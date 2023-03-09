Lloyd 2 ton tower AC: The new way of air conditioning

Summary:
The rising temperature is indicating the approaching summer. The summer gets extremely harsh in multiple areas of the country. The northern belt along with the central parts of the country experience dry summers, whereas the coastal regions go through a more humid and sticky summer season. Some people think of air coolers when it comes to cooling down the summer heat at home, but an air cooler is not perfect in all weather conditions.
Air conditioners used to be a hassle to install, maintain and service. Some might even think that they are more expensive in the long run. However, the technology in air conditioning is also advancing, and in this article, we will take a look at the Lloyd 2 ton tower AC. The design of the product is new, and there are multiple benefits surrounding the design and form factors. Let's take a look at what it has to offer.
Basic features
One of the basic features of an air conditioner is to cool the room, and bring it to a desired, comfortable temperature. The Lloyd 2 ton tower AC comes with smart four-way swing. This ensures that any room is cooled uniformly and optimally. The horizontal and vertical louvres move simultaneously, providing cooling to every corner of the room.
The 1-star BEE rating reflects on the power consumption abilities of the tower AC. The BEE rating is given to appliances to represent the potential of power conservation of the appliance. Not all appliances come with BEE rating, so even 1-star rating can save power and electricity bill in the long run.
The power requirement of the tower AC is also lower than some window and split air conditioning option, making it an overall better fit in your house. You don't have to worry excessively about the rising electricity bills, the tower AC will take care of it by consuming less energy.
The 2 ton capacity of the Lloyd 2 ton tower AC is ideal for larger rooms. You can place this air conditioner in the master bedroom, or in your living room, the 2 ton capacity will take care of the cooling irrespective of the temperature outside.
Special features
Low noise
Air conditioners start making noise overtime with usage, this can disrupt your sleep and interrupt you while you are relaxing in your room. The Lloyd 2 ton tower AC has silent operations thanks to the low noise optimized duct and turbine design. Whether your cooling needs are moderate or extreme, the air conditioner will not make any noise even under heavy load. You can count on it for having a sound sleep.
Design
Another important aspect of the tower air conditioner is the design. The design language of both window and split AC has become very common, and every product looks the same on the outside. This changes with the Lloyd 2 ton tower AC. The product comes in a sleek design that fits in the corner of the room. It will give you a changed appearance of your home without compromising on window or wall space. Another important aspect of the product design is the portability. You can move the air conditioner with you to any room. There is no need to get separate air conditioners for every room.
Self diagnosis and auto protection
The internal operating system of the tower AC has also been updated. The self diagnosis and auto protection properties of the AC detects any abnormal activity in the operations, and immediately shuts down the product. Furthermore, it sends the error code to the engineers, making it easier for them to identify and fix the issue. This will keep your home away from any sudden water leaks, abnormal sounds, or other issues faced in regular air conditioners.
Antibacterial coating
Having healthy air inside the house is important. Therefore, the Lloyd 2 ton tower AC comes with an antibacterial coating that keeps the air in your room free of germs and safe to breathe. You do not have to worry about kids, toddlers, or senior citizens inhaling germ infected air inside the house.
|Pros
|Cons
|Sleek design
|Unconventional design, might not be for everyone
|Good cooling
|Product
|Price
|Lloyd 2 ton tower AC
|₹60,999
Conclusion
The Lloyd 2 ton tower AC is a good product for people who want a versatile product without compromising on any cooling and performance. The tower AC has the ability to cool down any room while making sure that the air is clean and germ-free. You get a 5-year warranty on the compressor along with other features at a price of Rs. 60,999. This makes it a good buying option for the coming summer months.
|Product
|Price
|Lloyd 1.0 Ton Portable AC (Copper, 2022 Model, White with Golden Deco Strip, GLP12B01TP)
|₹ 38,890
