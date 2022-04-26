Mobile phones under ₹ 10,000 that should be on your radar By hindustantimes.com Edited by Shreya Garg

Published on Apr 26, 2022





Summary: Smartphones under ₹ 10,000 are user-friendly and come with attractive features. Read on to check out our picks. read more

Mobile phones under ₹ 10,000 offer decent specifications.

Smartphones are a utility device that one can't imagine their life without. Every mobile phone brand keep on launching new products to cater to the growing needs of people. If you're someone whose usage of smartphone is minimal and basic, then considering options under the price range of ₹10,000 is a good option. Such smartphones come with enough internal storage capacity, a decent battery life, attractive camera specifications and more. To help you pick the best, we have rounded up some options in our list below. Some of them are available in attractive colour variants. Besides, all of them have a sturdy built and sleek body.



These phones also make for an ideal gifting option. If you're looking to buying a new smartphone, then scroll down to take cue from our selections. Price of smartphones at a glance:

Smartphones Price in India Redmi 9 Activ ₹ 9,499.00 Tecno Spark 8 Pro ₹ 9,999.00 Samsung Galaxy J4 Plus ₹ 8,999.00 realme narzo 50i ₹ 8,999.00

Redmi 9 Activ

This Redmi smartphone is available in four colours and two variants - 4 GB RAM, 64 GB internal storage capacity and 6 GB RAM, 128 GB internal storage capacity. It has a sleek body and is lightweight to hold.

Other features:

1) Processor: Octa-core Helio G35 processor with up to 2.3GHz clock speed

2) Camera: 13+2 MP dual rear camera with AI portrait | 5 MP front camera

3) Display: 6.53 inches HD+ display | 720x1600 pixel resolution | 20:9 aspect ratio

4) Battery: 5000 mAh battery with 10W wired charger in-box

Tecno Spark 8 Pro

This phone is available in two colours - turquoise cyan and interstellar black. It has a stunning, sleek body and comes with attractive specifications. It runs on HiOS 7.6 based on Android 11.

Some features:

1) Display: 6.8 inches FHD+ Dot-in display | 90.52% screen to body ratio | 500 nits max brightness | 120Hz touch sampling rate

2) Camera: 48MP high resolution AI camera | Super Night Mode | Intelligent Focus | 8MP front camera with dual front flash

3) Battery: 5000mAh battery

4) Processor: Helio G85 gaming processor

Samsung Galaxy J4 Plus

This Samsung galaxy smartphone has 2 GB RAM and 32 GB internal storage capacity. It runs on Android v8.1 Oreo operating system operating system and packs in decent features.

Other features:

1) Camera: 13 MP rear camera | 5 MP front camera

2) Display: 6 inches HD+ capacitive touchscreen display| 720x1480 pixel resolution | 18:5:9 aspect ratio

3) Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon SD425 quad core processor

4) Battery: 3300 mAH lithium ion battery

realme narzo 50i

This smartphone from Realme comes in two colour variants - mint green and carbon black. It has a 32 GB memory storage capacity and 2 GB RAM. The body of the mobile phone is sturdy and the design is attractive to look at.

Other features:

1) Battery: 5000 mAh battery

2) Display: 6.5 inches HD+ display

3) Camera: 8MP primary camera | 5 MP front camera

4) Processor: Octa-core processor