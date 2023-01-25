Our top 10 picks for 2-ton split ACs By Affiliate Desk

Published on Jan 25, 2023 20:24 IST





Summary: A 2-ton split AC is best suited for large-sized rooms. Read on to know more.

A 2-ton split AC cools a good size room in no time.

Due to the increasing temperatures around the country, air conditioners are becoming a need. With the use of inverter technology, modern air conditioners provide enough cooling while using less energy. A 2-ton split air conditioner could be an excellent choice if you need an air conditioner for a space that is particularly large since it provides enough cooling. Let's look at some of the 2-ton best AC from Amazon in this article. These are the 10 best split AC that is been listed. Product List 1. Voltas 2 Ton 3 Star Auto Restart Split AC The Voltas 2 Tons 3 Star Auto Restart Split AC has a two-ton capacity and a variable speed compressor that allows the power to be adjusted based on the heat load. The Annual Energy Consumption is ‎1499.44 Kilowatt Hours. It has special features like Dust Filter, Anti-bacterial Filter. It is the best split AC. Specification Voltage: 230 Volts (AC) Installation Type: Split System Annual Energy Consumption: 1499.44 Kilowatt Hours Capacity: ‎2 Tons

Pros Cons High Ambient Cooling Breaks down very soon. Super silent operation Gas leak issues might occur in future

2. Lloyd 2.0 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC The Lloyd 2.0 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC has a variable speed Duo Rotary Inverter Compressor that automatically adjusts power based on the desired room temperature and heat load. Specification Annual Energy Consumption: ‎1263.64 Kilowatt Hours Per Year Special Features: ‎Anti-Viral Filter & PM 2.5 Filter, Cools Even @ 52 ˚C, Stabilizer Voltage: ‎280 Volts Components IDU: Indoor Unit, Remote & Batteries, User Manual, Drain Pipe

Pros Cons Energy efficiency is good Doesn’t cool during the hot summer Able to run the two AC as this uses low voltage The AC is a little noisy

3. Godrej 2 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC The Godrej 2 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC with inverter compressor: speed control compressor that changes power according to the amount of heat being produced. It operates quietly and is the most energy-efficient. Specification Net Dimension: 1000 X 295 X 230 Annual Energy Consumption: ‎1296 Kilowatt Hours Special Features: Anti Bacterial, This Ac comes with an Inverter compressor, Active carbon filter, Anti-bacterial filter, Anti-dust filter Noise Level 40 dB

Pros Cons Efficiency is good The remote control is bad The outdoor unit is not noisy AC has an issue with cooling

4. Carrier 2 Ton 3 Star Non-Inverter Split AC The Carrier 2 Ton 3 Star Non-Inverter Split AC With a non-inverting compressor. Cheaper than split inverter air conditioners. Dimensions: 2 Ton. The power consumption energy of the AC is 1325.27 Kilowatt Hours. Specification Noise Level: 42 dB Item Dimensions L x W x H: 104.5 x 31.5 x 23.5 Centimeters Installation Type: Split System Voltage: 230 Volts

Pros Cons Aesthetic appeal for living room Cooling is slow and less Hidden display switches It has too much noise

5. Haier 2 Ton 1 Star Antibacterial Coating Split System AC The Haier 2 Ton 1 Star Antibacterial Coating Split System is designed and developed utilising a high-performance compressor at a severe temperature of 54°C. Specification Annual energy Consumption: ‎1499 Kilowatt Hours Dimensions L x W x H: 22.5 x 100.8 x 31.8 Centimeters Voltage: 230 Volts Item Weight: 12 kg 500 g

Pros Cons The noise level is low The blades of the AC get tilted Moderate cooling capacity The remote control is sometime the problem

6. Panasonic 2 Ton 3 Star Wi-Fi Twin-Cool Inverter Split AC The Panasonic 2 Ton 3 Star Wi-Fi Twin-Cool Inverter Split AC with variable-speed inverter compressor: Power is adjusted under heat demand. It operates quietly and is the most energy-efficient. Specification Item Dimensions: 107 x 23.5 x 29 Centimeters Voltage: ‎230 Volts Wattage: ‎2090 Watts Annual Energy Consumption: ‎1224.96 Kilowatt Hours

Pros Cons Doesn’t make any noise Doesn’t cool during hot summer days Power saving and efficient The updates for the AC app can be improved

7. Blue Star 2.0 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC The Blue Star 2.0 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC has a Variable speed compressor that changes power based on heat load. The Copper Condenser Coil has better cooling and requires low maintenance. Specification Item Dimensions L x W x H: 96.8 x 36.7 x 68.9 Centimeters Item Weight: 53 kg 200 g Voltage: 230 Volts Wattage: 6530 Watts

Pros Cons The Cooling system is good Saves energy but uses bit more energy during hot summer days Energy saving AC There is a little sound issue

8. LG 2.0 Ton 3 Star Hot and Cold Inverter Split AC The LG 2.0 Ton 3 Star Hot and Cold Inverter Split with 4 Way Swing and Inverter Compressor. Ensure greater corrosion resistance and increase the heat exchange's longevity for a much longer time. Specification Item Dimensions L x W x H: 8.3 x 39.3 x 13 Centimeters Voltage 230 Volts Item Weight: 11 kg Noise Level: ‎34 dB

Pros Cons Good protection against dust and smoke Little noise Energy saving AC Doesn’t it humid inside during the rainy season

9. Voltas 2 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC The Voltas 2 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC has a variable speed compressor that changes power based on heat load. It operates quietly and with the highest degree of energy efficiency. The AC has environmentally friendly with minimal possibility for ozone depletion and global warming. Specification Item Weight: 42 kg Item Dimensions L x W x H: 33 x 110 x 25 Centimeters Annual Energy Consumption: 1043.28 Kilowatt Hours Noise Level: 49 dB

Pros Cons Good efficiency Product is pricey Cooling works well Customer care is not good

10. Voltas 2 Ton 3 Star Inverter Compressor Split AC The Voltas 2 Ton 3 Star Inverter Compressor Split AC with inverter has a variable speed compressor that changes power based on heat load. It operates quietly and with the highest degree of energy efficiency. Better cooling and little maintenance are features of copper condenser coils. Specification Item Weight: 55 kg Item Dimensions L x W x H: 59.7 x 186 x 91.5 Centimeters Voltage: 230 Volts Wattage: ‎6100 Watts

Pros Cons Saves energy for about 15% Bulky design High ambient Cooling Heavy Indoor unit

Price of split ACs at a glance:

Product Price Voltas 2 Tons 3 Star Auto Restart Split AC ₹ 69,990 Lloyd 2.0 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC ₹ 75,990 Godrej 2 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC ₹ 73,990 Carrier 2 Ton 3 Star Non-Inverter Split AC ₹ 59,990 Haier 2 Ton 1 Star Antibacterial Coating Split System AC ₹ 54,900 Panasonic 2 Ton 3 Star Wi-Fi Twin-Cool Inverter Split AC ₹ 69,400 Blue Star 2.0 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC ₹ 84,000 LG 2.0 Ton 3 Star Hot and Cold Inverter Split ₹ 84,990 Voltas 2 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC ₹ 85,990 Voltas 2 Tons 3 Star Inverter Compressor Split AC ₹ 72,990

Three best features for consumers:

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Voltas 2 Tons 3 Star Auto Restart Split AC Dust Filter and Anti-bacterial filter Ambient Cooling Silent Operation Lloyd 2.0 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC Energy efficient Uses Low voltage Elegant Design Godrej 2 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC Can cool two rooms Good efficiency Low noise Carrier 2 Ton 3 Star Non-Inverter Split AC Good design Low noise Switch display is good Haier 2 Ton 1 Star Antibacterial Coating Split System AC High compressor Noise level is low Cooling capacity is good Panasonic 2 Ton 3 Star Wi-Fi Twin-Cool Inverter Split AC Operates quietly Power saving Noise is low Blue Star 2.0 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC Cooling is good Energy saving Power changes based on heat load LG 2.0 Ton 3 Star Hot and Cold Inverter Split Good protection from dust Low noise Energy saving Voltas 2 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC Low noise while functioning Control with global warming Cooling works good Voltas 2 Tons 3 Star Inverter Compressor Split AC Low maintenance Save upto 15% Cooling is nice

Best overall product Deciding on which AC is good and which is not is a great task. However when it comes to price and cooling wroth the Panasonic 2 Ton 3 Star Wi-Fi Twin-Cool Inverter Split AC is the best AC that offers modern features like WiFi, voice controls, inverter technology, and a 3-star BEE rating at such a low cost makes it extremely impressive. Excellent customer service is provided by Panasonic, and they have excellent service centres throughout India. Because of the AC's great demand, there is never enough of the product to go around. According to our analysis, this AC is a good investment; therefore you should get it right now. Best value for money The best value for money AC is Carrier 2 Ton 3 Star Non-Inverter Split AC it has a copper condenser coil that enables optimal cooling while requiring less maintenance. It has an energy-saving variable speed compressor that changes the power dependent on the heat demand. The air conditioner has an Instant Cooling mode that instantly lowers the room's temperature to the desired level. It has dual filtration, which eliminates airborne contaminants and dust particles. We recommend you buy this product on the Amazon website. How to find the perfect 2-ton split ACs? The most important step is to thoroughly review each AC model available today in the market of the most recent features and specifications that each model offers. Pick the product from this small group that best balances usefulness, cost, and design. Next, keep in mind that criticism is the greatest facilitator, so be sure to often read customer reviews and complaints made online on various platforms. View YouTube videos to find genuine reviews. Finally, select the product with the vast majority of favorable and the least number of bad reviews.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Topics Home Appliances