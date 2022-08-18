OPPO mobile phones under ₹ 40,000: Top picks By Affiliate Desk

Published on Aug 19, 2022 10:23 IST





Summary: In this article, we'll list down the smartphones OPPO offers for less than ₹ 40,000. We will walk you through the process step-by-step. Please see the list below for our recommendations.

OPPO is popular mobile phone brand in India.

With OPPO constantly investing in the country to localise its supply chain and providing great after-sales support, it is committed to becoming one of the largest smartphone manufacturers in the country. OPPO's approach to designing a beautiful phone with mid-range specifications seems to work well in India. This guide will go into detail on how you can go about choosing a mobile phone from OPPO for under ₹40,000. Can’t wait to know our picks? Scroll down and take a look. 1. OPPO Reno7 Pro 5G The Oppo Reno 7 Pro, much like its predecessors in the series, places a greater emphasis on design and aesthetics than it does on performance. It has a streamlined and eye-catching appearance, a notification light unlike any other, and several features that improve the quality of the phone's life. However, despite these advancements, persistent concessions still hold it down, making it less competitive than the tough competition. Specifications: Display: 6.55-inch AMOLED panel with 90hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and 920 nits peak brightness. Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 1200 Max RAM: 8 GB/12 GB ROM: 256 GB Battery: 4500 mAh Rear Camera: 50 MP(f/1.8) wide angle lens, 8 MP (f/2.2) ultrawide sensor, 2 MP (f/2.4) macro lens Front Camera: 32 MP (f/2.4) Fast Charging: Yes, 65W (100% charging in 31 minutes)

Pros Cons Great performance Mediocre night-time photography results Snappy fingerprint reader Ultrawide and telephoto sensors do not support 4K video recording 50W SuperVOOC fast charging Average battery life

2. OPPO Reno 6 Pro 5G The Reno 6 Pro 5G feels and looks nice. Its 90 Hz display and ColorOS software skin are also appealing. Even the hardware is sturdy. The Dimensity 1200 SoC won't outsmart the competition, but it can handle games and more. The 4500 mAh battery and 65W charging combo will ensure that you can run your phone for a longer time. Connectivity solutions are reliable. Specifications: Display: 6.55-inch AMOLED panel with 90hz refresh rate, HDR10+, and 920 nits peak brightness Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 1200 RAM: 8GB/12GB ROM: 128GB/256GB Battery: 4500 mAh Rear Camera: 64 MP(f/1.7) wide angle lens, 8 MP (f/2.2) ultrawide lens, 2 MP (f/2.4) macro lens, 2 MP (f/2.4) depth sensor Front Camera: 32 MP (f/2.4) Fast Charging: Yes, 65W

Pros Cons Great performance Bloatware Superb design No support for streaming HDR content 65W fast charging Overheats at times

3. OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G The new MediaTek top chipset gives the Oppo Reno 5 Pro an impressive performance on top of the beautiful design. Oppo's Reno 5 Pro 5G has won many new customers with its affordable pricing and feature set. The phone tends to get a little hot and slows down when you max out the graphics, so those who are into intensive gaming will have to look for other options. However, the rest of its specs makes this phone a must-buy. Specifications: Display: 6.55 inches Super AMOLED panel with 90hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and 1100 nits peak brightness Processor: Mediatek Dimensity 1000+ SoC RAM: 8GB/12GB ROM: 128GB/256GB Battery: 4350 mAh Rear Camera: 64 MP(f/1.7) wide angle lens, 8 MP (f/2.2) ultrawide lens, 2 MP (f/2.4) macro lens, 2 MP (f/2.4) depth sensor Front Camera: 32 MP (f/2.4) Fast Charging: Yes, 65W

Pros Cons Elegant design Bloatware impacts the UX significantly Great battery life Lacks gorilla glass protection 65W fast charging No support for wireless charging

4. OPPO F21 Pro 5G The OPPO F21 Pro 5G has a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED Punch-hole display with 2400x1080 pixels. In addition, it has an ultra-slim retro design with dual orbit lights around the camera module for notifications. Specifications: Display: 6.43 inches AMOLED panel with 600 nits peak brightness. Processor: Qualcomm SM6375 Snapdragon 695 5G RAM: 8 GB ROM: 128 GB Battery: 4500 mAh Rear Camera: 64 MP(f/1.7) wide angle lens, 2 MP (f/2.4) macro lens, 2 MP (f/2.4) depth sensor Front Camera: 16 MP (f/2.4) Fast Charging: Yes, 33W

Pros Cons Excellent design Snapdragon 695 processor Great camera performance Low-light photography is not at par with other phones on the list Decent battery life Lacks stereo speakers support

5. OPPO Reno7 5G The OPPO Reno7 5G, with a 6.43 inch Full HD display, has a 64MP + 8MP + 2MP rear camera, and a 32MP front camera. In addition, it has 8 GB RAM and 256 GB ROM, which is expandable up to 1 TB. Specifications: Display: 6.43 inches AMOLED panel with 90hz refresh rate and 800 nits peak brightness. Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 900 RAM: 8 GB ROM: 256 GB Battery: 4500 mAh Rear Camera: 48 MP(f/1.8) Wide Angle Lens, 2MP(f/2.4) Macro lens, 2 MP(f/2.4) Depth Sensor Front Camera: 16 MP (f/2.4) Fast Charging: Yes, 30W with 100% charge in 31 minutes(claimed).

Pros Cons 90 Hz AMOLED panel FHD display panel MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC Lacks support for wireless charging Ultra-fast 65W charging Lacks stereo speakers Support for Widevine L1 Expensive

6. OPPO F19 Pro The OPPO F19 Pro is a stylish phone that excels in several key areas: display quality, memory capacity, and camera performance. The phone's responsiveness is impressive in everyday tasks and games, and ColorOS 11 is a welcome update to the phone's stale software. Compared to its predecessor, the OPPO F19 Pro is a worthy contender among the OPPO devices priced at less than ₹40,000. Specifications: Display: 6.43 inches AMOLED panel with 60hz refresh rate and 800 nits peak brightness. Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 900 RAM: 8 GB ROM: 256 GB Battery: 4500 mAh Rear Camera: 48 MP(f/1.8) Wide Angle Lens, 2MP(f/2.4) Macro lens, 2 MP(f/2.4) Depth Sensor Front Camera: 16 MP (f/2.4) Fast Charging: Yes, 30W

Pros Cons Elegant design Better performing phones available at the same price point Decent camera performance Poor audio output 30W fast charging Performance is a deal-breaker for power users

7. OPPO F17 Pro Besides its gorgeous appearance, the Oppo F17 Pro doesn't stand out in the crowd in any other respect. Given the availability of alternatives such as the OnePlus Nord CE 2, it is not the best phone in its price segment. Specifications: Display: 6.43 inches Super AMOLED panel with 800 nits peak brightness Processor: Mediatek Helio P95 processor RAM: 8GB ROM: 128GB Battery: 4015 mAh Rear Camera: 48 MP(f/1.8) wide angle lens, 8 MP (f/2.2) ultrawide lens, 2 MP(f/2.4) macro lens, and 2 MP (f/2.4) depth sensor Front Camera: 16 MP (f/2.4) Fast Charging: Yes, 33W VOOC (100% charging in 53 minutes)

Pros Cons Beautiful design Underpowered processor Super AMOLED display 60hz refresh rate Support for 33W fast charging A tad too overpriced

8. OPPO A96 The newest member of OPPO's A-series is the A96, which boasts a huge 5,000 mAh battery, 33W SUPER VOOC flash charging, a 90Hz refresh rate display, and a 50 MP rear camera configuration. Specifications: Display: 6.59 inches IPS LCD panel with 90hz refresh rate and 800 nits peak brightness Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 4G RAM: 6GB/8GB ROM: 128GB/256GB Battery: 5000 mAh Rear Camera: 50 MP(f/1.8) wide angle lens, 2 MP (f/2.4) macro sensor, and 2 MP(f/2.4) macro sensor Front Camera: 16 MP (f/2.0) Fast Charging: Yes, 33W (1-50% charging in 26 minutes)

Pros Cons Supports 90hz refresh rate Bloatware Incredible design LTPS LCD display Stereo speakers setup No support for 4K video recording

Price of OPPO mobile phones at a glance:

Product Price OPPO Reno7 Pro 5G ₹ 34,280 OPPO Reno 6 Pro 5G ₹ 39,989 OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G ₹ 35,990 OPPO F21 Pro 5G ₹ 28,798 OPPO Reno7 5G ₹ 25,680 OPPO F19 Pro ₹ 23,990 OPPO F17 Pro ₹ 19,990 PPO A96 ₹ 18,999

Best three features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 2 OPPO Reno7 Pro 5G MediaTek Dimensity 1200 Max processor 50 MP rear camera 65W fast charging OPPO Reno 6 Pro 5G MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor 64 MP rear camera 65W fast charging OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G Qualcomm SM6375 Snapdragon 695 5G 64 MP rear camera 65W fast charging OPPO F21 Pro 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G SoC 64 MP rear camera 33W fast charging OPPO Reno7 5G MediaTek Dimensity 900 processor 48 MP rear camera 30W fast charging OPPO F19 Pro MediaTek Dimensity 900 processor 48 MP rear camera 30W fast charging OPPO F17 Pro Mediatek Helio P95 processor 48 MP rear camera 33W fast charging OPPO A96 Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 4G 50 MP rear camera 33W fast charging

Best value for money According to us, the Oppo phone under ₹40,000 that offers the best value for money is the F21 Pro 5G, as it comes power-packed with several features for only ₹26,999. Best overall The best overall Oppo phone under ₹40,000 has to be the Reno7 Pro 5G, as it has a streamlined and eye-catching appearance and is available for ₹34,280. How to find the perfect OPPO Mobile Phone Under ₹40,000 Your requirements: The primary factor to consider must be your requirements. Deciding what features you would like to prioritise while buying a new phone is essential. Your usage patterns: You understand your previous usage patterns best, and it is natural to decide what you want to change with your smartphone going forward. Familiar ecosystems: You must not discount familiarity with specific ecosystems. In the digital age, we build our entire life around a particular piece of technology, and when even one of the pieces of the puzzle goes missing, a lot of things can go wrong.