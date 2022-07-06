Portable AC under ₹ 40,000 promise effective cooling By hindustantimes.com Edited by Md Ibrahim Hussain

Published on Jul 06, 2022 20:15 IST





Summary: Due to the scorching heat on summer days, ACs have become a must-buy appliance for people. And the good thing is that now you can buy a portable AC under ₹ 40,000.

Portable AC can be used in both homes and workplaces.

We all love to stay in a comfortable place on scorching summer days, don’t we? Air conditioners make people feel cool and comfortable inside their homes or offices. Nowadays, to get rid of heat, almost all people prefer to install an air conditioner in their house. If you are also thinking the same and looking for the best air conditioner in a price range of 40000, then this is the best place for you. In this article, we explore the top 10 portable AC under 40000. List of Portable AC Under 40000 1. LG 1.5 Ton 4 Star DUAL Inverter Window AC LG 1.5 Ton 4 Star DUAL Inverter Window AC has an inverter compressor. This is a portable AC Under 40000and it is very easy to install. With a 1.5-ton capacity, it is perfectly suitable for medium-sized rooms. KEY SPECIFICATIONS · It has 4-star energy certification. · Colour: White · Capacity: 1.5 Tons · Voltage: 230 Volts · Manufacturer: LG Electronics · Material: Metal · Wattage: 1660 Watts

Pros Cons Makes less sound An electric plug is not included Its airflow design is similar to a split AC Fan speed is low Beautiful design No auto swing feature

2. Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Window AC This is a portable AC under 40000with a non-inverter compressor. The design of this window AC is elegant and smart and suits everyone’s home and office requirements. With a 1.5-ton capacity, it is perfectly suitable for medium-sized rooms. KEY SPECIFICATIONS · Colour: White with silver deco strip. · Capacity: 1.5 Tons · Form Factor: Stand Alone · Manufacturer: Lloyd · Material: Metal · Wattage: 4750 Watts

Pros Cons It comes at a very low price Noise level is high Turbo mode is good No LED display on the remote Outstanding dry mode Compressor quality is low

3. Blue Star 0.8 ton 4-star Window AC This portable AC under 40000 is very easy to install and it is economical as well. Its annual energy consumption is 648.7 units. KEY SPECIFICATIONS · It has a 4-star energy certification. · Colour: White · Capacity: 0.8 Tons · Voltage: 240 Volts · Noise Level: 48 dB · Manufacturer: Blue Star Limited · Wattage: 838 Watts

Pros Cons Great value for money. Issues in the coil. Low noise Remote stops working after a few days of use. Instant cooling

4. Blue Star 1.5 Ton 4 Star Inverter Window AC This portable AC under 40000 is very easy to install and it is economical as well. Its annual energy consumption is 1211.24 units. KEY SPECIFICATIONS · It has a dust filter. · Colour: White · Capacity: 1.5 Tons · Voltage: 230 Volts · Material: Steel · Manufacturer: Blue Star Limited · Wattage: 4950 Watts · Noise Level: 55 dB

Pros Cons Very good cooling capacity. Little bit noisy Good product quality Value for money

5. AmazonBasics 1 Ton 3 Star Non-Inverter Split AC This is a split portable AC under 40000 with a non-inverter compressor having 1 Ton capacity. Its high airflow volume allows cooling the air instantly. KEY SPECIFICATIONS · It has an air purifier, antibacterial coating, dust filter, dehumidifier, etc. · Colour: White · Capacity: 1 Tons · Voltage: 230 Volts · Material: Plastic · Manufacturer: AmazonBasics · Energy Efficiency: 3 star · Noise Level: 38 dB

Pros Cons It is the cheapest in the market. The cooling is not so good. Less noisy. Turbo is not working properly. Beautiful design. The display is not working properly.

6. Lloyd 1.5 Ton 5 Star Window AC Lloyd 1.5 Ton 5 Star Window AC has an inverter compressor. This is a portable AC Under 40000and it is very easy to install. With a 1.5-ton capacity, it is perfectly suitable for medium as well as small-sized rooms. KEY SPECIFICATIONS · It has an AC Unit, user manual, and remote with batteries. · Colour: White with golden deco strip · Capacity: 1.5 Tons · Voltage: 230 Volts · Wattage: 4850 Watts · Material: Metal · Noise Level: 52 dB · Form Factor: Stand Alone

Pros Cons Makes less noise. Material is poor Very fast cooling Installation service is bad Beautiful design The sleeping mode needs to be improved.

7. Godrej 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC This is a split portable AC under 40000 with an inverter compressor having a 1.5 Ton capacity. It is the lowest noise operation and the most energy-efficient air conditioner. This split AC has a 100% copper evaporator having Blue Fin Anti-Corrosion coating. KEY SPECIFICATIONS · It has a nano-coated anti-viral filter, advanced inverter technology, evaporator coils, connecting tubes, and silent operation. · Colour: White · Capacity: 1.5 Tons · Voltage: 230 Volts · Material: Plastic · Manufacturer: Godrej · Wattage: 1046.29 watts · Noise Level: 40 dB

Pros Cons It is environment friendly The cooling is not so good. Robust body Makes noise Looks elegant and beautiful.

8. Panasonic 1.5 Ton 5 Star Window AC This portable AC under 40000 is very easy to install and it is economical as well. Its annual energy consumption is 11801168.90 kWh. With a 1.5-ton capacity, it is perfectly suitable for a medium-sized room. KEY SPECIFICATIONS · It has wide coverage and it gives quick cooling. · Colour: White · Capacity: 1.5 Tons · Voltage: 230 Volts · Material: Plastic · Manufacturer: Panasonic · Battery Cell Type: Zinc Carbon. · Noise Level: 56 dB

Pros Cons Good cooling capacity. Substandard product Power saving and good design After one year of use, it does not cool. Value for money

9. Blue Star 1.5 Ton 3 Star Window AC This portable AC under 40000 is very easy to install and it is economical as well. Its annual energy consumption is 1207.61 units. KEY SPECIFICATIONS · This portable AC under 40000has a standalone form factor. · Colour: White · Capacity: 1.5 Tons · Voltage: 240 Volts · Noise Level: 55 dB · Manufacturer: Blue Star Limited · Wattage: 4750 Watts

Pros Cons Its cooling is great Fragile product quality Beautiful design Makes a lot of noise Its remote has no basic screen/ display

10. LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Window AC LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Window AC has a variable compressor with adjusted power based on energy-efficient and heat load. This is a portable AC under 40000and it is very easy to install. KEY SPECIFICATIONS · It features a dust filter, inverter, digital LED, and wifi control. · Colour: White · Capacity: 1.5 Tons · Voltage: 230 Volts · Manufacturer: LG Electronics (Thailand) Co. Ltd · Material: Steel · Origin Country: Thailand

Pros Cons Cools very fast It is costly Can easily connect with wifi Makes little noise Beautiful design Remote does not have LED lights

Price of Portable AC Under 40000 at a glance:

Product Price LG 1.5 Ton 4 Star DUAL Inverter Window AC ₹ 34,200 Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Window AC ₹ 26,499 Blue Star 0.8 ton 4-star Window AC ₹ 24,490 Blue Star 1.5 Ton 4 Star Inverter Window AC ₹ 36,500 AmazonBasics 1 Ton 3 Star Non-Inverter Split AC ₹ 22,999 Lloyd 1.5 Ton 5 Star Window AC ₹ 29,999 Godrej 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC ₹ 32,600 Panasonic 1.5 Ton 5 Star Window AC ₹ 32,280 Blue Star 1.5 Ton 3 Star Window AC ₹ 28,999 LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Window AC ₹ 37,990

Best 3 Important Features for consumers

LG 1.5 Ton Lloyd 1.5 Ton Blue Star 0.8 ton Blue Star 1.5 Ton AmazonBasics 1 Ton Lloyd 1.5 Ton Godrej 1.5 Ton Panasonic 1.5 Ton Blue Star 1.5 Ton LG 1.5 Ton 4-star energy certification 230 volts 0.8 ton capacity 1.5 tons capacity 1 tons capacity 1.5 tons capacity 1.5 tons capacity 1.5 tons capacity 1.5 tons capacity 1.5 tons capacity 1.5 ton capacity Stand Alone Form Factor 48 dB noise level 230 volt 230 volts 230 volts 230 volts 230 volts 240 volts 230 volts 230 volts Material is metal 838 watts 4950 watts 3-star energy certification 4850 watts 1046.29 watts 56 dB noise level 56 dB noise level Steel material