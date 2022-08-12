POCO mobile phones under 50,000 come with good processors

The Redmi POCO C3 is a great phone with an amazing design and built quality, which is perfect for those looking for a budget smartphone that does not compromise on quality. This phone has a good processor, giving you more reasons to buy it. The phone is priced at Rs. 7,750.

The POCO M3, priced at Rs12,975 on Amazon, is a great phone for those looking for a solid all-rounder phone. It has a large 6.53-inch display, a powerful Snapdragon 662 processor, and a large 5,000mAh battery.

Priced at Rs. 21,490, the POCO X3 Pro is a great phone for those looking for more advanced features. It has a slightly higher-clocked processor, more RAM, and a great camera system. The design is largely the same as the POCO X3. So, if you liked the look of the POCO X3, you would be more than happy with the Pro version.

The POCO X3 was recently launched in India and has received many positive reviews. The phone is available in two colours - Cobalt Blue and Graphite Black. Priced at ₹18,900, this is a perfect handset for anyone who loves multi-tasking.

The POCO C3 has a 6.53-inch HD+ display with a waterdrop notch for the front camera. The phone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, paired with up to 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. Priced at ₹8,949, this phone has a triple rear camera setup.

Priced at Rs.7,940, the Poco C31 is a great phone with some amazing features. It has a large 6.53-inch display and a powerful processor. The battery life is also perfect, making it an excellent choice for those who want a phone that can last all day long.

Priced at Rs. 20,840, the Poco X4 Pro 5G is a great phone with a capable camera system that includes a 64MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, there is a 16MP selfie camera.

-The POCO M4 Pro 5G is a high-end smartphone launched in early 2021. It is one of the first smartphones released with support for a fifth-generation (5G) cellular network. The phone is priced at ₹14,999.

Priced at ₹20,000, the Poco F1 by Xiaomi is a great phone for those looking for a high-quality, affordable device. It offers a great set of features and specs as per the price, and is a great choice for budget-conscious shoppers.

The Poco F3 GT is a high-priced gaming phone costing ₹25,999. It is a follow-up to the popular POCO F3, and features a slightly upgraded processor and camera system. This smartphone is good for mobile gamers.

Best value for money

The Poco X3 (Cobalt Blue) is a powerful and affordable smartphone that offers excellent value for money. The phone is priced at Rs. 18,900, has numerous features, and offers good performance. The camera is excellent and takes great photos. The long-lasting battery life makes the phone worth its price tag and is a great buy for anyone looking for a budget smartphone.

Best verall

With the POCO M3, you have many options to choose from. Variants with 4GB or 6 GB RAM and 64/128 GB storage is best for your money! It has a plastic body and a textured back panel, giving it a premium look. The phone has a large 6.53-inch display with a resolution of 1080x2340 pixels.

The screen is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3. There is a waterdrop notch at the top for the selfie camera and slim bezels all around. The POCO M3 is the first phone to come with triple rear cameras. It consists of a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a motion detection camera, and a macro lens for close-up shots. Overall, it is a great cell phone within the set budget.

How to Find the Perfect Poco mobile phone?

With so many different Poco mobile phones on the market, choosing the perfect one for youself can be challenging. But with a bit of research and thorough review, you can find the ideal Poco phone for your needs.

So, research and check a few things when purchasing a Poco mobile phone:

Operating system: The operating system is a crucial indicator of what you can and cannot do with your new phone. Poco phones run on Android or Windows Phones, so select the OS you are most comfortable with.

Camera: With a rear-facing or front-facing camera, Poco phones are great for taking pictures and video chatting. If you plan on using your phone for photography, select a model with a high-quality camera.

Display size: One vital aspect is the size of the phone's display. Poco offers a variety of display sizes, from small to large. Ensure that you choose the size that suits the best for your phone.

Battery life: When choosing a Poco phone, consider the battery life. Some models offer long-lasting battery life than others. If you want a phone that will last all day long, choose one with a long-lasting battery.

Price: Budget is another vital part when shopping for any product. It's essential to keep your budget in mind when purchasing a Poco phone. Poco offers a spectrum of variety and pricing options, so be sure to select the one that fits your budget.

FAQs

1. Name a few best models of Poco phones?

Some of the best models of Poco mobiles are the Poco F3 GT. Poco X4 Pro 5G. and Poco X3 Pro.

2. Is Poco a trustworthy brand?

With a multi-layer liquid cooling process and the latest Snapdragon processor from Qualcomm, Poco's new phone models are not just an attractive buy for their sleek design but also offer superior performance.

3. Which country manufactures Poco phones?

China is the country that manufactures Poco phones.

4. Is Poco X3 Pro a 5G phone or not?

No, Poco X3 Pro is not a 5G phone; it is a 4G phone.

5. Do Poco mobiles overheat?

Yes, Poco has received numerous complaints about the problem of overheating.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.