow Juicer Juice Presso ProRs. 7,599
Philips Viva Collection HR1832/00 1.5-Litre 400-Watt JuicerRs. 7,940

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

