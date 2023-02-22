Story Saved
Looking for sugarcane juicers? Here's a list of top 10

  HT By Affiliate Desk
  Published on Feb 22, 2023 13:08 IST
From the latest models to tried-and-true favorites, our list of sugarcane juicers includes items that offer value for money without compromising on features.

Sugarcane juicers should be strong and long lasting.

In India, sugarcane juice is the ideal cool beverage during the heat; however, sugarcane juice extraction is difficult. Our sugarcane juice machine squeezes the sugarcane with three diamond-cut rollers to extract the juice. It extracts all of the juice at once and provides you with fresh, nutritious juice. On average, 300 glasses of juice may be produced from sugarcane in one hour. A sugarcane juicer can be utilized in a restaurant, juice bar, or cold beverage store.

1. Neptune Simplify Farming Strong & Durable Sugar Cane Juice Machine

The Neptune Simplify Farming Strong & Durable Sugar Cane Juice Machine is made up of stainless steel. This sugarcane press's base is made of cast iron and has a painted handle wheel. It is strong and long-lasting in usage. The speed at which juice is extracted may be substantially increased by adjusting two knobs that are positioned on the top of the sugarcane press.

Specification

Material: Stainless Steel

Finish Type: Metal

Item Weight: 22 Kilograms

Power Source: Hand-Powered

ProsCons
Efficient workOkay for the price
LightweightHeavy to look
cellpic 15% off
Neptune Simplify Farming Strong & Durable Stainless Steel Manual Sugar Cane Juice Machine | Hand Sugar Cane Juicer, Sugarcane Squeezer For Commercial Use
3.3 (5)
3.3 (5)
15% off
25,500 30,000
Buy now

2. RIGOUR Sugarcane Juice Machine

The RIGOUR Sugarcane Juice Machine is a Stainless device that may be positioned immediately in front of customers due to its small size. Every time it produces a fresh, pure, and hygienic juice. Although some machine manufacturers accept plastic rollers, the rollers used in the machine are made of food-grade stainless steel.

Specification

Wattage: ‎400 Watts

Blade Material: ‎Stainless Steel

Voltage: ‎220 Volts

Package Dimensions: 609.6 x 304.8 x 152.4 cm; 42 Kilograms

ProsCons
Design is goodPrice can be less
It is quite affordableThe motor can be improved
cellpic 30% off
RIGOUR Sugarcane Juice Machine SS-304 Full Metal Body-Single Phase Power Input, 400 Watt, Silver (0.5 HP)
4.2 (47)
4.2 (47)
30% off
49,399 70,999
Buy now

3. RIGOUR Homey Sugarcane Juice Machine

The RIGOUR Homey Sugarcane Juice Machine has Volt and ampere meters for an easy control system. It has a 40 L/Hr Crushing Capacity, 0.5 HP, 0.37 KW, and 400 Watt, for Home Use. It is Easy & quick to clean the juicing machine that has a REVERSE FUNCTION to prevent getting trapped and to make cleaning easier.

Specification

Product Dimensions: 36D x 24W x 31H Centimeters

Capacity: 45 liters

Wattage: 400 Watts

Voltage: 220 Volts

ProsCons
It is quick and easy to cleanLittle expensive
It has a strong motor with a noise level under 60 dBCan be improved
cellpic 31% off
RIGOUR Homey Sugarcane Juice Machine Worlds Smallest Sugarcane Juicer 400 Watts with Easy Control System - 1 Year Warranty
31% off
36,799 52,999
Buy now

4. BUDHRANI by Master Machines Stainless Steel Sugarcane juice machine

The BUDHRANI by Master Machines Stainless Steel sugarcane juice machine includes sugarcane machinery Engine Power with 50 kg/h. Extra-large hand wheel to reduce labor. Food-grade stainless steel is 304. It has a high output of juice from a quality roller. A copper faucet with a long lifespan is installed in this product.

Specification

Capacity: 50 Kilograms

Blade Material: ‎Stainless Steel

Product Dimensions: 39D x 34W x 32H Centimeters

Item model number: MM-34

ProsCons
It has stainless steelLittle expensive
The high output is amazingThe hand wheel is large
cellpic 50% off
BUDHRANI by Master Machines Stainless Steel Manual Sugar Cane Juice Machine with Engine | Hand Sugar Cane Juicer, Sugarcane Squeezer For Commercial Use
50% off
24,999 49,999
Buy now

5. MICROACTIVE Sugarcane Juice Machine SS-304

The MICROACTIVE Sugarcane Juice Machine SS-304 uses a special three-roller mechanism; almost 79% of the juice is extracted with Automatic Overload Protection and Simple Control. First on the market; extracts juice from two sugarcanes at once.

Specification

Capacity: 120 Kilograms

Wattage: 3750 Watts

Item Weight: 65 Kilograms

Voltage: ‎240 Volts (AC)

ProsCons
Design is niceAmount can less
Features are goodWarranty specifications can be more precise
cellpic 46% off
MICROACTIVE Sugarcane Juice Machine SS-304 Roller | Full SS Body-Single Phase Power (1.5 HP HEAVY DUTY)
2.8 (4)
2.8 (4)
46% off
38,999 71,999
Buy now

6. Amrutha Machines Table Top Sugarcane Juicer

The Amrutha Machines Table Top Sugarcane Juicer has no noise. Forward/reverse control panel system from L&T, free of corrosion. Created for a cane with a diameter of up to 3.5 inches, 100% of the juice is extracted from a single cane pass via food-grade 4 stainless steel rollers. Four rollers are used in a single pass, and three steps and a large amount of juice is produced. 1.2 units of electricity are needed to produce 530 cups of sugarcane juice.

Specification

Item Dimensions L x W x H: 61 x 61 x 76.2 Centimeters

Item model number: OCT-AM-003

ASIN: B08RDJYK9V

Diameter: 3.5 inch

ProsCons
Good designExpensive
Perfect features providedLittle large
cellpic 17% off
Amrutha Machines Table Top Sugarcane Juicer Machine ( Green and Silver ) (1 Hp 4 Roller)
17% off
140,400 169,999
Buy now

7. MASTER MACHINES Sugarcane Juice Machine

The MASTER MACHINES Sugarcane Juice Machine gives juice that's hygienic and fresh. Quick to use the machine doesn’t require any training to operate it. Quick production of up to 200 glasses per hour can be output and no extra skills are needed.

Specification

Item Dimensions L x W x H: 53 x 40 x 48 Centimeters

Item part number: MM-17

ASIN: ‎B09SL637VB

Net Quantity: 1.00 set

ProsCons
Design is goodPricey
Features and looks niceHigh power consumption
cellpic 20% off
MASTER MACHINES Sugarcane Juice Machine, Sugarcane Making Machine, Ganna Machine Mm -17
5 (1)
5 (1)
20% off
38,999 48,999
Buy now

8. Prestige PCJ 7.0 500 centrifugal juicer

The Prestige PCJ 7.0 500 centrifugal juicer model number PCJ 7.0. It has a Net quantity of 1 Unit. The product has 500W of power at 230V of voltage; a one-year warranty and dual locking system; high-duty motor of 500 watts. This is a concentrated pulp slow juicer.

Specification

Product Dimensions: ‎31D x 35W x 24H Centimeters

Wattage: 500 Watts

Item Weight: 6.02 Pounds

Voltage: 230 Volts

ProsCons
It has a rotary switchDesign can be good
Corrosion-freeNot protection
cellpic
Prestige PCJ 7.0 500-Watt Centrifugal Juicer
3.2 (4,155)
3.2 (4,155)
Get Price

9. AGARO Imperial 240-Watt Slow Juicer

The AGARO Imperial 240-Watt Slow Juicer uses a cold press to extract the most juice and retain the most nutrients; Simple to put up, use, and maintain. It can digest full fruits like oranges, sugarcane, and apples with a large 74mm feeding tube; to extract every last drop of juice, use a screw-shaped pulverizing auger. Plastic that is 100 percent BPA-free; dense juice with almost no air bubbles.

Specification

Product Dimensions: 32.2D x 32.2W x 42.2H Centimeters

Capacity: ‎300 Millilitres

Wattage: 240 Watts

Item Weight: 8550 Grams

ProsCons
It has a reverse function that helps unclog the juicerDesign can be improved
The juicer is made from BPS-free plasticFeatures can be added
cellpic 47% off
AGARO Imperial 240-Watt Slow Juicer with Cold Press Technology
4.4 (2,566)
4.4 (2,566)
47% off
12,609 23,999
Buy now

10. Bajaj JEX 16 800-Watt Juicer

The Bajaj JEX 16 800-Watt Juicer has mesh made of stainless steel-extracts every last drop of juice. It has Dual lock and two-speed controls for increased safety. Simple to remove and clean strainer or cutter and Juice Gatherer is of 1-liter & 2-liter container for pulp with a 75 mm feeding tube.

Specification

Product Dimensions: 20.5D x 32.2W x 41.3H Centimeters

Capacity: ‎1 liter

Wattage: 800 Watts

Item Weight: 4000 Grams

ProsCons
Extracts every single drop of the juicePower consumption is a little more
It has a large feederSafety features have to be added
cellpic 17% off
Bajaj JEX 16 800-Watt Juicer (Black)
3.8 (895)
3.8 (895)
17% off
5,490 6,640
Buy now

Best overall product

The Prestige PCJ 7.0 500-Watt Centrifugal Juicer is a quality piece of equipment and the best product compared to the entire product in the list and the best juicer for fresh fruit juice. This silver machine is constructed of stainless steel and ABS plastic. The stainless steel blades on this machine are extremely sharp and can easily cut through any fruit or vegetable, making it perfect for home use. This device is user-friendly and equipped with several safety mechanisms that will ultimately safeguard both you and the device. We would suggest you buy this money-worth product as it is one of the best products in the market.

Best value for money

The MICROACTIVE Sugarcane Juice Machine SS-304 Roller is a reliable piece of equipment from the Micro active company. This silver machine has a powerful crushing capacity and is constructed of food-grade stainless steel. Its three rollers are successful in removing the majority of the juice from the pulp of the sugarcane. When the machine is turned on, the rubber feet prevent slipping. The Microactive product is good and this particular product is value for money and easy to use and easy to learn the operation quickly.

How to get the laptop within the budget and decide?

There are a few considerations you should make while looking for the ideal juicer. Determine your budget before beginning your search for a juicer. After deciding on a budget for the juicer, you may begin eliminating alternatives. Reading reviews is one of the finest methods to discover a fantastic cheap juicer. Numerous websites and blog postings include reviews of every product. This might be a terrific approach to learning which sugarcane juicers are the most cost effective and offer the greatest value. Asking around is a fantastic approach to getting a reliable juicer. See if your close friends and relatives have any advice by talking to them. They could be aware of a fantastic juicer you haven't thought about. It's time to compare juicers once you've selected a couple. Check to see whether it contains the characteristics you desire. To find the budget product, you must compare the costs of the things you've already compared. It's time to make use of all the wonderful features your ideal juicer has to offer after you've found it.

Product Price
Neptune Simplify Farming Strong & Durable Stainless Steel Manual Sugar Cane Juice Machine | Hand Sugar Cane Juicer, Sugarcane Squeezer For Commercial Use ₹ 25,500
RIGOUR Sugarcane Juice Machine SS-304 Full Metal Body-Single Phase Power Input, 400 Watt, Silver (0.5 HP) ₹ 49,399
RIGOUR Homey Sugarcane Juice Machine Worlds Smallest Sugarcane Juicer 400 Watts with Easy Control System - 1 Year Warranty ₹ 36,799
BUDHRANI by Master Machines Stainless Steel Manual Sugar Cane Juice Machine with Engine | Hand Sugar Cane Juicer, Sugarcane Squeezer For Commercial Use ₹ 24,999
MICROACTIVE Sugarcane Juice Machine SS-304 Roller | Full SS Body-Single Phase Power (1.5 HP HEAVY DUTY) ₹ 38,999
Amrutha Machines Table Top Sugarcane Juicer Machine ( Green and Silver ) (1 Hp 4 Roller) ₹ 140,400
MASTER MACHINES Sugarcane Juice Machine, Sugarcane Making Machine, Ganna Machine Mm -17 ₹ 38,999
Prestige PCJ 7.0 500-Watt Centrifugal Juicer
AGARO Imperial 240-Watt Slow Juicer with Cold Press Technology ₹ 12,609
Bajaj JEX 16 800-Watt Juicer (Black) ₹ 5,490

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Topics
Home Appliances
