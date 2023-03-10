Lloyd 2 ton tower AC: The new way of air conditioning

The rising temperature is indicating the approaching summer. The summer gets extremely harsh in multiple areas of the country. The northern belt along with the central parts of the country experience dry summers, whereas the coastal regions go through a more humid and sticky summer season. Some people think of air coolers when it comes to cooling down the summer heat at home, but an air cooler is not perfect in all weather conditions.

Air conditioners used to be a hassle to install, maintain and service. Some might even think that they are more expensive in the long run. However, the technology in air conditioning is also advancing, and in this article, we will take a look at the Lloyd 2 ton tower AC. The design of the product is new, and there are multiple benefits surrounding the design and form factors. Let's take a look at what it has to offer.

Basic features

One of the basic features of an air conditioner is to cool the room, and bring it to a desired, comfortable temperature. The Lloyd 2 ton tower AC comes with smart four-way swing. This ensures that any room is cooled uniformly and optimally. The horizontal and vertical louvres move simultaneously, providing cooling to every corner of the room.

The 1-star BEE rating reflects on the power consumption abilities of the tower AC. The BEE rating is given to appliances to represent the potential of power conservation of the appliance. Not all appliances come with BEE rating, so even 1-star rating can save power and electricity bill in the long run.

The power requirement of the tower AC is also lower than some window and split air conditioning option, making it an overall better fit in your house. You don't have to worry excessively about the rising electricity bills, the tower AC will take care of it by consuming less energy.

The 2 ton capacity of the Lloyd 2 ton tower AC is ideal for larger rooms. You can place this air conditioner in the master bedroom, or in your living room, the 2 ton capacity will take care of the cooling irrespective of the temperature outside.