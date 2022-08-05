POCO mobile phones under ₹ 25,000: A buyer's guide By Affiliate Desk

The Mi, Redmi, and Poco brands are all part of the Xiaomi family. But they each offer a different product experience, with the latest Mi phones being top-of-the-line devices and the Redmi phones being more affordable. Poco phones run the same MIUI software as other Xiaomi devices but feature high-end hardware at a competitive price. Poco has four series now: the Poco C series, Poco M series, Poco F series, and Poco X series. Find a phone that fits the way you live, with smartphone features and quality design, at a price you'll love. 1. Poco F1 by Xiaomi This device comes in a Steel Blue, with 6GB RAM, SD 845, and 128GB Storage. It has a 12MP+5MP AI dual camera, 20MP front camera, 2246 x 1080 pixels resolution, and 403 PPI pixel density. It comes with updated features for ₹17,999. The Poco F1 smartphone offers increased processing power when playing performance-demanding games or switching between apps on your phone, thanks to its 6GB RAM and Snapdragon 845 Octa Core processor. Specifications • Brand: Poco by Xiaomi • Model Number: 19992 • Device interface - primary: Touchscreen • Cellular Technology: 4G • OS: Android

2. MI Poco M2 Pro This phone comes in a Slate blue with 4GB RAM and 64GB Storage. It has 48MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP rear camera and 16MP front camera. This device has a 16.94 cm display along with a 5000 mAh battery. In addition, it comes with many attractive features at ₹13,999. With a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor and 4GB of RAM, this phone efficiently processes tasks, loads apps, and supports seamless multitasking. The Poco M2 Pro has excellent build quality, a clear display, a performance that can handle anything you can throw, and a battery that can last the entire day. Specifications Brand: MI • Item Weight: 540 g • OS: Android • Memory Storage Capacity: 64 GB • Screen Size: 6.67 Inches

3. Poco M3 Pro 5G This device comes in Poco Yellow colour, featuring 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage, 6.5 Inch FHD+ 90 Hz Display, Dual Sim, 5G, 48MP Triple Camera Slow Motion, 5000mAh Battery, Elegant SwitchBlade Design, and Mediatek Dimensity 700 Processor. As per its features, it is budget-friendly and comes at only ₹15,850. To improve your photographic skills, you can also employ other tools like timed burst, night mode, slow-motion, etc. Specifications Brand : Generic • Model Number :Poco M3 Pro • Device interface - primary: Touchscreen • Cellular Technology: GSM • OS : Android 11

4. POCO M4 Pro 5G This device comes in a Cool Blue colour with 6GB RAM and 128GB Storage. It also has a 50MP + 8MP rear camera, 16MP front camera, and a 16.76 cm Full HD+ display. The smart display switches between refresh rates according to usage to ensure the longest possible battery life. The display also offers a DCI P3 colour spectrum for an excellent viewing experience. With its enormous 5000 mAh battery, this phone can operate for up to two days on a single charge. Additionally, it boasts a 33 W quick charging interface with MMT technology, enabling you to charge your phone fully in under 60 minutes without overheating. Specifications • Brand: POCO • Model Number: MZB0BGYIN • Cellular Technology: 5G • OS: Android 11 • Memory Storage Capacity: 128 GB

5. POCO C31 This phone comes in Royal Blue colour with 64 GB storage plus 4GB RAM. It has 13MP + 2MP + 2MP rear camera and 5MP front camera. It also has a MediaTek Helio G35 Processor and a 5000 mAh Lithium-ion Battery. It also features a fingerprint scanner on the back and allows face unlocks. Specifications • Brand: Poco • Model Number: MZB0A0KIN • Network Service Provider: Alltel Cellular • Cellular Technology: LTE • OS: Android 10.0

6. Redmi Poco C3 This phone comes in Arctic Blue colour with 4GB RAM plus 64GB Storage. It has 5000 mAh Battery, 13MP + 2MP + 2MP rear camera, and 5MP Front Camera. The Poco C3, which has a Mediatek Helio G35 processor, offers extra processing capability for playing performance-centric games or switching between apps on your phone. The Poco C3 offers a wide range of connectivity options in terms of accessibility capabilities because it runs an OS with customisation possibilities. Specifications • Brand: Redmi • Model Number: MZB07RJIN • Network Service Provider: Unlocked for All Carriers • Cellular Technology: 4G • OS: Android

7. POCO M3 This phone comes in a POCO Yellow colour with 6GB RAM plus 128GB Storage. It has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 Processor, 48MP + 2MP + 2MP rear camera, and 8MP Front Camera. It has a 6000 mAh Lithium polymer battery. Thanks to its exceptional finish, excellent screen, and practical cameras, this phone will undoubtedly be a helpful companion in your daily life. It provides outstanding performance in a tidy package. Specifications • Brand: POCO • Model Number: M3 • Device interface - primary: Touchscreen • Cellular Technology: 4G, 3G, 2G • OS: Android 10.0

8. MI Poco M2 Pro This device is available in Green and Greener colour and has 4GB RAM plus 64GB Storage, which can be expanded to 512GB. It has 48MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP rear camera and 16 MP front camera. Along with this, it has a 5000 mAh Polymer battery. With a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor and 4GB of RAM, this phone efficiently processes tasks, loads apps, and supports seamless multitasking. Specifications • Brand:MI • Cellular Technology: LTE • OS: Android • Memory Storage Capacity: 64 GB • Screen Size: 6.67 Inches

Price of POCO Mobile Phones at a glance:

Product Price Poco F1 by Xiaomi ₹ 17,999 MI Poco M2 ₹ 13,999 Poco M3 Pro 5G ₹ 15,850 POCO M4 Pro 5G ₹ 16,990 POCO C31 ₹ 8,949 Redmi Poco C3 ₹ 9,290 POCO M3 ₹ 15,949 MI Poco M2 Pro ₹ 13,999

Best 3 Features For You

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Poco F1 by Xiaomi 20MP front camera Fast Fingerprint scanner 128GB Storage MI Poco M2 5000 mAh battery 64GB Storage Good Battery quality Poco M3 Pro 5G 5G 48MP Triple Camera 6.5-Inch FHD Display POCO M4 Pro 5G 50MP + 8MP Rear Camera 128GB Storage 5000 mAh Battery POCO C31 Supporting 5G Wi-Fi 64 GB G35 Processor Redmi Poco C3 Lightweight 64 GB Storage Excellent charging speed POCO M3 6000 mAh Battery 48MP + 8 MP front camera Good in looks MI Poco M2 Pro 48MP plus 16 MP front camera Unique colour Turbocharging