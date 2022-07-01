Story Saved
Most resourceful Micromax phones under 15,000 in India

  • By hindustantimes.com Edited by Md Ibrahim Hussain
  • Published on Jul 01, 2022 14:40 IST
Micromax mobile phones are most preferred in India. They offer a wide range of attractive features at a reasonable price.

product info
Being budget-friendly is the biggest advantage of Micromax phones.

Micromax has become the leading mobile phone manufacturer in India. It has dominated the mobile sector with its resourceful mobile phones at very affordable prices. Micromax is constantly evolving to provide better products with such a firm market grip and credibility. You must have heard of Micromax launching new variants now and then, each one being a better version.

With so many alternatives available, choosing the best one for you may be challenging. Since you’re browsing for Micromax phones under 15,000, your budget is set, and your options are limited. Let us see what models are available for this price range and their features.

Best Micromax phones under 15,000

Do you believe buying a phone under 15,000 would mean sacrificing excellent features? Don’t worry; the below list of Micromax phones under 15,000 include every feature that a more expensive phone offers. Let’s explore the list.

1. Micromax IN 1

Micromax IN 1 competes with huge players like Samsung by offering incredible features at a low price of INR 10,980. Everything works well, including the processor speed, camera and battery. However, the picture and video quality are only decent during the day. The phone is unsuitable for low-light photoshoots. It also misses a gorilla glass screen, which you may have to purchase separately. However, you may arrange for light and a screen protector for a fraction of the cost of large brands.

Specification & Features

  • Android v10 (Q)
  • 2 GHz Octa-Core
  • 4 GB RAM
  • 64 GB Storage
  • 6.67" (16.94 cm) Display
  • 5000 mAh Battery
  • 48 MP Rear Camera
  • 8 MP Front Camera
  • VoLTE, Dual SIM
  • Quick Charging
  • Amazing Design and Display - It is a slim phone that is easy on the hands while watching your favourite shows and movies. The sleek appearance makes it incredibly appealing. With a larger screen of 6.67 inches and a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels, you can enjoy a theatrical visual experience.
  • Long Battery Life - The phone has a long-lasting battery (Li-Po 5000 mah). Play games, watch shows, speak on the phone, and do whatever you want without worrying about draining the battery too quickly. It takes 1.5 hours to charge the phone completely, and with reverse charging functionality, you can also charge other phones.
  • Good Storage Capacity - Despite its outdated Android 10 operating system, it also has 12 nm MediaTek helio g80 chipset, mali-g52 mc2 graphics, octa-core processor, 4GB RAM with 64 GB storage, and microSD card slot. You can use the phone smoothly, download your favourite applications, and even perform light gaming without experiencing any lags.
ProsCons
Huge screen with 400 nits brightnessOutdated android OS
Full HD displayWithout 5G support
Rear-mounted fingerprint scannerOutdated USB type C 2.0 charging port
Long Battery Life Not for low light photography

2. Micromax Canvas Knight Cameo A290

This is undoubtedly the greatest low-cost phone with some powerful features. The major downside is the poor battery life. Besides, the phone’s camera quality, performance, and other features make it worthwhile.

Specification & Features

  • Android v4.4.2 (KitKat)
  • 1.4 GHz Tru-Octa Core
  • 1 GB RAM
  • 8 GB Storage
  • 4.7" (11.94 cm) Display
  • 2000 mAh Battery
  • 8 MP Rear Camera
  • 5 MP Front Camera
  • Dual SIM
  • Amazing Design- This Micromax model has a stunning design. It sports an aesthetically pleasing appearance and a terrific grip due to its outstanding finish. The build quality of the phone is quite sturdy.
  • Excellent Camera Quality - The camera quality is brilliant. It has an auto-focus capability, which helps capture moving things. Its camerazzi feature also lets you filter unwanted things from images and create GIF animations.
  • Great Performance - This phone delivers the best performance thanks to its 1.4 GHz Tru-Octa Core CPU. You can multitask without reducing its speed.
ProsCons
Micro SD card supportOutdated android OS
Good camera qualityWithout 4G and NFC support
Fast performanceShorter battery life
Good flow keyboard 

3. Micromax Canvas Nitro A311

Another Micromax phone under 15,000 provides excellent functionality. No matter how rough you use the phone, it will not lag. Its build quality is also robust, with a stylish finish and an HD display with good viewing angles. The only drawback is that it does not charge quickly. Moreover, it is resourceful.

Specification & Features

  • Android v4.4.2 (Kitkat)
  • 1.7 GHz Tru-Octa Core
  • 2 GB RAM
  • 16 GB Storage
  • 5.0" (12.7 cm) Display
  • 2500 mAh Battery
  • 13 MP Rear Camera
  • 5 MP Front Camera
  • Dual SIM
  • Impressive Performance - The mobile performs brilliantly with an octa-core CPU and enough Storage. You can play games, navigate between apps, watch HD movies, and do much more without trouble. Incredibly smooth functions that cater the extensive needs.
  • Excellent Camera Quality - If you want to shoot HD videos, this phone has an excellent camera, with 1080p resolution. The photographs are bright and clear. However, the back camera only captures nice photographs in daylight.
  • Great Battery Life - Though it takes longer to charge, the phone’s battery life is decent. The battery will last all day with data on and normal use. At such a low price, it is the best bargain.
ProsCons
Good performanceOutdated android OS
Good camera qualityNo quick charging
Good storage 
Expandable memory up to 32 GB 
4. Micromax Canvas 6 Pro

Micromax Canvas 6 Pro puts brands like Xiaomi and Lenovo to pity, because, for the price, this phone is speedy, smooth, and simple to use. It has valuable functions and does not stutter.

Specification & Features

  • Android v5.1 (Lollipop)
  • 2 GHz Tru-Octa Core
  • 4 GB RAM
  • 16 GB Storage
  • 5.5" (13.97 cm) Display
  • 3000 mAh Battery
  • 13 MP Rear Camera
  • 5 MP Front Camera
  • Dual SIM
  • Good Camera Features - Its 13 MP rear camera supports phase detection autofocus and an LED flashlight, both of which provide sharp images. Do not forget its exposure modifications based on ambient light, an incredible feature. However, the picture quality is only decent in the daytime.
  • Good Design and Build - The design and build quality of this Micromax phone under 15,000 make it a worthwhile purchase. It has a matte plastic finish and a 2.5D curved glass front, improving its visual appeal. The curved sides make it easy to hold.
  • Great Performance - Another Micromax phone that will not fail in performance. The phone’s responsiveness is also excellent, which is every gamer’s delight. You can play games and view high-definition films. It does not slow down and provides a seamless experience.
ProsCons
Good performancePhone heats quickly during gaming sessions
FHD screen with gorilla glassNo quick charging
Good battery lifeInferior camera
 Plastic build

5. Micromax Canvas Turbo Mini A200

Theromax Canvas Turbo Mini A200 is a lightweight device with an excellent grip. The build is sturdy, and the design is elegant. It is simple to handle and operate. This phone has a lot to offer at a price of roughly INR 15,000.

Specification & Features

  • Android v4.2.1 (Jelly Bean)
  • 1.5 GHz Core
  • 2 GB RAM
  • 16 GB Storage
  • 5" (12.7 cm) Display
  • 2000 mAh Battery
  • 13 MP Rear Camera
  • 5 MP Front Camera
  • Dual SIM
  • Good Audio Video Quality - The phone’s 8 MP rear camera features a single camera arrangement. It empowers you to snap incredible pictures. On the front, the phone has a 5 MP camera. It facilitates you to take gorgeous selfies and have professional-level video calls.
  • Good Design and Build - The phone’s build quality is relatively solid and attractive. Because it is equipped with Gorilla glass, there is no risk of screen shattering. It is long-lasting and lightweight, affording much-needed convenience.
  • Great Performance and Display - A quad-core supports the phone, 1.3 GHz Cortex A7 MediaTek MT6582 processor. It also includes 1 GB of RAM and 4 GB of internal storage. This phone runs smoothly and quickly. You can download files, view videos, use numerous apps, and do various other things while enjoying great fluidity and a lag-free experience. Eventually, the display resolution of 720 x 1280 pixels HD display resolution ensures a fantastic viewing experience.
ProsCons
Stylish DesignNot for gamers
User-FriendlyInferior battery 
Good battery life 
Amazing display 
6. Micromax IN Note

This is by far the most remarkable among the Micromax phones. It has a 6.67-inch display with FHD resolution that is exceedingly difficult to find for about INR 10,000. Its back look is gradient and polished, giving it a sleek appearance. It also has a longer battery life.

Specification & Features

  • Android v10 (Q)
  • 2 GHz Octa-Core
  • 4 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
  • 6.67" (16.94 cm) Display
  • 5000 mAh Battery
  • 48 MP Rear Camera
  • 16 MP Front Camera
  • VoLTE, Dual SIM
  • Quick Charging
  • Good Battery - At such a modest price, the Micromax In Note 1 phone contains a 5000 mAh battery. The 18 W charger is used to deliver the required level of screen time. This battery allows you to live stream movies in Full HD resolution, play games at optimum parameters, and perform various other activities on a single charge.
  • Substantial Memory - With 4 GB RAM and 128 GB of storage, there will be no issues with day-to-day usage. You can multitask, download apps, and load programs more efficiently without latency.
  • Great Design and Display - The build and design of the Micromax IN Note, like other Micromax phones under INR 15,000, is outstanding. The front screen sports a relatively thick 6.67-inch screen using IPS LCD technology. As a result, it provides brilliant colours and a high contrast experience. In addition, the screen has an oleophobic coat to keep fingerprint marks at bay.
ProsCons
High-End performanceInferior quality camera
Quick chargingNo gorilla protection
Excellent displayNot for heavy gamers
Massive storage 

7. Micromax IN Note 2

Micromax Canvas 6 Pro offers so much for such a low price. It’s quick, intuitive, and easy to use. It does not stutter and offers useful functions. It has a MediaTek Helio G95 SoC, 30W rapid charging, long battery life, and an AMOLED display. In contrast, its software is troubled and needs improvement.

Specification & Features

  • Android v11
  • 2.05 GHz Octa-Core
  • 4 GB RAM
  • 64 GB Storage
  • 6.43" (16.33 cm) Display
  • 5000 mAh Battery
  • 48 MP Rear Camera
  • 16 MP Front Camera
  • VoLTE, Dual SIM
  • Quick Charging
  • Good Battery Life - The Micromax IN Note 2 includes a 5000 mAh battery that supports 30W rapid charging. The 30W charger needs around 50 minutes to charge fully. The battery will last the entire day with normal use. However, if you are a heavy user, you may need to charge the phone twice during the day.
  • Bright Display - The handset sports a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with a full brightness of 550 nits. The screen, equipped with a high-quality AMOLED display, is visible even in direct sunlight, lessening eye strain. Altogether, Micromax did a fantastic job with the display.
  • Great Performance - This Micromax phone under INR 15,000 is a gamer’s paradise. The gadget is powered by the MediaTek Helio G95 processor, which guarantees the best performance to users. You can play Call of Duty for hours without experiencing lag.
ProsCons
Good performanceBuggu user interface
FHD screen with gorilla glassAverage cameras
Quick ChargingIrregular software updates

Price of micromax phones under 15,000 at a glance:

ProductPrice
Micromax IN 110,980
Micromax Canvas Knight Cameo A29013,990
Micromax Canvas Nitro A31110,340
Micromax Canvas 6 Pro14,000
Micromax Canvas Turbo Mini14,999
Micromax IN Note10,980
Micromax IN Note 213,490

Best budget

The phone offers powerful functionality despite its low price of INR 10,980. However, it is the sleek software that gives this phone an edge. It has a large, bright display with excellent viewing angles. This qualifies the phone for a cinematic viewing experience. The phones’ full HD displays make text and other features richer. The phone breezes through multitasking and entry-level games thanks to its incredible software. The camera is good enough for basic video chats, daytime selfies, and well-saturated images. The best feature is the battery life, which may last two days with moderate usage and one day with intensive use, thanks to the 5000 mah battery. If you’re searching for a decent, reliable budget phone for INR 10,000, the Micromax In 1 is an amazing buy.

Best overall

The smartphone runs admirably, thanks to its octa-core CPU and enough storage. You can play games, switch between apps, view HD movies, and do a lot more with ease. It has ultra-smooth functions that meet various requirements. The phone will not slow down no matter how heavy a user you are. It also has a robust build quality, sleek finish and an HD display with excellent viewing angles. The camera’s 1080p resolution allows it to capture HD films and crisp images. Despite taking longer to charge, the phone’s battery life is acceptable. With the internet on and regular usage, it is the most acceptable deal at this low price.

How to find the Pprfect Micromax phone under 15,000?

When purchasing a phone, you should keep two things in mind, budget and your requirements. Mobile phone requirements can vary from person to person. If you are a hardcore gamer, you should choose a phone that supports the MediaTek Helio G95 chipset and the most recent Android version. Otherwise, the phone will continue to lag, restricting you from playing games.

Similarly, if you love taking pictures, invest in a phone with a good back and front camera. The two elements that cannot be compromised are lengthy battery life and enough storage. You don’t want to be charging your phone or having it die while travelling, do you? Storage is also required to run several programs and store vital files. Hence, consider these points while looking for the best Micromax phones under INR 15,000.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. What is the MediaTek Helio G80 chipset useful for?

The G80 features two efficient Arm Cortex-A75 CPUs running at up to 2GHz and six Cortex-A55 chips in a single, octa-core cluster that is interconnected and shares a big L3 cache for enhanced performance. As a result, it is most suitable for avid gamers. Players who play the game get a smooth experience rather than lags. Moreover, it ensures secure ISP, enhanced camera functionality, consistently fast wi-fi access, and call deferring while in-game without faltering data connection.

2. Are Micromax mobile phones worth the buy?

If you want to buy a mobile phone at approximately INR 15,000 with decent features, Micromax phones are a good choice.

3. What should I look for while buying the Micromax phones?

Micromax phones are affordable. However, most models have unreliable software and do not charge quickly.

4. Do Micromax phones incorporate Chinese parts?

Micromax is a Haryana-based Indian corporation. Its production facilities are in India. As of now, it is made in India and does not use any Chinese parts.

5. Are Micromax phones durable?

Micromax mobile phones are pretty solid and long-lasting. However, some do not come with gorilla glass. You may need to purchase the gorilla screen protector separately, or your phone’s screen shatters when it is dropped. Moreover, certain Micromax versions feature a plastic body that, while attractive, is not durable. So, instead of getting a Micromax with a plastic body, go for one with a metallic composition.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

