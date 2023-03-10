Sign out
Make cooking a delight: Try these 10 best Prestige gas stoves

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Mar 10, 2023 19:41 IST

Looking for gas stoves? Check out our list of the top 10 Prestige gas stoves. Read on to find out which gas stoves made to our list and why they are worth considering for your kitchen.

Prestige gas stoves ensure efficiency as well as safety.

Cooking is an art that requires the right tools to produce delicious meals. One of the essential tools for cooking is a gas stove. A good gas stove can make cooking a delightful experience. Prestige, a renowned kitchen appliance industry brand, offers a wide range of gas stoves that are perfect for home chefs. Prestige has something to suit every need and budget, from simple two-burner stoves to high-end four-burner stoves. In this article, we will discuss the top 10 best Prestige gas stoves that will make cooking a delight.

1. Prestige Magic 4 Burner

The Prestige Magic 4 Burner Gas Stove - GTMC 04 L in black colour is a high-quality gas stove that is perfect for any modern kitchen. It comes with a 6mm superior toughened glass top, which makes it durable and easy to clean. The ergonomic knob design ensures easy operation and maximum efficiency. The stove is ISI certified and comes with a 2-year manufacturer warranty. The tri-pin burners ensure high efficiency and even heat distribution for perfect cooking. This gas stove is made in India and is a perfect addition to any kitchen.

Specifications:

Brand: Prestige

Product Dimension: ‎‎‎‎45D x 77W x 12H Centimetres

Colour: Black

Special Features: Ergonomic Knob Design

ProsCons
LightweightGlass top should be handled carefully

2. Prestige IRIS LPG Gas Stove

The Prestige IRIS LPG Gas Stove is a sleek, stylish 2-burner gas stove perfect for any modern kitchen. Its ergonomic design ensures easy handling and maintenance, while the spill-proof design ensures hassle-free cooking and a cleaner kitchen. The black toughened glass top is scratch-resistant and can endure the regular wear and tear of daily usage.. It also comes with a 2-year manufacturer warranty for customer satisfaction. Upgrade your cooking experience with this elegant and efficient gas stove.

Specifications:

Brand: Prestige

Product Dimensions: ‎‎‎‎32D x 62W x 12H Centimetres

Colour: Black

Special Feature: Spill Proof Design

ProsCons
Easy to cleanSmall size

3. Prestige Marvel Glass Top 4 Burner

The Prestige Marvel Glass Top 4 Burner Gas Stove is a must-have for every modern kitchen. This gas stove is designed with high-quality materials, such as a toughened glass top and brass burners, ensuring durability and longevity. It has an ergonomic knob design, making it easy to use and maintain. The tri-pin burners provide efficient heating for quick and easy cooking. This gas stove is easy to use and clean with its spill-proof design and 360-degree swivel-type gas inlet. Additionally, the stove has a 2-year manufacturer warranty covering manufacturing defects and other issues mentioned in the user manual.

Specifications:

Brand: Prestige

Product Dimensions: ‎‎66 x 58 x 17 Centimetres

Colour: Black

Special Feature: Toughened Shatterproof Black-Glass Top

ProsCons
Easy to cleanAfter sales service needs improvement
Good Design 

4. Prestige Royale Plus Schott Glass

The Prestige Royale Plus Schott Glass 3 Burner Gas Stove - is an elegant addition to any modern kitchen. This gas stove features a toughened glass top that is stylish and offers safety and durability. The individual pan support ensures cooking stability, and the ergonomic knob design makes it easy to operate. Additionally, the SCHOTT glass top comes with a lifetime warranty, giving you peace of mind. The superior quality of this gas stove makes it a reliable and long-lasting option for your kitchen. Its stylish looks and easy maintenance make it an excellent choice for any home cook.

Specifications:

Brand: Prestige

Product Dimension: ‎‎15.5D x 81W x 48.5H Centimetres

Colour: Black

Special Feature: Toughened Glass-top

ProsCons
Easy to cleanCustomer service needs improvement
Good glass quality 

5. Prestige Edge Gas Table PEBS

The Prestige Edge Gas Table PEBS 03 L - is a stylish and slim gas stove with a durable design. It features a Schott glass top, making it the world's slimmest cooktop. The toughened glass top is elegant and provides improved toughness and heat resistance. The pan support with flame protection guards prevents flames from turning off due to wind, and the ergonomic knob design makes turning the knob easy on the fingers. This gas stove can cater to all your cooking needs with tri-pin brass burners of different sizes. Additionally, it comes with a 2-year warranty on the product and a lifetime warranty on the Schott glass, making it a reliable and long-lasting option for your kitchen.

Specifications:

Brand: Prestige

Product Dimension: ‎47D x 90W x 15H Centimetres

Colour: Black

Special Feature: Slimmest cook-top with Schott glass

ProsCons
Great slim and sleek designProblem with after sale support reported by some users
Easy to clean and use 

6.Prestige Marvel Plus 3

The Prestige Marvel Plus 3 burner gas stove features a sleek and stylish design with a black and red colour scheme. The gas stove has high-speed jumbo burners that provide faster cooking and high-efficiency tri-pin burners that cater to all your cooking needs. The toughened glass top is highly durable and resistant to heat and scratches, while the spill-proof design ensures a cleaner kitchen. The ergonomic knobs are designed for easy handling, and the powder-coated body with a glass top makes for easy maintenance. The product has a 2-year manufacturer warranty and is covered against manufacturing defects in the user manual.

Specifications:

Brand: Prestige

Product Dimension: 42D x 79W x 17H Centimetres

Colour: Black

Special Feature: Spill Proof Design, Ergonomically Designed Knobs

ProsCons
Good Jumbo burnerGlass top should be handled with care

7. Prestige Star Stainless Steel

The Prestige Star Stainless Steel Manual Ignition 2 Burners Gas Stove perfectly combines efficiency and durability. Its high-quality stainless steel body is sturdy and long-lasting, while the folded edges at the bottom prevent rusting and improve stability. The gas stove has two brass burners that provide high thermal efficiency, while the aluminium mixing tube ensures a steady flame. The tri-pin burner further ensures that the flame is distributed uniformly for even heating. The press-fit knobs are easy to operate, and the taller legs provide ample space for cleaning underneath. Additionally, the product comes with a 2-year warranty for added peace of mind.

Specifications:

Brand: Prestige

Product Dimension: ‎‎‎8.5D x 67W x 34H Centimetres

Colour: Metallic Silver

Special Feature: High-Quality Stainless Steel Body

ProsCons
Stainless steel durable bodyKnob quality can be improved

8. Prestige Special Magic Glass

The Prestige Special Magic Glass Gas Stove is a sleek and compact 2-burner gas stove with a hassle-free cooking experience with its spill-proof design. The gas stove is designed for manual operation and features an ergonomic knob design for easy handling. The stove has tri-pin burners that provide high efficiency and precise heating control. With a 2-year manufacturer warranty, this gas stove is built to last and offers peace of mind to its users. Its stylish black glass top and compact design make it a great addition to any modern kitchen.

Specifications:

Brand: Prestige

Product Dimension:‎ 36.5D x 60W x 12H Centimetres

Colour: Black

Special Feature: Spill-proof compact design

ProsCons
Easy to cleanGlass top should be handled properly
Good design 

9. Prestige Edge Gas Table PEBS 04

The Prestige Edge Gas Table PEBS 04 is an ultra-slim gas stove designed to give your kitchen a clean and sleek look. Its toughened glass top in black shade provides improved toughness and heat resistance, while the sturdy aluminium frame ensures quality performance for years. The jumbo burner allows for faster cooking, and the pan support with flame protection guards prevents flames from turning off due to wind. The ergonomic knob design makes turning the knob easy on the fingers, and the tri-pin brass burners of different sizes are perfect for all your cooking needs. The gas stove comes with a 2-year manufacturer's warranty.

Specifications:

Brand: Prestige

Product Dimension: ‎70 x 60 x 15 Centimetres

Colour: Black

Special Feature: Pan support with flame guard protection

ProsCons
Good DesignKnobs quality needs improvement
Slimmest cooktop with schott glass 

10. Prestige Edge Gas Table PEBS 04 - Black

The Prestige Svachh GTSV-03 Glass top LP Gas Table is an efficient and reliable 3 burner gas stove with various convenient features. It features our signature brass burners that ensure long-lasting performance and improved efficiency in terms of LPG usage. The gas stove has ergonomically designed knobs that provide easier handling while cooking. The sturdy pan support is robustly designed and long-lasting, ensuring the vessels stay sturdy while cooking. With its premium quality and convenient design, the Prestige Svachh GTSV-03 Glass top LP Gas Table is an excellent addition to any modern kitchen.

Specifications:

Brand: Prestige

Product Dimension: ‎42D x 81W x 15.5H Centimetres

Colour: Black

Special Feature: Ergonomic Knob Design, Liftable Burner Set

ProsCons
Good DesignGlass top should be handled properly
Liftable burner set allows easy cleaning 

Top 3 features for you:

Productsfeature 1features 2features 3
Prestige Magic 4 Burner GasToughened Black-GlassErgonomic Knob DesignSpill-Proof Design
Prestige IRIS LPG Gas StoveErgonomic Knob DesignToughened Black Glass TopSpill-Proof Design
Prestige Marvel Glass Top 4 BurnerErgonomic Knob DesignErgonomic Knob DesignPan Support for Tandoor
Prestige Royale Plus Schott GlassSABAF Gas ValvesSCHOTT GlassTri-Pin Burners
Prestige Edge Gas Table PEBSJumbo BurnerErgonomic Knob DesignULTRA-SLIM & SLEEK DESIGN
Prestige Marvel Plus 3Ergonomic Knob DesignSpill Proof DesignTri Pin Brass Burners
Prestige Star Stainless SteelBrass burnersPress-fit knobsErgonomic Knob Design
Prestige Special Magic GlassSpill proof designErgonomic Knob DesignTri pin brass burners
Prestige Edge Gas Table PEBS 04Ergonomic Knob DesignTri pin brass burnersDurable Design
Prestige Svachh GTSV-03 Glass topTri pin brass burnersSturdy pan supportLiftable Burner set

Best overall product

If you're looking for a dependable, high-quality, and efficient gas stove, the Prestige Magic 4 Burner Gas Stove- GTMC 04 L is the top choice. It offers a 6mm toughened glass top and brass burners built to last, providing durability and longevity. The tri-pin burners and ergonomic knob design make cooking quicker and easier, while the hobtop operation type ensures easy maintenance and cleaning. Additionally, this gas stove is ISI certified and made in India, making it a reliable choice for any kitchen. Overall, the Prestige Magic 4 Burner Gas Stove- GTMC 04 L is the best product for anyone seeking a top-performing gas stove.

Best value for money

The Prestige IRIS LPG Gas Stove, 2 Burner, Black, is the best value for money product for those seeking a reliable and durable gas stove. Its ergonomic design ensures easy handling and maintenance, while the spill-proof design ensures hassle-free cooking and a cleaner kitchen. The black toughened glass top is scratch-resistant and can endure the regular wear and tear of daily usage. The gas stove has 2 brass burners and a powder-coated mild steel body with a glass top. It includes a 2-year manufacturer warranty, making it an excellent investment for any household.

How to find the best prestige gas Stove for yourself?

You should consider a few factors to find the best Prestige Gas Stove for yourself. Firstly, consider the burners you need based on your cooking requirements. Then, choose between manual or automatic ignition and decide on the type of burner (brass or aluminium). You should also consider the material of the gas stove body and its durability, such as toughened glass or stainless steel. Look for additional features like a spill-proof design, ergonomic knob design, and pan support with flame protection. Lastly, check for warranty and after-sales service. These factors can help you choose the best Prestige Gas Stove that suits your needs and budget.

Product Price

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

prestige gas stove

Are Prestige gas stoves safe to use?

Yes, Prestige gas stoves are safe to use as they are built with safety features such as spill-proof designs, flame failure protection, and ergonomic knob designs.

What type of burners do Prestige gas stoves have?

Prestige gas stoves come with different types of burners including brass burners, tri-pin burners, and jumbo burners, which are designed for different cooking requirements.

Are Prestige gas stoves easy to clean?

Yes, Prestige gas stoves are easy to clean as they come with features like spill-proof designs and detachable pan supports that make it easy to clean spills and stains.

