Protect tablet screen with anti-scratch and bubble-free touchscreen protector

These days many of our smart devices like tablets and mobile phones come with touchscreen technology. This makes the reading and watching experience more convenient. In layman's language, a touchscreen is a screen that allows the user to give commands to a tablet by touching parts of the screen rather than by using a keyboard or a mouse.

Prices at a glance:

Product Price Robustrion [Anti-Scratch] & [Smudge Proof] [Bubble Free] Premium Tempered Glass Screen Protector ₹ 349.00 ESR (2-Pack) Tempered Glass Screen Protector ₹ 1,099.00 M.G.R.J® Tempered Glass Screen Protector ₹ 299.00 COVER CAPITAL Tablet Tempered Glass Guard ₹ 299.00

This technology is used in tablets. As much as it is convenient as a tool, touchscreens also need to be handled with care. These screens are made using sensitive materials which come with some kind of coating to protect them from dirt, oil and smudges.

Use of touchscreen devices over long periods of time can lead to their wear and tear, exposing them to dirt. Hence, the need to give such touchscreens greater protection. The best way to do so is by adding a screen protector.

Amazon has a few options that might be of use to you, if you have a tablet at home or use it for work. Take a look.1) Robustrion [Anti-Scratch] & [Smudge Proof] [Bubble Free] Premium Tempered Glass Screen Protector

This tempered glass screen protector guard has been specifically designed for Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 10.4 inch [SM-T500/T505/T507] and will not fit any other model. It is so made as to give 99.9% transparency to allow an optimal and natural viewing experience. It uses a special kind of coating called Hydrophobic Oleophobic Coating (oleo-phobic implies a type of material which lacks an affinity to oils), which is smudge-resistant, oil-resistant and effectively reduces fingerprint marks, making it easier to clean. The material is also highly durable and scratch resistant.

2) ESR (2-Pack) Tempered Glass Screen Protector

This guard has been specifically designed to provide protection to iPad Pro 11" (2021/2020/2018) and iPad Air 4th Generation 10.9 inch. It is not compatible with any other model. It comes with a large camera and microphone cutout which ensures unaffected face ID and sound quality. Its ultra-thin design makes it possible to maintain high responsiveness when using the pencil. It protects iPad from dust and scratches. The pack contains two tempered-glass screen protectors, an installation frame, two cleaning kits and an instruction manual.3) M.G.R.J Tempered Glass Screen Protector

This screen protector is compatible with the following - iPad 10.2 9th Gen (2021), 8th Gen (2020) and 7th Gen (2019). It is scratch-proof, resilient, very clear and long-lasting. It is so designed to absorb damage from daily wear and tear, has an oleo-phobic coating that reduces fingerprints and smudges. It comes with laser-cut openings for the front facing camera, speaker and home button. With each pack, you get one screen protector, dust removal stickers, wet and dry wipes and a squeegee (a cleaning device) to help remove bubbles.4) COVER CAPITAL Tablet Tempered Glass Guard

This screen guard is compatible with Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 (10.5 inch), 2021 release (SM-X200/ SM-X205). It protects the screen from daily scratches, dust, scrapes and normal signs of wear. It attaches smoothly with a self-adhering surface and leaves no residue when removed. At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

