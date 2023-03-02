Story Saved
Looking for mini inverters? Here's a list of top 10

  HT By Affiliate Desk
  Published on Mar 02, 2023 14:10 IST
If investing in a big sized inverter is a challenge for you, then opt for mini inverters that help run small devices like laptops etc. This article throws light on 10 of the best mini inverters in town.

Mini inverters are particularly useful in catering to small energy requirements like running laptops, iPads etc.

We, the dwellers of the 21st century, live in an age of unprecedented progress, awe-inspiring innovations and revolutionary ideas. We have seen horrible incidents like the war or the pandemic, but did it stop us? No. Like a glorious phoenix, we have risen from our ashes each time adversity tries to burn our hopes and aspirations.

With the increase in developments, there has been an ever increase in the thirst for energy. But the machine Gods have been gracious upon us! One after another, we have developed new strategies to extract energy from different sources. Now we live in a time where a cheap source of energy is available. Thanks to innovations like mini inverters. Our small energy requirements, like running laptops, iPads, and so can be easily satisfied.

We guarantee you have come to the right place if you are a tech priest. This article discusses some of the best mini inverters to fulfill your small-time energy needs. In no way are we discouraging you from buying other products in the market.

Product list

CFL UPS Mini invertor can

Armed with a rechargeable battery; this made-in-India product can charge with solar power and battery. It has a 45 volts capacity and comes with led lights and a battery motherboard interconnected by wirings. It has three power outlets, weighs about 4 kg, and hence is quite portable. It can run small devices like laptops (with 45 W compatible power adaptors), cell phones, tablets, DTH, LED TVs or LED lights. This makes it ideal for homes, shops, cars and godowns. It can supply energy for several hours after a single charge, therefore a perfect device for outdoor picnics and refreshing camping.

Specifications:

Brand: Generic

Colour: Yellow and Red

Dimensions: 34 x 11 x 24 cm

Special features: can charge with solar energy

ProsCons
Long hours of power output after a single charge.Laptops can be charged, but the adaptors must be 45 W.
Three power outlets 
38% off
CFL UPS Mini invertor can (PT-300) with OKAYA/TRONTEK 12V 7.2 AH Battery
3.6 (65)
3.6 (65)
38% off
3,100 5,000
Buy now

2. ERH India 200-Watt Mini Car Power Inverter

This light-weighted piece of marvel is a 200W small inverter with 2 USB ports and 2 AC outlets. While the USB ports could be used simultaneously to charge mobiles or tablets, the AC outlets could charge laptops, breast pumps, CPAP machines, nebulizers, game consoles, kindles, TVs, DVD players, iPads, string lights and many more. It is equipped with a fuse and a safe charging module to prevent overheating, short-circuiting, over and under-voltage charging, overcharging, and overloads. Therefore, it is a reliable pick for small energy needs.

Specifications:

Brand: Erh India

Colour: Black

Dimensions: 10 X 10 X 10 cm

Special features: Multi-protection and safe charging module

ProsCons
With a weight of 460 grams, it is incredibly lightweight and truly portablePower output time could be improved.
Comes with 4 power outlets: two USB and two AC. 
31% off
ERH India 200 Watt Mini Car Inverter with Two AC Outputs and Two USB Ports and Charging Cable
3.6 (3)
3.6 (3)
31% off
762 1,098
Buy now

3. Genus Surja 1125 L Sine Wave Solar Inverter

This mini inverter is ideal for running home and office appliances that are programmed to minimize power consumption by only producing the needed amount and no extra. This increases the battery backup life. It is loaded with the DSP module that maximizes efficiency and is a solar hybrid inverter. It is designed to generate pure sinewave power that ensures the safety of the most sensitive equipment while operating. It is compatible with 165W & 12 V solar panels and is a perfect green innovation.

Specifications:

Brand: Genus

Colour: Black

Dimensions: 27.2 x 13 x 27.31 cm

Special features: DSP technology that lowers power intake, ASIC technology, pure sine wave.

ProsCons
ASIC technology that monitors battery condition and maximizes backup time.Battery charging efficiency could be improved.
No pollution 
Low voltage charging 
Compatible with solar panels 
24% off
Genus Surja 1125 L Sine Wave Solar Inverter UPS Best for Home - Office - Shops, Black
4 (132)
4 (132)
24% off
6,369 8,420
Buy now

4. ERH India 100-watt Mini Inverter

This device is a good pick for automobiles and household appliances at a very reasonable price. It can convert a DC of 12 V to 220V AC and has two sockets supplying 100 Watts current. This long-lasting and durable inverter is compatible with several SMPS-based devices.

Specifications:

Brand: Erh India

Colour: Black

Dimensions: 10 x 10 x 10 Cm

Special features: Dual sockets supplying electric power

ProsCons
Lightweight and Cost-effectiveLow current output
Compatible with SMPS-based devices 
36% off
ERH India Mini Inverter 12v Dc to 220v Ac Converter Inverter Mini 100 Watt for car, Home and Other Applications
3.5 (11)
3.5 (11)
36% off
449 699
Buy now

5. STHIRA® 200W DC to AC Inverter with Digital Display

This mini inverter is perfect for installing a small screen in your car. Apart from AC outlets, it has three USB ports, including one QC 3.0 to charge fast your android, laptops, tablets, battery chargers, GPS units and camping equipment. Hence, it is an indispensable companion on your outdoor trips. It is loaded with cooling fans and a 15A fuse to prevent overheating, overcharging and short circuits. Moreover, it has a 28-inch cigarette lighter and a digital indicator perfectly suitable for backseat usage. The AC outlets are provided with on and off switches.

Specifications:

Brand: STHIRA

Colour: Black

Dimensions: 16 x 10 x 5cm

Special features: Multi-protection module guaranteed by 15 A fuse and cooling fans, 28-inch cigarette lighter plug for compatibility in any vehicle, QC 3.0 for quick charging

ProsCons
Extremely lightweight and truly portableUSB slots could be improved
4 power outlets 
53% off
STHIRA® 200W Power Inverter DC 12V to 220V AC Car Converter AC Outlets 3USB Ports Charger Adapter DC to AC Inverter with Digital Display
3.8 (227)
3.8 (227)
53% off
1,999 4,247
Buy now

6. Skypearll 300W Car Power Inverter

This photovoltaic mini inverter has two AC outlets and 4 USB ports for charging. It is equipped with a smart chip that recognizes the device that is being charged and ensures maximum output. The fuse protects against overheating, short circuits, under and overvoltage charging, overcharging and overloads. Apart from the fuse, it has an advanced ABS shell which is a poor conductor of heat and an excellent flame retardant. It is portable, and the cigarette lighter plug ensures its universal usage in any automobile.

Specifications:

Brand: Skypearll

Colour: Black

Dimensions: 158 x 100 x 43 mm

Special features: ABS shell, 2 AC outlets and 4 USB ports

ProsCons
The smart chip ensures optimum output for different devices after recognition.AC output efficiency could be improved.
The external fuse and ABS shell ensure advanced protection 
35% off
Skypearll 300W Car Power Inverter DC 12V to 220V AC with 4 USB Ports Fast Charging with 2 Universal Sockets with Multifunctional LED Display Photovoltaic Inverter
3.8 (40)
3.8 (40)
35% off
2,599 3,999
Buy now

7. Luminous Pure Sine Wave Inverter

This mini inverter is a microprocessor-based pure sine wave device perfectly suitable for your home and office. The sine wave protects sensitive devices. With a good battery capacity, this device can work in two different modes: Eco mode and UPS mode. The Eco mode ensures increased battery lifetime, lowers energy uptake and operates in a wide range of voltages. The UPS mode provides quick charging of devices like kitchen appliances by producing a voltage of 180-250V. This inverter is compatible with different dimensions like flat, tubular batteries, etc.

Specifications:

Brand: Luminous

Colour: Blue

Dimensions: 27.5 x 26.2 x 12 Cm

Special features: Dual mode of function in Eco and UPS modes, sine waves

ProsCons
Personalized utilization with the help of Eco and UPS modesA bit noisy while working.
Sine waves to protect delicate devices 
Compatibility with different battery dimensions 
48% off
Luminous Power Sine 800 Pure Sine Wave 700VA/12V Inverter for Home, Office, and Shops
3.9 (600)
3.9 (600)
48% off
4,500 8,590
Buy now

8. V-Guard Smart Pro 1200 S Solar Inverter

This mini inverter is compatible with solar power and is provided with WiFi and Bluetooth connectivity which enables it to mode switching, performance controlling and operation monitoring. This makes it a green innovation with higher and uninterrupted power extraction. Additionally, it is equipped with pure sine waves to operate delicate electronic devices faithfully. Apart from guaranteed customer support, it has an app that gives you the water topping reminder on your cell phone.

Specification:

Brand: V-guard

Colour: Metallic grey

Dimensions: 27.5 x 25 x 12 Cm

Special features: Solar compatibility, WiFi and Bluetooth connectivity

ProsCons
Green innovationMobile application could be improved to better report the status of the device
Equipped with sine waves 
Efficient power extraction 
33% off
V-Guard Smart Pro 1200 S Solar Inverter with Wi-Fi & Bluetooth Connectivity; Free PAN India Installation (Metallic Grey)
4.2 (357)
4.2 (357)
33% off
9,064 13,490
Buy now

9. Luminous NXG 1450 Pure Sinewave Solar Inverter

This mini inverter can utilize both solar power and grid power. There are provisions to combine both sources. When used in hybrid mode, the ISOT technology allows intelligent optimization to lower the grid power consumption and eventually lower your monthly electric bills. It is installed with the no-load shutdown module to hike performance. Also, it is geared with over-temperature, overload, and short-circuit protection protocols because you and your family deserve better!

Specifications:

Brand: Luminous

Colour: Blue

Dimensions: 32 x 27.5 x 15 Cm

Special features: Smart charge sharing, low voltage charging, ISOT technology, pure sine wave

ProsCons
Intelligent charge sharing allows taking up energy from solar panels and deriving the rest from the battery and not the power gridA bit noisy in backup mode
Solar optimization via ISOT technology 
22% off
Luminous NXG 1450 Pure Sinewave Solar Inverter With ISOT Technology, Intelligent Load Sharing For Home, Office, and Shops (2-Year Warranty, Blue)
3.8 (482)
3.8 (482)
22% off
9,390 12,000
Buy now

10. UTL Heliac Pure Sine Wave Solar Inverter

This mini inverter has a built-in solar charge controller and a multicolour LCD. It comes with a pulse width modulation (PWM) that provides a pure sine wave output that ensures the efficient handling of sophisticated devices. It is intelligent enough to switch between energy sources. The primary preference is solar energy, but it can use grid power when the solar input is low. Additionally, it ensures optimum battery backup via multistage charging, i.e., bulk, absorption and float modes.

Specification:

Brand: UTL

Colour: Black

Dimensions: 35.6 x 35.6 x 17.8 Cm

Special features: pure sine wave output, multistage charging facility

ProsCons
Intelligent utilization of energy sourceFuse could be upgraded
cellpic
UTL Heliac-1200/50A, 1000VA/12V PWM Pure Sine Wave Solar Inverter with LCD Display (Multicolour)
3.9 (43)
3.9 (43)
9,698
Buy now

Top 3 features for you

Productsfeatures 1features 2features 3
CFL UPS Mini invertor can (PT-300)Compatible with solar powerThree power outletsLong hours of service after a single charge
ERH India 200-Watt Mini Car Power InverterExtremely lightweightFour power outlets: 2 AC and 2 USB portsSafe charging module
Genus Surja 1125 L Sine Wave Solar InverterPure sine waveDSP technologyASIC technology
ERH India 100-watt Mini InverterLightweightDual socketsCompatibility with SMPS-based devices
STHIRA® 200W Power Inverter DC 12V to 220V AC Car Converter AC Outlets 3USB Ports Charger Adapter DC to AC Inverter with Digital DisplayMulti-protection moduleFour power outlet, including one QC 3.0 for fast charging28-inch cigarette lighter plug
Skypearll 300W Car Power Inverter DC 12V/24V to 220V ACSmart chip for maximum outputSix power outlets: 2 AC and 4 USB portsABS shell along with external fuse
Luminous Power Sine 800 700VA Pure Sine Wave InverterMicroprocessor-based algorithm to protect sensitive devices.Eco and UPS modesCompatibility with batteries of different dimensions
V-Guard Smart Pro 1200 S Solar InverterNo pollution while workingSolar power compatibilityPersonalized water topping reminder
Luminous NXG 1450 Pure Sinewave Solar InverterUtilize solar power and grid powerSmart charge sharingISOT technology
UTL Heliac-1200/50A, 1000VA/12V PWM Pure Sine Wave Solar InverterEquipped with PWMIntelligent switching between energy sources according to the condition.Multistage charging facility

Best overall product

Most of the mini-inverters have a lot of overlapping features. That being said, choosing becomes quite tricky, but if we are to choose the best out of them, we will go for the Genus Surja 1125 L Sine Wave Solar Inverter. We are tempted to select this because of its solar compatibility and DSP and ASIC technology. Also, the pure sine waves allow the efficient handling of sophisticated devices.

Best value for money

With the proposed retail price of Rs. 1098, the ERH India 200-Watt Mini Car Power Inverter is the most reasonable product packed with almost all the modern features and is cost-friendly. The safe charging module increases the device's lifetime that is equipped with four power outlets.

Moving ahead: One step closer to the perfect mini-inverter for you

As we have discussed, there are countless products in the market. Some are only for home and office while others are for automobiles. Additionally, there are some usable both indoors and outdoors. We recommend you identify your specific, go through your budget and then, if you still need convincing, go through some YouTube videos. Search the generic name, and you will get the desired content.

