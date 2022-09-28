QLED smart TVs: The ultimate buyer’s guide

What is a QLED TV?
The QLED technology relies on an LED backlight that shines onto a layer of quantum dots. The resulting screen i
Summary:
In 2022, if you want to buy a QLED smart TV, you'll need to research the product's features, capabilities, and technology by reading many reviews. To get the most out of your purchase, comparing brands is the best way to ensure you get a high-quality TV that will last for years at a reasonable price. This buying guide is dedicated to QLED smart TVs and is meant to help consumers who are in the market for a new set but are overwhelmed by the sheer number of models.
1. TCL 138.7 cm (55 inches) remote less voice control edition 4 k ultra HD certified android smart QLED TV
Specifications
Screen size: 55 inches
Resolution: 4 k ultra HD (3860 x 2160)
Display: A+ grade LED panel, QHD 4 k UHD resolution, and stylish design
Refresh rate: 60 Hz
Storage: 16 GB
Sound: 30 watts output
Weight: 14.8 kg
|Pros
|Cons
|excellent colour representation and crisp images
|only compatible with TCL smart wi-fi devices
|simplified android OS and hassle-free experience
|only 2 GB RAM on-board
|bezel-less, beautiful design
|voice commands could use some improvement
2. Mi 189.34 cm (75 inches) Q 1 series 4 k ultra HD smart QLED TV
Specifications
Screen size: 75 inches
Resolution: 4 k ultra HD (3840 x 2160)
Display: quantum dot display with premium metal bezel-less design, dolby vision, HDR 10+ support, and 95% DCI-P 3
Refresh rate: 120 Hz
Storage: 32 GB
Sound: 30 watts output, dolby atmos
Weight: 33.3 kg
|Pros
|Cons
|amazing value for money
|the sound quality could use some fine-tuning to suit your tastes better
|quantum dot technology
|no wall mount in the packaging must be purchased separately
|120 hz refresh rate
3. Vu 139 cm (55 inches) premium series 4 k ultra HD smart android QLED TV
Specifications
Screen size: 55 inches
Resolution: 4 k QLED (3840 x 2160)
Display: 4 k quantum dot technology, 450 nits brightness, dolby vision and HDR 10 support, anti-glare screen
Refresh rate: 60 Hz
Storage: 16 GB
Sound: 40 watts output
Weight: 12.2 kg
|Pros
|Cons
|elegant design with minimal bezels
|overheats at times
|smooth user experience
|sound quality could use some improvement
|performance is at par or better than other TVs in the same price segment
4. Hisense 164 cm (65 inches) 4 k ultra HD smart certified android QLED TV
Specifications
Screen size: 65 inches
Resolution: 4 k ultra HD (3840 x 2160)
Display: quantum dot panel, dolby vision HDR support, full array local dimming, AI upscaler, and support for HDR10+
Refresh rate: 60 Hz
Storage: 16 GB
Sound: 24 watts output
Weight: 20 kg
|Pros
|Cons
|700 nits display brightness
|upscaling doesn’t always work as intended
|full array display dimming
|lacks support for the latest HDMI version
|fantastic value for money
|the UI can lag at times
5. One plus 138.8 cm (55 inches) Q 1 series 4 k certified android QLED TV
Specifications
Screen size: 55 inches
Resolution: 4 k ultra HD (3840 x 2160)
Display: QLED 120% NTSC, support for HDR10, HDR10+, HLG decode, and dolby vision
Refresh rate: 60 Hz
Storage: 16 GB
Sound: 50 watts
Weight: 19.5 kg
|Pros
|Cons
|great image quality
|chromecast doesn't work well at times, but it should not be an issue since it is a smart TV.
|oxygen OS
|the refresh rate is only 60 hz
|exceptional build quality
|HDMI ports are at the back
6. Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) 4 k ultra HD smart QLED TV
Specifications
Screen size: 55 inches
Resolution: 4 k ultra HD (3840 x 2160)
Display: quantum HDR display with the quantum processor, HLG, mega contrast, and supreme UHD dimming
Refresh rate: 60 Hz
Storage: 16 GB
Sound: 20 watts output
Weight: 16.2 kg
|Pros
|Cons
|quantum HDR support
|occasional connectivity issues with the remote
|object tracking sound lite enables an immersive experience
|tizen OS
|slim design with minimal bezels
7. Toshiba 139 cm (55 inches) 4 k ultra HD smart QLED google TV
Specifications
Screen size: 55 inches
Resolution: 4 k ultra HD (3840 x 2160)
Display: QLED with 10-bit panel, full array local dimming, and support for dolby vision, HDR 10+, and HLG
Refresh rate: 60 Hz
Storage: 16 GB
Sound: 49 watts output
Weight: 14.8 kg
|Pros
|Cons
|sleed, elegant design with a decent build quality
|google home is a requirement for most connectivity options
|powerful 49 w speakers
|third-party after-sales support
|support for google TV
|lacks support for wi-fi direct
8. Vu 139 cm (55 inches) the masterpiece glo series 4 k ultra HD smart android QLED TV
Specifications
Screen size: 55 inches
Resolution: 4 k ultra HD QLED (3840x2160)
Display: 4 k quantum dot technology panel with 800 nits peak brightness and dolby vision IQ, HDR10+, and HLG support
Refresh rate: 120 Hz
Storage: 16 GB
Sound: 100 watts output
Weight: 15.6 kg
|Pros
|Cons
|modes like HDR10+, auto low-latency mode, and filmmaker mode
|does not boot to the previous source when restarted
|120 hz refresh rate
|dolby vision is not supported with 120 hz mode
|powerful 100 w speakers
9. iFFALCON (55 inches) 4 k ultra HD certified android smart QLED TV
Specifications
Screen size: 55 inches
Resolution: 4 k ultra HD (3840 x 2160)
Display: A+ grade panel with AI picture engine, dolby atmos and HDR 10 support. It also supports micro dimming and 4 k upscaling.
Refresh rate: 60 Hz
Storage: 16 GB
Sound: 24 watts output
Weight: 13.2 kg
|Pros
|Cons
|decent value for money
|picture quality is not at par with other products on this list
|decent audio output
|questionable after-sales support
|support for micro dimming and 4 k upscaling
|laggy UI
10. Mi 138.8 cm (55 inches) Q 1 series 4 k ultra HD smart Q LED TV
Specifications
Screen size: 55 inches
Resolution: 4 k ultra HD (3840 x 2160) resolution
Display: Q LED 4 k UHD quantum dot display with vivid picture engine support and
Refresh rate: 60 Hz
Storage: 32 GB
Sound: 30 watts output
Weight: 14.2 kg
|Pros
|Cons
|premium bezel-less design
|sound quality could use some fine-tuning to suit your tastes better
|xiaomi’s vivid picture engine
|no wall mount in the packaging must be purchased separately
|wide colour gamut for colour accuracy
Best 3 features
|Product
|Feature - 1
|Feature - 2
|Feature - 3
|TCL 138.7 cm (55 inches) Remote Less Voice Control Edition 4K Ultra HD Certified Android Smart QLED TV
|screen size: 55 inches
|resolution: 4 k ultra HD (3840 x 2160)
|speakers: 30 watts output
|MI 189.34 cm (75 inches) Q 1 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Q LED TV
|screen size: 75 inches
|resolution: 4 k ultra HD (3840 x 2160)
|speakers: 30 watts output
|Vu 139 cm (55 inches) Premium Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android QLED TV
|screen size: 55 inches
|resolution: 4 k Q LED (3840 x 2160)
|speakers: 40 watts output
|Hisense 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD
|screen size: 65 inches
|resolution: 4 k ultra HD (3840 x 2160)
|speakers: 24 watts output
|OnePlus 138.8 cm (55 inches) Q1 Series 4
|screen size: 55 inches
|resolution: 4 k ultra HD (3840 x 2160)
|speakers: 50 watts output
|Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra
|screen size: 55 inches
|resolution: 4k ultra HD (3840 x 2160)
|speakers: 20 watts output
|Toshiba 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD
|screen size: 55 inches
|resolution: 4k ultra HD (3840 x 2160)
|speakers: 49 watts output
|Vu 139 cm (55 inches) The Masterpiece Gl
|screen size: 55 inches
|resolution: 4k ultra HD (3840 x 2160)
|speakers: 100 watts output
|iFFALCON (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Certifie
|screen size: 55 inches
|resolution: 4 k ultra HD (3840 x 2160)
|speakers: 24 watts output
|Mi 138.8 cm (55 inches) Q1 Series 4K Ultra
|screen size: 55 inches
|resolution: 4k ultra HD (3840 x 2160)
|speakers: 30 watts output
Best value for money
The best value for money QLED smart TV on our list is the Vu 139 cm (55 inches) premium series 4 k ultra HD smart android Q LED TV.
Best overall
The best overall Q LED smart TV on our list is the Mi 189.34 cm (75 inches) Q 1 series 4 k ultra HD smart QLED TV.
How to find the perfect QLED smart TV?
Buying a television is not a routine occurrence. The average lifespan of a television is much longer than a smartphone's, so it's essential to think ahead when shopping for a TV. The process of purchasing a television set can quickly become complicated due to several factors beyond your control, such as your plans, which may include upgrading your home and improvements in video streaming, content, and standards for screen resolutions. Consequently, selecting the best TV will entail prioritising features that could define your TV's essential benefits while excluding features that you may never really use or access.
Price of QLED smart TVs at a glance :
|Product
|Price in Rs
|TCL 138.7 cm (55 inches) Remote Less Voice control
|41,490
|Mi 138.8 cm (55 inches) Q1 Series 4K Ultra HD
|1,29,999
|Vu 139 cm (55 inches) Premium Series
|45,790
|Hisense 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD
|67,990
|OnePlus 138.8 cm (55 inches) Q 1 Series
|62,900
|Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD
|73,950
|Toshiba 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD S
|54,990
|Vu 139 cm (55 inches) The Masterpiece
|72,490
|iFFALCON (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Certified
|44,999
|Mi 138.8 cm (55 inches) Q1 Series 4K Uitra HD
|59,999
Entry-level QLED TV(s) start at ₹50,000 and can go up to several lakh rupees for flagship-grade TV
Although not as much as OLED TV(s), QLED TV(s) are prone to display burn-in, but can still last for eight to ten years, at the very minimum.
QLED wins due to its higher brightness, longer lifespan, larger screen sizes at lower prices and no risk of burn-in. On the other hand, OLED boasts superior viewing angles, deeper black levels, lower power consumption, superior performance in gaming, and possible benefits for your eyesigh
Most external peripherals connect to your TV through a wired connection using HDMI or a wireless connection using Bluetooth or Wi-Fi. But you could benefit from additional options such as ethernet that will enable you to establish a strong internet connection for your smart TV.