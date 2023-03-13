Story Saved
New Delhi 32oCC
Monday, Mar 13, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
 
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign in
×
Explore Search
Monday, Mar 13, 2023
New Delhi 32oC
Start 15 Days Free Trial
Subscribe

Maximise your internet speed with these top 10 WiFi boosters

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Mar 13, 2023 13:57 IST
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • linkedin
  • copyStory URL copied to Clipboard
  • bookmark

Summary:

Get the most out of your internet connection using one of these 10 WiFi signal boosters. Improve your internet speed today!

product info
If your home is big and spacious, just a router is not enough; you will need a booster as well.

Product Listconnection is crucial. Weak or spotty WiFi signals can hinder our Internet experience, The Internet has become a crucial part of our daily lives, and having a fast and secure leading to slow loading times, buffering, and frustration. That is where a WiFi signal booster comes in - these handy devices help extend and strengthen your WiFi signal, providing you with a better, faster Internet connection. This article has segregated a list of the top 10 WiFi signal boosters available on the market. Whether you're looking to improve your home or office WiFi, you'll find a WiFi signal booster on this list that will meet your needs.

1. TP-Link TL-WA850RE

The TP-Link TL-WA850RE is a single-band 300Mbps wireless wifi signal booster designed to boost your existing WiFi signal. With a compact and easy-to-use design, this network booster can be plugged into a power outlet to extend your WiFi signal to those hard-to-reach areas in your home or office. The built-in access point mode allows you to create a new WiFi network in areas with weak or no signal, providing a stable and fast Internet connection.

Specifications

Brand: TP-Link

Product Dimensions: 6.6 x 10.92 x 7.62 cm; 99.8 grams

Special Feature: It has a built-in access point mode and one Ethernet port.

ProsCons
It provides a stable and speedy internet connection. It is designed with a single-band system.
The product installation is easy.  
The booster has a compact design.  
cellpic 44% off
TP-Link TL-WA850RE Single_Band 300Mbps RJ45 Wireless Range Extender, Broadband/Wi-Fi Extender, Wi-Fi Booster/Hotspot with 1 Ethernet Port, Plug and Play, Built-in Access Point Mode, White
4.2 (161,557)
4.2 (161,557)
44% off
1,399 2,499
Buy now

2. NETGEAR EX6110

The NETGEAR EX6110 is a high-performance dual-band AC1200 WiFi range extender designed to boost your existing WiFi signal. This compact wall plug design is easy to set up and can extend your WiFi coverage up to 1200 sq. ft, supporting up to 20 devices. The dual-band technology allows fast and stable Internet speeds, providing a reliable connection for all your devices.

Specifications

Brand: NETGEAR

Product Dimensions: 7.24 x 6.48 x 7.24 cm; 152 grams

Special Feature: You can connect up to 20 devices.

ProsCons
It comes with dual-band technology.This WiFi booster is expensive
It supports extended WiFi coverage. 
cellpic 50% off
Netgear WiFi Range Extender EX6110 - Extend your Internet Wi-Fi up to 1200 sq ft & 20 Devices with AC1200 Dual Band Wireless Signal Repeater & Booster|Compact Wall Plug Design|Easy Set-Up
4.2 (2,728)
4.2 (2,728)
50% off
1,999 3,999
Buy now

3. TP-Link AC1750

The TP-Link AC1750 boosts the WiFi signal with 1750Mbps speed. It has 1 Gigabit port and 3 external antennas for solid connections. The device can be a standalone WiFi hotspot with built-in access point mode. This high-performance WiFi extender provides fast and stable Internet for all devices. The easy setup makes it an excellent choice for improving your home's WiFi.

Specifications

Brand: TP-Link

Product Dimensions: ‎7.62 x 16.26 x 6.6 cm; 300 grams

Special Feature: The product offers three external antennas and a Gigabit port.

Pros 
It has a built-in access point mode for additional WiFi connections. The setup process is complex.
cellpic 40% off
TP-Link AC1750 Universal Dual Band Range Extender, Broadband/Wi-Fi Extender, Wi-Fi Booster/Hotspot with 1 Gigabit Port and 3 External Antennas, Built-in Access Point Mode, 1750Mbps Speed (RE450)
4.2 (17,401)
4.2 (17,401)
40% off
3,999 6,666
Buy now

4. AJUK® WiFi Range Extender

The AJUK® wireless WiFi signal booster is a compact and easy-to-use device to boost your existing WiFi signal. With speeds up to 300 Mbps, this WiFi signal booster can provide fast and stable Internet speeds for your devices. The device features an Ethernet port, allowing you to connect your wired devices to the WiFi network. It supports AP (Access Point) and Repeater modes and has a WPS function for easy setup.

Specifications

Brand: AJUK

Product Dimensions: 30 x 50 x 80 mm

Special Feature: It supports AP and Repeater modes

ProsCons
It is incorporated with an Ethernet port to connect wired devices.It has a lower speed as compared to other models.
You get the WPS function for easy setup 
cellpic 25% off
AJUK® WiFi Range Extender, WiFi Signal Booster up to 300Mbps, 2.4G High Speed Wireless WiFi Repeater with Ethernet Port, Support AP/Repeater Mode and WPS Function
4 (2)
4 (2)
25% off
1,499 1,999
Buy now

5. Muvit® WiFi Booster

The Muvit® WiFi Booster is a high-performance device to enhance your home WiFi network. Its 2 antennas and 360° full coverage can extend your network's coverage up to 2640 Sq. ft, ensuring a fast and secured connection. The network booster features an easy setup process and a compact wall-plug design, making it easy to install and use.

Specifications

Brand: Muvit

Product Dimensions: ‎8 x 5 x 3 cm; 80 grams

Special Feature: You get 360° full coverage with 2 antennas.

ProsCons
It has easy set-up process. It is limited to a single band. 
cellpic
Muvit® WiFi Booster Boost WiFi Extenders Signal Booster for Home,up to 2640 Sq.ft 2 Antennas 360° Full Coverage, Access Point, Easy Set-Up, Wall Plug Design
3.8 (5)
3.8 (5)
Get Price

6. TP-Link AX3000

TP-Link AX3000 Mesh Dual Band WiFi 6 Range Extender (RE700X) is a highly advanced and user-friendly device that provides reliable and seamless wireless coverage throughout your home or office. This broadband/WiFi extender has a maximum speed of AX3000 and supports 160 MHz channels, providing fast and stable Internet speeds.

Specifications

Brand: TP-Link

Product Dimensions: 6.6 x 6.1 x 1.78 cm; 380 grams

Special feature: It comes with a Gigabit Port and 160 MHz channels.

ProsCons
It is compatible with Wi-Fi 6 devices.It does not have stable signal strength.
You get a built-in access point.  
The product is easy to use and install. 
cellpic 43% off
TP-Link AX3000 Mesh Dual Band Wi-Fi 6 Range Extender, Broadband/WiFi Extender, Wireless Booster/Hotspot with 1 Gigabit Port, 160 MHz Channels, Built-in Access Point Mode, Easy Setup (RE700X)
4.1 (1,685)
4.1 (1,685)
43% off
7,999 13,999
Buy now

7. NETGEAR Nighthawk

The NETGEAR Nighthawk WiFi 6 Mesh Range Extender EAX80 is a top-of-the-line solution for enhancing the coverage of your wireless network. This range extender offers seamless roaming, making it easy to enjoy your Internet connection without interruptions.

Specifications

Brand: NETGEAR

Product Dimensions: 19.7 x 10.6 x 27.9 cm; 860 grams

Special Feature: You get a WiFi coverage area of up to 2,500 sq. ft. and multiple-device connectivity.

ProsCons
It offers 6 Gbps speed for a speedy connectionThe setup process is complex.
The device has seamless roaming technology for uninterrupted service. 
cellpic 43% off
NETGEAR Nighthawk WiFi 6 Mesh Range Extender EAX80 - Add up to 2,500 sq. ft. and 30+ Devices with AX6000 Dual-Band Wireless Signal Booster & Repeater (up to 6Gbps Speed), Plus Smart Roaming Extender
4.1 (863)
4.1 (863)
43% off
22,299 38,999
Buy now

8. VONETS VAP11G-300

The VONETS VAP11G-300 is a portable, multi-functional WiFi signal booster with a pocket-friendly design. This WiFi booster supports AP/Repeater/Bridge modes, making it an ideal solution for various use cases. It is easy to set up and use, powered by USB. With speeds of up to 300Mbps, you can enjoy a fast and smooth internet experience.

Specifications

Brand: Vonets

Product Dimensions: ‎9 x 4.5 x 1.5 cm; 59.82 grams

Special Feature: The device comes with a portable design and offers a 300 Mbps Multi-Functional AP Signal booster

ProsCons
The installation is easy with the plug-and-play design.It only supports the 2.4GHz frequency band.
It supports multiple modes like AP, Repeater, and Bridge.It has a limited network range compared to other WiFi boosters.
cellpic 42% off
VONETS VAP11G-300 Wireless Portable Wifi Repeater/Bridge/AP Modes, Pocket Design 300mbps Multi-Functional AP Signal Booster, Plug & Play High Power Wifi Hotspot Extender Amplifier, USB Powered
4 (2,300)
4 (2,300)
42% off
5,243 8,999
Buy now

9. WAVLINK AC1200

The WAVLINK AC1200 WiFi extender is a versatile, high-speed device that boosts your WiFi signal and extends its coverage. With dual-band technology, this device provides maximum speeds of up to 1200 Mbps and lets you connect multiple devices simultaneously. Its compact and portable design makes it an ideal solution for tiny homes and apartments.

Specifications

Brand: WAVLINK

Product Dimensions: 17.5 x 10.8 x 8.2 cm; 253 grams

Special Feature: You get a three-in-one device that can be used as a wireless router, access point, or repeater.

ProsCons
It provides multiple functions in one device.The booster has a limited coverage area
The device setup is easy.  
cellpic 26% off
WAVLINK AC1200 WiFi Extender/WiFi Booster/Wireless Router - Dual Band 1200Mbps Wireless Router/Wireless Access Point/Repeater Signal Booster Wi-Fi Amplifier 3 in 1 - Blue
4 (29)
4 (29)
26% off
6,184 8,403
Buy now

10. ASUS AX1800

The ASUS AX1800 Dual Band WiFi 6 (RP-AX56) is a powerful and efficient solution to boost your home WiFi coverage. With support for dual-band technology, it provides a maximum speed of up to 1800Mbps and extends the WiFi signal to an area of up to 2200 square feet. The device is designed to be easy to set up and can be used as an AiMesh node for even better coverage.

Specifications

Brand: ASUS

Product Dimensions: 15.01 x 7.19 x 8.71 cm; 190.51 grams

Special Feature: It comes with WiFi 6 technology for better connectivity and faster network support.

ProsCons
You get a network bandwidth of 80 MHz for better efficiency.The antenna is weak. 
The booster setup is easy with the ASUS Router and ASUS extender apps. 
cellpic 24% off
ASUS AX1800 Dual Band WiFi 6 (802.11ax) Repeater & Range Extender (RP-AX56) - Coverage Up to 2200 sq.ft, Wireless Signal Booster for Home, AiMesh Node, Easy Setup
4.3 (359)
4.3 (359)
24% off
16,244 21,244
Buy now
ProductsFeature 1Features 2Features 3
TP-Link TL-WA850REIt has an in-built Access point modeYou get the facility of an Ethernet port.It is best suitable for homes and offices. 
NETGEAR EX6110You can connect up to 20 devicesIt is designed with Dual-band technologyIt has a wall plug design.
TP-Link AC1750The device installation is easy. It has three external antennae.You get stable internet connectivity.
AJUKWiFi Range ExtenderYou get a proper Ethernet port. IIt has AP and Repeater modesThe booster features 300 Mbps speed.
MuvitWiFi BoosterThe product has a compact wall-plug designIt gives you 360-degree coverage.The setup process is easy. 
TP-Link AX3000It supports 160 MHz channelsIt has a dedicated Access Point Mode.It supports WiFi 6 technology.
NETGEAR NighthawkIt supports 160 MHz channelsYou get good WiFi coverage.The device has seamless roaming technology.
VONETS VAP11G-300It has a multi-functional Signal booster.Product installation is easy. The device is designed with a USB facility
WAVLINK AC1200The device can be installed easily. It offers 1200 Mbps speedThe product has a portable design.
ASUS AX1800It has a good network bandwidth.The device has WiFi 6 technology. It comes with an AiMesh node for better coverage.

Best value for money

The TP-Link TL-WA850RE offers the best value for money, delivering good performance and functionality at an affordable price. Its compact design and easy installation can extend the coverage of your existing WiFi network while improving its stability and speed.

Best overall product

The NETGEAR Nighthawk offers the best features in the category, with its powerful performance, advanced security features, and sleek design. With its high-speed WiFi and enhanced connectivity, this product provides a smooth and reliable Internet experience for all your devices.

Get the most out of your Internet connection using one of these 10 WiFi signal boosters. Improve your Internet speed today!

How to choose the best network booster?

Consider your specific requirements when choosing a WiFi booster from the products listed in this article. Consider the coverage area you need to extend, the speed of your existing WiFi network, and the number of devices you want to connect. Analyse the features of every product, including the design, ease of use, and security features, to determine which product is right for you. Each product has its advantages and disadvantages, so weigh these factors carefully before choosing the best network booster for your needs.

Product Price
TP-Link TL-WA850RE Single_Band 300Mbps RJ45 Wireless Range Extender, Broadband/Wi-Fi Extender, Wi-Fi Booster/Hotspot with 1 Ethernet Port, Plug and Play, Built-in Access Point Mode, White ₹ 1,399
Netgear WiFi Range Extender EX6110 - Extend your Internet Wi-Fi up to 1200 sq ft & 20 Devices with AC1200 Dual Band Wireless Signal Repeater & Booster|Compact Wall Plug Design|Easy Set-Up ₹ 1,999
TP-Link AC1750 Universal Dual Band Range Extender, Broadband/Wi-Fi Extender, Wi-Fi Booster/Hotspot with 1 Gigabit Port and 3 External Antennas, Built-in Access Point Mode, 1750Mbps Speed (RE450) ₹ 3,999
AJUK® WiFi Range Extender, WiFi Signal Booster up to 300Mbps, 2.4G High Speed Wireless WiFi Repeater with Ethernet Port, Support AP/Repeater Mode and WPS Function ₹ 1,499
Muvit® WiFi Booster Boost WiFi Extenders Signal Booster for Home,up to 2640 Sq.ft 2 Antennas 360° Full Coverage, Access Point, Easy Set-Up, Wall Plug Design
TP-Link AX3000 Mesh Dual Band Wi-Fi 6 Range Extender, Broadband/WiFi Extender, Wireless Booster/Hotspot with 1 Gigabit Port, 160 MHz Channels, Built-in Access Point Mode, Easy Setup (RE700X) ₹ 7,999
NETGEAR Nighthawk WiFi 6 Mesh Range Extender EAX80 - Add up to 2,500 sq. ft. and 30+ Devices with AX6000 Dual-Band Wireless Signal Booster & Repeater (up to 6Gbps Speed), Plus Smart Roaming Extender ₹ 22,299
VONETS VAP11G-300 Wireless Portable Wifi Repeater/Bridge/AP Modes, Pocket Design 300mbps Multi-Functional AP Signal Booster, Plug & Play High Power Wifi Hotspot Extender Amplifier, USB Powered ₹ 5,243
WAVLINK AC1200 WiFi Extender/WiFi Booster/Wireless Router - Dual Band 1200Mbps Wireless Router/Wireless Access Point/Repeater Signal Booster Wi-Fi Amplifier 3 in 1 - Blue ₹ 6,184
ASUS AX1800 Dual Band WiFi 6 (802.11ax) Repeater & Range Extender (RP-AX56) - Coverage Up to 2200 sq.ft, Wireless Signal Booster for Home, AiMesh Node, Easy Setup ₹ 16,244

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Topics
Home Appliances
RELATED STORIES
Top 10 wireless keyboards for better mobility and convenience
Top 10 colour printers for all your printing needs
Best mobile stands for your smartphone: Our top 5 picks
Make cooking a delight: Try these 10 best Prestige gas stoves
Top 10 128GB SD cards: Buying guide

wifi boosters

What is the average price range for a WiFi booster in India?

What are some standard features of WiFi boosters?

Are there any newest releases in the WiFi booster category in India in 2023?

How effective are WiFi boosters in improving Internet connectivity?

What is the recommended WiFi booster for a home with multiple devices and a large coverage area?

View More
electronics FOR LESS