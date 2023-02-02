Sign out
Looking for electric chimneys for Indian kitchens? Here are top 10 options

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Feb 02, 2023 18:51 IST

Summary:

This article discusses some of the best electrical chimneys for Indian kitchens. It also gives a comparison with alternatives for quick decision-making.

A good electric chimney goes a long way in ensuring good health and hygiene.

An electrical chimney is necessary for the home when you have a family and cooking involves multitasking. The chimney has evolved into a necessary part of an Indian household due to all the hygiene and safety regulations. Several products are available, and they vary in design, utility, and price. The greatest chimney models have been compiled so you may compare them and choose the one that best meets your requirements, preferences, and financial constraints. Please be aware that with this list, we do not want to denigrate other brands or models.

1. Elica 90 cm 1200 m3/hr Filterless Auto Clean Chimney with 15 Years Warranty (WDFL 906 HAC LTW MS NERO, Touch + Motion Sensor Control, Black)

The Filterless Auto Clean kitchen chimney is useful and efficient. It is a need because of its sturdy quality and alluring attractiveness. This kitchen appliance also comes with two excellent LED bulbs. With the help of a heating element, the auto-clean feature eliminates the clinging oil particles from the chimney and gathers them in the oil collector that is located right below. Baffle filters are used to stop kitchen smoke and oil.

Specifications:

Brand: Elica

Product Dimension: 56.5L x 90W x 51H cm

Colour: Black

Special Feature: Auto Clean, Touch Control

Finish Type: Black

ProsCons
Excellent Customer ServiceMotion Sensing technology can be improved
Elica 90 cm 1200 m3/hr Filterless Auto Clean Chimney with 15 Years Warranty (WDFL 906 HAC LTW MS NERO, Touch + Motion Sensor Control, Black)
4.5 (9,112)
44% off
14,990 26,990
Buy now

2. Faber 60 cm 1200 m³/hr Auto-Clean curved glass Kitchen Chimney (HOOD EVEREST IND SC TC HC BK 60, Filterless technology, Touch Control, Black)

This Faber electrical chimney can be effortlessly handled with only a wave of the hand thanks to motion-detecting technology. Filterless chimneys guarantee that there will be no issues with cleaning, making them maintenance-free. The strong motor in this chimney enables 1200 m3/hr of suction power. The suction motion ensures that the food is clean enough to eat by removing the dust.

Specifications:

Brand: Faber

Product Dimensions: 56D x 60W x 60H Centimeters

Colour: Black

Special Feature: Auto clean technology

Finish Type: Black Finish

ProsCons
Unique designInadequate Suction Power
Affordable price 
Faber 60 cm 1200 m³/hr Auto-Clean curved glass Kitchen Chimney (HOOD EVEREST IND SC TC HC BK 60, Filterless technology, Touch Control, Black)
4.4 (5,880)
Get Price

3. Faber 60 cm, 1200 m³/hr Auto-Clean Chimney (HOOD JARVIS HC SC BK 60, Baffle filter, Touch & Gesture Control, Black)

This electrical chimney's Baffle filter technology provides strong suction capacity, more effectively sucks in hazardous smoke and oily pollutants, and maintains a smoke-free environment in your kitchen. The suction motion also guarantees that the food is clean to consume by removing the dust. This chimney is best suited for mid and small-size kitchens.

Specifications:

Brand: Faber

Product Dimensions: 56D x 60W x 60H Centimeters

Colour: Black

Special Feature: Auto clean technology

Finish Type: Christmas

ProsCons
Exceptional suction powerThe quality of the outlet pipe can be improved
Good auto clean feature 
Faber 60 cm, 1200 m³/hr Auto-Clean Chimney (HOOD JARVIS HC SC BK 60, Baffle filter, Touch & Gesture Control, Black)
4.5 (2,819)
52% off
15,989 32,990
Buy now

4. Glen Senza 90 cm 1050 m3/hr Filterless Auto clean Chimney -Gesture Control, black, 90cm (CH60CTACBL90FL)

If you want a chimney that makes the process of filter cleaning convenient, this electrical chimney has an auto-clean feature and is best for your kitchen. It has an outside oil collection box to gather oil splatters and a filterless chimney. The robust 150W motor will provide you with good suction with low noise. The touch controllers with motion sensors are easy to use. It is a curved glass, motion-sensing, filterless, and heat-auto-clean chimney. It is tastefully constructed to go well with the modern kitchen decor of your home.

Specifications:

Brand: Glen

Product Dimensions: 52D x 90W x 47H Centimeters

Colour: Black

Special Feature: Cooling Fan, Oil Collector, Noise Reduction, Auto Clean

Finish Type: Painted

ProsCons
Efficient touch and motion controlsLow suction power relative to the cost
Worth the money 
Glen Senza 90 cm 1050 m3/hr Filterless Auto clean Chimney -Gesture Control, black, 90cm (CH60CTACBL90FL)
4.1 (1,028)
Get Price

5. Hindware Nadia 60 cm 1350 m³/hr Filterless Auto-Clean Kitchen Chimney With Motion Sensor & Touch Control (Curved Glass, Black)

This electrical chimney has a powerful motor that delivers 1350 m3/hr of suction capacity which is adequate for intensive grilling and frying. The blower assembly and motor are separated by a screen to provide maximum suction. With only one touch, this feature helps to remove oil and other buildup from inside the motor. This product comes with a one-year, warranty, and a motor with a five-year warranty.

Specifications:

Brand: Hindware

Product Dimension: 48L x 60W x 53.8H cm

Colour: Black

Special Feature: 3 Speed control, thermal auto clean

Finish Type: Christmas

ProsCons
Easy-to-clean oil collector trayCustomer service can be improved
Hindware Nadia 60 cm 1350 m³/hr Filterless Auto-Clean Kitchen Chimney With Motion Sensor & Touch Control (Curved Glass, Black)
4.2 (1,178)
41% off
15,300 25,990
Buy now

6. Faber 90 cm 1200 m³/hr Auto-Clean curved glass Kitchen Chimney (Hood Polo HC SC FL BK 90), Filterless technology, Touch & Gesture Control, Black)

This electrical chimney can be easily cleaned with just one touch thanks to the auto-clean technology in the Faber Polo Chimney. It is simple to maintain because of the oil-collecting cup, which gathers oils and other wastes. The thermal auto-clean function of this chimney helps in cleaning the oil and residues without the need for personal involvement, which is its standout feature. This chimney's size is ideal for a state ll to the medium-sized Indian kitchen. The two LED lights present act as an aid in the cooking process.

Specifications:

Brand: Faber

Product Dimensions: 42D x 90W x 47H Centimeters

Colour: Black

Special Feature: Oil Collector & Auto Clean

Finish Type: Black Finish

ProsCons
Good designLittle noise while operating
The Smart LED feature is great 
Faber 90 cm 1200 m³/hr Auto-Clean curved glass Kitchen Chimney (Hood Polo HC SC FL BK 90), Filterless technology, Touch & Gesture Control, Black)
4.5 (1,617)
Get Price

7. BLOWHOT 60 Cms Ariel Chimney 800 m3/h Suction, Push Control, BAFFLE FILTER Chimney for Modular Kitchen (Black)

This electrical chimney can be operated effortlessly by adjusting power, fan speed, and illumination with a single push button control feature. A baffle filter boosts the suction force and facilitates cleaning and maintenance. This filter helps in keeping the kitchen clean by throwing the smoke directly into the outlet. In addition, this chimney can remove dust and waste particles from a sizable area with a maximum suction capability of 800 m3/hour, creating a better cooking atmosphere. The chimney is quieter than 59 dBA, which helps you to cook efficiently and neatly.

Specifications:

Brand: BlowHot

Product Dimensions: 23D x 66W x 54H Centimeters

Colour: Ariel Black

Special Feature: Baffle filter

Finish Type: Powder Coated

ProsCons
Exceptionally lightComparatively weak suction power versus other products
Less operating noise 
BLOWHOT 60 Cms Ariel Chimney 800 m3/h Suction, Push Control, BAFFLE FILTER Chimney for Modular Kitchen (Black)
3.9 (797)
60% off
5,215 12,990
Buy now

8. GLEN 60 cm 1050m3/hr Auto-Clean curved glass Kitchen Chimney Filterless Motion Sensor Touch Controls (Senza Black)

If you want an electrical chimney that makes the process of filter cleaning convenient, this is your best choice. It has an outside oil collection box to gather waste splatters and a filterless chimney. The robust 150W motor will provide you a fast suction and low noise. The touch controllers with motion sensors are easy to use. The pots and pans are drawn outside by the strong 1050 m3/h suction that helps to eliminate odors from your kitchen and removes dirt from the walls. It is a curved glass, motion-sensing, filterless heat-auto-clean chimney. It is tastefully constructed to go well with the modern kitchen decor of your home.

Specifications:

Brand: Glen

Product Dimensions: 47D x 60W x 43H cms

Colour: Black

Special Feature: Cooling Fan, Oil Collector, Noise Reduction, Auto Clean

Finish Type: Painted

ProsCons
Efficient touch and motion controlsLow suction power as compared to the price
GLEN 60 cm 1050m3/hr Auto-Clean curved glass Kitchen Chimney Filterless Motion Sensor Touch Controls (Senza Black)
4.1 (1,028)
Get Price

9. Elica 60 cm 1200 m3/hr Auto Clean Chimney (WDAT HAC 60 NERO, 2 Baffle Filters, Touch Control, Black)

This electrical kitchen chimney's stylish design will make your kitchen seem better! This chimney is the secret to a stress-free cooking experience. Continuous smoking has a bad influence on your health. Therefore, this chimney is designed to satisfy your needs. This chimney will consistently put on a strong show. The WDAT HAC 60 NERO Chimney offers comfort with its tremendous suction capabilities of 1200 cubic meters per hour and filterless design. It helps keep your kitchen tidy, low-maintenance, and cost-effective to operate. It features a chic touch interface that makes it easy to access all your chimney's functions so you can quickly clean it.

Specifications:

Brand: Elica

Product Dimensions: 48.1D x 60W x 47.1H Centimeters

Colour: Black

Special Feature: Auto Clean, Touch Control

Finish Type: Christmas

ProsCons
Less noiseThe business omits delivering an installation kit.
Lightweight and well-designed 
Elica 60 cm 1200 m3/hr Auto Clean Chimney (WDAT HAC 60 NERO, 2 Baffle Filters, Touch Control, Black)
4.2 (3,793)
54% off
10,999 23,990
Buy now

10. Hindware Nadia IN 90 cm 1350 m³/hr Stylish Filterless Auto-Clean Kitchen Chimney With Metallic Oil Collector, Motion Sensor & Touch Control For Easy Operation (Curved Glass, Black)

This electrical chimney includes a basic touch interface that is easy to operate and provides a second turbo speed option. Motion-sensing technology makes it possible for you to conveniently control this chimney by waving your hand in front of it. In this kitchen chimney, two energy-saving LED lights illuminate a larger area. A screen prevents the motor and blower components from making contact to provide the optimum suction. Its 1350 m3/hr suction capacity and strong wall-mounted kitchen chimney make it the best choice for large-scale cooking.

Specifications:

Brand: Hindware

Colour: Black

Product Dimensions: 48.6D x 88W x 51.5H Centimeters

Special Feature: Oil Collector

Finish Type: Polished

ProsCons
Good color and designIt is a little noisy while operating
Features like the motion sensor and auto-clean are effective. 
Hindware Nadia IN 90 cm 1350 m³/hr Stylish Filterless Auto-Clean Kitchen Chimney With Metallic Oil Collector, Motion Sensor & Touch Control For Easy Operation (Curved Glass, Black)
4.2 (458)
31% off
19,990 28,990
Buy now

Top 3 features for you

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Elica 90 cm 1200 m3/hr Filterless Auto Clean Chimney with 15 Years Warranty (WDFL 906 HAC LTW MS NERO, Touch + Motion Sensor Control, Black)Lovely DesignExcellent Oil collectorGood motion sensing
Faber 60 cm 1200 m³/hr Auto-Clean curved glass Kitchen Chimney (HOOD EVEREST IND SC TC HC BK 60, Filterless technology, Touch Control, Black)Good auto clean featureUnique designGreat suction power
Faber 60 cm, 1200 m³/hr Auto-Clean Chimney (HOOD JARVIS HC SC BK 60, Baffle filter, Touch & Gesture Control, Black)Excellent Suction CapacityBaffle filter technologyExcellent control type
Glen Senza 90 cm 1050 m3/hr Filterless Auto clean Chimney -Gesture Control, black, 90cm (CH60CTACBL90FL)Traps grease effectivelySucks up odorEfficient motion sensor
Hindware Nadia 60 cm 1350 m³/hr Filterless Auto-Clean Kitchen Chimney With Motion Sensor & Touch Control (Curved Glass, Black)LED saves energyInnovative technologyReduces bacteria
Faber 90 cm 1200 m³/hr Auto-Clean curved glass Kitchen Chimney (Hood Polo HC SC FL BK 90), Filterless technology, Touch & Gesture Control, Black)Good finishingUser-friendly controlSaves energy efficiently
BLOWHOT 60 Cms Ariel Chimney 800 m3/h Suction, Push Control, BAFFLE FILTER Chimney for Modular Kitchen (Black)Energy efficientBaffle filter presentCleans nicely
GLEN 60 cm 1050m3/hr Auto-Clean curved glass Kitchen Chimney Filterless Motion Sensor Touch Controls (Senza Black)Powerful suctionThe auto-clean feature is amazingSmooth control
Elica 60 cm 1200 m3/hr Auto Clean Chimney (WDAT HAC 60 NERO, 2 Baffle Filters, Touch Control, Black)Decent oil collectorWonderful designAmazing touch control
Hindware Nadia IN 90 cm 1350 m³/hr Stylish Filterless Auto-Clean Kitchen Chimney With Metallic Oil Collector, Motion Sensor & Touch Control For Easy Operation (Curved Glass, Black)Robust suctionStunning designExcellent touch control panel

Best overall product

To choose the best chimney from the exhaustive list shared multiple parameters are evaluated. We think Elica 90 cm 1200 m3/hr Filterless Auto Clean Chimney deserves the title. This Chimney’s auto-clean feature and touch control panel is the standout feature. The motion control technology makes it easy to use the product for all customer segments.

Best value for money

With a suggested retail price of just Rs. 5215, the BLOWHOT 60 Cms Ariel Chimney is affordable and loaded with features like excellent push control and the baffle filter that ensure hassle-free cooking. It has incredible suction power and is very energy efficient. It is the best example of the incorporation of innovative technology. This item fits your home perfectly, thanks to its proportions.

How to find the perfect kitchen chimney?

The most crucial stage is to carefully examine every chimney model on the market based on the most recent features and specs that each model provides. Of these few, choose the one with the ideal balance of usability, price, and design. To find bonafide reviews, watch videos on YouTube. Finally, choose to select the product that was primarily praised and had few complaints. In addition, always choose products with long warranties since they ensure that you won't need to spend money on maintenance any time soon.

Product Price
Elica 90 cm 1200 m3/hr Filterless Auto Clean Chimney with 15 Years Warranty (WDFL 906 HAC LTW MS NERO, Touch + Motion Sensor Control, Black) ₹ 14,990
Faber 60 cm 1200 m³/hr Auto-Clean curved glass Kitchen Chimney (HOOD EVEREST IND SC TC HC BK 60, Filterless technology, Touch Control, Black)
Faber 60 cm, 1200 m³/hr Auto-Clean Chimney (HOOD JARVIS HC SC BK 60, Baffle filter, Touch & Gesture Control, Black) ₹ 15,989
Glen Senza 90 cm 1050 m3/hr Filterless Auto clean Chimney -Gesture Control, black, 90cm (CH60CTACBL90FL)
Hindware Nadia 60 cm 1350 m³/hr Filterless Auto-Clean Kitchen Chimney With Motion Sensor & Touch Control (Curved Glass, Black) ₹ 15,300
Faber 90 cm 1200 m³/hr Auto-Clean curved glass Kitchen Chimney (Hood Polo HC SC FL BK 90), Filterless technology, Touch & Gesture Control, Black)
BLOWHOT 60 Cms Ariel Chimney 800 m3/h Suction, Push Control, BAFFLE FILTER Chimney for Modular Kitchen (Black) ₹ 5,215
GLEN 60 cm 1050m3/hr Auto-Clean curved glass Kitchen Chimney Filterless Motion Sensor Touch Controls (Senza Black)
Elica 60 cm 1200 m3/hr Auto Clean Chimney (WDAT HAC 60 NERO, 2 Baffle Filters, Touch Control, Black) ₹ 10,999
Hindware Nadia IN 90 cm 1350 m³/hr Stylish Filterless Auto-Clean Kitchen Chimney With Metallic Oil Collector, Motion Sensor & Touch Control For Easy Operation (Curved Glass, Black) ₹ 19,990

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products.

Topics
Home Appliances
FAQs

How can I find the right size Chimney for my Kitchen?

When it comes to chimneys, the most common sizes are 90 cm and 60 cm. This means that 90-centimeter chimneys are suggested for big kitchens, while 60-cm chimneys are excellent for small to medium-sized kitchens.

How should I pick a chimney?

Keep the following in mind while buying a chimney:

  • Filter type 
  • Suction power 
  • mount type 
  • Ductless/Duct 
  • Auto-clean

Which is preferable, a filter or a chimney without one?

Filters help remove large amounts of oil and smoke particles, but they also must be taken care of. 

