Put your worries to rest and let security cameras monitor your surroundings

Are you paranoid if you're constantly worried about the happenings in your home or office? Or, simply careful? Well, this debate can go on forever. However, the solution to this constant fretting over what's happening at home or office has long been available. We are talking about security cameras.

These amazing devices are increasingly becoming popular, as people are constantly trying to straddle both office work and household chores. Security cameras are getting better by the day. With a host of new features, they have made life easier for most of us. They not only offer a 360 degree view of surroundings, but also come with talkback feature and in-built alarms to notify you if some unusual activity takes place.Below listed are some of the high-end security cameras that will surely make your life a lot easier. 1. Mi 360° Home Security Camera 1080P

This security camera has a superb picture quality. It offers 1080 pixels of resolution and comes with an AI motion detection alert. It also has a camera angle of 110 degree. Its MicroSD card offers 16GB - 64GB storage capacity. The memory is further expandable. Another interesting set of features include infrared night vision, talkback feature and more. It covers a wide range and captures distant things or people in the background clearly. 2. TP-LINK Tapo Wi-Fi Pan/Tilt Smart Security Camera

It records high definition videos, as it offers 1080 pixels of resolution. It covers 360°horizontal range and 114°vertical range. It can cover up to a distance of 30 ft at night with amazing clarity. It supports a micro SD Card with a storage capacity up to 128 GB. You can view the live recording anytime and anywhere, and get notifications too. It also offers two-way audio, as it comes with a built-in microphone and a speaker. Equipped with a sound and light alarm, it can prevent unwanted visitors from being around your surroundings.3. realme 360 Deg 1080p Full HD WiFi Smart Security Camera

This camera comes with 360 degree rotation and it rotates easily without making any noise. Equipped with a high-quality 940nm infrared illuminator, it records with amazing clarity at night without emitting any light of its own. On sensing anything unusual, the AI motion detection monitor will send a notification to you really fast.

It supports two-way audio in real time and also tracks any moving object in real time. Therefore, you can feel assured and safe always. Besides, it also supports a micro SD card which can store up to 128 GB. This multi-utility security camera is a perfect buy and has lots to offer.4. CP PLUS Intelligent Home PT Camera

With a pan and tilt (a mounting equipment) feature, this security camera offers a 360 degree view of surroundings. It comes with 1080 pixels resolution and showcases things or objects in the background with perfect clarity. It supports two-way audio and comes with an in-built motion alarm which notifies you if some moving object nears a restricted area. The SD card offers up to 128 GB storage capacity.

