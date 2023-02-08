Story Saved
OTG from Havells: Top 4 picks that ensure high performance

  HT By Affiliate Desk
  Published on Feb 07, 2023 13:02 IST
Summary:

Discover the best Havells oven toaster grills for your kitchen with our comprehensive guide. You can find detailed information on their features, value and performance.

OTG from Havells: Life in the kitchen is a lot easier with an oven toaster grill.

Do you want to enhance your kitchen with a top-performing oven toaster grill? Havells, a trusted brand in home appliances, offers a range of OTGs to cater to all your cooking needs. In this article, you get the compiled a list of the top 4 Havells OTG for you to choose from. Our list is based on the products' popularity, performance, and customer reviews on Amazon India. So without further ado, let's check out.

1. Havells Air Fryer Air Oven Digi

The Havells Air Fryer Air Oven Digi is an appliance that provides the convenience of air frying, grilling, roasting, baking, and dehydrating all in one machine. It has a large capacity and comes equipped with AERO crisp technology, which ensures even cooking and rapid air circulation for maximum moisture retention. With 9 pre-set cooking options, an LED display with digital sensor touch control, 360-degree air circulation, and up to 90 min timer, cooking is easy and healthy. In addition, the machine has a 2.6 L rotation drum basket and a 4.6 L non-stick rectangular basket for all your cooking needs.

Specifications:

AERO crisp technology for rapid air circulation

9 cooking auto pre-set options with adjustable temperature control

LED display with digital sensor touch control panel

360-degree air circulation technology for quick and healthy cooking

2.6 L rotation drum basket (rotisserie)

4.6 L non-stick rectangular-shaped basket

ProsCons
Multi-functional1500 watts of power consumption
Digital sensor touch control panel 
Havells Air Fryer Air Oven Digi | Extra Large Capacity | Combination of Air Fryer and OTG |9 Pre-Set Menu | Dehydrator| 2 Grill Rack | Large Rotisserie Function |1500 Watt | 2 Yr Warranty
3.9 (1,067)
3.9 (1,067)
10,999 19,795
2. Havells GHCOTCDK150 OTG 28 litres DIGI1500-Watt OTG (Black)

The Havells GHCOTCDK150 OTG 28 litres DIGI1500-Watt OTG is a black-coloured oven, toaster, and grill capable of cooking and grilling food items. With a 28-litre capacity and large LED display, this OTG is easy to control and monitor with a sensor touch. It also comes with two skewer rods for evenly cooked barbeque snacks and a 2-year warranty and home service within 24 hours.

Specifications:

Capacity: 28 litres

Dimensions: 38D x 50W x 34H Centimetres

Wattage: 230 KW

Timer: 4 hours and 59 minutes

Temperature Setting: 9 °C to 23 °C

Material Type: Metal

Finish Type: Non-Stick

ProsCons
Large LED display for monitoringCooking/baking time is usually greater than what is mentioned in recipes
2 skewer rods for even cooking 
Havells GHCOTCDK150 OTG 28 Liters DIGI1500-Watt OTG (Black)
3.2 (79)
3.2 (79)
10,390 14,995
3. Havells OTG 20R BL - 20 Litre

The Havells OTG 20R BL is a 20-litre toaster oven with a double glass door, rotisserie, and 6 heating modes. It is made of stainless steel with Glass and is painted black. It has a timer with an auto shut-off feature for precision cooking, and the double glass door reduces heat loss for faster cooking. The rotisserie offers precise rotation for tastier and healthier food, and the four skewers let you barbecue your favourite veggies. This product comes with a baking tray, wire rack, tray handle, rotisserie lifter, set, skewers, instruction manual, recipe book, and a 2-year warranty.

Specifications

Brand: Havells

Color: Black

Capacity: 20 litres

Wattage: 1380 Watts

Material: Stainless steel with Glass

Item Weight: 7950 Grams

ProsCons
60 minutes timer with auto shut-off for precision cookingIt may be heavy for some users at 7950 grams
Rotisserie for tastier and healthier food 

4. Havells OTG 66RC BL - 66 Ltr

The Havells OTG 66RC BL is a 66-litre oven toaster grill with a tough double glass door and various cooking functions, including convection, rotisserie, and six heating modes. The vertical rotisserie offers precise rotation speed for tastier and healthier food. It has a 60-minute timer and an inner lamp for easy viewing. The enamelled-coated baking tray and four skewer rods make it suitable for cooking various foods. The oven has a power of 2200W and comes with a 2-year warranty.

Specifications:

Capacity: 66 litres

Power: 2200W

6 heating modes

60-minute timer

Vertical rotisserie with precise rotation speed

Convection cooking

Inner lamp

4 skewer rods

ProsCons
Toughened double glass doorHigher power consumption 
6 heating modes 
Havells OTG 66RC BL - 66 Ltr |Toughened Double Glass Door| 60Min Timer | Rotisserie | Convection| Inner Lamp | 6 Heating Modes | 4 Skewer rods | Enamelled Coated Baking Tray | 2200W | 2-Yr Warranty
3.2 (29)
3.2 (29)
14,175 23,605
Three best features for consumers:

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Havells Air Fryer Air Oven DigiLED display with digital sensor touch control panel360-degree air circulation technology9 pre-set cooking options
Havells GHCOTCDK150 OTG 28 litres DIGI1500-Watt OTG (Black28-litre capacity and large LED displayRotisserie LifterLarge LED display for monitoring
Havells OTG 20R BLTimer with an auto shut6 heating modesThe double glass door reduces heat loss
Havells OTG 66RC BLEnamelled coated baking traySix heating modesInner lamp

Best value for money

The Havells GHCOTCDK150 28-liter OTG is an excellent choice for those looking for a high-quality oven, toaster, and grill all in one. With its large LED display, sensor touch controls, and 28-litre capacity, this OTG is incredibly easy to use and monitor. Whether you're grilling up some barbeque snacks with the included two skewer rods or cooking a full meal, you can do so with confidence knowing this OTG has a 2-year warranty and home service available within 24 hours.

Best overall product

The Havells OTG 20R BL is the perfect toaster oven for those who want both style and functionality. With its sleek black design and double glass door, it looks great and reduces heat loss for faster cooking. The rotisserie function is a huge bonus for those who want to enjoy healthier and tastier meals, and the 6 heating modes give you plenty of options for cooking your favourite dishes. The 2-year warranty and included accessories such as the bake tray, wire rack, tray handle, and rotisserie set make this toaster oven an excellent choice.

How to find the perfect OTG?

When choosing a good oven toaster grill, it's important to consider a few key factors.

Your requirements and expectations from the product are pivotal. You want to buy something other than a product that will serve your needs.

Another important thing that you should consider is the budget. Again, there are multiple options available at different price ranges.

Performance and quality are also things that you should consider. Always check the reviews and product descriptions before you make a purchase.

Product Price
Havells Air Fryer Air Oven Digi | Extra Large Capacity | Combination of Air Fryer and OTG |9 Pre-Set Menu | Dehydrator| 2 Grill Rack | Large Rotisserie Function |1500 Watt | 2 Yr Warranty ₹ 10,999
Havells GHCOTCDK150 OTG 28 Liters DIGI1500-Watt OTG (Black) ₹ 10,390
Havells OTG 66RC BL - 66 Ltr |Toughened Double Glass Door| 60Min Timer | Rotisserie | Convection| Inner Lamp | 6 Heating Modes | 4 Skewer rods | Enamelled Coated Baking Tray | 2200W | 2-Yr Warranty ₹ 14,175

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

