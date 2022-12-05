Story Saved
New Delhi 22oCC
Monday, Dec 05, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
 
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign in
×
Explore Search
Monday, Dec 05, 2022
New Delhi 22oC
Start 15 Days Free Trial
Subscribe

Philips hair dryers come with promise of more good hair days

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Dec 05, 2022 21:30 IST
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • linkedin
  • copyStory URL copied to Clipboard
  • bookmark

Summary:

Want to buy the best Philips hair dryer? Here is the list with specifications, pros and cons and features of each product. Check out more details on how to pick the best Philips hair dryers.

product info
Philips hair dryers are easy to use and super effective

The best Philips hair dryers are the perfect electrical equipment for swiftly and effectively drying hair. It has a heating coil that receives airflow from an electric fan. Short or long hair can be shaped into stunning styles using the heated air produced. With this hair dryer experience, you might achieve a flawless appearance à la salon. These personal care products can be used safely at home, and some can even be folded up and transported while travelling.

Depending on the hair type, whether curly, straight, or wavy, the blow dryer can be changed to one of several heating temperature levels. There are wattage fixtures available in 2200, 1800 and 14000-watt ranges. If preferred, some of the models employ the cold air feature. The cost of hair dryers varies depending on the model. So, check out the list and pick the one that best suits your style.

1. PHILIPS HP8100/46 1000 watts Hair Dryer

This small hair dryer is light and cleverly designed to be portable. ThermoProtect temperature control offers the best rate of hair drying while safeguarding your hair from overheating. The ideal amount of airflow and mild drying power is produced by this 1000W hair dryer, ensuring gorgeous results every day. For careful drying, it has 2 adjustable heat settings. The ergonomic design of this hair dryer is small, portable, and has a rubber storage hook for convenient storage. The concentrator directs the airflow through the opening to concentrate on particular places. Excellent for precision styling, finishing touches, or finishing a look.

Specifications:

Model: ‎HP8100/46

Colour: Purple

Material: Plastic

Power Source: Corded Electric

Item Weight: 300 g

Item Dimensions: 14 x 8 x 14 Centimetres

ProsCons
clever modern designSmaller dryer mouth
light and easy to handle 
Thermo protect temperature setting 

2. Philips HP8100/60 Hair Dryer

The Philips HP8100/60 SalonDry Hair Dryer, Blue is a budget-friendly blow dryer. The appropriate amount of airflow is produced for drying by its 1000 W motor. The dual control mode makes adjusting the fan and heat settings simple. You can blow dry your hair quickly and style it however you like thanks to the narrow concentrator's focused airflow. You can obtain a blow dry like the one you would get at a salon at home if you have a Philips HP8100/60 SalonDry Hair Dryer. In addition to giving additional protection against overheating the hair, the ThermoProtect temperature offers the ideal drying temperature.

Specifications:

Model: HP8100/60

Colour: Blue

Power Source: Corded Electric

Item Weight: 372 grams

Item Dimensions: 12.8 x 7.5 x 22.5 Centimetres

ProsCons
2 flexible settingsNo normal air mode
Thermo protect temperature setting 
Compact design 

3. Philips BHD318/00 Hair Dryer

Use the powerful Philips BHD318/00 Hair Dryer to give your hair a flawless style every day and make a good impression. This hair dryer's lightweight, ergonomic design makes it simple to use with one hand. The optimal quantity of airflow is used by this 1600W hair dryer to dry your hair quickly and safely. You can choose the heat and speed setting that best meets your needs from the dryer's three pre-selected options. Due to the ThermoProtect airflow attachment, this dryer also ensures the appropriate airflow and temperature to prevent overheating.

Specifications:

Model: BHD318/00

Colour: Purple

Material: Plastic

Power Source: Corded Electric

Item Weight: 620 grams

Item Dimensions: 9 x 30.5 x 21.5 cm

ProsCons
3 preselected heat/speed combToo noisy
Uniquely designed Thermo protect airflow 
Compact design 
cellpic
Philips Hair Dryer BHD318/00 1600 Watts Thermoprotect AirFlower Advanced Ionic Care 3 Heat & Speed Settings to Give Frizz Free Shiny Hair-Purple
16% off 2,090 2,495
Buy now

4. Philips Hair Dryer Bhc017/00 Thermo protect

Three versatile pre-selected drying settings are included with this hair drier to accommodate various needs. The 1200W motor produces the ideal results in airflow and mild drying power. Additionally, the hair dryer's brush diffuser makes it simpler to handle your hair while it is drying. Shop online for the Philips EssentialCare 3 Setting Hair Dryer to enjoy hassle-free hair care. Sometimes it can be difficult to brush your hair with one hand while using the dryer with the other. However, you can brush and dry your hair simultaneously for smoother hair while using the included brush diffuser attachment.

Specifications:

Model: Bhc017/00

Colour: Pink

Material: Plastic

Power Source: Corded Electric

Item Weight: 422 grams

Item Dimensions: 8.7 x 22.6 x 12.3 cm

ProsCons
1200W gentle dryingOperational sound is high
Cool air setting 
Compact and foldable hair dryer 
cellpic
Philips Hair Dryer Bhc017/00 Thermoprotect 1200 Watts with Air Concentrator + Diffuser Attachment - Pink
19% off 1,291 1,595
Buy now

5. Philips Professional Hair Dryer BHD356/10

The ThermoProtect Airflower technology in the Philips Professional Hair Dryer BHD356/10 allows for powerful drying at reduced temperatures. For daily hair treatment, the innovatively developed ThermoProtect Airflower strongly blends warm and cool air. It allows you to style your hair according to its needs and has six heat and speed settings. You can style precisely because of the tiny nozzle. You may take advantage of lustrous, frizz-free hair anywhere with this foldable device's sophisticated ionic care. The 20 million ions used in each drying session increase the shine of your hair. so you may enjoy hair that is frizz-free and shiny.

Specifications:

Model: BHD356/10

Colour: Black

Material: Plastic

Power Source: Corded Electric

Item Weight: 647 grams

Item Dimensions: 9 x 30.5 x 21.5 cm

ProsCons
Powerful 2100W hair dryerFeels a little big while travelling
Thermo protect airflow 
14 mm styling nozzle 
cellpic
Philips Professional Hair Dryer BHD356/10 2100 Watts Thermoprotect Air Flower Advanced Ionic Care 6 Heat & Speed Settings-Black
15% off 2,799 3,295
Buy now

6. Philips Bhc010/10 1200 Watts Hair Dryer

The Philips Essential Care hair dryer is adorable, portable, and strong. You can dry hair swiftly and softly with 1200W power. Flexible caring environments are made to provide extra care and accommodate various drying requirements. The folding handle on this hairdryer is a plus. You may choose from 3 pre-selected heat and speed settings for cool or rapid drying with this little hairdryer. When using a cool air setting, you may dry your hair at a reasonably low temperature to reduce damage, which is ideal for hair, especially fine hair.

Specifications:

Model: Bhc010/10

Colour: Black

Power Source: Corded Electric

Item Weight: 390 Grams

Item Dimensions: 11 x 8 x 21.01 cm

ProsCons
3 flexible pre-selected drying settingsMaximum heat settings give too much heat
Foldable handle 
Cool air setting 
cellpic
Philips 1200 Watts Hair Dryer (Bhc010/10, Black)
23% off 1,300 1,695
Buy now

7. Philips HP8142/00 Hair Dryer

With the help of the Philips HP8142/00 Hair Dryer, you may be ready on time with neat, easily styled hair. With its 1000 watts, it generates the ideal amount of airflow and moderate drying force. A highly cost-effective yet powerful hair dryer is the Philips HP8142/00. This hairdryer's brilliant modern design makes it portable and ergonomic. The concentrator directs the airflow through the opening to concentrate on particular places. Another storage option is a rubberized hook, which is especially useful while using it at home or while staying in a hotel.

Specifications:

Model: HP8142/00

Colour: Blue

Power Source: Corded Electric

Item Weight: 380 Grams

Item Dimensions: 23.2 x 13 x 9.4 cm

ProsCons
Compact SizeNo cool air option
Has 2-speed Option 
the body is small and handy 
cellpic
Philips HP8142/00 Hair Dryer (Blue)
16% off 837 995
Buy now

8. PHILIPS Hair Dryer BHD308/30

Get the Philips BHD308/30 hair dryer to see how well style and technology can coexist. This 1600 Watt hair dryer with a DC motor produces the ideal degree of airflow for consistently good results. ThermoProtect attachment's innovative design effectively blends warm and cool air for daily maintenance. While drying your hair swiftly, the temperature is lowered by 10 degrees Celsius. The 1.8-meter cord that the hair dryer includes makes for convenient use. This hairdryer offers three pre-selected heat/speed combinations to create the ideal style quickly and easily.

Specifications:

Model: BHD308/30

Colour: Multicolour

Power Source: Corded Electric

Item Weight: 740 grams

Item Dimensions: 9 x 30.5 x 21.5 cm

ProsCons
Narrow concentrationQuality needs to be improved.
Easy storage hook. 
Compact design. 
cellpic
PHILIPS Hair Dryer BHD308/30 1600Watts Thermoprotect AirFlower, 3 Heat & Speed Settings for quick drying, Multicolor
14% off 1,630 1,895
Buy now

Price of PHILIPS hair dryers at a glance:

ProductPrice
PHILIPS HP8100/46 1000 watts Hair Dryer 744
Philips HP8100/60 Hair Dryer 799
Philips BHD318/00 Hair Dryer 1599
Philips Hair Dryer Bhc017/00 Thermo protect 1436
Philips Professional Hair Dryer BHD356/10 2549
Philips Bhc010/10 1200 Watts Hair Dryer 1287
Philips HP8142/00 Hair Dryer 818
PHILIPS Hair Dryer BHD308/30 1815

Three best features for consumers:

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
PHILIPS HP8100/46 1000 watts Hair Dryerclever modern designlight and easy to handleThermo protect temperature setting
Philips HP8100/60 Hair Dryer2 flexible settingsThermo protect temperature settingCompact design
Philips BHD318/00 Hair Dryer3 preselected heat/speed combUniquely designed Thermo protect airflowCompact design
Philips Hair Dryer Bhc017/00 Thermo protect1200W gentle dryingCool air settingCompact and foldable hair dryer
Philips Professional Hair Dryer BHD356/10Powerful 2100W hair dryerThermo protect airflow14 mm styling nozzle
Philips Bhc010/10 1200 Watts Hair Dryer3 flexible pre-selected drying settingsFoldable handleCool air setting
Philips HP8142/00 Hair DryerCompact SizeHas 2-speed Optionthe body is small and handy
PHILIPS Hair Dryer BHD308/30Narrow concentrationEasy storage hook.Compact design.

Best value for money

Philips brand within budget is a great deal in the market. This model of HP8100/46 purple colour hair dryer is what you need daily. Forget about buying expensive heavy hair dryers that need a lot of space in your cupboard. This is a super lightweight and travel-friendly product. Grab this product now.

Best overall

Philips 1000 W HP8100/46, a purple hair dryer is the best in the market and is preferred by most women. This brand gave this product under 1000 bucks. It has advanced concentrator technology with a quick heated head. It has a 1.5 m power cord. It has a compact design for easy handling and easy storage for daily use. There are 2 settings for drying speed. The motor speed is regulated to cater for these settings perfectly. There will not be any issue with fan speed anyhow.

How to find the erfect Philips hair dryers

Drying your hair and not considering Philips is not a wise choice and decision you have made as a purchaser. Philips offer such quality and warranty over the product that no other brand has ever reached that level. All the HP professional models provide A quality value addition to the customer’s life. In terms of drying hair, Philips offer different air control switches to transit from one mode to another without any transition feel. The lightweight must be a consideration before making a purchase. One can also consider the Thermo protect concentrator diffuser attachment with advanced settings. The colour options provide a versatile look option on the product.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

RELATED STORIES
Best Philips Bluetooth speakers for music lovers
Best 3-litre water heater geysers: A buyer's guide
Sweaters for girls are a must-have in winter wardrobe
7 Best 20000mAh power banks in India
Top 9 best TCL TVs that you can buy for your home

Best PHILIPS hair dryers

Which is the ideal hair dryer for curly hair?

What distinguishes a hair dryer from a hair blower?

What is the operation of a hair dryer?

What is the most important thing to consider while purchasing the best Philips hair dryer?

How much should be the wattage of a hair dryer?

View More
electronics FOR LESS