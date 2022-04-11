Pedestal fans can be the solution to your summer woes

The ceiling fan in your room is so not enough to keep you cool in this blistering summer heat. While air conditioners is one of the options to keep you cool all day long, but we all know they are not environment-friendly and also consume a lot of electricity. So, one of the options to keep save yourself through the day from the heat is a pedestal fan. Small and lightweight to carry, you can install this device anywhere you wish. It doesn't require much maintenance and ensures to make the room breezy and comfortable. Cost-effective and economical, these fans' blades will rotate at a fast speed to circulate air really fast.

Prices of pedestal fans at a glance:

If you're keen on buying these fans, scroll through our list of options below. All the listed devices are sturdy and some of them also come with a remote with multiple speed settings. Crompton HighSpeed Torpedo 400 mm Pedestal Fan (Black)

This Crompton pedestal fan is made of polypropylene material. With this fan on, you will forget all about the summer-related woes, as its cool and powerful breeze will help you be at ease and feel comfortable. It is available in many striking colours and adds to the overall decor of a room. It weighs about 5,900 grams, and thus easy to install anywhere. There’s also thermal overload protection for safety and durability purposes. Besides, the number of speed settings of this fan is three.

Other features:

1) 2100 RPM high speed | Air delivery of 105 CMM

2) Wide oscillation

3) Tilting mechanism

4) 100% copper winding

5) Sweep size: 400 mm | Speed: 2100 RPM | Air delivery: 105 CMM | Input power: 125W

Atomberg Renesa 400mm NON-SWING BLDC motor Energy Saving Pedestal Fan with Remote Control (Black)

This pedestal fan comes with a remote and is available in midnight black colour. It is made of stainless steel material and has in total six speed settings. It is a non-swing product and doesn’t support oscillation feature. Besides, it comes with a single button interface for user-friendly experience and a LED display too. It can be used both as a table and pedestal fan. The best part is that the blades are aerodynamically designed which allow the fan to run at a good speed without making much noise.

Other features:

1) Energy efficient BLDC Motor which consumes only 35W at its highest speed

2) Speed up to 1500 RPM

3) Runs consistently at the same speed even with fluctuating input voltage of 140-285V

iBELL CLASSY P16 SB WHITE Pedestal Fan 5 Leaf with Remote and High Air Flow, 55W, LED Display, High Speed, Copper Motor

This pedestal fan comes with a remote and is made of plastic material. It has a LED display and has three speed settings. Available in pristine white colour, this device has five blades run at a great speed to cool the surrounding area. It has a 100% copper motor which is self lubricating. It weighs about 6 kg and is ideal for use in home and office.

Other features:

1) Wattage 55 Watts

2) Operating voltage: 230V /50Hz

3) Wide sweep oscillation

Usha Mist Air Icy 400mm Pedestal Fan (White)

This pedestal fan from Usha is made of premium quality plastic material. It is best for indoor use and comes with three speed settings. The blades have been designed aerodynamically for great air flow with minimum noise. Also, the powerful copper motor used in it is designed to suit Indian conditions. It supports the oscillation feature and comes in a slew of colours and variants.

Other features:

1) Air delivery: 65 Cubic meter per minute

2) RPM: 1180

3) Power: 50 watts

