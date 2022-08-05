POCO mobile phones under 25,000: A buyer's guide

This device comes in a Steel Blue, with 6GB RAM, SD 845, and 128GB Storage. It has a 12MP+5MP AI dual camera, 20MP front camera, 2246 x 1080 pixels resolution, and 403 PPI pixel density. It comes with updated features for ₹17,999. The Poco F1 smartphone offers increased processing power when playing performance-demanding games or switching between apps on your phone, thanks to its 6GB RAM and Snapdragon 845 Octa Core processor.

Find a phone that fits the way you live, with smartphone features and quality design, at a price you'll love.

The Mi, Redmi, and Poco brands are all part of the Xiaomi family. But they each offer a different product experience, with the latest Mi phones being top-of-the-line devices and the Redmi phones being more affordable. Poco phones run the same MIUI software as other Xiaomi devices but feature high-end hardware at a competitive price. Poco has four series now: the Poco C series, Poco M series, Poco F series, and Poco X series.

This phone comes in a Slate blue with 4GB RAM and 64GB Storage. It has 48MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP rear camera and 16MP front camera. This device has a 16.94 cm display along with a 5000 mAh battery. In addition, it comes with many attractive features at ₹13,999. With a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor and 4GB of RAM, this phone efficiently processes tasks, loads apps, and supports seamless multitasking. The Poco M2 Pro has excellent build quality, a clear display, a performance that can handle anything you can throw, and a battery that can last the entire day.

This device comes in Poco Yellow colour, featuring 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage, 6.5 Inch FHD+ 90 Hz Display, Dual Sim, 5G, 48MP Triple Camera Slow Motion, 5000mAh Battery, Elegant SwitchBlade Design, and Mediatek Dimensity 700 Processor. As per its features, it is budget-friendly and comes at only ₹15,850. To improve your photographic skills, you can also employ other tools like timed burst, night mode, slow-motion, etc.

This device comes in a Cool Blue colour with 6GB RAM and 128GB Storage. It also has a 50MP + 8MP rear camera, 16MP front camera, and a 16.76 cm Full HD+ display. The smart display switches between refresh rates according to usage to ensure the longest possible battery life. The display also offers a DCI P3 colour spectrum for an excellent viewing experience. With its enormous 5000 mAh battery, this phone can operate for up to two days on a single charge. Additionally, it boasts a 33 W quick charging interface with MMT technology, enabling you to charge your phone fully in under 60 minutes without overheating.

This phone comes in Royal Blue colour with 64 GB storage plus 4GB RAM. It has 13MP + 2MP + 2MP rear camera and 5MP front camera. It also has a MediaTek Helio G35 Processor and a 5000 mAh Lithium-ion Battery. It also features a fingerprint scanner on the back and allows face unlocks.

This phone comes in Arctic Blue colour with 4GB RAM plus 64GB Storage. It has 5000 mAh Battery, 13MP + 2MP + 2MP rear camera, and 5MP Front Camera. The Poco C3, which has a Mediatek Helio G35 processor, offers extra processing capability for playing performance-centric games or switching between apps on your phone. The Poco C3 offers a wide range of connectivity options in terms of accessibility capabilities because it runs an OS with customisation possibilities.

This phone comes in a POCO Yellow colour with 6GB RAM plus 128GB Storage. It has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 Processor, 48MP + 2MP + 2MP rear camera, and 8MP Front Camera. It has a 6000 mAh Lithium polymer battery. Thanks to its exceptional finish, excellent screen, and practical cameras, this phone will undoubtedly be a helpful companion in your daily life. It provides outstanding performance in a tidy package.

This device is available in Green and Greener colour and has 4GB RAM plus 64GB Storage, which can be expanded to 512GB. It has 48MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP rear camera and 16 MP front camera. Along with this, it has a 5000 mAh Polymer battery. With a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor and 4GB of RAM, this phone efficiently processes tasks, loads apps, and supports seamless multitasking.

Price of POCO Mobile Phones at a glance:

Best value for money

Redmi Poco C3 is the best budget phone. It has 64 GB storage with great charging speed. According to the reviews and users, it is value for money because it has no heating issues and is lightweight with good looks. Within this range, it is perfect to choose from with multiple features. It has a good battery life and is ideal for gifting it to your loved ones with a minimum budget.

Best overall

Poco F1 by Xiaomi is the best overall Poco phone under 25,000. It has features like a fast fingerprint scanner and good quality camera—12MP+5MP rear camera and 20MP front camera. The phone has a great battery life with stunning turbocharging. It has excellent internal and external storage of 128GB ROM and 6GB RAM, a significant strength. Overall, it is the ultimate choice to make. Poco F1 by Xiaomi is a budget-friendly phone that charges quickly without overheating and is lightweight and easy to use. Many people have given it positive reviews and consider it an excellent value for money.

How to Find the Perfect Poco Phone

When shopping for a new mobile phone, there are so many options that it can be overwhelming. There are different brands, models, and processors, each with its own positive and negative aspects. The first step to getting the right phone is figuring out what you want from it and how much you're willing to spend. Once you've got that down, it's time to get serious about shopping.

To begin with, create a list of all your needs and wants in the phone you want to buy—every specification is essential, so don't focus on one over another until you've reviewed the whole list. Then, check out your options and do some research. Amazon is an excellent place to start; they have almost every brand you can think of and pretty much any model. The filters on Amazon make it easy to find precisely what you're looking for.

Once you've found a product that looks like a good fit for your needs, compare prices from different models. Check the discounts too and pick the most appropriate for you.

Frequently Asked Questions

Which company makes the Poco F1 mobile phones?

The Xiaomi Pocophone F1 is a smartphone developed by the Chinese electronics company Xiaomi Inc. It was launched on August 22, 2018, in New Delhi, India.

Why is the Poco brand not available in MI stores?

The business may be dividing up the brands to prevent cannibalisation within its product portfolio, given that Poco also intended to deliver flagship-class devices at lower pricing.

3. Which Poco mobile phone is 5G?

The POCO M3 Pro 5G delivers fast performance with low latency and quick connection, allowing you to enjoy speed and power with this mobile phone.

4. Is Poco and Redmi brand the same?

Xiaomi's phones are divided into three main series: the premium Mi series, budget-friendly Redmi series, and performance-oriented Poco series. The Poco series originally started as a sub-brand but is now a separate brand that builds phones based on Xiaomi's MIUI software.

5. Is Poco X2 a 5G phone?

The POCO X2 offers 64GB of internal storage, which can be expanded up to 512 GB with a MicroSD card. The connectivity options include dual SIM capability, Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.0, mobile hotspot, and A-GPS.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.