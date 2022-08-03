Story Saved
Wednesday, Aug 03, 2022
POCO mobile phones under 13,000

  Published on Aug 03, 2022 20:24 IST
Summary:

POCO mobile phones were first launched in 2018 under the Xiaomi brand. After the introduction of its first-ever smartphone - the POCO F1, the brand swiftly started to gain popularity. Here is the list of the most affordable POCO mobile phones that keep you going all day. 

POCO mobile phones offer excellent battery backup.

Are you planning to invest in a mobile phone without going overboard with the price? Then, POCO mobile phones are your best choice. With features such as 5G support, full HD display, wide-angle camera, and billions of colours, these mobile phones stand out among other mobile phones. Most mobile users feel comfortable using POCO mobile phones, as these last longer and offer excellent battery backup. If buying a new POCO phone is on your list, then we have curated a list of the top 7 POCO mobile phones under 13,000. You can explore our list to choose the best one.

Here’s the list of best POCO Mobile Phones Under 13,000

1. POCO M3 Pro 5G

With long-lasting battery backup and expandable storage capacity, the POCO M3 Pro 5G is one of the most famous models launched by POCO in 2022. It comes with a MediaTek density 700 processor, which can impress you with its powerful performance. In addition, the high refresh rate and 6.5 inches display allow you to enjoy crystal clear visuals while streaming games, movies, or shows.

OS - Android

RAM - 4GB

Connecitiy technologies - Wi-Fi

Display features - Wireless

Camera features - Front

Clor - POCO Yellow

Battery rating power - 5000 mAh

Item weight - 200g

ProsCons
Excellent RAMInadequate touch
Smooth and clear displayComes in only one colour
Great camera quality 
Poco M3 Pro 5G (Poco Yellow, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage)
14% off 13,800 15,999
2. (Renewed) Redmi POCO C3

The Redmi POCO C3 is an exciting addition to the POCO mobile series, priced decently at 8,435 (for the 4G variant). This product comes in a lime green colour that suits every personality. With a 6.43 inches display and 4GB RAM, the Redmi POCO C3 has made its mark in the mobile industry. However, what truly attracts consumers is its excellent quality camera feature, which captures every moment in asingle click.

OS - Android

RAM - 4GB

Connectivity technologies - 4g

Special features - USB, rear camera, front camera

Colour - Lime green

Battery power rating - 5000 mAh

Item weight - 380g

Pros Cons
Light in weightAvailable in only one colour
Excellent camera qualityInadequate in-built storage
Expandable memory 
(Renewed) Redmi Poco C3 (Lime Green, 3 RAM / 32 Storage)
26% off 7,440 9,999
3. Redmi POCO C3 (Arctic Blue)

This Redmi phone is an excellent option, especially if you are looking for budget-friendly options. This phone has great battery backup, a good camera and Mediatek Helio G35 Processor. Its huge screen ensures a better viewing experience. In addition, this phone is lightweight and easy to carry.

OS - Android

RAM - 4GB

Connectivity technologies - 4g

Special features - Camra, front camera, USB

Display features - Wireless

Form factor - Smartphone

Batter power rating - 5000 mAh

Item weight - 410g

ProsCons
Powerful processorLow-quality display
Excellent camera qualityAvailable in only one colour
Extended battery life 
Redmi Poco C3 (Arctic Blue, 4 RAM /64 Storage)
13% off 9,580 10,999
4. MI POCO M2

The MI POCO M2 is an all-rounder, especially if you are looking for mobile phones for everyday use. This phone has all the necessary features, such as long-lasting battery life, superior display, sleek looks and a clear camera, making it a preferred choice for users. This phone can take care of all tasks you throw at it.

OS - Android 10.0

RAM - 6GB

Connectivity technologies - 4g

Display features - Wireless

Camera features - Front

Colour - Slate blue

Battery power rating - 5000 mAh

Item weight - 440g

ProsCons
Powerful processorInadequate speakers
Clear cameraAvailable in only one colour
Excellent storage 
MI Poco M2 (Slate Blue, 6GB RAM, 64GB Storage)
13% off 11,269 12,999
5. POCO C31

Launched by the POCO brand, the POCO C31 is another mobile phone that can be purchased for under 13,000. It comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal memory for storing all critical files. In addition, the battery power rating is exceptional, keeping your phone going for hours after every charge. You can also use this mobile phone to binge-watch your favourite shows or YouTube videos.

OS - Android 10.0

RAM - 4GB

Wireless communication network - Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, cellular

Display technology - LCD, LED

Display features - Wireless

Camera features - Rear and front

Battery power rating - 5000 mAh

Item weight - 380g

ProsCons
Long-lasting battery lifeBlurry camera
Good speakersPoor app ecosystem
Lightweight 
POCO C31 (Royal Blue, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)
20% off 8,839 10,999
6. POCO C31 (Shadow Grey)

With a strong processor and exceptional camera quality, the POCO C31 keeps you engaged all day. The best part is its long-lasting battery life, allowing conversations from dawn to dusk. In addition, features such as an HD display screen, front camera and expandable memory add more to the phone's utility.

OS - Android 10.0

RAM - 4GB

Wireless communication technology - Wi-Fi and cellular

Display technology - LCD, LED

Form factor - Smartphone

Colour - Shadow Grey

Camera features - Rear and front

Battery power rating - 5000 mAh

Item weight - 380 grams

ProsCons
Very lightAvailable in single colour only
Excellent standby 
Minimalist UI 
POCO C31 (Shadow Gray, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)
27% off 8,750 11,999
7. Redmi POCO C3 (Matte Black)

POCO phones are the most promising mobile phones, especially if you are on a budget. The Redmi POCO C3 is another exciting phone launched in October 2020. This phone is feature packed and comes with specifications such as 4GB RAM, wireless display feature, excellent quality camera, and others. Utilise the built-in radio to listen to music and news while on the move.

OS - Android

RAM - 4 GB

Connectivity technologies - 4g

Special features - USB, front camera, camera

Form factor - Smartphone

Battery power rating - 5000 mAh

Item weight - 380 grams

ProsCons
Excellent battery lifeBad speakers
Good sound qualityLow-quality display
Decent design 
Redmi Poco C3 (Matte Black, 4 RAM /64 Storage)
Price of POCO mobile at a glance:

ProductPrice
POCO M3 Pro 5G 15,990
(Renewed) Redmi POCO C3 8,489
Redmi POCO C3 10,999
MI POCO M2 12,999
POCO C31 10,999
POCO C31 11,999
Redmi POCO C3 10,999

Best three features

Refer to the following table for the best POCO mobile phones under 13000:

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
POCO M3 Pro 5GSmooth and clear displayGreat storage capacityPower saving mode
(Renewed) Redmi POCO C3Expandable memoryBluetooth enabledPowerful processor
Redmi POCO C3Excellent camera qualityGreat processorSimple and compact design
MI POCO M2Large screen sizeBig and bold font4g technology
POCO C31Excellent standby timeBluetooth ConnectivityGreat for planning games
POCO C31Large and clear screenBillions of coloursDecent look and design
Redmi POCO C3Excellent standbySimple UIHigh screen resolution

Best value for money

With such a wide variety of POCO mobile phones, it is difficult to narrow down on the phone with the best value for money. However, if you are only considering budget-friendly options, then the (Renewed) Redmi POCO C3 stands at the number one position. It can fit in anyone’s pocket and offers an array of exciting features worth exploring. This mobile phone will keep you going all day. It is priced at 8,339 post discount.

Best overall

If you prefer the quality of the product over its price, then the MI POCO M2 stands out in the crowd. It has all features you might need in your smartphone. You will get it all, from great storage capacity to excellent camera quality, in just 11,279.

How to find the perfect POCO mobile phones under 13,000?

When searching for the right POCO mobile phone, make sure you research well. As ample options are available at every click, you might get confused. Make sure you choose a mobile phone which has all features that make it the best choice. Some of the essential points to remember while selecting a POCO mobile phone are:

Great storage capacity

Excellent camera quality

Power saving mode

Long-lasting battery life

Clear screen

Display and resolution

Apart from these, the price is also a point of concern. Our list of POCO mobile phones contains phones under 13,000. So, if you are on a budget, try out these options.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1. What are some of the features of the POCO M3 Pro 5G?

Some of the features of the POCO M3 Pro 5G are -

OS - Android

RAM - 4GB

Connectivity types - Wi-Fi

Display features - Wireless

Battery - 5000 mAH

2. When were POCO phones introduced?

POCO phones came were introduced in 2018 under the umbrella of the Xiaomi brand. After the launch of its first-ever phone, POCO gained popularity and came up with some of the best smartphones.

3. Name some best POCO mobile phones under 13.000.

The best POCO mobile phones under 13.000 are:

MI POCO M2

POCO C31

(Renewed) Redmi POCO C3

4. Are POCO phones smartphones?

Yes, POCO phones are smartphones with features such as expandable memory, excellent display quality, powerful processor, and clear camera quality.

5. Highlight the main features of MI POCO M2.

The main features of MI POCO M2 are -

OS - Android 10.0

RAM - 6GB

Connectivity technologies - 4g

Display features - Wireless

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

