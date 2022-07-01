Most resourceful Micromax phones under 15,000 in India

Micromax IN 1 competes with huge players like Samsung by offering incredible features at a low price of INR 10,980. Everything works well, including the processor speed, camera and battery. However, the picture and video quality are only decent during the day. The phone is unsuitable for low-light photoshoots. It also misses a gorilla glass screen, which you may have to purchase separately. However, you may arrange for light and a screen protector for a fraction of the cost of large brands.

Do you believe buying a phone under 15,000 would mean sacrificing excellent features? Don’t worry; the below list of Micromax phones under 15,000 include every feature that a more expensive phone offers. Let’s explore the list.

With so many alternatives available, choosing the best one for you may be challenging. Since you’re browsing for Micromax phones under 15,000, your budget is set, and your options are limited. Let us see what models are available for this price range and their features.

Micromax has become the leading mobile phone manufacturer in India. It has dominated the mobile sector with its resourceful mobile phones at very affordable prices. Micromax is constantly evolving to provide better products with such a firm market grip and credibility. You must have heard of Micromax launching new variants now and then, each one being a better version.

This is undoubtedly the greatest low-cost phone with some powerful features. The major downside is the poor battery life. Besides, the phone’s camera quality, performance, and other features make it worthwhile.

Another Micromax phone under 15,000 provides excellent functionality. No matter how rough you use the phone, it will not lag. Its build quality is also robust, with a stylish finish and an HD display with good viewing angles. The only drawback is that it does not charge quickly. Moreover, it is resourceful.

Micromax Canvas 6 Pro puts brands like Xiaomi and Lenovo to pity, because, for the price, this phone is speedy, smooth, and simple to use. It has valuable functions and does not stutter.

Theromax Canvas Turbo Mini A200 is a lightweight device with an excellent grip. The build is sturdy, and the design is elegant. It is simple to handle and operate. This phone has a lot to offer at a price of roughly INR 15,000.

This is by far the most remarkable among the Micromax phones. It has a 6.67-inch display with FHD resolution that is exceedingly difficult to find for about INR 10,000. Its back look is gradient and polished, giving it a sleek appearance. It also has a longer battery life.

Micromax Canvas 6 Pro offers so much for such a low price. It’s quick, intuitive, and easy to use. It does not stutter and offers useful functions. It has a MediaTek Helio G95 SoC, 30W rapid charging, long battery life, and an AMOLED display. In contrast, its software is troubled and needs improvement.

Price of micromax phones under ₹ 15,000 at a glance:

Best budget

The phone offers powerful functionality despite its low price of INR 10,980. However, it is the sleek software that gives this phone an edge. It has a large, bright display with excellent viewing angles. This qualifies the phone for a cinematic viewing experience. The phones’ full HD displays make text and other features richer. The phone breezes through multitasking and entry-level games thanks to its incredible software. The camera is good enough for basic video chats, daytime selfies, and well-saturated images. The best feature is the battery life, which may last two days with moderate usage and one day with intensive use, thanks to the 5000 mah battery. If you’re searching for a decent, reliable budget phone for INR 10,000, the Micromax In 1 is an amazing buy.

Best overall

The smartphone runs admirably, thanks to its octa-core CPU and enough storage. You can play games, switch between apps, view HD movies, and do a lot more with ease. It has ultra-smooth functions that meet various requirements. The phone will not slow down no matter how heavy a user you are. It also has a robust build quality, sleek finish and an HD display with excellent viewing angles. The camera’s 1080p resolution allows it to capture HD films and crisp images. Despite taking longer to charge, the phone’s battery life is acceptable. With the internet on and regular usage, it is the most acceptable deal at this low price.

How to find the Pprfect Micromax phone under ₹15,000?

When purchasing a phone, you should keep two things in mind, budget and your requirements. Mobile phone requirements can vary from person to person. If you are a hardcore gamer, you should choose a phone that supports the MediaTek Helio G95 chipset and the most recent Android version. Otherwise, the phone will continue to lag, restricting you from playing games.

Similarly, if you love taking pictures, invest in a phone with a good back and front camera. The two elements that cannot be compromised are lengthy battery life and enough storage. You don’t want to be charging your phone or having it die while travelling, do you? Storage is also required to run several programs and store vital files. Hence, consider these points while looking for the best Micromax phones under INR 15,000.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. What is the MediaTek Helio G80 chipset useful for?

The G80 features two efficient Arm Cortex-A75 CPUs running at up to 2GHz and six Cortex-A55 chips in a single, octa-core cluster that is interconnected and shares a big L3 cache for enhanced performance. As a result, it is most suitable for avid gamers. Players who play the game get a smooth experience rather than lags. Moreover, it ensures secure ISP, enhanced camera functionality, consistently fast wi-fi access, and call deferring while in-game without faltering data connection.

2. Are Micromax mobile phones worth the buy?

If you want to buy a mobile phone at approximately INR 15,000 with decent features, Micromax phones are a good choice.

3. What should I look for while buying the Micromax phones?

Micromax phones are affordable. However, most models have unreliable software and do not charge quickly.

4. Do Micromax phones incorporate Chinese parts?

Micromax is a Haryana-based Indian corporation. Its production facilities are in India. As of now, it is made in India and does not use any Chinese parts.

5. Are Micromax phones durable?

Micromax mobile phones are pretty solid and long-lasting. However, some do not come with gorilla glass. You may need to purchase the gorilla screen protector separately, or your phone’s screen shatters when it is dropped. Moreover, certain Micromax versions feature a plastic body that, while attractive, is not durable. So, instead of getting a Micromax with a plastic body, go for one with a metallic composition.

