Phone adaptor charger is as essential as your mobile itself

Simply having a great mobile phone (or any other device) is hardly beneficial if your adaptor charger doesn't serve you well. 
Place a significant emphasis when buying an adaptor charger.(Pexels)
Published on Nov 23, 2021 12:54 PM IST
ByNivedita Mishra

Life without a mobile phone is impossible to imagine today. Whether one is a professional or a homemaker, whether one is a student or a domestic help, there is no escaping a mobile phone. And a mobile phone is no good if it can't be charged properly. Hence, the need for a good adaptor charger.

If buying one is on your mind, then picking one online is the best option today. Here's a list you might want to consider.

1) Mi 10W Wall Charger for Mobile Phones with Micro USB Cable (Black)

 

This charger is not only compatible with mobile phones but with many other devices including smartphones, bluetooth headsets, speakers, smartwatches and power banks. It is compatible with all devices with micro USB port charging port.

Some features:

1) Output power: 10W with up to 480 mbps data transfer speed via the cable

2) Input port: 50 - 60 Hz

3) Output current: 2 A

4) Product dimensions: ‎6.4 x 4.4 x 2.2 cm

5) Weight: 100 grams

MRP: 599.00

Price: 499.00

2) Portronics Adapto 20 Type C 20W Fast PD/Type C Adapter Charger

 

This charger is compatible with smartphones, Apple, tablets and all type C phones. Within the Apple family, it can be used to charge Apple iPhone 7, Apple iPhone 5S, Apple iPhone 6S, Apple iPhone 8 Plus, Apple iPhone 6S Plus and Apple iPhone SE. 

Some features:

1) The Adapto 20 is a Type-C fast charger

2) The adaptor is designed to charge your iOS devices 3X faster than regular chargers. The PD adaptor is best-suited with cables for Type C to Type C and Type C to fast charging and connectivity.

3) Compatible with all PD and QC compatible devices

4) The adaptor is made from ABS Plastic (kind of chemical compound known to be strong) which makes it safe to use even in clumsy hands.

5) It comes with a a built-in protection that can protect your equipment from excessive current, overheating and overcharging.

MRP: 1,499.00

Price: 549.00

3) pTron Volta Evo 12W Dual USB Smart Charger

This fast-charging power adaptor comes without cable and can be used for all iOS and Android devices. This device is compatible with all kinds of gadgets including headphones, tablets, cameras, speakers and cellular phones. 

Some features:

1) This USB travel wall charger port charges at a 12 Watt

2) Dual USB ports: It comes with 2 USB slots which means that you can charge 2 devices simultaneously.

3) It has features like over-voltage protection, over-current protection, over-heat protection, short circuit protection, anti-static protection, fireproof material and BIS certification.

4) It is designed for Indian wall sockets (input AC 100-240V, output DC 5V/2.4A)

MRP: 1,000.00

Deal of the day: 179.00

4) MI Original 27W Superfast Charging Adapter

 

This fast-charging adapter comes with Qualcomm QC3.0 certification and charges at 27 Watt. It also has a BIS certification. 

Some features:

1) Input 0.7A

2) Has built-in mechanism to provide overheat protection

3) Product dimensions: ‎5 x 4 x 6.8 cm

4) Weight: 141 grams

MRP: 1,099.00

Price: 549.00

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

 

