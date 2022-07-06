Story Saved
Portable AC under 40,000 promise effective cooling

  Published on Jul 06, 2022 20:15 IST
Due to the scorching heat on summer days, ACs have become a must-buy appliance for people. And the good thing is that now you can buy a portable AC under 40,000.

Portable AC can be used in both homes and workplaces.

We all love to stay in a comfortable place on scorching summer days, don’t we? Air conditioners make people feel cool and comfortable inside their homes or offices. Nowadays, to get rid of heat, almost all people prefer to install an air conditioner in their house. If you are also thinking the same and looking for the best air conditioner in a price range of 40000, then this is the best place for you. In this article, we explore the top 10 portable AC under 40000.

List of Portable AC Under 40000

1. LG 1.5 Ton 4 Star DUAL Inverter Window AC

LG 1.5 Ton 4 Star DUAL Inverter Window AC has an inverter compressor. This is a portable AC Under 40000and it is very easy to install. With a 1.5-ton capacity, it is perfectly suitable for medium-sized rooms.

KEY SPECIFICATIONS

· It has 4-star energy certification.

· Colour: White

· Capacity: 1.5 Tons

· Voltage: 230 Volts

· Manufacturer: LG Electronics

· Material: Metal

· Wattage: 1660 Watts

ProsCons
Makes less soundAn electric plug is not included
Its airflow design is similar to a split ACFan speed is low
Beautiful designNo auto swing feature
LG 1.5 Ton 4 Star DUAL Inverter Window AC (Copper, Convertible 4-in-1 cooling, PW-Q18WUXA, 2022 Model, HD Filter, White)
14% off
35,490 41,490
Buy now

2. Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Window AC

This is a portable AC under 40000with a non-inverter compressor. The design of this window AC is elegant and smart and suits everyone’s home and office requirements. With a 1.5-ton capacity, it is perfectly suitable for medium-sized rooms.

KEY SPECIFICATIONS

· Colour: White with silver deco strip.

· Capacity: 1.5 Tons

· Form Factor: Stand Alone

· Manufacturer: Lloyd

· Material: Metal

· Wattage: 4750 Watts

ProsCons
It comes at a very low priceNoise level is high
Turbo mode is goodNo LED display on the remote
Outstanding dry modeCompressor quality is low
Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Window AC (GLW18B3YWSES, 100% Copper, White with Silver Deco Strip)
35% off
26,490 40,990
Buy now

3. Blue Star 0.8 ton 4-star Window AC

This portable AC under 40000 is very easy to install and it is economical as well. Its annual energy consumption is 648.7 units.

KEY SPECIFICATIONS

· It has a 4-star energy certification.

· Colour: White

· Capacity: 0.8 Tons

· Voltage: 240 Volts

· Noise Level: 48 dB

· Manufacturer: Blue Star Limited

· Wattage: 838 Watts

ProsCons
Great value for money.Issues in the coil.
Low noise Remote stops working after a few days of use.
Instant cooling 
Blue Star 0.8 ton 4 star Window AC (Copper, WFA409GL, 2022, White)
30,000
Buy now

4. Blue Star 1.5 Ton 4 Star Inverter Window AC

This portable AC under 40000 is very easy to install and it is economical as well. Its annual energy consumption is 1211.24 units.

KEY SPECIFICATIONS

· It has a dust filter.

· Colour: White

· Capacity: 1.5 Tons

· Voltage: 230 Volts

· Material: Steel

· Manufacturer: Blue Star Limited

· Wattage: 4950 Watts

· Noise Level: 55 dB

ProsCons
Very good cooling capacity. Little bit noisy
Good product quality 
Value for money 

5. AmazonBasics 1 Ton 3 Star Non-Inverter Split AC

This is a split portable AC under 40000 with a non-inverter compressor having 1 Ton capacity. Its high airflow volume allows cooling the air instantly.

KEY SPECIFICATIONS

· It has an air purifier, antibacterial coating, dust filter, dehumidifier, etc.

· Colour: White

· Capacity: 1 Tons

· Voltage: 230 Volts

· Material: Plastic

· Manufacturer: AmazonBasics

· Energy Efficiency: 3 star

· Noise Level: 38 dB

ProsCons
It is the cheapest in the market.The cooling is not so good.
Less noisy.Turbo is not working properly. 
Beautiful design.The display is not working properly.

6. Lloyd 1.5 Ton 5 Star Window AC

Lloyd 1.5 Ton 5 Star Window AC has an inverter compressor. This is a portable AC Under 40000and it is very easy to install. With a 1.5-ton capacity, it is perfectly suitable for medium as well as small-sized rooms.

KEY SPECIFICATIONS

· It has an AC Unit, user manual, and remote with batteries.

· Colour: White with golden deco strip

· Capacity: 1.5 Tons

· Voltage: 230 Volts

· Wattage: 4850 Watts

· Material: Metal

· Noise Level: 52 dB

· Form Factor: Stand Alone

ProsCons
Makes less noise.Material is poor
Very fast coolingInstallation service is bad
Beautiful designThe sleeping mode needs to be improved.

7. Godrej 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC

This is a split portable AC under 40000 with an inverter compressor having a 1.5 Ton capacity. It is the lowest noise operation and the most energy-efficient air conditioner. This split AC has a 100% copper evaporator having Blue Fin Anti-Corrosion coating.

KEY SPECIFICATIONS

· It has a nano-coated anti-viral filter, advanced inverter technology, evaporator coils, connecting tubes, and silent operation.

· Colour: White

· Capacity: 1.5 Tons

· Voltage: 230 Volts

· Material: Plastic

· Manufacturer: Godrej

· Wattage: 1046.29 watts

· Noise Level: 40 dB

ProsCons
It is environment friendly The cooling is not so good.
Robust bodyMakes noise
Looks elegant and beautiful. 
Godrej 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (Copper, 2022 model, 5-in-1 convertible, Nano-Coated anti-viral filter AC 1.5T GIC 18TTC3-GVA, White)
25% off
32,990 43,900
Buy now

8. Panasonic 1.5 Ton 5 Star Window AC

This portable AC under 40000 is very easy to install and it is economical as well. Its annual energy consumption is 11801168.90 kWh. With a 1.5-ton capacity, it is perfectly suitable for a medium-sized room.

KEY SPECIFICATIONS

· It has wide coverage and it gives quick cooling.

· Colour: White

· Capacity: 1.5 Tons

· Voltage: 230 Volts

· Material: Plastic

· Manufacturer: Panasonic

· Battery Cell Type: Zinc Carbon.

· Noise Level: 56 dB

ProsCons
Good cooling capacity.Substandard product
Power saving and good designAfter one year of use, it does not cool.
Value for money 
Panasonic 1.5 Ton 5 Star Window AC (Copper, PM 2.5 Filter, 2022 Model, CW-XN182AM White)
24% off
34,000 44,490
Buy now

9. Blue Star 1.5 Ton 3 Star Window AC

This portable AC under 40000 is very easy to install and it is economical as well. Its annual energy consumption is 1207.61 units.

KEY SPECIFICATIONS

· This portable AC under 40000has a standalone form factor.

· Colour: White

· Capacity: 1.5 Tons

· Voltage: 240 Volts

· Noise Level: 55 dB

· Manufacturer: Blue Star Limited

· Wattage: 4750 Watts

ProsCons
Its cooling is greatFragile product quality
Beautiful designMakes a lot of noise
 Its remote has no basic screen/ display
Blue Star 1.5 Ton 3 Star Window AC (Copper, 2022 Model, WFA318LL, White)
20% off
30,100 37,500
Buy now

10. LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Window AC

LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Window AC has a variable compressor with adjusted power based on energy-efficient and heat load. This is a portable AC under 40000and it is very easy to install.

KEY SPECIFICATIONS

· It features a dust filter, inverter, digital LED, and wifi control.

· Colour: White

· Capacity: 1.5 Tons

· Voltage: 230 Volts

· Manufacturer: LG Electronics (Thailand) Co. Ltd

· Material: Steel

· Origin Country: Thailand

ProsCons
Cools very fastIt is costly
Can easily connect with wifiMakes little noise
Beautiful designRemote does not have LED lights
LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Window AC (Copper, 2020 Model, JW-Q18WUZA, White)
33% off
37,790 55,990
Buy now

Price of Portable AC Under 40000 at a glance:

ProductPrice
  LG 1.5 Ton 4 Star DUAL Inverter Window AC   34,200
 Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Window AC  26,499
 Blue Star 0.8 ton 4-star Window AC 24,490 
 Blue Star 1.5 Ton 4 Star Inverter Window AC  36,500
 AmazonBasics 1 Ton 3 Star Non-Inverter Split AC  22,999
 Lloyd 1.5 Ton 5 Star Window AC  29,999
 Godrej 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC  32,600
 Panasonic 1.5 Ton 5 Star Window AC  32,280
Blue Star 1.5 Ton 3 Star Window AC 28,999
 LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Window AC  37,990

Best 3 Important Features for consumers

LG 1.5 Ton Lloyd 1.5 Ton Blue Star 0.8 ton Blue Star 1.5 Ton AmazonBasics 1 Ton Lloyd 1.5 Ton Godrej 1.5 Ton Panasonic 1.5 Ton Blue Star 1.5 Ton LG 1.5 Ton 
4-star energy certification230 volts0.8 ton capacity1.5 tons capacity1 tons capacity1.5 tons capacity1.5 tons capacity1.5 tons capacity1.5 tons capacity1.5 tons capacity
1.5 ton capacityStand Alone Form Factor48 dB noise level230 volt230 volts230 volts230 volts230 volts240 volts230 volts
230 voltsMaterial is metal838 watts4950 watts3-star energy certification4850 watts1046.29 watts56 dB noise level56 dB noise levelSteel material

Best value for money

Among all the above-listed portable AC under 40000, Blue Star 0.8 ton 4-star Window AC can be considered as the best value for money. This AC is very easy to install and it is economical as well. Its annual energy consumption is 648.7 units. With a 0.8-ton capacity, it is perfectly suitable for small/medium-sized rooms. Its product manufacture warranty is 1 year, condenser warranty is for 1 year and compressor warranty is for 5 years.

Best overall

The best portable AC under 40000 out of all the above-mentioned ones is LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Window AC. This window AC has a variable compressor with adjusted power based on energy-efficient and heat load. This portable AC Under 40000 is very easy to install. With a 1.5-ton capacity, it is perfectly suitable for medium-sized rooms. It has some special features, for instance, top air discharge, 4-way air circulation, and voice control (works with google assistance and Alexa). Most importantly, its product manufacturer warranty is 1 year, and the compressor warranty is for10 years with gas charging.

How to Find Perfect Portable AC under 40000?

If you are looking for perfect portable AC under 40000, you should look into the following points:

· Keep your budget in mind

· Analysis of the product quality before buying it

· Look at the features of that AC

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q1. Which brand of portable AC is the best value for money?

Answer: Blue Star 1/1.5 Ton portable AC can be considered the best value for money. Its annual energy consumption is 648.7 units. It is perfectly suitable for small/medium-sized rooms. Its product manufacture warranty is 1 year, condenser warranty is for 1 year and compressor warranty is for 5 years.

Q2. Name the top two portable AC under 40000.

Answer: The top two portable AC under 40000 are:

· LG 1.5 Ton 4 Star DUAL Inverter Window AC (Copper, Convertible 4-in-1 cooling, PW-Q18AUXA, 2022 Model, HD Filter, White) Amazon.in: Home & Kitchen

· Blue Star 1.5 Ton 4 Star Inverter Window AC (Copper, WIA418LL, 2022, White)

Q3. What are the pros of Lloyd's portable AC under 40000?

Answer: Almost all the Lloyd portable AC comes at a low price. Its turbo mode is good for quick response and it has an outstanding dry mode.

Q4. Can I buy an LG portable AC under 40000?

Answer: Yes, you can buy LG portable AC under 40000. But there are not many options available for portable AC under 40000 from the LG brand. Most of these 1.5 tons of portable ACs have 4- or 5-star energy efficiency certificates.

Q5. Write a few salient features of portable AC under 40000.

Answer: Few salient features of portable AC under 40000 are

· Its cooling is great

· Makes less noise

· Beautiful design

· Good product quality

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

