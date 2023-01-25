Sign out
Our top 10 picks for 2-ton split ACs

A 2-ton split AC is best suited for large-sized rooms. Read on to know more.

A 2-ton split AC cools a good size room in no time.

Due to the increasing temperatures around the country, air conditioners are becoming a need. With the use of inverter technology, modern air conditioners provide enough cooling while using less energy. A 2-ton split air conditioner could be an excellent choice if you need an air conditioner for a space that is particularly large since it provides enough cooling. Let's look at some of the 2-ton best AC from Amazon in this article. These are the 10 best split AC that is been listed.

Product List

1. Voltas 2 Ton 3 Star Auto Restart Split AC

The Voltas 2 Tons 3 Star Auto Restart Split AC has a two-ton capacity and a variable speed compressor that allows the power to be adjusted based on the heat load. The Annual Energy Consumption is ‎1499.44 Kilowatt Hours. It has special features like Dust Filter, Anti-bacterial Filter. It is the best split AC.

Specification

Voltage: 230 Volts (AC)

Installation Type: Split System

Annual Energy Consumption: 1499.44 Kilowatt Hours

Capacity: ‎2 Tons

ProsCons
High Ambient CoolingBreaks down very soon.
Super silent operationGas leak issues might occur in future
Voltas 2 Ton 3 Star Auto Restart Split AC (Copper, 2020 243 CZZ, White)
3.6 (21)
21% off
54,980 69,990
Buy now

2. Lloyd 2.0 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC

The Lloyd 2.0 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC has a variable speed Duo Rotary Inverter Compressor that automatically adjusts power based on the desired room temperature and heat load.

Specification

Annual Energy Consumption: ‎1263.64 Kilowatt Hours Per Year

Special Features: ‎Anti-Viral Filter & PM 2.5 Filter, Cools Even @ 52 ˚C, Stabilizer

Voltage: ‎280 Volts

Components IDU: Indoor Unit, Remote & Batteries, User Manual, Drain Pipe

ProsCons
Energy efficiency is goodDoesn’t cool during the hot summer
Able to run the two AC as this uses low voltageThe AC is a little noisy
Lloyd 2.0 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (Copper, Anti-Viral & PM 2.5 Filter, 2021 Model, GLS24I36WSEL, White)
3.9 (46)
30% off
51,490 73,990
Buy now

3. Godrej 2 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC

The Godrej 2 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC with inverter compressor: speed control compressor that changes power according to the amount of heat being produced. It operates quietly and is the most energy-efficient.

Specification

Net Dimension: 1000 X 295 X 230

Annual Energy Consumption: ‎1296 Kilowatt Hours

Special Features: Anti Bacterial, This Ac comes with an Inverter compressor, Active carbon filter, Anti-bacterial filter, Anti-dust filter

Noise Level 40 dB

ProsCons
Efficiency is goodThe remote control is bad
The outdoor unit is not noisyAC has an issue with cooling
Godrej 2 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (Copper, Anti Bacterial Filter, 2019 Model, AC 2T GIC 24LTC3-WSA Split 3S, White)
3.7 (18)
28% off
52,900 73,900
Buy now

4. Carrier 2 Ton 3 Star Non-Inverter Split AC

The Carrier 2 Ton 3 Star Non-Inverter Split AC With a non-inverting compressor. Cheaper than split inverter air conditioners. Dimensions: 2 Ton. The power consumption energy of the AC is 1325.27 Kilowatt Hours.

Specification

Noise Level: 42 dB

Item Dimensions L x W x H: 104.5 x 31.5 x 23.5 Centimeters

Installation Type: Split System

Voltage: 230 Volts

ProsCons
Aesthetic appeal for living roomCooling is slow and less
Hidden display switchesIt has too much noise
Carrier 2 Ton 3 Star Non-Inverter Split AC (2020 Model, CAS24EK3R30F0 ESKO NEO, White)
3.9 (101)
15% off
50,990 59,990
Buy now

5. Haier 2 Ton 1 Star Antibacterial Coating Split System AC

The Haier 2 Ton 1 Star Antibacterial Coating Split System is designed and developed utilising a high-performance compressor at a severe temperature of 54°C. Specification

Annual energy Consumption: ‎1499 Kilowatt Hours

Dimensions L x W x H: 22.5 x 100.8 x 31.8 Centimeters

Voltage: 230 Volts

Item Weight: 12 kg 500 g

ProsCons
The noise level is lowThe blades of the AC get tilted
Moderate cooling capacityThe remote control is sometime the problem
Haier 2 Ton 1 Star Antibacterial Coating, Dust Filter, Dehumidifier Split System AC (Copper, 2020, HSU22T-TFW1B, White)
4 (43)
27% off
39,960 54,900
Buy now

6. Panasonic 2 Ton 3 Star Wi-Fi Twin-Cool Inverter Split AC

The Panasonic 2 Ton 3 Star Wi-Fi Twin-Cool Inverter Split AC with variable-speed inverter compressor: Power is adjusted under heat demand. It operates quietly and is the most energy-efficient.

Specification

Item Dimensions: 107 x 23.5 x 29 Centimeters

Voltage: ‎230 Volts

Wattage: ‎2090 Watts

Annual Energy Consumption: ‎1224.96 Kilowatt Hours

ProsCons
Doesn’t make any noiseDoesn’t cool during hot summer days
Power saving and efficientThe updates for the AC app can be improved
Panasonic 2 Ton 3 Star Wi-Fi Twin-Cool Inverter Split Air Conditioner (Copper, Auto Convertible, Shield Blu Anti-Corrosion Technology, 2022 Model, CS/CU-SU24XKYWA, White)
4.1 (146)
Get Price

7. Blue Star 2.0 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC

The Blue Star 2.0 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC has a Variable speed compressor that changes power based on heat load. The Copper Condenser Coil has better cooling and requires low maintenance.

Specification

Item Dimensions L x W x H: 96.8 x 36.7 x 68.9 Centimeters

Item Weight: 53 kg 200 g

Voltage: 230 Volts

Wattage: 6530 Watts

ProsCons
The Cooling system is goodSaves energy but uses bit more energy during hot summer days
Energy saving ACThere is a little sound issue
Blue Star 2.0 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC (Copper, Dust Filter, 2022 Model, IA524DLU, White)
3.9 (40)
29% off
59,698 84,000
Buy now

8. LG 2.0 Ton 3 Star Hot and Cold Inverter Split AC

The LG 2.0 Ton 3 Star Hot and Cold Inverter Split with 4 Way Swing and Inverter Compressor. Ensure greater corrosion resistance and increase the heat exchange's longevity for a much longer time.

Specification

Item Dimensions L x W x H: 8.3 x 39.3 x 13 Centimeters

Voltage 230 Volts

Item Weight: 11 kg

Noise Level: ‎34 dB

ProsCons
Good protection against dust and smokeLittle noise
Energy saving ACDoesn’t it humid inside during the rainy season
LG 2.0 Ton 3 Star Hot and Cold Inverter Split AC (Copper, LS-H24VNXD, White, Active Energy Control)
4.5 (61)
Get Price

9. Voltas 2 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC

The Voltas 2 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC has a variable speed compressor that changes power based on heat load. It operates quietly and with the highest degree of energy efficiency. The AC has environmentally friendly with minimal possibility for ozone depletion and global warming.

Specification

Item Weight: 42 kg

Item Dimensions L x W x H: 33 x 110 x 25 Centimeters

Annual Energy Consumption: 1043.28 Kilowatt Hours

Noise Level: 49 dB

ProsCons
Good efficiencyProduct is pricey
Cooling works wellCustomer care is not good
Voltas 2 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC (Copper SAC_245V_ADZ (R32) White)
4.2 (139)
28% off
57,979 79,990
Buy now

10. Voltas 2 Ton 3 Star Inverter Compressor Split AC

The Voltas 2 Ton 3 Star Inverter Compressor Split AC with inverter has a variable speed compressor that changes power based on heat load. It operates quietly and with the highest degree of energy efficiency. Better cooling and little maintenance are features of copper condenser coils.

Specification

Item Weight: 55 kg

Item Dimensions L x W x H: 59.7 x 186 x 91.5 Centimeters

Voltage: 230 Volts

Wattage: ‎6100 Watts

ProsCons
Saves energy for about 15%Bulky design
High ambient CoolingHeavy Indoor unit
Voltas 2 Ton 3 Star Inverter Compressor Split AC (Copper, SAC 243V SZS(R32), White)
4 (85)
34% off
47,990 72,990
Buy now

Price of split ACs at a glance:

ProductPrice
Voltas 2 Tons 3 Star Auto Restart Split AC 69,990
Lloyd 2.0 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC 75,990
Godrej 2 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC 73,990
Carrier 2 Ton 3 Star Non-Inverter Split AC  59,990
Haier 2 Ton 1 Star Antibacterial Coating Split System AC 54,900
Panasonic 2 Ton 3 Star Wi-Fi Twin-Cool Inverter Split AC 69,400
Blue Star 2.0 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC 84,000
LG 2.0 Ton 3 Star Hot and Cold Inverter Split 84,990
Voltas 2 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC 85,990
Voltas 2 Tons 3 Star Inverter Compressor Split AC 72,990

Three best features for consumers:

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
 Voltas 2 Tons 3 Star Auto Restart Split AC Dust Filter and Anti-bacterial filter Ambient Cooling Silent Operation
 Lloyd 2.0 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC Energy efficient Uses Low voltage Elegant Design
 Godrej 2 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC Can cool two rooms Good efficiency Low noise
 Carrier 2 Ton 3 Star Non-Inverter Split AC  Good design Low noise Switch display is good
 Haier 2 Ton 1 Star Antibacterial Coating Split System AC High compressor Noise level is low Cooling capacity is good
 Panasonic 2 Ton 3 Star Wi-Fi Twin-Cool Inverter Split AC Operates quietly Power saving Noise is low
 Blue Star 2.0 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC Cooling is good Energy saving Power changes based on heat load
 LG 2.0 Ton 3 Star Hot and Cold Inverter Split Good protection from dust Low noiseEnergy saving
 Voltas 2 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC Low noise while functioning Control with global warming Cooling works good
Voltas 2 Tons 3 Star Inverter Compressor Split ACLow maintenanceSave upto 15%Cooling is nice

Best overall product

Deciding on which AC is good and which is not is a great task. However when it comes to price and cooling wroth the Panasonic 2 Ton 3 Star Wi-Fi Twin-Cool Inverter Split AC is the best AC that offers modern features like WiFi, voice controls, inverter technology, and a 3-star BEE rating at such a low cost makes it extremely impressive. Excellent customer service is provided by Panasonic, and they have excellent service centres throughout India. Because of the AC's great demand, there is never enough of the product to go around. According to our analysis, this AC is a good investment; therefore you should get it right now.

Best value for money

The best value for money AC is Carrier 2 Ton 3 Star Non-Inverter Split AC it has a copper condenser coil that enables optimal cooling while requiring less maintenance. It has an energy-saving variable speed compressor that changes the power dependent on the heat demand. The air conditioner has an Instant Cooling mode that instantly lowers the room's temperature to the desired level. It has dual filtration, which eliminates airborne contaminants and dust particles. We recommend you buy this product on the Amazon website.

How to find the perfect 2-ton split ACs?

The most important step is to thoroughly review each AC model available today in the market of the most recent features and specifications that each model offers. Pick the product from this small group that best balances usefulness, cost, and design. Next, keep in mind that criticism is the greatest facilitator, so be sure to often read customer reviews and complaints made online on various platforms. View YouTube videos to find genuine reviews. Finally, select the product with the vast majority of favorable and the least number of bad reviews.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Topics
Home Appliances
2-ton split ACs

What room sizes need a 2-ton AC system?

1-ton air conditioner can cool an area of up to 100 square feet, a 1.5-ton can cool a space of up to 180 square feet, and a 2-ton air conditioner can cool a space of up to 240 square feet, according to the rule of thumb.

Can a 2-ton AC cool two rooms?

To meet the room's cooling demand, the unit capacity must be properly taken into account. Yes, it is feasible! Two to four rooms may be cooled by a single condensing unit when conventional consumer split units are utilised.

Does a 2-ton AC use more energy?

As a general thumb rule, take into account the following numbers when calculating AC power consumption: 1000 watts per tonne of AC (1 unit of electricity) 1500 watts for a 1.5-tons AC (1.5 units of electricity) 2000 watts per 2 tons of AC (2 units of electricity)

