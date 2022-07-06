Portable AC under 40,000 promise effective cooling

Summary:
We all love to stay in a comfortable place on scorching summer days, don’t we? Air conditioners make people feel cool and comfortable inside their homes or offices. Nowadays, to get rid of heat, almost all people prefer to install an air conditioner in their house. If you are also thinking the same and looking for the best air conditioner in a price range of 40000, then this is the best place for you. In this article, we explore the top 10 portable AC under 40000.
List of Portable AC Under 40000
1. LG 1.5 Ton 4 Star DUAL Inverter Window AC
LG 1.5 Ton 4 Star DUAL Inverter Window AC has an inverter compressor. This is a portable AC Under 40000and it is very easy to install. With a 1.5-ton capacity, it is perfectly suitable for medium-sized rooms.
KEY SPECIFICATIONS
· It has 4-star energy certification.
· Colour: White
· Capacity: 1.5 Tons
· Voltage: 230 Volts
· Manufacturer: LG Electronics
· Material: Metal
· Wattage: 1660 Watts
|Pros
|Cons
|Makes less sound
|An electric plug is not included
|Its airflow design is similar to a split AC
|Fan speed is low
|Beautiful design
|No auto swing feature
2. Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Window AC
This is a portable AC under 40000with a non-inverter compressor. The design of this window AC is elegant and smart and suits everyone’s home and office requirements. With a 1.5-ton capacity, it is perfectly suitable for medium-sized rooms.
KEY SPECIFICATIONS
· Colour: White with silver deco strip.
· Capacity: 1.5 Tons
· Form Factor: Stand Alone
· Manufacturer: Lloyd
· Material: Metal
· Wattage: 4750 Watts
|Pros
|Cons
|It comes at a very low price
|Noise level is high
|Turbo mode is good
|No LED display on the remote
|Outstanding dry mode
|Compressor quality is low
3. Blue Star 0.8 ton 4-star Window AC
This portable AC under 40000 is very easy to install and it is economical as well. Its annual energy consumption is 648.7 units.
KEY SPECIFICATIONS
· It has a 4-star energy certification.
· Colour: White
· Capacity: 0.8 Tons
· Voltage: 240 Volts
· Noise Level: 48 dB
· Manufacturer: Blue Star Limited
· Wattage: 838 Watts
|Pros
|Cons
|Great value for money.
|Issues in the coil.
|Low noise
|Remote stops working after a few days of use.
|Instant cooling
4. Blue Star 1.5 Ton 4 Star Inverter Window AC
This portable AC under 40000 is very easy to install and it is economical as well. Its annual energy consumption is 1211.24 units.
KEY SPECIFICATIONS
· It has a dust filter.
· Colour: White
· Capacity: 1.5 Tons
· Voltage: 230 Volts
· Material: Steel
· Manufacturer: Blue Star Limited
· Wattage: 4950 Watts
· Noise Level: 55 dB
|Pros
|Cons
|Very good cooling capacity.
|Little bit noisy
|Good product quality
|Value for money
5. AmazonBasics 1 Ton 3 Star Non-Inverter Split AC
This is a split portable AC under 40000 with a non-inverter compressor having 1 Ton capacity. Its high airflow volume allows cooling the air instantly.
KEY SPECIFICATIONS
· It has an air purifier, antibacterial coating, dust filter, dehumidifier, etc.
· Colour: White
· Capacity: 1 Tons
· Voltage: 230 Volts
· Material: Plastic
· Manufacturer: AmazonBasics
· Energy Efficiency: 3 star
· Noise Level: 38 dB
|Pros
|Cons
|It is the cheapest in the market.
|The cooling is not so good.
|Less noisy.
|Turbo is not working properly.
|Beautiful design.
|The display is not working properly.
6. Lloyd 1.5 Ton 5 Star Window AC
Lloyd 1.5 Ton 5 Star Window AC has an inverter compressor. This is a portable AC Under 40000and it is very easy to install. With a 1.5-ton capacity, it is perfectly suitable for medium as well as small-sized rooms.
KEY SPECIFICATIONS
· It has an AC Unit, user manual, and remote with batteries.
· Colour: White with golden deco strip
· Capacity: 1.5 Tons
· Voltage: 230 Volts
· Wattage: 4850 Watts
· Material: Metal
· Noise Level: 52 dB
· Form Factor: Stand Alone
|Pros
|Cons
|Makes less noise.
|Material is poor
|Very fast cooling
|Installation service is bad
|Beautiful design
|The sleeping mode needs to be improved.
7. Godrej 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC
This is a split portable AC under 40000 with an inverter compressor having a 1.5 Ton capacity. It is the lowest noise operation and the most energy-efficient air conditioner. This split AC has a 100% copper evaporator having Blue Fin Anti-Corrosion coating.
KEY SPECIFICATIONS
· It has a nano-coated anti-viral filter, advanced inverter technology, evaporator coils, connecting tubes, and silent operation.
· Colour: White
· Capacity: 1.5 Tons
· Voltage: 230 Volts
· Material: Plastic
· Manufacturer: Godrej
· Wattage: 1046.29 watts
· Noise Level: 40 dB
|Pros
|Cons
|It is environment friendly
|The cooling is not so good.
|Robust body
|Makes noise
|Looks elegant and beautiful.
8. Panasonic 1.5 Ton 5 Star Window AC
This portable AC under 40000 is very easy to install and it is economical as well. Its annual energy consumption is 11801168.90 kWh. With a 1.5-ton capacity, it is perfectly suitable for a medium-sized room.
KEY SPECIFICATIONS
· It has wide coverage and it gives quick cooling.
· Colour: White
· Capacity: 1.5 Tons
· Voltage: 230 Volts
· Material: Plastic
· Manufacturer: Panasonic
· Battery Cell Type: Zinc Carbon.
· Noise Level: 56 dB
|Pros
|Cons
|Good cooling capacity.
|Substandard product
|Power saving and good design
|After one year of use, it does not cool.
|Value for money
9. Blue Star 1.5 Ton 3 Star Window AC
This portable AC under 40000 is very easy to install and it is economical as well. Its annual energy consumption is 1207.61 units.
KEY SPECIFICATIONS
· This portable AC under 40000has a standalone form factor.
· Colour: White
· Capacity: 1.5 Tons
· Voltage: 240 Volts
· Noise Level: 55 dB
· Manufacturer: Blue Star Limited
· Wattage: 4750 Watts
|Pros
|Cons
|Its cooling is great
|Fragile product quality
|Beautiful design
|Makes a lot of noise
|Its remote has no basic screen/ display
10. LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Window AC
LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Window AC has a variable compressor with adjusted power based on energy-efficient and heat load. This is a portable AC under 40000and it is very easy to install.
KEY SPECIFICATIONS
· It features a dust filter, inverter, digital LED, and wifi control.
· Colour: White
· Capacity: 1.5 Tons
· Voltage: 230 Volts
· Manufacturer: LG Electronics (Thailand) Co. Ltd
· Material: Steel
· Origin Country: Thailand
|Pros
|Cons
|Cools very fast
|It is costly
|Can easily connect with wifi
|Makes little noise
|Beautiful design
|Remote does not have LED lights
|Product
|Price
|LG 1.5 Ton 4 Star DUAL Inverter Window AC
|₹34,200
|Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Window AC
|₹26,499
|Blue Star 0.8 ton 4-star Window AC
|₹24,490
|Blue Star 1.5 Ton 4 Star Inverter Window AC
|₹36,500
|AmazonBasics 1 Ton 3 Star Non-Inverter Split AC
|₹22,999
|Lloyd 1.5 Ton 5 Star Window AC
|₹29,999
|Godrej 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC
|₹32,600
|Panasonic 1.5 Ton 5 Star Window AC
|₹32,280
|Blue Star 1.5 Ton 3 Star Window AC
|₹28,999
|LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Window AC
|₹37,990
Best 3 Important Features for consumers
|LG 1.5 Ton
|Lloyd 1.5 Ton
|Blue Star 0.8 ton
|Blue Star 1.5 Ton
|AmazonBasics 1 Ton
|Lloyd 1.5 Ton
|Godrej 1.5 Ton
|Panasonic 1.5 Ton
|Blue Star 1.5 Ton
|LG 1.5 Ton
|4-star energy certification
|230 volts
|0.8 ton capacity
|1.5 tons capacity
|1 tons capacity
|1.5 tons capacity
|1.5 tons capacity
|1.5 tons capacity
|1.5 tons capacity
|1.5 tons capacity
|1.5 ton capacity
|Stand Alone Form Factor
|48 dB noise level
|230 volt
|230 volts
|230 volts
|230 volts
|230 volts
|240 volts
|230 volts
|230 volts
|Material is metal
|838 watts
|4950 watts
|3-star energy certification
|4850 watts
|1046.29 watts
|56 dB noise level
|56 dB noise level
|Steel material
Best value for money
Among all the above-listed portable AC under 40000, Blue Star 0.8 ton 4-star Window AC can be considered as the best value for money. This AC is very easy to install and it is economical as well. Its annual energy consumption is 648.7 units. With a 0.8-ton capacity, it is perfectly suitable for small/medium-sized rooms. Its product manufacture warranty is 1 year, condenser warranty is for 1 year and compressor warranty is for 5 years.
Best overall
The best portable AC under 40000 out of all the above-mentioned ones is LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Window AC. This window AC has a variable compressor with adjusted power based on energy-efficient and heat load. This portable AC Under 40000 is very easy to install. With a 1.5-ton capacity, it is perfectly suitable for medium-sized rooms. It has some special features, for instance, top air discharge, 4-way air circulation, and voice control (works with google assistance and Alexa). Most importantly, its product manufacturer warranty is 1 year, and the compressor warranty is for10 years with gas charging.
How to Find Perfect Portable AC under 40000?
If you are looking for perfect portable AC under 40000, you should look into the following points:
· Keep your budget in mind
· Analysis of the product quality before buying it
· Look at the features of that AC
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Q1. Which brand of portable AC is the best value for money?
Answer: Blue Star 1/1.5 Ton portable AC can be considered the best value for money. Its annual energy consumption is 648.7 units. It is perfectly suitable for small/medium-sized rooms. Its product manufacture warranty is 1 year, condenser warranty is for 1 year and compressor warranty is for 5 years.
Q2. Name the top two portable AC under 40000.
Answer: The top two portable AC under 40000 are:
· LG 1.5 Ton 4 Star DUAL Inverter Window AC (Copper, Convertible 4-in-1 cooling, PW-Q18AUXA, 2022 Model, HD Filter, White) Amazon.in: Home & Kitchen
· Blue Star 1.5 Ton 4 Star Inverter Window AC (Copper, WIA418LL, 2022, White)
Q3. What are the pros of Lloyd's portable AC under 40000?
Answer: Almost all the Lloyd portable AC comes at a low price. Its turbo mode is good for quick response and it has an outstanding dry mode.
Q4. Can I buy an LG portable AC under 40000?
Answer: Yes, you can buy LG portable AC under 40000. But there are not many options available for portable AC under 40000 from the LG brand. Most of these 1.5 tons of portable ACs have 4- or 5-star energy efficiency certificates.
Q5. Write a few salient features of portable AC under 40000.
Answer: Few salient features of portable AC under 40000 are
· Its cooling is great
· Makes less noise
· Beautiful design
· Good product quality
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.