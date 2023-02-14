Story Saved
Looking for LCD projectors for professional use? Here are top 10 to consider

  HT By Affiliate Desk
  Published on Feb 14, 2023 16:33 IST
Summary:

Here are the top 10 LCD projectors for professional use that you should consider. If you are looking for a projector for business or professional use, then read this article to find out the best options that are available.

LCD projectors are a good way to watch content on a bigger screen.

LCD projectors use a liquid crystal display to project images. They are smaller and lighter than most other types of projectors, LCD projectors are used for business use and education settings. LCD projectors typically have a longer lifespan than other types of projectors, making them a cost-effective option in the long run.

1. BenQ WXGA LED Business Projector (LW500)

The BenQ WXGA LED Business Projector (LW500) is a high-performance DLP projector designed for professional use in a variety of settings, including conference rooms, classrooms, and home offices. With a brightness of 2000 ANSI lumens and a high contrast ratio of 20000:1, this projector delivers clear and vibrant images even in well-lit environments.

Specifications

Resolution: WXGA (1280 x 800)

Display technology: DLP

Brightness: 2000 ANSI Lumens

ProsCons
High brightness of 2000 ANSI lumensDLP technology may cause 'rainbow effect' for some viewers
BenQ WXGA LED Business Projector (LW500), DLP, 2000 ANSI Lumens, 20000:1 High Contrast Ratio, Dual HDMI Ports, Auto Keystone Correction, Instant On/Off, Simple Setup, SmartEco Technology
52,245 75,000
Buy now

2. The Balliatic LCD HD Projector

The Balliatic LCD HD Projector is a versatile and portable device that can be used for a variety of applications, including projectors for school, education, business projects, and home solutions. With a resolution of 720p or 1080p and a brightness of 3000 lumens, this projector delivers high-quality images and videos.

Specifications

Contrast ratio: This projector boasts a high contrast ratio of 10,000:1, which enhances the depth and clarity of images, especially in dark scenes.

Contrast ratio: This projector boasts a high contrast ratio of 10,000:1, which enhances the depth and clarity of images, especially in dark scenes

ProsCons
High resolution: The projector supports both 720p and 1080p resolution, which provides clear and detailed imagesPrice: The projector may be expensive, which could make it less accessible to some users
Brightness: The 3000 lumens brightness level provides a high level of visibility even in well-lit rooms.
Balliatic LCD HD Projector 720p,1080p, 3000 Lumens, 3D Portable Projector with Upto 50,000 Hours Lamp Life, with Inbuilt WiFi & Speaker, for Education, Business Projects and Home Solutions
5 (2)
5 (2)
15,999 24,999
Buy now

3. The Dkian YG300 Mini LCD Portable Battery Operated Projector

The Dkian YG300 Mini LCD Portable Battery Operated Projector is a compact and lightweight projector that is perfect for home theater use. With a resolution of 1080P, it delivers high-quality images with vibrant colors and crisp details.

Specifications

Portable design: The Dkian YG300 Mini LCD projector is small and lightweight, making it easy to take with you on the go.

Battery operated: The projector is powered by a built-in battery, which allows for use without needing to be plugged into an outlet.

ProsCons
Portable designSmall size may not be suitable for large rooms or groups
Battery operated, making it convenient for use in outdoor or off-grid settings 
Dkian YG300 Mini LCD Portable Battery Operated Projector LED 1080P Home Theater 400 Lumens Low Power Projector for Kids
3.1 (8)
3.1 (8)
3,199 9,999
Buy now

4. The Decdeal Mini USB Projector is a portable LCD display video projector

The Decdeal Mini USB Projector is a portable LCD display video projector designed for use with cartoon movies, small pocket home phone, and other home theater or outdoor movie applications. It features USB interfaces for connecting to a laptop, making it easy to project movies, presentations, and other multimedia content from a variety of devices.

Specifications

Portable design: The Decdeal Mini USB Projector is small and compact, making it easy to take with you on the go for movie nights, presentations, or other events.

LCD display: This projector uses an LCD display to project images, providing clear and vibrant visuals for your movies, videos, or presentations.

ProsCons
Portable and compact size makes it easy to take on the goMay not have as high image quality or brightness as larger, more expensive projectors
Can be connected to a variety of devices, including laptops and phones, through USB interfacesMay not be suitable for projecting in large spaces or with a large audience
Decdeal Mini USB Projector Portable LCD Display Video Projector for Cartoon Movies Small Pocket Home Phone Projector for Home Theater Outdoor Movies Projector with Laptop USB Interfaces
10,469 20,997
Buy now

5. The Bushwick Newly Upgraded Crystal Clear Full HD Home Theater

The Bushwick Newly Upgraded Crystal Clear Technology Android 4.4 WiFi Smart 1080P 3D Full HD LCD 5600 Lumens Full HD Home Theater is a high-end home entertainment system that offers a variety of features to enhance your viewing experience. ear image with a resolution of 1920x1080.

Specifications

Display Type: LED

Resolution: Full HD (1920 x 1080 pixels)

ProsCons
WiFi connectivity allows for easy streaming and internet accessMay be expensive compared to other home theater options
Full HD resolution and 5600 lumens for bright and clear images 
Full HD resolution and 5600 lumens for bright and clear images 
Bushwick Newly Upgraded Crystal Clear Technology Android 4.4 WiFi Smart 1080P 3D Full HD LCD 5600 Lumens Full hd Home Theater with 1 Year Warranty
24,500 50,000
Buy now

6. The Verilux® Projector for Home Android Theatre

The Verilux® Projector for Home Android Theatre is a powerful and versatile projector that is designed for use in both the classroom and the home. With its 1080P resolution and 9500L brightness, it is capable of producing high-quality images and videos that are perfect for presentations, movies, and gaming.

Specifications

Resolution: 1080P

Brightness: 9500 lumens

ProsCons
High brightnessPrice issue
Verilux® Projector for Home Android 9.0 Theatre Projector for Classroom with Smart System 1080P 9500L Bluetooth & WiFi Film Projector by WiFi/HDMI/USB/TF/AV for Android/iOS TV Laptop for Home Movie
3.8 (12)
3.8 (12)
9,999 16,499
Buy now

7. The BOSS S12 Full HD 3000 Lumens 1920 x 1080 150 inches Display Portable Home Theatre Projector

The BOSS S12 Full HD 3000 Lumens 1920 x 1080 150 inches Display Portable Home Theatre Projector is a high-performance projector that delivers exceptional image quality and brightness. With a resolution of 1920 x 1080 and a brightness of 3000 lumens, this projector is capable of displaying sharp, clear images and videos on a large 150-inch screen.

Specifications

Full HD resolution of 1920 x 1080 for clear and detailed images.

Brightness of 3000 lumens for a high contrast and vivid display.

ProsCons
High resolution (1920 x 1080)Possible lower image quality in bright rooms
High brightness (3000 lumens)Limited color accuracy
BOSS S12 Full HD 3000 Lumens 1920 x 1080 150 inches Display Portable Home Theatre Projector with HDMI/AV/VGA/USB/TV Input (White)
4.2 (28)
4.2 (28)
11,499 49,000
Buy now

8. The Dkian T5 UC46 Smart Projector is a high-definition 3D 4K projector

The Dkian T5 UC46 Smart Projector is a high-definition 3D 4K projector that is designed for home cinema use. It features WiFi connectivity and Miracast technology, which allows for wireless streaming of content from compatible devices. With a brightness of 3200 lumens, this projector is capable of producing clear and vivid images even in well-lit rooms.

Specifications

High Resolution: The Dkian T5 UC46 Smart Projector supports a resolution of 4K (3840 x 2160) which provides a sharp and clear image quality.

ProsCons
WiFi and Miracast connectivity for wireless streamingPrice may be high for some users
3D capability 
Home cinema experience 
Dkian T5 uc46 Smart Projector HD 3D 4K WiFi miracast 3200 Lumens Home Cinema Projector White
3.3 (26)
3.3 (26)
7,499 13,999
Buy now

9. The Boss S3 LED HD Home Theatre Projector is a high-performance projector

The Boss S3 LED HD Home Theatre Projector is a high-performance projector that is designed to deliver an immersive viewing experience. With a brightness of 3000 lumens and a resolution of 1920x1080, it is capable of displaying images up to 150 inches in size.

Specifications

Brightness: The Boss S3 LED HD Home Theatre Projector has a brightness of 3000 lumens, making it suitable for use in well-lit rooms or outdoor settings.

ProsCons
High resolution (1920x1080)May not have as high picture quality as more expensive models
Portable 
Boss S3 LED HD Home Theatre Projector 3000 lumens 1920X1080 150" Display with HDMI/AV/VGA/USB/TV Input Portable Projector (Black)
3.8 (11)
3.8 (11)
14,499 49,000
Buy now

10. The T6 Android Smart Projector is a high-performance home cinema projector

The T6 Android Smart Projector is a high-performance home cinema projector that boasts a range of impressive features. With 8GB of internal storage and 1GB of RAM, it has plenty of power to run apps and stream content smoothly.

Specifications

Operating System: T6 Android Smart Projector runs on the Android operating system, providing access to a wide range of apps and features.

ProsCons
T6 Android Smart Projector 8GB 1GB Ram HD 3D 4K WiFi Bluetooth miracast 3000 Lumens Home Cinema Projector with LAN
3.6 (74)
3.6 (74)
10,499 18,999
Buy now

Top 3 features of the product

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
BenQ WXGA LED Business Projector (LW500), DLP, 2000 ANSI Lumens, 20000:1 High Contrast Ratio, Dual HDMI Ports, Auto Keystone Correction, Instant On/Off, Simple Setup, SmartEco TechnologyHigh brightnessGood display technologyHigh contrast ratio
The Balliatic LCD HD ProjectorHigh definition videoNo need to replace the bulb again and again A convenient projector
The Dkian YG300 Mini LCD Portable Battery Operated ProjectorPortable and compact sizeEasy transportationEasy storage
The Decdeal Mini USB Projector is a portable LCD display video projectorCompact sizeCan connect to variety of devicesClear and vibrant visuals
The Bushwick Newly Upgraded Crystal Clear Technology Android 4.4 WiFi Smart 1080P 3D Full HD LCD 5600 Lumens Full HD Home Theater Wifi connectivityFull HD resolution3D capabilities
The Verilux® Projector for Home Android TheatreHigh resolution Compatible with android and IOSCan be used for home movies
The BOSS S12 Full HD 3000 Lumens 1920 x 1080 150 inches Display Portable Home Theatre ProjectorHigh brightnessLarge display sizeMultiple input options
The Dkian T5 UC46 Smart Projector is a high-definition 3D 4K projector Wifi connectivityHome cinema experience3D capabilities
The Boss S3 LED HD Home Theatre Projector is a high-performance projector Large didplay size Manu input optionsPortable
10 The T6 Android Smart Projector is a high-performance home cinema projectorEasy LAN connectionSuitable for home cinema useMiracast feature for easy screen mirroring

Best overall product

The Verilux® Projector for Home Android Theatre is a top-of-the-line device that offers a superior viewing experience for movie and gaming enthusiasts. One of the best things about this projector is its bright and clear image quality. It uses advanced LED technology to produce a high-definition image with vibrant colors and deep blacks.

Best value for money

The Verilux® Projector for Home Android Theatre is a high-quality projector designed for home entertainment. It costs 11,386 which is offered in budget. It features a built-in Android operating system, allowing you to easily access streaming services such as Netflix and YouTube without the need for additional devices.

How to find the perfect LCD projector?

Brightness: Look for a projector with a high lumens rating, as this will ensure that the image is visible even in well-lit rooms.

Resolution: A higher resolution will result in a sharper, more detailed image. Look for a projector with at least 720p resolution

Product Price
BenQ WXGA LED Business Projector (LW500), DLP, 2000 ANSI Lumens, 20000:1 High Contrast Ratio, Dual HDMI Ports, Auto Keystone Correction, Instant On/Off, Simple Setup, SmartEco Technology ₹ 52,245
Balliatic LCD HD Projector 720p,1080p, 3000 Lumens, 3D Portable Projector with Upto 50,000 Hours Lamp Life, with Inbuilt WiFi & Speaker, for Education, Business Projects and Home Solutions ₹ 15,999
Dkian YG300 Mini LCD Portable Battery Operated Projector LED 1080P Home Theater 400 Lumens Low Power Projector for Kids ₹ 3,199
Decdeal Mini USB Projector Portable LCD Display Video Projector for Cartoon Movies Small Pocket Home Phone Projector for Home Theater Outdoor Movies Projector with Laptop USB Interfaces ₹ 10,469
Bushwick Newly Upgraded Crystal Clear Technology Android 4.4 WiFi Smart 1080P 3D Full HD LCD 5600 Lumens Full hd Home Theater with 1 Year Warranty ₹ 24,500
Verilux® Projector for Home Android 9.0 Theatre Projector for Classroom with Smart System 1080P 9500L Bluetooth & WiFi Film Projector by WiFi/HDMI/USB/TF/AV for Android/iOS TV Laptop for Home Movie ₹ 9,999
BOSS S12 Full HD 3000 Lumens 1920 x 1080 150 inches Display Portable Home Theatre Projector with HDMI/AV/VGA/USB/TV Input (White) ₹ 11,499
Dkian T5 uc46 Smart Projector HD 3D 4K WiFi miracast 3200 Lumens Home Cinema Projector White ₹ 7,499
Boss S3 LED HD Home Theatre Projector 3000 lumens 1920X1080 150" Display with HDMI/AV/VGA/USB/TV Input Portable Projector (Black) ₹ 14,499
T6 Android Smart Projector 8GB 1GB Ram HD 3D 4K WiFi Bluetooth miracast 3000 Lumens Home Cinema Projector with LAN ₹ 10,499

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Home Appliances
FAQs

What is an LCD projector?

How do I adjust the focus on an LCD projector?

What is the resolution of an LCD projector?

