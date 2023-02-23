Looking for refrigerators under 40,000? Here is a list to choose from

Refrigerators nowadays do more than just keep the food cool.

Refrigerators come with multiple features today, and offer several functionalities than just provide cooling to your food items. Temperature control, and active fresh cooling are some of the newer features of the home appliance. Choosing a refrigerator is challenging, and the confusion only grows with increasing product options. To clear that fog of confusion, we have listed the best refrigerators under ₹40,000. This is a competitive budget where you will find multiple features and models. You can choose between different styles and configurations, along with designs that suit your home and aesthetic. Let’s take a look at refrigerators under ₹40,000. 1. Samsung 314 L 2 Star Inverter Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator This double door refrigerator from Samsung comes with 5 cooling modes like normal mode, seasonal mode, etc. The refrigerator has auto defrost functionality that keeps your freezer free of any piles of ice. The freezer capacity is 88 litres, and this allows you to store all your favourite - ice creams, frozen yogurts and frozen foods. Specifications: Brand: Samsung Capacity: 314L Configuration: Double door Special features: Twin cool technology, Movable twist ice maker

Pros Cons 5 cooling modes Energy rating low Twin cool technology

2. LG 308 L 3 Star Frost-Free Smart Inverter Double Door Refrigerator This refrigerator comes with a 3-star energy rating and has a 308L capacity. The fridge works well without a stabilizer and has multiple features. You get a temperature control display where you can regulate the temperature based on your current needs. The super chill functionality is best for hot summer days when you need that extra cooling. You also get smart connect with the fridge, and the freezer can be converted into a regular compartment when the need arises. Specifications: Brand: LG Capacity: 308L Configuration: Double door Special features: Convertible, Multi airflow cooling, Smart diagnosis

Pros Cons Super chill mode No wheels for movement Smart diagnosis

3. Whirlpool 260 L Frost Free Multi-Door Refrigerator This Whirlpool refrigerator has frost-free functionality that prevents ice build up, and the multi-door functionality keeps the compartments segregated. It is a small fridge with the capacity of 260L. This fridge is suitable for a family with 2–3 members. Specifications: Brand: Whirlpool Capacity: 260L Configuration: Multi-door Special Features: Frost free

Pros Cons Compact size No energy star rating Good cooling

4. LG 190 L 4 Star Inverter Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator This refrigerator is ideal for people who are looking for an affordable option with all the necessary functions and features. The LG refrigerator comes with high energy efficiency rating, and capacity suited for a family of 2–3 members. The operations of the fridge are super silent due to it being a single door product. Specifications: Brand: LG Capacity: 190L Configuration: Single door Special Features: 4 star rating

Pros Cons Compact size Single door Good cooling function Capacity low

5. Whirlpool 265 L 3 Star Inverter Frost-Free Double Door Refrigerator This machine will be a good addition to your modern kitchen. It is a convertible refrigerator with 5 in 1 mode. These modes are all season mode, chef mode, dessert mode, party mode, and deep freeze mode. You can change the modes depending on what you store in the fridge. You also get smart inverter technology along with fresh flow air vents. This keeps your food items fresh and good for a longer time. The Microblock technology keeps harmful bacteria away from your food. Specifications: Brand: Whirlpool Capacity: 265L Configuration: Double door Special Features: Microblock technology, Fresh flow air towers with flexi vents

Pros Cons 5 cooling modes Freezer space less Good airflow

6. Whirlpool 440 L The Whirlpool 440 Litre refrigerator comes with Adaptive intelligence technology, and 5-in-1 cooling modes. The Intellisense Inverter technology ensures silent operations and makes the machine more durable. The honey comb moisture lock-in technology keeps the food fresh and healthy for longer. You can use the refrigerator without a stabilizer. Specification: Brand: Whirlpool Capacity: 440Litre Configuration: Double door Special features: 5-in-1 cooling modes, Honey Comb moisture technology.

Pros Cons 5-in-1 mode No wheels to move around Intellisense inverter technology

7. Bosch Max Convert If you are looking for a multifunctional refrigerator, this takes it a notch up. The Bosch Max Convert has 358 Litres of capacity, and has a water dispenser built-in. It is a convertible refrigerator that provides you with more storage space. The Vita Fresh technology keeps the food fresh for a longer time. Specifications: Brand: Bosch Capacity: 358 Litre Configuration: Double door Special features: Built-in water dispenser

Pros Cons Built-in water dispenser Water dispenser doesn't always work Convertible

8. Samsung 692 L If you are looking for a refrigerator with big storage, this is the product for you. This Samsung refrigerator comes with a capacity of 693 Litres. The side-by-side refrigerator comes with auto defrost mechanism that avoids ice build up. The refrigerator makes less noise, and looks very elegant. Specifications: Brand: Samsung Capacity: 692 Litre Configuration: Side-by-side Special features: Side-by-side design

Pros Cons Side-by-side design High power requirement High storage capacity

9. Godrej 564 L The Godrej 564 L comes with a distinction between the compartments. The left side of the side-by-side design is the freezer, while the right side is the fridge. The super freeze function can lower the temperature inside rapidly, cooling your food much faster. The door balcony comes with an XXL size, where you can fit much bigger bottles. The LED lights inside are bright, and the larger drawers accommodate more items. Specifications: Brand: Godrej Capacity: 564Litre Configuration: Side-by-side Special features: Bright LED lights, XXL door balcony

Pros Cons Large door balconies Expensive Multi airflow system

10. Havells-Lloyd 587 L This final product on our list comes with uniform cooling, and less noise. The fleximax design makes the fridge look elegant, and it fits the aesthetic of most houses. The super freeze mode instantly cools down your food, and the adjustable glass shelves allow you to make space whenever needed. Specification: Brand: Havells-Lloyd Capacity: 587Litre Configuration: Side-by-side Special features: Super freeze mode, Uniform cooling

Pros Cons Super freeze mode Expensive Holiday mode

Best 3 features list for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Samsung 314 L 2 Star Inverter Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator 5 in 1 mode Frost free refrigerator Twin cool plus LG 308 L 3 Star Frost-Free Smart Inverter Double Door Refrigerator Multi airflow cabin Less noise Energy efficient Whirlpool 260 L Frost Free Multi-Door Refrigerator Multi door setup Full size freezer Separate vegetable drawer LG 190 L 4 Star Inverter Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator Direct cool technology Super silent operations High energy ratings Whirlpool 265 L 3 Star Inverter Frost-Free Double Door Refrigerator Microblock Fresh flow air tower with flexi vents 5 in 1 modes Whirlpool 440L 3 Star Inverter Frost-Free Double Door Intellifresh technology Convertible Honey comb moisture lock Bosch Max Convert 358L On-door water dispenser Vitafresh technology Spacious Samsung 692L Inverter Frost Free Side-by-Side Less noise More durable Side-by-side design Godrej 564L Frost Free Side-by-Side Multi airflow system Super freeze function XXL balcony space Havells-Lloyd 587L Side-by-Side Extremely spacious Auto defrost Elegant looking