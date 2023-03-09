Looking for electric chimneys for Indian kitchens? Here are top 10 options

A good electric chimney goes a long way in ensuring good health and hygiene.

An electrical chimney is necessary for the home when you have a family and cooking involves multitasking. The chimney has evolved into a necessary part of an Indian household due to all the hygiene and safety regulations. Several products are available, and they vary in design, utility, and price. The greatest chimney models have been compiled so you may compare them and choose the one that best meets your requirements, preferences, and financial constraints. Please be aware that with this list, we do not want to denigrate other brands or models. 1. Elica 90 cm 1200 m3/hr Filterless Auto Clean Chimney with 15 Years Warranty (WDFL 906 HAC LTW MS NERO, Touch + Motion Sensor Control, Black) The Filterless Auto Clean kitchen chimney is useful and efficient. It is a need because of its sturdy quality and alluring attractiveness. This kitchen appliance also comes with two excellent LED bulbs. With the help of a heating element, the auto-clean feature eliminates the clinging oil particles from the chimney and gathers them in the oil collector that is located right below. Baffle filters are used to stop kitchen smoke and oil. Specifications: Brand: Elica Product Dimension: 56.5L x 90W x 51H cm Colour: Black Special Feature: Auto Clean, Touch Control Finish Type: Black

Pros Cons Excellent Customer Service Motion Sensing technology can be improved

2. Faber 60 cm 1200 m³/hr Auto-Clean curved glass Kitchen Chimney (HOOD EVEREST IND SC TC HC BK 60, Filterless technology, Touch Control, Black) This Faber electrical chimney can be effortlessly handled with only a wave of the hand thanks to motion-detecting technology. Filterless chimneys guarantee that there will be no issues with cleaning, making them maintenance-free. The strong motor in this chimney enables 1200 m3/hr of suction power. The suction motion ensures that the food is clean enough to eat by removing the dust. Specifications: Brand: Faber Product Dimensions: 56D x 60W x 60H Centimeters Colour: Black Special Feature: Auto clean technology Finish Type: Black Finish

Pros Cons Unique design Inadequate Suction Power Affordable price

3. Faber 60 cm, 1200 m³/hr Auto-Clean Chimney (HOOD JARVIS HC SC BK 60, Baffle filter, Touch & Gesture Control, Black) This electrical chimney's Baffle filter technology provides strong suction capacity, more effectively sucks in hazardous smoke and oily pollutants, and maintains a smoke-free environment in your kitchen. The suction motion also guarantees that the food is clean to consume by removing the dust. This chimney is best suited for mid and small-size kitchens. Specifications: Brand: Faber Product Dimensions: 56D x 60W x 60H Centimeters Colour: Black Special Feature: Auto clean technology Finish Type: Christmas

Pros Cons Exceptional suction power The quality of the outlet pipe can be improved Good auto clean feature

4. Glen Senza 90 cm 1050 m3/hr Filterless Auto clean Chimney -Gesture Control, black, 90cm (CH60CTACBL90FL) If you want a chimney that makes the process of filter cleaning convenient, this electrical chimney has an auto-clean feature and is best for your kitchen. It has an outside oil collection box to gather oil splatters and a filterless chimney. The robust 150W motor will provide you with good suction with low noise. The touch controllers with motion sensors are easy to use. It is a curved glass, motion-sensing, filterless, and heat-auto-clean chimney. It is tastefully constructed to go well with the modern kitchen decor of your home. Specifications: Brand: Glen Product Dimensions: 52D x 90W x 47H Centimeters Colour: Black Special Feature: Cooling Fan, Oil Collector, Noise Reduction, Auto Clean Finish Type: Painted

Pros Cons Efficient touch and motion controls Low suction power relative to the cost Worth the money

5. Hindware Nadia 60 cm 1350 m³/hr Filterless Auto-Clean Kitchen Chimney With Motion Sensor & Touch Control (Curved Glass, Black) This electrical chimney has a powerful motor that delivers 1350 m3/hr of suction capacity which is adequate for intensive grilling and frying. The blower assembly and motor are separated by a screen to provide maximum suction. With only one touch, this feature helps to remove oil and other buildup from inside the motor. This product comes with a one-year, warranty, and a motor with a five-year warranty. Specifications: Brand: Hindware Product Dimension: 48L x 60W x 53.8H cm Colour: Black Special Feature: 3 Speed control, thermal auto clean Finish Type: Christmas

Pros Cons Easy-to-clean oil collector tray Customer service can be improved

6. Faber 90 cm 1200 m³/hr Auto-Clean curved glass Kitchen Chimney (Hood Polo HC SC FL BK 90), Filterless technology, Touch & Gesture Control, Black) This electrical chimney can be easily cleaned with just one touch thanks to the auto-clean technology in the Faber Polo Chimney. It is simple to maintain because of the oil-collecting cup, which gathers oils and other wastes. The thermal auto-clean function of this chimney helps in cleaning the oil and residues without the need for personal involvement, which is its standout feature. This chimney's size is ideal for a state ll to the medium-sized Indian kitchen. The two LED lights present act as an aid in the cooking process. Specifications: Brand: Faber Product Dimensions: 42D x 90W x 47H Centimeters Colour: Black Special Feature: Oil Collector & Auto Clean Finish Type: Black Finish

Pros Cons Good design Little noise while operating The Smart LED feature is great

7. BLOWHOT 60 Cms Ariel Chimney 800 m3/h Suction, Push Control, BAFFLE FILTER Chimney for Modular Kitchen (Black) This electrical chimney can be operated effortlessly by adjusting power, fan speed, and illumination with a single push button control feature. A baffle filter boosts the suction force and facilitates cleaning and maintenance. This filter helps in keeping the kitchen clean by throwing the smoke directly into the outlet. In addition, this chimney can remove dust and waste particles from a sizable area with a maximum suction capability of 800 m3/hour, creating a better cooking atmosphere. The chimney is quieter than 59 dBA, which helps you to cook efficiently and neatly. Specifications: Brand: BlowHot Product Dimensions: 23D x 66W x 54H Centimeters Colour: Ariel Black Special Feature: Baffle filter Finish Type: Powder Coated

Pros Cons Exceptionally light Comparatively weak suction power versus other products Less operating noise

8. GLEN 60 cm 1050m3/hr Auto-Clean curved glass Kitchen Chimney Filterless Motion Sensor Touch Controls (Senza Black) If you want an electrical chimney that makes the process of filter cleaning convenient, this is your best choice. It has an outside oil collection box to gather waste splatters and a filterless chimney. The robust 150W motor will provide you a fast suction and low noise. The touch controllers with motion sensors are easy to use. The pots and pans are drawn outside by the strong 1050 m3/h suction that helps to eliminate odors from your kitchen and removes dirt from the walls. It is a curved glass, motion-sensing, filterless heat-auto-clean chimney. It is tastefully constructed to go well with the modern kitchen decor of your home. Specifications: Brand: Glen Product Dimensions: 47D x 60W x 43H cms Colour: Black Special Feature: Cooling Fan, Oil Collector, Noise Reduction, Auto Clean Finish Type: Painted

Pros Cons Efficient touch and motion controls Low suction power as compared to the price

9. Elica 60 cm 1200 m3/hr Auto Clean Chimney (WDAT HAC 60 NERO, 2 Baffle Filters, Touch Control, Black) This electrical kitchen chimney's stylish design will make your kitchen seem better! This chimney is the secret to a stress-free cooking experience. Continuous smoking has a bad influence on your health. Therefore, this chimney is designed to satisfy your needs. This chimney will consistently put on a strong show. The WDAT HAC 60 NERO Chimney offers comfort with its tremendous suction capabilities of 1200 cubic meters per hour and filterless design. It helps keep your kitchen tidy, low-maintenance, and cost-effective to operate. It features a chic touch interface that makes it easy to access all your chimney's functions so you can quickly clean it. Specifications: Brand: Elica Product Dimensions: 48.1D x 60W x 47.1H Centimeters Colour: Black Special Feature: Auto Clean, Touch Control Finish Type: Christmas

Pros Cons Less noise The business omits delivering an installation kit. Lightweight and well-designed

10. Hindware Nadia IN 90 cm 1350 m³/hr Stylish Filterless Auto-Clean Kitchen Chimney With Metallic Oil Collector, Motion Sensor & Touch Control For Easy Operation (Curved Glass, Black) This electrical chimney includes a basic touch interface that is easy to operate and provides a second turbo speed option. Motion-sensing technology makes it possible for you to conveniently control this chimney by waving your hand in front of it. In this kitchen chimney, two energy-saving LED lights illuminate a larger area. A screen prevents the motor and blower components from making contact to provide the optimum suction. Its 1350 m3/hr suction capacity and strong wall-mounted kitchen chimney make it the best choice for large-scale cooking. Specifications: Brand: Hindware Colour: Black Product Dimensions: 48.6D x 88W x 51.5H Centimeters Special Feature: Oil Collector Finish Type: Polished

Pros Cons Good color and design It is a little noisy while operating Features like the motion sensor and auto-clean are effective.

Top 3 features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Elica 90 cm 1200 m3/hr Filterless Auto Clean Chimney with 15 Years Warranty (WDFL 906 HAC LTW MS NERO, Touch + Motion Sensor Control, Black) Lovely Design Excellent Oil collector Good motion sensing Faber 60 cm 1200 m³/hr Auto-Clean curved glass Kitchen Chimney (HOOD EVEREST IND SC TC HC BK 60, Filterless technology, Touch Control, Black) Good auto clean feature Unique design Great suction power Faber 60 cm, 1200 m³/hr Auto-Clean Chimney (HOOD JARVIS HC SC BK 60, Baffle filter, Touch & Gesture Control, Black) Excellent Suction Capacity Baffle filter technology Excellent control type Glen Senza 90 cm 1050 m3/hr Filterless Auto clean Chimney -Gesture Control, black, 90cm (CH60CTACBL90FL) Traps grease effectively Sucks up odor Efficient motion sensor Hindware Nadia 60 cm 1350 m³/hr Filterless Auto-Clean Kitchen Chimney With Motion Sensor & Touch Control (Curved Glass, Black) LED saves energy Innovative technology Reduces bacteria Faber 90 cm 1200 m³/hr Auto-Clean curved glass Kitchen Chimney (Hood Polo HC SC FL BK 90), Filterless technology, Touch & Gesture Control, Black) Good finishing User-friendly control Saves energy efficiently BLOWHOT 60 Cms Ariel Chimney 800 m3/h Suction, Push Control, BAFFLE FILTER Chimney for Modular Kitchen (Black) Energy efficient Baffle filter present Cleans nicely GLEN 60 cm 1050m3/hr Auto-Clean curved glass Kitchen Chimney Filterless Motion Sensor Touch Controls (Senza Black) Powerful suction The auto-clean feature is amazing Smooth control Elica 60 cm 1200 m3/hr Auto Clean Chimney (WDAT HAC 60 NERO, 2 Baffle Filters, Touch Control, Black) Decent oil collector Wonderful design Amazing touch control Hindware Nadia IN 90 cm 1350 m³/hr Stylish Filterless Auto-Clean Kitchen Chimney With Metallic Oil Collector, Motion Sensor & Touch Control For Easy Operation (Curved Glass, Black) Robust suction Stunning design Excellent touch control panel