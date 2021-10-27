Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
electronics

Power banks that charge smartphones on the go, top picks

Power banks are both portable and support fast charging, allowing users to charge their devices on the go.
Charging a smartphone now made easy with these power banks.(Pexels)
Published on Oct 27, 2021 06:32 PM IST
By Shreya Garg

With screen time going up and a spike in meetings owing to remote working, most of us are tired of charging our phones every now and then. One of the best solutions to this problem is keeping a power bank in handy. It not only charges your phones fast, but also allows you to keep your phone with you for urgent messages and mails. Besides, power banks are portable and can be carried anywhere. 

We have listed down a few power banks that will charge your phone super fast:

1. Mi Power Bank 3i 20000mAh

This 20000 mAh power bank with a lithium polymer battery comes with triple port output, which means you can charge three devices at the same time. It offers compatibility to cable wires of both C and B port. It takes around 6.9 hours only to charge fully. Besides, it supports 18W fast charging as well.

2. Redmi 20000mAh Li-Polymer Power Bank

It comes with a high density advanced 20000 mAh Li-polymer battery. The battery is both durable and supports 18W fast charging. It comes with dual input ports and dual output port. It has an ergonomic design, and has an anti-slip texture. It also comes with an advanced level of chipset protection that ensures protection against short-circuit, over-current, over-voltage, over-charge and discharge, etc. It takes over 6.7 hours to charge fully.3. URBN 10000 mAh Li-Polymer Ultra Compact Power Bank

This power bank takes only about five to six hours to charge fully. It supports 12W fast charging. It can charge a 3000 mAh phone battery up to 2.4 times, and a 4000 mAh phone battery up to 1.8 times. One can charge two devices at the same time.4. Coolnut 20000 mAh QC (Quick Charge 3.0) Fast Charging Power Bank

This 20000 mAh power bank is compatible with most devices and comes with high-density Li-polymer battery that retains 60-70% of its capacity after 500 charge cycles. It offers one-year warranty and also comes along with a micro USB charging cable.At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

power bank
