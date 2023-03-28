Listen up gamers! Check out 10 affordable headphones for mobile gaming By Affiliate Desk

Gaming headphones enhance the gaming experience by adding more depth in the audio.

Are you tired of using the same old earphones for gaming on your mobile? Do you want to experience high-quality sound and immersive gameplay without breaking the bank? Look no further! We have compiled a list of the top 10 affordable gaming headphones for mobile in India. Whether you're a casual gamer or a pro, these gaming headphones in India are sure to enhance your gaming experience. Gaming headphones capture every audio detail while you are playing your favourite game. This makes the experience more immersive and enjoyable. You can experience the difference only after you have tried a pair of gaming headphones. We've done the research and listed the gaming headphones for mobile, so you don't have to go through multiple reviews. From wireless to wired, over-ear to in-ear, and everything in between, we've got you covered. So, put on your gaming hat and let's dive into the world of gaming headphones brands.

1. Cosmic Byte H11

The Cosmic Byte H11 headphones for gaming are a great choice for gamers on a budget. They come with large, over-ear cups that provide superior comfort and noise isolation, allowing you to immerse yourself in the game. The built-in microphone is flexible and adjustable, allowing you to communicate with your teammates with ease. The orange accents on the headphones add a touch of style to your gaming setup. The H11 is compatible with a wide range of devices, including mobile phones, laptops, and game consoles.



Specifications Sensitivity: 110dB ±3dB

Cable length: 2.1m

Microphone sensitivity: -42dB ±3dB

Pros Cons Comfortable over-ear cups Audio quality is average compared to higher-end gaming headphones Adjustable microphone

2. Redgear Cloak Wired

The Redgear Cloak Wired gaming headphones are a great option for gamers looking for an immersive audio experience. The over-ear cups provide excellent noise isolation and comfort, allowing you to enjoy long gaming sessions without any discomfort. The headphones come with a detachable microphone that ensures clear communication with your teammates. The inline remote control lets you adjust the volume and mute the microphone without pausing the game. The Cloak Wired is compatible with a wide range of devices, including mobile phones, laptops, and game consoles.



Specifications Sensitivity: 109dB±3dB

Cable length: 2.1m

Microphone sensitivity: -38dB±3dB

Pros Cons Large 50mm drivers provide immersive sound No inline remote control available Detachable microphone Noise-isolating memory for comfort and clear sound

3. boAt Immortal IM-700

The boAt Immortal IM-700 gaming headphones deliver powerful sound and superior comfort, making them an excellent choice for gamers. Equipped with 50mm drivers, the headphones provide immersive 7.1 surround sound that enhances your gaming experience. The over-ear cups are padded with memory foam, which ensures comfort even during long gaming sessions. The detachable microphone has noise-cancellation technology, ensuring crystal-clear communication with your teammates. The IM-700 is compatible with a wide range of devices, including mobile phones, laptops, and game consoles.



Specifications Sensitivity: 118dB±3dB

Cable length: 1.2m

Microphone sensitivity: -42dB±3dB

Pros Cons 7.1 surround sound for an immersive gaming experience Cable length may be too short for some users Microphone with noise-cancellation technology Comfortable memory foam padding

4. Zebronics Jet PRO

The Zebronics Jet PROheadphones for gamingare equipped with high-quality neodymium drivers that deliver clear and precise sound. These headphones come with an adjustable headband and comfortable earpads that provide a comfortable fit for extended gaming sessions. The headphones also feature a detachable microphone, allowing you to use them as regular headphones when you're not gaming.



Specifications Sensitivity: 102dB±3dB

Cable Length: 2.1m

Microphone Sensitivity: -42dB±3dB

Pros Cons Clear and precise sound Does not support 3D audio LED light arrangement Comfortable fit

5. SteelSeries Arctis 3

The SteelSeries Arctis 3 is a premium gaming headset with a sleek, minimalistic design. It comes with a ClearCast microphone, which provides studio-quality voice clarity and cancels background noise. The ear cushions are made from breathable fabric, making them comfortable for extended use. The headphones are lightweight and adjustable, ensuring a snug fit. The 40mm drivers deliver a rich, immersive sound experience, allowing you to hear every detail of your game.



Specifications: Sensitivity: 98 dB

Cable length: 3m

Microphone sensitivity: -48 dB

Pros Cons ClearCast microphone cancels background noise Gaming headphones price slightly higher than other options in the market Lightweight and adjustable for comfortable use Sleek and minimalistic design

6. Logitech G331

The Logitech G331 Gaming Headset is a perfect companion for gamers who want a high-quality audio experience without breaking the bank. The large 50mm audio drivers produce crystal clear sound, while the comfortable leatherette ear cups and headband provide a comfortable fit for long gaming sessions. The headset is also lightweight and features a foldable design, making it easy to take on the go.



Specifications Sensitivity: 107 dB SPL/mW

Cable length: 1.8 meters

Microphone sensitivity: - 40 dBV/Pa

Pros Cons Foldable design that lays flat Lack of customization Microphone can be moved out of the way when not in use

7. Bose QuietComfort 45

The Bose QuietComfort 45 is a pair of high-quality headphones designed for an immersive audio experience. Featuring advanced noise cancellation technology, these headphones are perfect for listening to music, playing games, and taking calls without any disturbances. With a lightweight and comfortable design, you can wear them for hours without any discomfort. The headphones are also equipped with touch controls, enabling you to adjust volume and playback with ease.



Specifications Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.1

Battery life: Up to 24 hours

Charging time: 2.5 hours

Microphone: Built-in with noise-rejecting technology

Voice Assistant: Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa

Pros Cons Excellent noise cancellation technology Gaming headphones price slightly higher than other options in the market Lightweight and comfortable design Touch controls for easy use

8. HyperX Cloud Stinger 2

The HyperX Cloud Stinger 2 is a gaming headset designed for gamers who want a high-quality audio experience without breaking the bank. With its lightweight design and comfortable ear cups, this headset can be worn for hours without causing any discomfort. The headphones come with a 3.5mm audio jack, making them compatible with a wide range of devices, including gaming consoles, laptops, and mobile phones. The built-in noise-cancelling microphone allows for clear voice communication, making it perfect for team-based games.



Specifications Sensitivity: 103 dB

Cable length: 1.3m

Microphone sensitivity: -40dBV

Pros Cons Lightweight and comfortable design Sound quality could be better compared to higher-end headsets. Compatible with a wide range of devices Built-in noise-cancelling microphone for clear voice communication

9. Sony WH-CH720N

The Sony WH-CH720N is a wireless noise-cancellingheadphones for gamingwith multi-point connection. This headphone comes with an advanced noise-cancelling feature that blocks out the outside world and provides a smooth music listening experience. The headphone has a built-in microphone, which allows for hands-free calling and voice commands. The WH-CH720N can be easily connected to your smartphone or laptop via Bluetooth, and has a battery life of up to 35 hours on a single charge. The lightweight and comfortable design make it an excellent choice for extended use.



Specifications Sensitivity: 97 dB/mW

Connector type: Bluetooth, NFC

Microphone sensitivity: -42 dBV/Pa

Pros Cons Long battery life of up to 35 hours The headband could be a bit tighter for some users Excellent noise-cancelling capabilities Lightweight and comfortable design

10. JBL Quantum 100

Introducing the JBL Quantum 100 - high-performanceheadphones for gamingthat delivers immersive sound and superior comfort. Equipped with powerful JBL QuantumSOUND Signature and premium drivers, the JBL Quantum 100 headset provides an unparalleled gaming experience. The lightweight design and memory foam ear cushions provide long-lasting comfort for extended gaming sessions. The detachable boom microphone ensures crystal-clear communication with your teammates. The JBL Quantum 100 is compatible with a wide range of devices and gaming platforms.



Specifications Sensitivity: 96 dB SPL @1 kHz / 1mW

Cable length: 1.2 m

Microphone sensitivity: -42 dBV @ 1 kHz / Pa

Pros Cons Powerful JBL QuantumSOUND Signature May not fit comfortably for those with larger heads High-quality detachable boom microphone Affordable price point

Comparison Table

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Cosmic Byte H11 40mm 900g 1 year Redgear Cloak Wired 50mm 460g 6 months boAt Immortal IM-700 50mm 150g 1 year Zebronics Jet PRO 40mm 283g 1 year SteelSeries Arctis 3 S1 Speaker 100g 1 year Logitech G331 50mm 280g 2 years Bose QuietComfort 45 40mm 440g 1 year HyperX Cloud Stinger 2 50mm 286g 2 years Sony WH-CH720N 30mm 192g 1 year JBL Quantum 100 40mm 220g 1 year

Best value for money The Cosmic Byte H11 is the best value for money gaming headset on this list. While the Cosmic Byte H11 does not have the advanced features of some of the more expensive gaming headsets, it does offer excellent sound quality, a durable build, and a comfortable fit at an affordable price point. This gaming headset also features a built-in microphone and easy-to-use controls, making it an excellent choice for gamers on a budget who want a quality product without breaking the bank. Best overall product The SteelSeries Arctis 3 is the best overall gaming headset on this list. It provides excellent sound quality and comfort while gaming, making it perfect for long gaming sessions. Its advanced features, such as its ClearCast noise-cancelling microphone and 7.1 surround sound, make it stand out from the rest. It also has a sleek design, is lightweight and durable. The SteelSeries Arctis 3 is compatible with PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and mobile devices, making it a versatile gaming headset. How to find the perfect gaming headphones? Finding the perfect gaming headphones for mobile can be challenging, but there are some features that you should consider ensuring you pick the right product. Firstly, ensure that the headphones are comfortable for extended gaming sessions. Look for features like a comfortable headband and earpads. Secondly, check the sound quality of the headphones. Look for headphones that provide high-quality sound with bass boost, noise-cancelling features, and 7.1 surround sound. Thirdly, consider the design and build quality of the headphones. Look for durable gaming headphones brands that have a long lifespan. Lastly, check the compatibility of the headphones with your device, ensuring that it is compatible with your mobile phone. Another factor you can check is gaming headphones for mobile reviews.