POCO mobile phones under 50,000 come with good processors

Best POCO Mobile Phones
1. (Renewed) Redmi POCO C3 (Matte Black)
The Redmi POCO C3 is a great phone with an amazing design and built quality, which is perfect for those looking for a budget smartphone that does not compromise on quality. This phone has a good processor, giving you more reasons to buy it. The phone is priced at Rs. 7,750.
Specifications:
· RAM: 4 GB
· Batteries: 1 lithium polymer battery
· Item model number: MZB07RJIN-cr
· Connectivity technologies: 4G
· Wireless communication technologies: Cellular
· Battery power rating: 500
· OS: Android
· Other features: Front camera, USB, rear camera
· Product dimensions: 0.9 x 7.71 x 16.49 cm; 380 Grams
· Other display features: Wireless
· Country of origin: India
· Form factor: Foldable case
· Colour: Matte black
· Box includes: Handset, power adapter, Micro USB Cable, SIM ejector tool, user guide, and warranty card.
· Manufacturer: Xiaomi
· Item weight: 120 g
|Pros
|Cons
|Impressive camera for great photos
|Limited storage capacity
|Long-lasting battery life
|Lacks fast charging
2. POCO M3 (Power Black, 6GB RAM, 64GB Storage)
The POCO M3, priced at Rs12,975 on Amazon, is a great phone for those looking for a solid all-rounder phone. It has a large 6.53-inch display, a powerful Snapdragon 662 processor, and a large 5,000mAh battery.
Specifications:
· RAM: 6 GB
· Batteries: 1 lithium polymer battery required. (included)
· Item model number: M3
· Product dimensions: 0.96 x 7.73 x 16.23 cm; 470 grams
· Connectivity technologies: 4g
· OS: Android 10.0
· Wireless communication technologies: Cellular
· Special features: 48MP + 2MP + 2MP | 8MP front camera, operating system: Android 10, Warranty summary : One year warranty for handset, Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 Processor, 6 months for accessories, 16.59 cm (6.53 inch) Full HD+ display, Resolution: 2340 x 1080 pixels, Primary camera : 48MP + 2MP + 2MP
· Device interface – primary: Touchscreen
· Other camera features: Triple Rear Camera (48MP + 2MP + 2MP), 8MP front camera
· Colour: Power black
· Form factor: Smartphone
· Other display features: Wireless
· Manufacturer: POCO
· Battery power rating: 6000 Milliamp Hours
· Contains: Handset, power adaptor, USB Type-C cable, user guide, SIM ejector tool, soft case
· Country of origin: India
· Item weight: 197 g
|Pros
|Cons
|Best phone in this price range
|Average battery life
|Good camera
|Some bloatware pre-installed
3. (Renewed) POCO X3 Pro (Steel Blue)
Priced at Rs. 21,490, the POCO X3 Pro is a great phone for those looking for more advanced features. It has a slightly higher-clocked processor, more RAM, and a great camera system. The design is largely the same as the POCO X3. So, if you liked the look of the POCO X3, you would be more than happy with the Pro version.
Specifications:
· RAM: 6 GB
· OS: Android 11
· Item model number: MZB08T6IN-cr
· Product dimensions: 16.5 x 7.6 x 0.8 cm; 213 grams
· Display features: Wireless
· Manufacturer: Rising Stars Mobile India Pvt Ltd
· Battery power rating: 5160 Milliamp Hours
· Connectivity technologies: 4g
· Camera features: Front
· Form factor: Bar
· Item weight: 213 g
· Box includes: Handset, user guide, USB Type-C cable, protective case, power adaptor, SIM ejector tool, and warranty card.
· Colour: Steel blue
· Country of origin: India
|Pros
|Cons
|High memory storage
|The display is not sharp as compared to other models
|Advanced features
|Average camera as compared to other phones in this price
4. (Renewed) POCO X3 (Cobalt Blue)
The POCO X3 was recently launched in India and has received many positive reviews. The phone is available in two colours - Cobalt Blue and Graphite Black. Priced at ₹18,900, this is a perfect handset for anyone who loves multi-tasking.
Specifications:
· Product dimensions: 1.01 x 7.63 x 16.5 cm; 350 grams
· Colour: Cobalt blue
· RAM: 6 GB
· Connectivity technologies: Bluetooth, Wifi, USB
· Batteries: 1 A battery required. (included)
· Other features: Gorilla Glass, Internet, GPS, Wi-Fi, Hotspot, Light Sensor
· Battery Power Rating: 6000 mAh
· Box includes: Handset, USB Type C data cable, power adaptor, SIM ejector tool, phone cover, and user guide.
· Item weight: 350 grams
Display features: Wireless
· Country of origin: India
· Other features: Proximity sensor, Bluetooth, fingerprint scanner, USB, Face unlock
· Manufacturer: Xiaomi
|Pros
|Cons
|Supports fast charging
|Not operative in all markets
|Advanced features
|6 months warranty
5. POCO C31 (Royal Blue, 64 GB)
The POCO C3 has a 6.53-inch HD+ display with a waterdrop notch for the front camera. The phone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, paired with up to 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. Priced at ₹8,949, this phone has a triple rear camera setup.
Specifications:
· RAM: 4 GB
· Item model number: MZB0A0KIN
· Colour: Royal Blue
· OS: Android 10.0
· Connectivity technologies: Bluetooth, Wi-Fi
· Product dimensions: 0.65 x 195.83 x 16.49 cm; 380 grams
· Special features: Rear camera, front camera, primary camera, auto focus, Wi-Fi, dual camera, LED flash, internet, camera
· Display technology: LCD, LED
· Other camera features: Rear, front
· Display features: Wireless
· Battery power rating: 5000 milliamp hours
· Form factor: Foldable case
· Manufacturer: Xiaomi Technology India Pvt. Ltd
· Box includes: Handset, user guide, Micro-USB cable, power adapter, SIM ejector tool, and warranty card
· Country of origin: India
· Item weight: 380 g
|Pros
|Cons
|Large battery capacity
|Low HD+ display resolution
|Triple rear camera setup
|Does not support fast charging
6. POCO C31 (Shadow Gray, 32 GB)
Priced at Rs.7,940, the Poco C31 is a great phone with some amazing features. It has a large 6.53-inch display and a powerful processor. The battery life is also perfect, making it an excellent choice for those who want a phone that can last all day long.
Specifications:
· OS: Android
· Item weight: 380 g
· Item model number: MZB0A0LIN
· RAM: 3 GB
· Form factor: Bar
· Product dimensions: 0.9 x 7.71 x 16.49 cm; 380 grams
· Battery power rating: 5000 milliamp hours
· Special features: Front camera
· Other display features: Wireless
· Colour: Shadow gray
· Box includes: Handset, user guide, power adapter, SIM ejector tool, micro-USB cable, and warranty card
· Country of origin: India
|Pros
|Cons
|Large battery life
|Does not have a headphone jack
|Good processor
|The camera is not of good quality
7. POCO X4 Pro 5G (Laser Blue)
Priced at Rs. 20,840, the Poco X4 Pro 5G is a great phone with a capable camera system that includes a 64MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, there is a 16MP selfie camera.
Specifications:
· OS: Android 11
· Product dimensions: 0.81 x 7.61 x 16.42 cm; 205 grams
· Battery power rating: 5000 milliamp hours
· Item model number: MZB0AWDIN
· Other camera features: Rear, Front
· Colour: Laser Blue
· RAM: 6 GB
· Item weight: 205 g
|Pros
|Cons
|Large battery life
|Available in few markets
|Great camera
|Does not have an official IP rating for dust and water resistance
8. POCO M4 Pro 5G
-The POCO M4 Pro 5G is a high-end smartphone launched in early 2021. It is one of the first smartphones released with support for a fifth-generation (5G) cellular network. The phone is priced at ₹14,999.
Specifications:
· OS: Android
· RAM: 4 GBItem model number: MZB0BH0IN
· Product dimensions: 0.88 x 7.58 x 16.36 cm
· Other display features: Wireless
· Colour: Yellow
· Manufacturer: Xiaomi Technology India Pvt. Ltd.
· Item weight: 490 g
|Pros
|Cons
|Long-lasting battery life
|Lacks an official water resistance rating
|Great camera
|Lacks some features
9. POCO F1 by Xiaomi
Priced at ₹20,000, the Poco F1 by Xiaomi is a great phone for those looking for a high-quality, affordable device. It offers a great set of features and specs as per the price, and is a great choice for budget-conscious shoppers.
Specifications:
· OS: Android
· RAM: 8 GB
· Form factor: Touchscreen phone
· Product dimensions: 15.6 x 0.9 x 7.5 cm
· Wireless communication technologies: Bluetooth, Wi-Fi
· Colour: Armoured edition
· Connectivity technologies: 4G
· Other camera features: 12MP+5MP
· Country of origin: India
· Imported by: No Import
|Pros
|Cons
|Carries advanced features
|Average battery life
|High quality built-up
|Expensive
10. (Renewed) POCO F3 GT
The Poco F3 GT is a high-priced gaming phone costing ₹25,999. It is a follow-up to the popular POCO F3, and features a slightly upgraded processor and camera system. This smartphone is good for mobile gamers.
Specifications:
· OS: Android 10.0
· RAM: 6 GB
· Product dimensions: 0.83 x 7.69 x 16.19 cm
· Colour: Gunmetal silver
· Other display features: Wireless
· Form factor: PLAM HELD
· Other camera features: Rear, front
· Battery power rating: 5000 milliamp hours
· Item Weight: 230 g
|Pros
|Cons
|Has advanced features
|Gamers may not get a smooth experience
|High quality built-up
|Battery life is not good as compared to its price
Best value for money
The Poco X3 (Cobalt Blue) is a powerful and affordable smartphone that offers excellent value for money. The phone is priced at Rs. 18,900, has numerous features, and offers good performance. The camera is excellent and takes great photos. The long-lasting battery life makes the phone worth its price tag and is a great buy for anyone looking for a budget smartphone.
Best verall
With the POCO M3, you have many options to choose from. Variants with 4GB or 6 GB RAM and 64/128 GB storage is best for your money! It has a plastic body and a textured back panel, giving it a premium look. The phone has a large 6.53-inch display with a resolution of 1080x2340 pixels.
The screen is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3. There is a waterdrop notch at the top for the selfie camera and slim bezels all around. The POCO M3 is the first phone to come with triple rear cameras. It consists of a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a motion detection camera, and a macro lens for close-up shots. Overall, it is a great cell phone within the set budget.
How to Find the Perfect Poco mobile phone?
With so many different Poco mobile phones on the market, choosing the perfect one for youself can be challenging. But with a bit of research and thorough review, you can find the ideal Poco phone for your needs.
So, research and check a few things when purchasing a Poco mobile phone:
Operating system: The operating system is a crucial indicator of what you can and cannot do with your new phone. Poco phones run on Android or Windows Phones, so select the OS you are most comfortable with.
Camera: With a rear-facing or front-facing camera, Poco phones are great for taking pictures and video chatting. If you plan on using your phone for photography, select a model with a high-quality camera.
Display size: One vital aspect is the size of the phone's display. Poco offers a variety of display sizes, from small to large. Ensure that you choose the size that suits the best for your phone.
Battery life: When choosing a Poco phone, consider the battery life. Some models offer long-lasting battery life than others. If you want a phone that will last all day long, choose one with a long-lasting battery.
Price: Budget is another vital part when shopping for any product. It's essential to keep your budget in mind when purchasing a Poco phone. Poco offers a spectrum of variety and pricing options, so be sure to select the one that fits your budget.
FAQs
1. Name a few best models of Poco phones?
Some of the best models of Poco mobiles are the Poco F3 GT. Poco X4 Pro 5G. and Poco X3 Pro.
2. Is Poco a trustworthy brand?
With a multi-layer liquid cooling process and the latest Snapdragon processor from Qualcomm, Poco's new phone models are not just an attractive buy for their sleek design but also offer superior performance.
3. Which country manufactures Poco phones?
China is the country that manufactures Poco phones.
4. Is Poco X3 Pro a 5G phone or not?
No, Poco X3 Pro is not a 5G phone; it is a 4G phone.
5. Do Poco mobiles overheat?
Yes, Poco has received numerous complaints about the problem of overheating.
