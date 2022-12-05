Philips hair dryers come with promise of more good hair days

Philips hair dryers are easy to use and super effective

The best Philips hair dryers are the perfect electrical equipment for swiftly and effectively drying hair. It has a heating coil that receives airflow from an electric fan. Short or long hair can be shaped into stunning styles using the heated air produced. With this hair dryer experience, you might achieve a flawless appearance à la salon. These personal care products can be used safely at home, and some can even be folded up and transported while travelling. Depending on the hair type, whether curly, straight, or wavy, the blow dryer can be changed to one of several heating temperature levels. There are wattage fixtures available in 2200, 1800 and 14000-watt ranges. If preferred, some of the models employ the cold air feature. The cost of hair dryers varies depending on the model. So, check out the list and pick the one that best suits your style. 1. PHILIPS HP8100/46 1000 watts Hair Dryer This small hair dryer is light and cleverly designed to be portable. ThermoProtect temperature control offers the best rate of hair drying while safeguarding your hair from overheating. The ideal amount of airflow and mild drying power is produced by this 1000W hair dryer, ensuring gorgeous results every day. For careful drying, it has 2 adjustable heat settings. The ergonomic design of this hair dryer is small, portable, and has a rubber storage hook for convenient storage. The concentrator directs the airflow through the opening to concentrate on particular places. Excellent for precision styling, finishing touches, or finishing a look. Specifications: Model: ‎HP8100/46 Colour: Purple Material: Plastic Power Source: Corded Electric Item Weight: 300 g Item Dimensions: 14 x 8 x 14 Centimetres

Pros Cons clever modern design Smaller dryer mouth light and easy to handle Thermo protect temperature setting

2. Philips HP8100/60 Hair Dryer The Philips HP8100/60 SalonDry Hair Dryer, Blue is a budget-friendly blow dryer. The appropriate amount of airflow is produced for drying by its 1000 W motor. The dual control mode makes adjusting the fan and heat settings simple. You can blow dry your hair quickly and style it however you like thanks to the narrow concentrator's focused airflow. You can obtain a blow dry like the one you would get at a salon at home if you have a Philips HP8100/60 SalonDry Hair Dryer. In addition to giving additional protection against overheating the hair, the ThermoProtect temperature offers the ideal drying temperature. Specifications: Model: HP8100/60 Colour: Blue Power Source: Corded Electric Item Weight: 372 grams Item Dimensions: 12.8 x 7.5 x 22.5 Centimetres

Pros Cons 2 flexible settings No normal air mode Thermo protect temperature setting Compact design

3. Philips BHD318/00 Hair Dryer Use the powerful Philips BHD318/00 Hair Dryer to give your hair a flawless style every day and make a good impression. This hair dryer's lightweight, ergonomic design makes it simple to use with one hand. The optimal quantity of airflow is used by this 1600W hair dryer to dry your hair quickly and safely. You can choose the heat and speed setting that best meets your needs from the dryer's three pre-selected options. Due to the ThermoProtect airflow attachment, this dryer also ensures the appropriate airflow and temperature to prevent overheating. Specifications: Model: BHD318/00 Colour: Purple Material: Plastic Power Source: Corded Electric Item Weight: 620 grams Item Dimensions: 9 x 30.5 x 21.5 cm

Pros Cons 3 preselected heat/speed comb Too noisy Uniquely designed Thermo protect airflow Compact design

4. Philips Hair Dryer Bhc017/00 Thermo protect Three versatile pre-selected drying settings are included with this hair drier to accommodate various needs. The 1200W motor produces the ideal results in airflow and mild drying power. Additionally, the hair dryer's brush diffuser makes it simpler to handle your hair while it is drying. Shop online for the Philips EssentialCare 3 Setting Hair Dryer to enjoy hassle-free hair care. Sometimes it can be difficult to brush your hair with one hand while using the dryer with the other. However, you can brush and dry your hair simultaneously for smoother hair while using the included brush diffuser attachment. Specifications: Model: Bhc017/00 Colour: Pink Material: Plastic Power Source: Corded Electric Item Weight: 422 grams Item Dimensions: 8.7 x 22.6 x 12.3 cm

Pros Cons 1200W gentle drying Operational sound is high Cool air setting Compact and foldable hair dryer

5. Philips Professional Hair Dryer BHD356/10 The ThermoProtect Airflower technology in the Philips Professional Hair Dryer BHD356/10 allows for powerful drying at reduced temperatures. For daily hair treatment, the innovatively developed ThermoProtect Airflower strongly blends warm and cool air. It allows you to style your hair according to its needs and has six heat and speed settings. You can style precisely because of the tiny nozzle. You may take advantage of lustrous, frizz-free hair anywhere with this foldable device's sophisticated ionic care. The 20 million ions used in each drying session increase the shine of your hair. so you may enjoy hair that is frizz-free and shiny. Specifications: Model: BHD356/10 Colour: Black Material: Plastic Power Source: Corded Electric Item Weight: 647 grams Item Dimensions: 9 x 30.5 x 21.5 cm

Pros Cons Powerful 2100W hair dryer Feels a little big while travelling Thermo protect airflow 14 mm styling nozzle

6. Philips Bhc010/10 1200 Watts Hair Dryer The Philips Essential Care hair dryer is adorable, portable, and strong. You can dry hair swiftly and softly with 1200W power. Flexible caring environments are made to provide extra care and accommodate various drying requirements. The folding handle on this hairdryer is a plus. You may choose from 3 pre-selected heat and speed settings for cool or rapid drying with this little hairdryer. When using a cool air setting, you may dry your hair at a reasonably low temperature to reduce damage, which is ideal for hair, especially fine hair. Specifications: Model: Bhc010/10 Colour: Black Power Source: Corded Electric Item Weight: 390 Grams Item Dimensions: 11 x 8 x 21.01 cm

Pros Cons 3 flexible pre-selected drying settings Maximum heat settings give too much heat Foldable handle Cool air setting

7. Philips HP8142/00 Hair Dryer With the help of the Philips HP8142/00 Hair Dryer, you may be ready on time with neat, easily styled hair. With its 1000 watts, it generates the ideal amount of airflow and moderate drying force. A highly cost-effective yet powerful hair dryer is the Philips HP8142/00. This hairdryer's brilliant modern design makes it portable and ergonomic. The concentrator directs the airflow through the opening to concentrate on particular places. Another storage option is a rubberized hook, which is especially useful while using it at home or while staying in a hotel. Specifications: Model: HP8142/00 Colour: Blue Power Source: Corded Electric Item Weight: 380 Grams Item Dimensions: 23.2 x 13 x 9.4 cm

Pros Cons Compact Size No cool air option Has 2-speed Option the body is small and handy

8. PHILIPS Hair Dryer BHD308/30 Get the Philips BHD308/30 hair dryer to see how well style and technology can coexist. This 1600 Watt hair dryer with a DC motor produces the ideal degree of airflow for consistently good results. ThermoProtect attachment's innovative design effectively blends warm and cool air for daily maintenance. While drying your hair swiftly, the temperature is lowered by 10 degrees Celsius. The 1.8-meter cord that the hair dryer includes makes for convenient use. This hairdryer offers three pre-selected heat/speed combinations to create the ideal style quickly and easily. Specifications: Model: BHD308/30 Colour: Multicolour Power Source: Corded Electric Item Weight: 740 grams Item Dimensions: 9 x 30.5 x 21.5 cm

Pros Cons Narrow concentration Quality needs to be improved. Easy storage hook. Compact design.

Price of PHILIPS hair dryers at a glance:

Product Price PHILIPS HP8100/46 1000 watts Hair Dryer ₹ 744 Philips HP8100/60 Hair Dryer ₹ 799 Philips BHD318/00 Hair Dryer ₹ 1599 Philips Hair Dryer Bhc017/00 Thermo protect ₹ 1436 Philips Professional Hair Dryer BHD356/10 ₹ 2549 Philips Bhc010/10 1200 Watts Hair Dryer ₹ 1287 Philips HP8142/00 Hair Dryer ₹ 818 PHILIPS Hair Dryer BHD308/30 ₹ 1815

Three best features for consumers:

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 PHILIPS HP8100/46 1000 watts Hair Dryer clever modern design light and easy to handle Thermo protect temperature setting Philips HP8100/60 Hair Dryer 2 flexible settings Thermo protect temperature setting Compact design Philips BHD318/00 Hair Dryer 3 preselected heat/speed comb Uniquely designed Thermo protect airflow Compact design Philips Hair Dryer Bhc017/00 Thermo protect 1200W gentle drying Cool air setting Compact and foldable hair dryer Philips Professional Hair Dryer BHD356/10 Powerful 2100W hair dryer Thermo protect airflow 14 mm styling nozzle Philips Bhc010/10 1200 Watts Hair Dryer 3 flexible pre-selected drying settings Foldable handle Cool air setting Philips HP8142/00 Hair Dryer Compact Size Has 2-speed Option the body is small and handy PHILIPS Hair Dryer BHD308/30 Narrow concentration Easy storage hook. Compact design.

Best value for money Philips brand within budget is a great deal in the market. This model of HP8100/46 purple colour hair dryer is what you need daily. Forget about buying expensive heavy hair dryers that need a lot of space in your cupboard. This is a super lightweight and travel-friendly product. Grab this product now. Best overall Philips 1000 W HP8100/46, a purple hair dryer is the best in the market and is preferred by most women. This brand gave this product under 1000 bucks. It has advanced concentrator technology with a quick heated head. It has a 1.5 m power cord. It has a compact design for easy handling and easy storage for daily use. There are 2 settings for drying speed. The motor speed is regulated to cater for these settings perfectly. There will not be any issue with fan speed anyhow. How to find the erfect Philips hair dryers Drying your hair and not considering Philips is not a wise choice and decision you have made as a purchaser. Philips offer such quality and warranty over the product that no other brand has ever reached that level. All the HP professional models provide A quality value addition to the customer’s life. In terms of drying hair, Philips offer different air control switches to transit from one mode to another without any transition feel. The lightweight must be a consideration before making a purchase. One can also consider the Thermo protect concentrator diffuser attachment with advanced settings. The colour options provide a versatile look option on the product.