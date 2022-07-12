Portable ACs under 20,000 come with a low power consumption feature

Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year

A list of portable air coolers that cost less than Rs. 20,000 is provided here. You will see the main details for each air cooler, including capacity, star rating, type, and power usage. The various specifications are given. This information will help you to assess the different ACs in the market and decide on the best one. Portable ACs, also called tower ACs, are best suited for homes that a large and need spot cooling. Those of us who are price sensitive can also see utility in these devices.
The top portable ACs under ₹20000 in 2022
1. Symphony Diet 3D 55i+
This stylish and effective tower cooler is appropriate for rooms measuring up to 16 sq mt. Its multistage filter, a unique technology by i-Pure, produces clean air while battling allergens, odour-causing bacteria, and air pollution. Keep the windows and doors open for effective cooling.
It provides High-Efficiency Enjoy 3D cooling with the help of a long-lasting dura pump, 3-sided honeycomb pads to keep the water for a longer period of time, and a cool flow dispenser that evenly distributes the water. It comes with a Low Power Consumption feature. Using only 145 watts, this portable room cooler offers an economical way to remain cool.
Key Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
2. Symphony Diet 3D 30i
This useful tower cooler is appropriate for spaces up to 14 sq mt. in size. It has High-Efficiency Cooling technology that uses 3D cooling, with a durable dura pump, 3-sided honeycomb pads that retain water for a long time, and a cooling flow dispenser that evenly distributes water.
It has Low Power Consumption functionality as it consumes only 145 watts, making it an economical way to remain cool. Power outages are not a concern because it can run on inverters. It has a 30-litre tank and an empty water container alert that tells you whenever replenishment is needed.
Key Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
3. Urja Enterprise Air Go Arctic Air Portable 3 In 1
Even on the hottest summer days, the Urja Enterprise Air Go Arctic Air Portable 3 In 1 AC guarantees fast and efficient cooling. A sense of luxury is imparted by its expert craftmanship and hidden light-up display. Its self-cleaning technology prevents moisture, mould, and dust.
When you switch off the device, it continues to run to ensure the coil in the inner unit is completely dry so that when you turn on the air conditioner again, you can breathe clean, fresh air. These ACs have unimpeded cooling efficacy and increased longevity, which ensures that no water or dust deposits form.
Key Specifications
|Pros
4. Boxn Arctic Air Portable 3 In 1
This portable AC can also be used as a standard desk fan, humidifier, and mood lamp.
To make the cooler air more hygienic, this tiny air conditioner is equipped with cotton filters. The filter can be quickly removed and cleaned thanks to the pull-out design. The top water tank makes it easier to fill water and decreases leaks. It can be used for eight hours continually. With the use of an adapter, a portable fan air conditioner can be connected to a charging USB port or socket. It can be used for bedrooms, offices, automobiles, and dormitories. The bladeless design of the portable evaporative cooler makes it safe for children and pets.
Key Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
5. Air Go Arctic Air Portable 3 In 1
Drop water or ice crystals into the water tank to create cool air and humidity similar to an air conditioner and humidifier. This compact and lightweight portable AC occupies little room and is powered by a USB connection. It is perfect for workplaces and homes, is convenient for travel, and excellent for outdoor use.
Key Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
6. Havells Fresco-i 32 Litres
It provides dependable performance and durability and is relatively reasonable. This portable Ac’s 180 Watt power need allows you to enjoy maximal cooling at low cost. Its fully foldable louvres prevent dust and insects from entering.
It includes dust filtration that makes it easier for you to maintain a cool, clean environment. Additionally, it blocks dirt from entering the cooler, guaranteeing that only dust-free air passes through.
Key Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
7. Bajaj DMH 90 Neo 90L Desert
It has the Anti-bacterial Hexacool Master deliberately created to provide you with cool, hygienic air. By preventing bacterial growth and accumulation on the comb pads at the back of the cooler, this Anti-Bacterial technology guarantees fresh air.
The digital panel shows the cooler parameters for the maximum comfort, and the remote-control functions make it simple to regulate its working. It includes Turbo Fan Technology for effective air circulation with a 90-foot-long forceful air throw.
Key Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
8. Crompton Ozone Desert
The 75L tank capacity of the portable AC allows prolonged enjoyment of chill air, and the auto-fill feature enables continuous water delivery. Its ice chamber ensures that air is blown with ice-like chilling. The increased density of its hexagon pads provides excellent circulation for a long time and superior comfort.
The motor overload guard improves robustness and provides a long power lifespan while avoiding overheating. A four-way air deflection system allows you to change the airflow's direction to your liking.
Key Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
|Product
|Price
|Symphony Diet 3D 55i+
|₹10,331
|Symphony Diet 3D 30i
|₹8,441
|Urja Enterprise Air Go Arctic Air Portable 3 In 1
|₹1,199
|Boxn Arctic Air Portable 3 In 1
|₹1,099
|Air Go Arctic Air Portable 3 In 1
|₹1,199
|Havells Fresco-i 32 Litres
|₹10,025
|Bajaj DMH 90 Neo 90L Desert
|₹10,699
|Crompton Ozone Desert
|₹12,999
Best three important features for consumers
1. Cooling capacity
It can be a little difficult to select the correct air conditioner size. A large AC can chill the room more quickly but may use more electricity than a smaller one. However, a small AC does not cool equally well. The room size affects the AC capacity needed.
2. Power Consumption
Higher-star-rated air conditioners may cost a bit more up front, but they use a lot less energy over time, cutting your power bill. A higher rating indicates lower power use.
3. Price
Air conditioners were once considered a luxury item; however, due to the increase in demand caused by global warming, they are now quite common. One can easily purchase an air conditioner today for a fairly affordable price.
|Product
|feature 1
|feature 2
|feature 3
|Symphony Diet
|Unique i-Pure Technology
|High-Efficiency Cooling
|Easy-to-Use Automatic pop-up touchscreen
|Symphony Diet 3D 30i
|High-speed blower
3-Side Honeycomb Pads
Empty Water Tank Alarm
|Urja Enterprise Air Go Arctic Air Portable 3 In 1
|Reedees Multi functional
|Large-capacity water tank
|Simple utility bill
|Boxn Arctic Air Portable 3 In 1
|Eco-Friendly & Energy Saving
|3-IN-1 Mini Portable technology
|Pull-out design
|Air Go Arctic Air Portable 3 In 1
|4 in 1 Multifunction
|Compact and lightweight design
|Improved Filtration and Purification
|Havells Fresco-i 32 Litres
|Completely Collapsible Louvres
|Dust Filter Net
|1500 m³/h for effective cooling
|Bajaj DMH 90 Neo 90L Desert
|Anti-bacterial technology
|Turbo Fan Technology
|Powerful air throw
|Crompton Ozone Desert
|Powerful air delivery of 4200 m3/hr
|Tremendous 4 way air deflection
|75L tank capacity
How to find the perfect air conditioner?
What matters most when buying the finest AC is how you want to use it.
The two most common types of air conditioners for homes are window and split models. They are available in different size formats, but they have similar features. They have dvantages and disadvantages based on dimension and structure .
The most common single-room ACs are window units. The air conditioning system comprises a single unit, making installation simple. They can be installed on a window ledge or wall aperture. However, they are louder than split air conditioners due to the technical competence in that box. They are the best for compact rooms.
Split air conditioners feature two units. The inner unit is kept indoors, and there is an outdoor unit as well. Split air conditioners are quieter than window air conditioners asthe external unit houses the compressor. Installing the AC is difficult because the cables and tubes connecting the two units must be passed through holes in your wall. They have the advantage of being usable in a room without windows, which window ACs do not. They are available in sleek designs that blend with the room. However, they cost a little more than window air conditioners.
Best value for money
The Symphony Diet 3D 30i is the clear choice for best value for money considering its competitors’prices and the specifications it has for the cost.
Best overall
The Symphony Diet 3D 55i+ is undoubtedly the best Air cooler. It has the perfect specifications, as given above, and is one of the top Air coolers in the given price range.
FAQs
1. Which Air cooler manufacturer offers the greatest support?
It is wise to find out in advance if the manufacturer of your air cooler has provisions for servicing it in your city. Most well-known brands have agreements with neighbourhood service centres.
2. What do the Air cooler's dust and bacteria filters and purifiers do?
Filters for dust and bacteria prevent these substances from returning to the room. Air purifiers are frequently included in new air conditioners. They allow you to breathe clean, pure air.
3. What type of portable AC is best for you?
An air cooler provides better, more reliable cooling compared to a standard fan. Additionally, this is quieter and more energy-efficient.
4. Which are some of the best AC brands that provide ACs under Rs. 20,000 in India?
Some of the best AC brands that provide ACs under Rs. 20,000 in India are Crompton, Symphony, etc.
5. Which are some of the latest portable AC under Rs. 20,000 in India?
The latest portable ACs which are under Rs. 20,000 in 2022 are theSymphony Diet 3D 30i, Havells Fresco-i 32 Litres, etc.
