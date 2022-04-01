Mobile phones under 8,000: They are pocket-friendly and come with decent specs

When it comes to buying a basic smartphone with decent specifications, you can easily find your pick within the price range of ₹8,000. These budget smartphones have fewer features, but they are all the vital ones. You can click good pictures on these smartphones, enjoy a good battery life, stream videos on a a good enough screen size and more. You can find these smartphones online. To help you with selection, we have rounded up a few of them in our list below. All listed devices are from established brands. Their storage capacity is expandable and some of them also come in a few colour variants.

Prices of budget smartphones with top features at a glance:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Product Price in India realme narzo 50i ₹ 7,499.00 Redmi 9A ₹ 7,499.00 Lava Z3 ₹ 7,499.00 Tecno Pop 5 LTE ₹ 6,599.00

Besides, all of them have a sturdy body and are durable too. These mobile phones make for perfect gifting options for students and elderly. Scroll through our list to re

realme narzo 50i (Mint Green, 2GB RAM+32GB Storage) - with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This smartphone from Realme comes in two colour variants - Mint Green and Carbon Black. It has a 32 GB memory storage capacity, a 5000 mAh battery and a 6.5 inch HD+ display. The storage capacity is expandable up to 256 GB. You can expect to click some decent photographs from its 8MP primary camera and 5 MP front camera. Also, it has an Octa-core processor.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Redmi 9A (Nature Green, 2GB RAM, 32GB Storage) | 2GHz Octa-core Helio G25 Processor | 5000 mAh Battery

This Redmi smartphone is available in a slew of attractive colours. It comes in two RAM variants of 2 GB and 3 GB. The internal memory storage capacity is 32 GB and the screen size is about a good 6.53 inches. It comes equipped with a 5000 mAh lithium-polymer large battery with 10W wired charger. Besides, you can indulge in great photography too, as it comes with a 13 MP rear camera and 5 MP front camera. It runs on Android v10 operating system and has Mediatek Helio G25 octa core processor.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Lava Z3 Striped Cyan(3GB RAM, 32GB Storage)

This smartphone from Lava has a sleek and robody body?. Available in Striped Cyan colour, it comes equipped with a 5000 mAh powerful battery and a memory storage capacity of 32 GB. The storage capacity is expandable up to 512 GB. It has 3GB RAM and 8 dual AI rear camera.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Tecno Pop 5 LTE(Ice Blue 2G+32GB)| 6.52" HD+Dot Notch | 5000mAh | 8MP Dual Camera | Front Flash| IPX2 Splash Resistant

This Tecno smartphone has a 6.52 display screen. It comes packed with decent features, including a 5000 mAh battery, 2GB RAM, 32 GB memory storage capacity, 5 MP front camera and an 8MP portrait dual rear camera. It also has a dual flashlight. You can choose from two colour variants - Ice Blue and Deepsea Luster.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.