Are you planning to invest in a mobile phone without going overboard with the price? Then, POCO mobile phones are your best choice. With features such as 5G support, full HD display, wide-angle camera, and billions of colours, these mobile phones stand out among other mobile phones. Most mobile users feel comfortable using POCO mobile phones, as these last longer and offer excellent battery backup. If buying a new POCO phone is on your list, then we have curated a list of the top 7 POCO mobile phones under ₹13,000. You can explore our list to choose the best one.
Here’s the list of best POCO Mobile Phones Under ₹13,000
1. POCO M3 Pro 5G
With long-lasting battery backup and expandable storage capacity, the POCO M3 Pro 5G is one of the most famous models launched by POCO in 2022. It comes with a MediaTek density 700 processor, which can impress you with its powerful performance. In addition, the high refresh rate and 6.5 inches display allow you to enjoy crystal clear visuals while streaming games, movies, or shows.
OS - Android
RAM - 4GB
Connecitiy technologies - Wi-Fi
Display features - Wireless
Camera features - Front
Clor - POCO Yellow
Battery rating power - 5000 mAh
Item weight - 200g
|Pros
|Cons
|Excellent RAM
|Inadequate touch
|Smooth and clear display
|Comes in only one colour
|Great camera quality
2. (Renewed) Redmi POCO C3
The Redmi POCO C3 is an exciting addition to the POCO mobile series, priced decently at ₹8,435 (for the 4G variant). This product comes in a lime green colour that suits every personality. With a 6.43 inches display and 4GB RAM, the Redmi POCO C3 has made its mark in the mobile industry. However, what truly attracts consumers is its excellent quality camera feature, which captures every moment in asingle click.
OS - Android
RAM - 4GB
Connectivity technologies - 4g
Special features - USB, rear camera, front camera
Colour - Lime green
Battery power rating - 5000 mAh
Item weight - 380g
|Pros
|Cons
|Light in weight
|Available in only one colour
|Excellent camera quality
|Inadequate in-built storage
|Expandable memory
3. Redmi POCO C3 (Arctic Blue)
This Redmi phone is an excellent option, especially if you are looking for budget-friendly options. This phone has great battery backup, a good camera and Mediatek Helio G35 Processor. Its huge screen ensures a better viewing experience. In addition, this phone is lightweight and easy to carry.
OS - Android
RAM - 4GB
Connectivity technologies - 4g
Special features - Camra, front camera, USB
Display features - Wireless
Form factor - Smartphone
Batter power rating - 5000 mAh
Item weight - 410g
|Pros
|Cons
|Powerful processor
|Low-quality display
|Excellent camera quality
|Available in only one colour
|Extended battery life
4. MI POCO M2
The MI POCO M2 is an all-rounder, especially if you are looking for mobile phones for everyday use. This phone has all the necessary features, such as long-lasting battery life, superior display, sleek looks and a clear camera, making it a preferred choice for users. This phone can take care of all tasks you throw at it.
OS - Android 10.0
RAM - 6GB
Connectivity technologies - 4g
Display features - Wireless
Camera features - Front
Colour - Slate blue
Battery power rating - 5000 mAh
Item weight - 440g
|Pros
|Cons
|Powerful processor
|Inadequate speakers
|Clear camera
|Available in only one colour
|Excellent storage
5. POCO C31
Launched by the POCO brand, the POCO C31 is another mobile phone that can be purchased for under ₹13,000. It comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal memory for storing all critical files. In addition, the battery power rating is exceptional, keeping your phone going for hours after every charge. You can also use this mobile phone to binge-watch your favourite shows or YouTube videos.
OS - Android 10.0
RAM - 4GB
Wireless communication network - Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, cellular
Display technology - LCD, LED
Display features - Wireless
Camera features - Rear and front
Battery power rating - 5000 mAh
Item weight - 380g
|Pros
|Cons
|Long-lasting battery life
|Blurry camera
|Good speakers
|Poor app ecosystem
|Lightweight
6. POCO C31 (Shadow Grey)
With a strong processor and exceptional camera quality, the POCO C31 keeps you engaged all day. The best part is its long-lasting battery life, allowing conversations from dawn to dusk. In addition, features such as an HD display screen, front camera and expandable memory add more to the phone's utility.
OS - Android 10.0
RAM - 4GB
Wireless communication technology - Wi-Fi and cellular
Display technology - LCD, LED
Form factor - Smartphone
Colour - Shadow Grey
Camera features - Rear and front
Battery power rating - 5000 mAh
Item weight - 380 grams
|Pros
|Cons
|Very light
|Available in single colour only
|Excellent standby
|Minimalist UI
7. Redmi POCO C3 (Matte Black)
POCO phones are the most promising mobile phones, especially if you are on a budget. The Redmi POCO C3 is another exciting phone launched in October 2020. This phone is feature packed and comes with specifications such as 4GB RAM, wireless display feature, excellent quality camera, and others. Utilise the built-in radio to listen to music and news while on the move.
OS - Android
RAM - 4 GB
Connectivity technologies - 4g
Special features - USB, front camera, camera
Form factor - Smartphone
Battery power rating - 5000 mAh
Item weight - 380 grams
|Pros
|Cons
|Excellent battery life
|Bad speakers
|Good sound quality
|Low-quality display
|Decent design
|Product
|Price
|POCO M3 Pro 5G
|₹15,990
|(Renewed) Redmi POCO C3
|₹8,489
|Redmi POCO C3
|₹10,999
|MI POCO M2
|₹12,999
|POCO C31
|₹10,999
|POCO C31
|₹11,999
|Redmi POCO C3
|₹10,999
Best three features
Refer to the following table for the best POCO mobile phones under ₹13000:
|Product
|Feature 1
|Feature 2
|Feature 3
|POCO M3 Pro 5G
|Smooth and clear display
|Great storage capacity
|Power saving mode
|(Renewed) Redmi POCO C3
|Expandable memory
|Bluetooth enabled
|Powerful processor
|Redmi POCO C3
|Excellent camera quality
|Great processor
|Simple and compact design
|MI POCO M2
|Large screen size
|Big and bold font
|4g technology
|POCO C31
|Excellent standby time
|Bluetooth Connectivity
|Great for planning games
|POCO C31
|Large and clear screen
|Billions of colours
|Decent look and design
|Redmi POCO C3
|Excellent standby
|Simple UI
|High screen resolution
Best value for money
With such a wide variety of POCO mobile phones, it is difficult to narrow down on the phone with the best value for money. However, if you are only considering budget-friendly options, then the (Renewed) Redmi POCO C3 stands at the number one position. It can fit in anyone’s pocket and offers an array of exciting features worth exploring. This mobile phone will keep you going all day. It is priced at ₹8,339 post discount.
Best overall
If you prefer the quality of the product over its price, then the MI POCO M2 stands out in the crowd. It has all features you might need in your smartphone. You will get it all, from great storage capacity to excellent camera quality, in just ₹11,279.
How to find the perfect POCO mobile phones under ₹13,000?
When searching for the right POCO mobile phone, make sure you research well. As ample options are available at every click, you might get confused. Make sure you choose a mobile phone which has all features that make it the best choice. Some of the essential points to remember while selecting a POCO mobile phone are:
Great storage capacity
Excellent camera quality
Power saving mode
Long-lasting battery life
Clear screen
Display and resolution
Apart from these, the price is also a point of concern. Our list of POCO mobile phones contains phones under ₹13,000. So, if you are on a budget, try out these options.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
1. What are some of the features of the POCO M3 Pro 5G?
Some of the features of the POCO M3 Pro 5G are -
OS - Android
RAM - 4GB
Connectivity types - Wi-Fi
Display features - Wireless
Battery - 5000 mAH
2. When were POCO phones introduced?
POCO phones came were introduced in 2018 under the umbrella of the Xiaomi brand. After the launch of its first-ever phone, POCO gained popularity and came up with some of the best smartphones.
3. Name some best POCO mobile phones under ₹13.000.
The best POCO mobile phones under ₹13.000 are:
MI POCO M2
POCO C31
(Renewed) Redmi POCO C3
4. Are POCO phones smartphones?
Yes, POCO phones are smartphones with features such as expandable memory, excellent display quality, powerful processor, and clear camera quality.
5. Highlight the main features of MI POCO M2.
The main features of MI POCO M2 are -
OS - Android 10.0
RAM - 6GB
Connectivity technologies - 4g
Display features - Wireless
