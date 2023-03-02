Looking for mini inverters? Here's a list of top 10 By Affiliate Desk

Published on Mar 02, 2023 14:10 IST





Summary: If investing in a big sized inverter is a challenge for you, then opt for mini inverters that help run small devices like laptops etc. This article throws light on 10 of the best mini inverters in town.

Mini inverters are particularly useful in catering to small energy requirements like running laptops, iPads etc.

We, the dwellers of the 21st century, live in an age of unprecedented progress, awe-inspiring innovations and revolutionary ideas. We have seen horrible incidents like the war or the pandemic, but did it stop us? No. Like a glorious phoenix, we have risen from our ashes each time adversity tries to burn our hopes and aspirations. With the increase in developments, there has been an ever increase in the thirst for energy. But the machine Gods have been gracious upon us! One after another, we have developed new strategies to extract energy from different sources. Now we live in a time where a cheap source of energy is available. Thanks to innovations like mini inverters. Our small energy requirements, like running laptops, iPads, and so can be easily satisfied. We guarantee you have come to the right place if you are a tech priest. This article discusses some of the best mini inverters to fulfill your small-time energy needs. In no way are we discouraging you from buying other products in the market. Product list CFL UPS Mini invertor can Armed with a rechargeable battery; this made-in-India product can charge with solar power and battery. It has a 45 volts capacity and comes with led lights and a battery motherboard interconnected by wirings. It has three power outlets, weighs about 4 kg, and hence is quite portable. It can run small devices like laptops (with 45 W compatible power adaptors), cell phones, tablets, DTH, LED TVs or LED lights. This makes it ideal for homes, shops, cars and godowns. It can supply energy for several hours after a single charge, therefore a perfect device for outdoor picnics and refreshing camping. Specifications: Brand: Generic Colour: Yellow and Red Dimensions: 34 x 11 x 24 cm Special features: can charge with solar energy

Pros Cons Long hours of power output after a single charge. Laptops can be charged, but the adaptors must be 45 W. Three power outlets

2. ERH India 200-Watt Mini Car Power Inverter This light-weighted piece of marvel is a 200W small inverter with 2 USB ports and 2 AC outlets. While the USB ports could be used simultaneously to charge mobiles or tablets, the AC outlets could charge laptops, breast pumps, CPAP machines, nebulizers, game consoles, kindles, TVs, DVD players, iPads, string lights and many more. It is equipped with a fuse and a safe charging module to prevent overheating, short-circuiting, over and under-voltage charging, overcharging, and overloads. Therefore, it is a reliable pick for small energy needs. Specifications: Brand: Erh India Colour: Black Dimensions: 10 X 10 X 10 cm Special features: Multi-protection and safe charging module

Pros Cons With a weight of 460 grams, it is incredibly lightweight and truly portable Power output time could be improved. Comes with 4 power outlets: two USB and two AC.

3. Genus Surja 1125 L Sine Wave Solar Inverter This mini inverter is ideal for running home and office appliances that are programmed to minimize power consumption by only producing the needed amount and no extra. This increases the battery backup life. It is loaded with the DSP module that maximizes efficiency and is a solar hybrid inverter. It is designed to generate pure sinewave power that ensures the safety of the most sensitive equipment while operating. It is compatible with 165W & 12 V solar panels and is a perfect green innovation. Specifications: Brand: Genus Colour: Black Dimensions: 27.2 x 13 x 27.31 cm Special features: DSP technology that lowers power intake, ASIC technology, pure sine wave.

Pros Cons ASIC technology that monitors battery condition and maximizes backup time. Battery charging efficiency could be improved. No pollution Low voltage charging Compatible with solar panels

4. ERH India 100-watt Mini Inverter This device is a good pick for automobiles and household appliances at a very reasonable price. It can convert a DC of 12 V to 220V AC and has two sockets supplying 100 Watts current. This long-lasting and durable inverter is compatible with several SMPS-based devices. Specifications: Brand: Erh India Colour: Black Dimensions: 10 x 10 x 10 Cm Special features: Dual sockets supplying electric power

Pros Cons Lightweight and Cost-effective Low current output Compatible with SMPS-based devices

5. STHIRA® 200W DC to AC Inverter with Digital Display This mini inverter is perfect for installing a small screen in your car. Apart from AC outlets, it has three USB ports, including one QC 3.0 to charge fast your android, laptops, tablets, battery chargers, GPS units and camping equipment. Hence, it is an indispensable companion on your outdoor trips. It is loaded with cooling fans and a 15A fuse to prevent overheating, overcharging and short circuits. Moreover, it has a 28-inch cigarette lighter and a digital indicator perfectly suitable for backseat usage. The AC outlets are provided with on and off switches. Specifications: Brand: STHIRA Colour: Black Dimensions: 16 x 10 x 5cm Special features: Multi-protection module guaranteed by 15 A fuse and cooling fans, 28-inch cigarette lighter plug for compatibility in any vehicle, QC 3.0 for quick charging

Pros Cons Extremely lightweight and truly portable USB slots could be improved 4 power outlets

6. Skypearll 300W Car Power Inverter This photovoltaic mini inverter has two AC outlets and 4 USB ports for charging. It is equipped with a smart chip that recognizes the device that is being charged and ensures maximum output. The fuse protects against overheating, short circuits, under and overvoltage charging, overcharging and overloads. Apart from the fuse, it has an advanced ABS shell which is a poor conductor of heat and an excellent flame retardant. It is portable, and the cigarette lighter plug ensures its universal usage in any automobile. Specifications: Brand: Skypearll Colour: Black Dimensions: 158 x 100 x 43 mm Special features: ABS shell, 2 AC outlets and 4 USB ports

Pros Cons The smart chip ensures optimum output for different devices after recognition. AC output efficiency could be improved. The external fuse and ABS shell ensure advanced protection

7. Luminous Pure Sine Wave Inverter This mini inverter is a microprocessor-based pure sine wave device perfectly suitable for your home and office. The sine wave protects sensitive devices. With a good battery capacity, this device can work in two different modes: Eco mode and UPS mode. The Eco mode ensures increased battery lifetime, lowers energy uptake and operates in a wide range of voltages. The UPS mode provides quick charging of devices like kitchen appliances by producing a voltage of 180-250V. This inverter is compatible with different dimensions like flat, tubular batteries, etc. Specifications: Brand: Luminous Colour: Blue Dimensions: 27.5 x 26.2 x 12 Cm Special features: Dual mode of function in Eco and UPS modes, sine waves

Pros Cons Personalized utilization with the help of Eco and UPS modes A bit noisy while working. Sine waves to protect delicate devices Compatibility with different battery dimensions

8. V-Guard Smart Pro 1200 S Solar Inverter This mini inverter is compatible with solar power and is provided with WiFi and Bluetooth connectivity which enables it to mode switching, performance controlling and operation monitoring. This makes it a green innovation with higher and uninterrupted power extraction. Additionally, it is equipped with pure sine waves to operate delicate electronic devices faithfully. Apart from guaranteed customer support, it has an app that gives you the water topping reminder on your cell phone. Specification: Brand: V-guard Colour: Metallic grey Dimensions: 27.5 x 25 x 12 Cm Special features: Solar compatibility, WiFi and Bluetooth connectivity

Pros Cons Green innovation Mobile application could be improved to better report the status of the device Equipped with sine waves Efficient power extraction

9. Luminous NXG 1450 Pure Sinewave Solar Inverter This mini inverter can utilize both solar power and grid power. There are provisions to combine both sources. When used in hybrid mode, the ISOT technology allows intelligent optimization to lower the grid power consumption and eventually lower your monthly electric bills. It is installed with the no-load shutdown module to hike performance. Also, it is geared with over-temperature, overload, and short-circuit protection protocols because you and your family deserve better! Specifications: Brand: Luminous Colour: Blue Dimensions: 32 x 27.5 x 15 Cm Special features: Smart charge sharing, low voltage charging, ISOT technology, pure sine wave

Pros Cons Intelligent charge sharing allows taking up energy from solar panels and deriving the rest from the battery and not the power grid A bit noisy in backup mode Solar optimization via ISOT technology

10. UTL Heliac Pure Sine Wave Solar Inverter This mini inverter has a built-in solar charge controller and a multicolour LCD. It comes with a pulse width modulation (PWM) that provides a pure sine wave output that ensures the efficient handling of sophisticated devices. It is intelligent enough to switch between energy sources. The primary preference is solar energy, but it can use grid power when the solar input is low. Additionally, it ensures optimum battery backup via multistage charging, i.e., bulk, absorption and float modes. Specification: Brand: UTL Colour: Black Dimensions: 35.6 x 35.6 x 17.8 Cm Special features: pure sine wave output, multistage charging facility

Pros Cons Intelligent utilization of energy source Fuse could be upgraded

Top 3 features for you

Products features 1 features 2 features 3 CFL UPS Mini invertor can (PT-300) Compatible with solar power Three power outlets Long hours of service after a single charge ERH India 200-Watt Mini Car Power Inverter Extremely lightweight Four power outlets: 2 AC and 2 USB ports Safe charging module Genus Surja 1125 L Sine Wave Solar Inverter Pure sine wave DSP technology ASIC technology ERH India 100-watt Mini Inverter Lightweight Dual sockets Compatibility with SMPS-based devices STHIRA® 200W Power Inverter DC 12V to 220V AC Car Converter AC Outlets 3USB Ports Charger Adapter DC to AC Inverter with Digital Display Multi-protection module Four power outlet, including one QC 3.0 for fast charging 28-inch cigarette lighter plug Skypearll 300W Car Power Inverter DC 12V/24V to 220V AC Smart chip for maximum output Six power outlets: 2 AC and 4 USB ports ABS shell along with external fuse Luminous Power Sine 800 700VA Pure Sine Wave Inverter Microprocessor-based algorithm to protect sensitive devices. Eco and UPS modes Compatibility with batteries of different dimensions V-Guard Smart Pro 1200 S Solar Inverter No pollution while working Solar power compatibility Personalized water topping reminder Luminous NXG 1450 Pure Sinewave Solar Inverter Utilize solar power and grid power Smart charge sharing ISOT technology UTL Heliac-1200/50A, 1000VA/12V PWM Pure Sine Wave Solar Inverter Equipped with PWM Intelligent switching between energy sources according to the condition. Multistage charging facility

Best overall product Most of the mini-inverters have a lot of overlapping features. That being said, choosing becomes quite tricky, but if we are to choose the best out of them, we will go for the Genus Surja 1125 L Sine Wave Solar Inverter. We are tempted to select this because of its solar compatibility and DSP and ASIC technology. Also, the pure sine waves allow the efficient handling of sophisticated devices. Best value for money With the proposed retail price of Rs. 1098, the ERH India 200-Watt Mini Car Power Inverter is the most reasonable product packed with almost all the modern features and is cost-friendly. The safe charging module increases the device's lifetime that is equipped with four power outlets. Moving ahead: One step closer to the perfect mini-inverter for you As we have discussed, there are countless products in the market. Some are only for home and office while others are for automobiles. Additionally, there are some usable both indoors and outdoors. We recommend you identify your specific, go through your budget and then, if you still need convincing, go through some YouTube videos. Search the generic name, and you will get the desired content.

Topics Home Appliances