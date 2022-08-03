POCO mobile phones offer excellent battery backup.

Are you planning to invest in a mobile phone without going overboard with the price? Then, POCO mobile phones are your best choice. With features such as 5G support, full HD display, wide-angle camera, and billions of colours, these mobile phones stand out among other mobile phones. Most mobile users feel comfortable using POCO mobile phones, as these last longer and offer excellent battery backup. If buying a new POCO phone is on your list, then we have curated a list of the top 7 POCO mobile phones under ₹13,000. You can explore our list to choose the best one. Here’s the list of best POCO Mobile Phones Under ₹13,000 1. POCO M3 Pro 5G With long-lasting battery backup and expandable storage capacity, the POCO M3 Pro 5G is one of the most famous models launched by POCO in 2022. It comes with a MediaTek density 700 processor, which can impress you with its powerful performance. In addition, the high refresh rate and 6.5 inches display allow you to enjoy crystal clear visuals while streaming games, movies, or shows. OS - Android RAM - 4GB Connecitiy technologies - Wi-Fi Display features - Wireless Camera features - Front Clor - POCO Yellow Battery rating power - 5000 mAh Item weight - 200g

Pros Cons Excellent RAM Inadequate touch Smooth and clear display Comes in only one colour Great camera quality

2. (Renewed) Redmi POCO C3 The Redmi POCO C3 is an exciting addition to the POCO mobile series, priced decently at ₹8,435 (for the 4G variant). This product comes in a lime green colour that suits every personality. With a 6.43 inches display and 4GB RAM, the Redmi POCO C3 has made its mark in the mobile industry. However, what truly attracts consumers is its excellent quality camera feature, which captures every moment in asingle click. OS - Android RAM - 4GB Connectivity technologies - 4g Special features - USB, rear camera, front camera Colour - Lime green Battery power rating - 5000 mAh Item weight - 380g

Pros Cons Light in weight Available in only one colour Excellent camera quality Inadequate in-built storage Expandable memory

3. Redmi POCO C3 (Arctic Blue) This Redmi phone is an excellent option, especially if you are looking for budget-friendly options. This phone has great battery backup, a good camera and Mediatek Helio G35 Processor. Its huge screen ensures a better viewing experience. In addition, this phone is lightweight and easy to carry. OS - Android RAM - 4GB Connectivity technologies - 4g Special features - Camra, front camera, USB Display features - Wireless Form factor - Smartphone Batter power rating - 5000 mAh Item weight - 410g

Pros Cons Powerful processor Low-quality display Excellent camera quality Available in only one colour Extended battery life

4. MI POCO M2 The MI POCO M2 is an all-rounder, especially if you are looking for mobile phones for everyday use. This phone has all the necessary features, such as long-lasting battery life, superior display, sleek looks and a clear camera, making it a preferred choice for users. This phone can take care of all tasks you throw at it. OS - Android 10.0 RAM - 6GB Connectivity technologies - 4g Display features - Wireless Camera features - Front Colour - Slate blue Battery power rating - 5000 mAh Item weight - 440g

Pros Cons Powerful processor Inadequate speakers Clear camera Available in only one colour Excellent storage

5. POCO C31 Launched by the POCO brand, the POCO C31 is another mobile phone that can be purchased for under ₹13,000. It comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal memory for storing all critical files. In addition, the battery power rating is exceptional, keeping your phone going for hours after every charge. You can also use this mobile phone to binge-watch your favourite shows or YouTube videos. OS - Android 10.0 RAM - 4GB Wireless communication network - Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, cellular Display technology - LCD, LED Display features - Wireless Camera features - Rear and front Battery power rating - 5000 mAh Item weight - 380g

Pros Cons Long-lasting battery life Blurry camera Good speakers Poor app ecosystem Lightweight

6. POCO C31 (Shadow Grey) With a strong processor and exceptional camera quality, the POCO C31 keeps you engaged all day. The best part is its long-lasting battery life, allowing conversations from dawn to dusk. In addition, features such as an HD display screen, front camera and expandable memory add more to the phone's utility. OS - Android 10.0 RAM - 4GB Wireless communication technology - Wi-Fi and cellular Display technology - LCD, LED Form factor - Smartphone Colour - Shadow Grey Camera features - Rear and front Battery power rating - 5000 mAh Item weight - 380 grams

Pros Cons Very light Available in single colour only Excellent standby Minimalist UI

7. Redmi POCO C3 (Matte Black) POCO phones are the most promising mobile phones, especially if you are on a budget. The Redmi POCO C3 is another exciting phone launched in October 2020. This phone is feature packed and comes with specifications such as 4GB RAM, wireless display feature, excellent quality camera, and others. Utilise the built-in radio to listen to music and news while on the move. OS - Android RAM - 4 GB Connectivity technologies - 4g Special features - USB, front camera, camera Form factor - Smartphone Battery power rating - 5000 mAh Item weight - 380 grams

Pros Cons Excellent battery life Bad speakers Good sound quality Low-quality display Decent design

Price of POCO mobile at a glance:

Product Price POCO M3 Pro 5G ₹ 15,990 (Renewed) Redmi POCO C3 ₹ 8,489 Redmi POCO C3 ₹ 10,999 MI POCO M2 ₹ 12,999 POCO C31 ₹ 10,999 POCO C31 ₹ 11,999 Redmi POCO C3 ₹ 10,999

Best three features Refer to the following table for the best POCO mobile phones under ₹13000:

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 POCO M3 Pro 5G Smooth and clear display Great storage capacity Power saving mode (Renewed) Redmi POCO C3 Expandable memory Bluetooth enabled Powerful processor Redmi POCO C3 Excellent camera quality Great processor Simple and compact design MI POCO M2 Large screen size Big and bold font 4g technology POCO C31 Excellent standby time Bluetooth Connectivity Great for planning games POCO C31 Large and clear screen Billions of colours Decent look and design Redmi POCO C3 Excellent standby Simple UI High screen resolution