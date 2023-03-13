Maximise your internet speed with these top 10 WiFi boosters

If your home is big and spacious, just a router is not enough; you will need a booster as well.

Product Listconnection is crucial. Weak or spotty WiFi signals can hinder our Internet experience, The Internet has become a crucial part of our daily lives, and having a fast and secure leading to slow loading times, buffering, and frustration. That is where a WiFi signal booster comes in - these handy devices help extend and strengthen your WiFi signal, providing you with a better, faster Internet connection. This article has segregated a list of the top 10 WiFi signal boosters available on the market. Whether you're looking to improve your home or office WiFi, you'll find a WiFi signal booster on this list that will meet your needs. 1. TP-Link TL-WA850RE The TP-Link TL-WA850RE is a single-band 300Mbps wireless wifi signal booster designed to boost your existing WiFi signal. With a compact and easy-to-use design, this network booster can be plugged into a power outlet to extend your WiFi signal to those hard-to-reach areas in your home or office. The built-in access point mode allows you to create a new WiFi network in areas with weak or no signal, providing a stable and fast Internet connection. Specifications Brand: TP-Link Product Dimensions: 6.6 x 10.92 x 7.62 cm; 99.8 grams Special Feature: It has a built-in access point mode and one Ethernet port.

Pros Cons It provides a stable and speedy internet connection. It is designed with a single-band system. The product installation is easy. The booster has a compact design.

2. NETGEAR EX6110 The NETGEAR EX6110 is a high-performance dual-band AC1200 WiFi range extender designed to boost your existing WiFi signal. This compact wall plug design is easy to set up and can extend your WiFi coverage up to 1200 sq. ft, supporting up to 20 devices. The dual-band technology allows fast and stable Internet speeds, providing a reliable connection for all your devices. Specifications Brand: NETGEAR Product Dimensions: 7.24 x 6.48 x 7.24 cm; 152 grams Special Feature: You can connect up to 20 devices.

Pros Cons It comes with dual-band technology. This WiFi booster is expensive It supports extended WiFi coverage.

3. TP-Link AC1750 The TP-Link AC1750 boosts the WiFi signal with 1750Mbps speed. It has 1 Gigabit port and 3 external antennas for solid connections. The device can be a standalone WiFi hotspot with built-in access point mode. This high-performance WiFi extender provides fast and stable Internet for all devices. The easy setup makes it an excellent choice for improving your home's WiFi. Specifications Brand: TP-Link Product Dimensions: ‎7.62 x 16.26 x 6.6 cm; 300 grams Special Feature: The product offers three external antennas and a Gigabit port.

Pros It has a built-in access point mode for additional WiFi connections. The setup process is complex.

4. AJUK® WiFi Range Extender The AJUK® wireless WiFi signal booster is a compact and easy-to-use device to boost your existing WiFi signal. With speeds up to 300 Mbps, this WiFi signal booster can provide fast and stable Internet speeds for your devices. The device features an Ethernet port, allowing you to connect your wired devices to the WiFi network. It supports AP (Access Point) and Repeater modes and has a WPS function for easy setup. Specifications Brand: AJUK Product Dimensions: 30 x 50 x 80 mm Special Feature: It supports AP and Repeater modes

Pros Cons It is incorporated with an Ethernet port to connect wired devices. It has a lower speed as compared to other models. You get the WPS function for easy setup

5. Muvit® WiFi Booster The Muvit® WiFi Booster is a high-performance device to enhance your home WiFi network. Its 2 antennas and 360° full coverage can extend your network's coverage up to 2640 Sq. ft, ensuring a fast and secured connection. The network booster features an easy setup process and a compact wall-plug design, making it easy to install and use. Specifications Brand: Muvit Product Dimensions: ‎8 x 5 x 3 cm; 80 grams Special Feature: You get 360° full coverage with 2 antennas.

Pros Cons It has easy set-up process. It is limited to a single band.

6. TP-Link AX3000 TP-Link AX3000 Mesh Dual Band WiFi 6 Range Extender (RE700X) is a highly advanced and user-friendly device that provides reliable and seamless wireless coverage throughout your home or office. This broadband/WiFi extender has a maximum speed of AX3000 and supports 160 MHz channels, providing fast and stable Internet speeds. Specifications Brand: TP-Link Product Dimensions: 6.6 x 6.1 x 1.78 cm; 380 grams Special feature: It comes with a Gigabit Port and 160 MHz channels.

Pros Cons It is compatible with Wi-Fi 6 devices. It does not have stable signal strength. You get a built-in access point. The product is easy to use and install.

7. NETGEAR Nighthawk The NETGEAR Nighthawk WiFi 6 Mesh Range Extender EAX80 is a top-of-the-line solution for enhancing the coverage of your wireless network. This range extender offers seamless roaming, making it easy to enjoy your Internet connection without interruptions. Specifications Brand: NETGEAR Product Dimensions: 19.7 x 10.6 x 27.9 cm; 860 grams Special Feature: You get a WiFi coverage area of up to 2,500 sq. ft. and multiple-device connectivity.

Pros Cons It offers 6 Gbps speed for a speedy connection. The setup process is complex. The device has seamless roaming technology for uninterrupted service.

8. VONETS VAP11G-300 The VONETS VAP11G-300 is a portable, multi-functional WiFi signal booster with a pocket-friendly design. This WiFi booster supports AP/Repeater/Bridge modes, making it an ideal solution for various use cases. It is easy to set up and use, powered by USB. With speeds of up to 300Mbps, you can enjoy a fast and smooth internet experience. Specifications Brand: Vonets Product Dimensions: ‎9 x 4.5 x 1.5 cm; 59.82 grams Special Feature: The device comes with a portable design and offers a 300 Mbps Multi-Functional AP Signal booster

Pros Cons The installation is easy with the plug-and-play design. It only supports the 2.4GHz frequency band. It supports multiple modes like AP, Repeater, and Bridge. It has a limited network range compared to other WiFi boosters.

9. WAVLINK AC1200 The WAVLINK AC1200 WiFi extender is a versatile, high-speed device that boosts your WiFi signal and extends its coverage. With dual-band technology, this device provides maximum speeds of up to 1200 Mbps and lets you connect multiple devices simultaneously. Its compact and portable design makes it an ideal solution for tiny homes and apartments. Specifications Brand: WAVLINK Product Dimensions: 17.5 x 10.8 x 8.2 cm; 253 grams Special Feature: You get a three-in-one device that can be used as a wireless router, access point, or repeater.

Pros Cons It provides multiple functions in one device. The booster has a limited coverage area The device setup is easy.

10. ASUS AX1800 The ASUS AX1800 Dual Band WiFi 6 (RP-AX56) is a powerful and efficient solution to boost your home WiFi coverage. With support for dual-band technology, it provides a maximum speed of up to 1800Mbps and extends the WiFi signal to an area of up to 2200 square feet. The device is designed to be easy to set up and can be used as an AiMesh node for even better coverage. Specifications Brand: ASUS Product Dimensions: 15.01 x 7.19 x 8.71 cm; 190.51 grams Special Feature: It comes with WiFi 6 technology for better connectivity and faster network support.

Pros Cons You get a network bandwidth of 80 MHz for better efficiency. The antenna is weak. The booster setup is easy with the ASUS Router and ASUS extender apps.

Products Feature 1 Features 2 Features 3 TP-Link TL-WA850RE It has an in-built Access point mode You get the facility of an Ethernet port. It is best suitable for homes and offices. NETGEAR EX6110 You can connect up to 20 devices It is designed with Dual-band technology It has a wall plug design. TP-Link AC1750 The device installation is easy. It has three external antennae. You get stable internet connectivity. AJUKWiFi Range Extender You get a proper Ethernet port. I It has AP and Repeater modes The booster features 300 Mbps speed. MuvitWiFi Booster The product has a compact wall-plug design It gives you 360-degree coverage. The setup process is easy. TP-Link AX3000 It supports 160 MHz channels It has a dedicated Access Point Mode. It supports WiFi 6 technology. NETGEAR Nighthawk It supports 160 MHz channels You get good WiFi coverage. The device has seamless roaming technology. VONETS VAP11G-300 It has a multi-functional Signal booster. Product installation is easy. The device is designed with a USB facility WAVLINK AC1200 The device can be installed easily. It offers 1200 Mbps speed The product has a portable design. ASUS AX1800 It has a good network bandwidth. The device has WiFi 6 technology. It comes with an AiMesh node for better coverage.