Thursday, Feb 23, 2023

Looking for refrigerators under 40,000? Here is a list to choose from

  By Boudhaditya Sanyal
  Published on Feb 23, 2023 20:17 IST
Summary:

Refrigerators are a necessary nowadays, and any one from these 10 refrigerators under 40,000, will make for a good addition to your home.

product info
Refrigerators nowadays do more than just keep the food cool.

Refrigerators come with multiple features today, and offer several functionalities than just provide cooling to your food items. Temperature control, and active fresh cooling are some of the newer features of the home appliance. Choosing a refrigerator is challenging, and the confusion only grows with increasing product options. To clear that fog of confusion, we have listed the best refrigerators under 40,000. This is a competitive budget where you will find multiple features and models. You can choose between different styles and configurations, along with designs that suit your home and aesthetic. Let’s take a look at refrigerators under 40,000.

1. Samsung 314 L 2 Star Inverter Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator

This double door refrigerator from Samsung comes with 5 cooling modes like normal mode, seasonal mode, etc. The refrigerator has auto defrost functionality that keeps your freezer free of any piles of ice. The freezer capacity is 88 litres, and this allows you to store all your favourite - ice creams, frozen yogurts and frozen foods.

Specifications:

Brand: Samsung

Capacity: 314L

Configuration: Double door

Special features: Twin cool technology, Movable twist ice maker

ProsCons
5 cooling modesEnergy rating low
Twin cool technology 
cellpic 13% off
Samsung 314 L 2 Star Inverter Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator (RT34A4622BX/HL, Luxe black, 2022 Model)
4.2 (601)
4.2 (601)
13% off
39,200 44,990
Buy now

2. LG 308 L 3 Star Frost-Free Smart Inverter Double Door Refrigerator

This refrigerator comes with a 3-star energy rating and has a 308L capacity. The fridge works well without a stabilizer and has multiple features. You get a temperature control display where you can regulate the temperature based on your current needs. The super chill functionality is best for hot summer days when you need that extra cooling. You also get smart connect with the fridge, and the freezer can be converted into a regular compartment when the need arises.

Specifications:

Brand: LG

Capacity: 308L

Configuration: Double door

Special features: Convertible, Multi airflow cooling, Smart diagnosis

ProsCons
Super chill modeNo wheels for movement
Smart diagnosis 
cellpic 24% off
LG 308 L 3 Star Frost-Free Smart Inverter Double Door Refrigerator (GL-S322RSCX, Scarlet Charm, Convertible & Multi Air Flow, 2022 Model)
4.1 (23)
4.1 (23)
24% off
37,890 49,799
Buy now

3. Whirlpool 260 L Frost Free Multi-Door Refrigerator

This Whirlpool refrigerator has frost-free functionality that prevents ice build up, and the multi-door functionality keeps the compartments segregated. It is a small fridge with the capacity of 260L. This fridge is suitable for a family with 2–3 members.

Specifications:

Brand: Whirlpool

Capacity: 260L

Configuration: Multi-door

Special Features: Frost free

ProsCons
Compact sizeNo energy star rating
Good cooling 
cellpic 27% off
Whirlpool 260 L Frost Free Multi-Door Refrigerator(FP 283D Protton Roy, Alpha Steel)
4.3 (1,155)
4.3 (1,155)
27% off
27,950 38,200
Buy now

4. LG 190 L 4 Star Inverter Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator

This refrigerator is ideal for people who are looking for an affordable option with all the necessary functions and features. The LG refrigerator comes with high energy efficiency rating, and capacity suited for a family of 2–3 members. The operations of the fridge are super silent due to it being a single door product.

Specifications:

Brand: LG

Capacity: 190L

Configuration: Single door

Special Features: 4 star rating

ProsCons
Compact sizeSingle door
Good cooling functionCapacity low
cellpic 13% off
LG 190 L 4 Star Inverter Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (GL-B201ASPY, Scarlet Plumeria, Moist 'N' Fresh, 2022 Model)
4.3 (2,234)
4.3 (2,234)
13% off
19,990 22,999
Buy now

5. Whirlpool 265 L 3 Star Inverter Frost-Free Double Door Refrigerator

This machine will be a good addition to your modern kitchen. It is a convertible refrigerator with 5 in 1 mode. These modes are all season mode, chef mode, dessert mode, party mode, and deep freeze mode. You can change the modes depending on what you store in the fridge. You also get smart inverter technology along with fresh flow air vents. This keeps your food items fresh and good for a longer time. The Microblock technology keeps harmful bacteria away from your food.

Specifications:

Brand: Whirlpool

Capacity: 265L

Configuration: Double door

Special Features: Microblock technology, Fresh flow air towers with flexi vents

ProsCons
5 cooling modesFreezer space less
Good airflow 
cellpic
Whirlpool 265 L 3 Star Inverter Frost-Free Double Door Refrigerator (INTELLIFRESH INV CNV 278 3S, Black Sparkle, Convertible, 2022 Model)
4.1 (2,228)
4.1 (2,228)
34,590
Buy now

6. Whirlpool 440 L

The Whirlpool 440 Litre refrigerator comes with Adaptive intelligence technology, and 5-in-1 cooling modes. The Intellisense Inverter technology ensures silent operations and makes the machine more durable. The honey comb moisture lock-in technology keeps the food fresh and healthy for longer. You can use the refrigerator without a stabilizer.

Specification:

Brand: Whirlpool

Capacity: 440Litre

Configuration: Double door

Special features: 5-in-1 cooling modes, Honey Comb moisture technology.

ProsCons
5-in-1 modeNo wheels to move around
Intellisense inverter technology 
cellpic 34% off
Whirlpool 440 L 3 Star Inverter Frost-Free Double Door Refrigerator with Adaptive intelligence technology(INTELLIFRESH INV CNV 455 3S, Steel Onyx, Convertible, 2022 Model)
3.8 (55)
3.8 (55)
34% off
47,129 71,850
Buy now

7. Bosch Max Convert

If you are looking for a multifunctional refrigerator, this takes it a notch up. The Bosch Max Convert has 358 Litres of capacity, and has a water dispenser built-in. It is a convertible refrigerator that provides you with more storage space. The Vita Fresh technology keeps the food fresh for a longer time.

Specifications:

Brand: Bosch

Capacity: 358 Litre

Configuration: Double door

Special features: Built-in water dispenser

ProsCons
Built-in water dispenserWater dispenser doesn't always work
Convertible 
cellpic 29% off
Bosch Max Convert 358L Inverter Frost Free Refrigerator with Water Dispenser (CTC35S03DI, Convertible, Sparkly Steel, 2022 Model)
29% off
44,900 62,890
Buy now

8. Samsung 692 L

If you are looking for a refrigerator with big storage, this is the product for you. This Samsung refrigerator comes with a capacity of 693 Litres. The side-by-side refrigerator comes with auto defrost mechanism that avoids ice build up. The refrigerator makes less noise, and looks very elegant.

Specifications:

Brand: Samsung

Capacity: 692 Litre

Configuration: Side-by-side

Special features: Side-by-side design

ProsCons
Side-by-side designHigh power requirement
High storage capacity 
cellpic 21% off
Samsung 692 L Inverter Frost-Free Side-by-Side Refrigerator (RS72A50K1SL/TL, EZ Clean Steel)
4.1 (4)
4.1 (4)
21% off
89,900 113,990
Buy now

9. Godrej 564 L

The Godrej 564 L comes with a distinction between the compartments. The left side of the side-by-side design is the freezer, while the right side is the fridge. The super freeze function can lower the temperature inside rapidly, cooling your food much faster. The door balcony comes with an XXL size, where you can fit much bigger bottles. The LED lights inside are bright, and the larger drawers accommodate more items.

Specifications:

Brand: Godrej

Capacity: 564Litre

Configuration: Side-by-side

Special features: Bright LED lights, XXL door balcony

ProsCons
Large door balconiesExpensive
Multi airflow system 
cellpic 29% off
Godrej 564 L Frost Free Side-By-Side Refrigerator (RS EONVELVET 579 RFD GL BK, Glass Black, Multi Air Flow System)
4.1 (1,161)
4.1 (1,161)
29% off
67,900 95,000
Buy now

10. Havells-Lloyd 587 L

This final product on our list comes with uniform cooling, and less noise. The fleximax design makes the fridge look elegant, and it fits the aesthetic of most houses. The super freeze mode instantly cools down your food, and the adjustable glass shelves allow you to make space whenever needed.

Specification:

Brand: Havells-Lloyd

Capacity: 587Litre

Configuration: Side-by-side

Special features: Super freeze mode, Uniform cooling

ProsCons
Super freeze modeExpensive
Holiday mode 
cellpic 31% off
Havells-Lloyd 587 L Side by Side Refrigerator (GLSF590DSST1GB Stainless Steel)
3.8 (5)
3.8 (5)
31% off
58,990 84,990
Buy now

Best 3 features list for you

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Samsung 314 L 2 Star Inverter Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator5 in 1 modeFrost free refrigeratorTwin cool plus
LG 308 L 3 Star Frost-Free Smart Inverter Double Door RefrigeratorMulti airflow cabinLess noiseEnergy efficient 
Whirlpool 260 L Frost Free Multi-Door RefrigeratorMulti door setupFull size freezerSeparate vegetable drawer
LG 190 L 4 Star Inverter Direct-Cool Single Door RefrigeratorDirect cool technologySuper silent operationsHigh energy ratings
Whirlpool 265 L 3 Star Inverter Frost-Free Double Door RefrigeratorMicroblockFresh flow air tower with flexi vents5 in 1 modes
Whirlpool 440L 3 Star Inverter Frost-Free Double DoorIntellifresh technologyConvertibleHoney comb moisture lock
Bosch Max Convert 358LOn-door water dispenserVitafresh technologySpacious
Samsung 692L Inverter Frost Free Side-by-SideLess noiseMore durableSide-by-side design
Godrej 564L Frost Free Side-by-SideMulti airflow systemSuper freeze functionXXL balcony space
Havells-Lloyd 587L Side-by-SideExtremely spaciousAuto defrostElegant looking

Best overall

The best overall refrigerator o this list is the Whirlpool 440L. It comes with intellifresh technology to keep the food fresh for longer. The Honeycomb moisture lock keeps the food from getting dry and crusty. Your food stays fine for longer.

Best vale for money

The best value for money is the Godrej 564L. It has a multi-airflow system that keeps the inside of the refrigerator fresh, and odourless. The super freeze function allows you to freeze food products like yogurts and ice creams faster. The XXL balcony space makes way for larger bottles for storage.

Product Price
Samsung 314 L 2 Star Inverter Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator (RT34A4622BX/HL, Luxe black, 2022 Model) ₹ 39,200
LG 308 L 3 Star Frost-Free Smart Inverter Double Door Refrigerator (GL-S322RSCX, Scarlet Charm, Convertible & Multi Air Flow, 2022 Model) ₹ 37,890
Whirlpool 260 L Frost Free Multi-Door Refrigerator(FP 283D Protton Roy, Alpha Steel) ₹ 27,950
LG 190 L 4 Star Inverter Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (GL-B201ASPY, Scarlet Plumeria, Moist 'N' Fresh, 2022 Model) ₹ 19,990
Whirlpool 265 L 3 Star Inverter Frost-Free Double Door Refrigerator (INTELLIFRESH INV CNV 278 3S, Black Sparkle, Convertible, 2022 Model) ₹ 34,590
Whirlpool 440 L 3 Star Inverter Frost-Free Double Door Refrigerator with Adaptive intelligence technology(INTELLIFRESH INV CNV 455 3S, Steel Onyx, Convertible, 2022 Model) ₹ 47,129
Bosch Max Convert 358L Inverter Frost Free Refrigerator with Water Dispenser (CTC35S03DI, Convertible, Sparkly Steel, 2022 Model) ₹ 44,900
Samsung 692 L Inverter Frost-Free Side-by-Side Refrigerator (RS72A50K1SL/TL, EZ Clean Steel) ₹ 89,900
Godrej 564 L Frost Free Side-By-Side Refrigerator (RS EONVELVET 579 RFD GL BK, Glass Black, Multi Air Flow System) ₹ 67,900
Havells-Lloyd 587 L Side by Side Refrigerator (GLSF590DSST1GB Stainless Steel) ₹ 58,990

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

