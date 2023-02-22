Looking for refrigerators under 40,000? Here is a list to choose from

Summary:
Refrigerators come with multiple features today, and offer several functionalities than just provide cooling to your food items. Temperature control, and active fresh cooling are some of the newer features of the home appliance. Choosing a refrigerator is challenging, and the confusion only grows with increasing product options. To clear that fog of confusion, we have listed the best refrigerators under ₹40,000. This is a competitive budget where you will find multiple features and models. You can choose between different styles and configurations, along with designs that suit your home and aesthetic. Let’s take a look at refrigerators under ₹40,000.
1. Samsung 314 L 2 Star Inverter Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator
This double door refrigerator from Samsung comes with 5 cooling modes like normal mode, seasonal mode, etc. The refrigerator has auto defrost functionality that keeps your freezer free of any piles of ice. The freezer capacity is 88 litres, and this allows you to store all your favourite - ice creams, frozen yogurts and frozen foods.
Specifications:
Brand: Samsung
Capacity: 314L
Configuration: Double door
Special features: Twin cool technology, Movable twist ice maker
|Pros
|Cons
|5 cooling modes
|Energy rating low
|Twin cool technology
2. LG 308 L 3 Star Frost-Free Smart Inverter Double Door Refrigerator
This refrigerator comes with a 3-star energy rating and has a 308L capacity. The fridge works well without a stabilizer and has multiple features. You get a temperature control display where you can regulate the temperature based on your current needs. The super chill functionality is best for hot summer days when you need that extra cooling. You also get smart connect with the fridge, and the freezer can be converted into a regular compartment when the need arises.
Specifications:
Brand: LG
Capacity: 308L
Configuration: Double door
Special features: Convertible, Multi airflow cooling, Smart diagnosis
|Pros
|Cons
|Super chill mode
|No wheels for movement
|Smart diagnosis
3. Whirlpool 260 L Frost Free Multi-Door Refrigerator
This Whirlpool refrigerator has frost-free functionality that prevents ice build up, and the multi-door functionality keeps the compartments segregated. It is a small fridge with the capacity of 260L. This fridge is suitable for a family with 2–3 members.
Specifications:
Brand: Whirlpool
Capacity: 260L
Configuration: Multi-door
Special Features: Frost free
|Pros
|Cons
|Compact size
|No energy star rating
|Good cooling
4. LG 190 L 4 Star Inverter Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator
This refrigerator is ideal for people who are looking for an affordable option with all the necessary functions and features. The LG refrigerator comes with high energy efficiency rating, and capacity suited for a family of 2–3 members. The operations of the fridge are super silent due to it being a single door product.
Specifications:
Brand: LG
Capacity: 190L
Configuration: Single door
Special Features: 4 star rating
|Pros
|Cons
|Compact size
|Single door
|Good cooling function
|Capacity low
5. Whirlpool 265 L 3 Star Inverter Frost-Free Double Door Refrigerator
This machine will be a good addition to your modern kitchen. It is a convertible refrigerator with 5 in 1 mode. These modes are all season mode, chef mode, dessert mode, party mode, and deep freeze mode. You can change the modes depending on what you store in the fridge. You also get smart inverter technology along with fresh flow air vents. This keeps your food items fresh and good for a longer time. The Microblock technology keeps harmful bacteria away from your food.
Specifications:
Brand: Whirlpool
Capacity: 265L
Configuration: Double door
Special Features: Microblock technology, Fresh flow air towers with flexi vents
|Pros
|Cons
|5 cooling modes
|Freezer space less
|Good airflow
6. Whirlpool 440 L
The Whirlpool 440 Litre refrigerator comes with Adaptive intelligence technology, and 5-in-1 cooling modes. The Intellisense Inverter technology ensures silent operations and makes the machine more durable. The honey comb moisture lock-in technology keeps the food fresh and healthy for longer. You can use the refrigerator without a stabilizer.
Specification:
Brand: Whirlpool
Capacity: 440Litre
Configuration: Double door
Special features: 5-in-1 cooling modes, Honey Comb moisture technology.
|Pros
|Cons
|5-in-1 mode
|No wheels to move around
|Intellisense inverter technology
7. Bosch Max Convert
If you are looking for a multifunctional refrigerator, this takes it a notch up. The Bosch Max Convert has 358 Litres of capacity, and has a water dispenser built-in. It is a convertible refrigerator that provides you with more storage space. The Vita Fresh technology keeps the food fresh for a longer time.
Specifications:
Brand: Bosch
Capacity: 358 Litre
Configuration: Double door
Special features: Built-in water dispenser
|Pros
|Cons
|Built-in water dispenser
|Water dispenser doesn't always work
|Convertible
8. Samsung 692 L
If you are looking for a refrigerator with big storage, this is the product for you. This Samsung refrigerator comes with a capacity of 693 Litres. The side-by-side refrigerator comes with auto defrost mechanism that avoids ice build up. The refrigerator makes less noise, and looks very elegant.
Specifications:
Brand: Samsung
Capacity: 692 Litre
Configuration: Side-by-side
Special features: Side-by-side design
|Pros
|Cons
|Side-by-side design
|High power requirement
|High storage capacity
9. Godrej 564 L
The Godrej 564 L comes with a distinction between the compartments. The left side of the side-by-side design is the freezer, while the right side is the fridge. The super freeze function can lower the temperature inside rapidly, cooling your food much faster. The door balcony comes with an XXL size, where you can fit much bigger bottles. The LED lights inside are bright, and the larger drawers accommodate more items.
Specifications:
Brand: Godrej
Capacity: 564Litre
Configuration: Side-by-side
Special features: Bright LED lights, XXL door balcony
|Pros
|Cons
|Large door balconies
|Expensive
|Multi airflow system
10. Havells-Lloyd 587 L
This final product on our list comes with uniform cooling, and less noise. The fleximax design makes the fridge look elegant, and it fits the aesthetic of most houses. The super freeze mode instantly cools down your food, and the adjustable glass shelves allow you to make space whenever needed.
Specification:
Brand: Havells-Lloyd
Capacity: 587Litre
Configuration: Side-by-side
Special features: Super freeze mode, Uniform cooling
|Pros
|Cons
|Super freeze mode
|Expensive
|Holiday mode
Best 3 features list for you
|Product
|Feature 1
|Feature 2
|Feature 3
|Samsung 314 L 2 Star Inverter Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator
|5 in 1 mode
|Frost free refrigerator
|Twin cool plus
|LG 308 L 3 Star Frost-Free Smart Inverter Double Door Refrigerator
|Multi airflow cabin
|Less noise
|Energy efficient
|Whirlpool 260 L Frost Free Multi-Door Refrigerator
|Multi door setup
|Full size freezer
|Separate vegetable drawer
|LG 190 L 4 Star Inverter Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator
|Direct cool technology
|Super silent operations
|High energy ratings
|Whirlpool 265 L 3 Star Inverter Frost-Free Double Door Refrigerator
|Microblock
|Fresh flow air tower with flexi vents
|5 in 1 modes
|Whirlpool 440L 3 Star Inverter Frost-Free Double Door
|Intellifresh technology
|Convertible
|Honey comb moisture lock
|Bosch Max Convert 358L
|On-door water dispenser
|Vitafresh technology
|Spacious
|Samsung 692L Inverter Frost Free Side-by-Side
|Less noise
|More durable
|Side-by-side design
|Godrej 564L Frost Free Side-by-Side
|Multi airflow system
|Super freeze function
|XXL balcony space
|Havells-Lloyd 587L Side-by-Side
|Extremely spacious
|Auto defrost
|Elegant looking
Best overall
The best overall refrigerator o this list is the Whirlpool 440L. It comes with intellifresh technology to keep the food fresh for longer. The Honeycomb moisture lock keeps the food from getting dry and crusty. Your food stays fine for longer.
Best vale for money
The best value for money is the Godrej 564L. It has a multi-airflow system that keeps the inside of the refrigerator fresh, and odourless. The super freeze function allows you to freeze food products like yogurts and ice creams faster. The XXL balcony space makes way for larger bottles for storage.
|Product
|Price
|Samsung 314 L 2 Star Inverter Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator (RT34A4622BX/HL, Luxe black, 2022 Model)
|₹ 39,200
|LG 308 L 3 Star Frost-Free Smart Inverter Double Door Refrigerator (GL-S322RSCX, Scarlet Charm, Convertible & Multi Air Flow, 2022 Model)
|₹ 37,890
|Whirlpool 260 L Frost Free Multi-Door Refrigerator(FP 283D Protton Roy, Alpha Steel)
|₹ 27,950
|LG 190 L 4 Star Inverter Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (GL-B201ASPY, Scarlet Plumeria, Moist 'N' Fresh, 2022 Model)
|₹ 19,990
|Whirlpool 265 L 3 Star Inverter Frost-Free Double Door Refrigerator (INTELLIFRESH INV CNV 278 3S, Black Sparkle, Convertible, 2022 Model)
|₹ 34,590
|Whirlpool 440 L 3 Star Inverter Frost-Free Double Door Refrigerator with Adaptive intelligence technology(INTELLIFRESH INV CNV 455 3S, Steel Onyx, Convertible, 2022 Model)
|₹ 47,129
|Bosch Max Convert 358L Inverter Frost Free Refrigerator with Water Dispenser (CTC35S03DI, Convertible, Sparkly Steel, 2022 Model)
|₹ 44,900
|Samsung 692 L Inverter Frost-Free Side-by-Side Refrigerator (RS72A50K1SL/TL, EZ Clean Steel)
|₹ 89,900
|Godrej 564 L Frost Free Side-By-Side Refrigerator (RS EONVELVET 579 RFD GL BK, Glass Black, Multi Air Flow System)
|₹ 67,900
|Havells-Lloyd 587 L Side by Side Refrigerator (GLSF590DSST1GB Stainless Steel)
|₹ 58,990
You can choose a refrigerator based on the capacity. A capacity of up to 400L is good for a family of 3-5 members.
Double door refrigerators allow you to regulate the temperature of the compartments individually based on the food product being stored. This makes it easier to store food items.
Star ratings are given to products to determine their energy efficiency. More the stars, higher the energy efficiency.