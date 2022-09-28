Story Saved
Wednesday, Sep 28, 2022
QLED smart TVs: The ultimate buyer's guide

  HT By Affiliate Desk
  Published on Sep 28, 2022 20:00 IST
Summary:

QLED is still a developing technology, so staying abreast of the latest and best in QLED smart TVs is important. This article will cover everything you need to know to buy a QLED smart TV, including recommendations for the best models.

QLED TVs offer better brightness levels in comparison to OLED TVs.

In 2022, if you want to buy a QLED smart TV, you'll need to research the product's features, capabilities, and technology by reading many reviews. To get the most out of your purchase, comparing brands is the best way to ensure you get a high-quality TV that will last for years at a reasonable price. This buying guide is dedicated to QLED smart TVs and is meant to help consumers who are in the market for a new set but are overwhelmed by the sheer number of models.

1. TCL 138.7 cm (55 inches) remote less voice control edition 4 k ultra HD certified android smart QLED TV

Specifications

Screen size: 55 inches

Resolution: 4 k ultra HD (3860 x 2160)

Display: A+ grade LED panel, QHD 4 k UHD resolution, and stylish design

Refresh rate: 60 Hz

Storage: 16 GB

Sound: 30 watts output

Weight: 14.8 kg

ProsCons
excellent colour representation and crisp imagesonly compatible with TCL smart wi-fi devices
simplified android OS and hassle-free experienceonly 2 GB RAM on-board
bezel-less, beautiful designvoice commands could use some improvement

2. Mi 189.34 cm (75 inches) Q 1 series 4 k ultra HD smart QLED TV

Specifications

Screen size: 75 inches

Resolution: 4 k ultra HD (3840 x 2160)

Display: quantum dot display with premium metal bezel-less design, dolby vision, HDR 10+ support, and 95% DCI-P 3

Refresh rate: 120 Hz

Storage: 32 GB

Sound: 30 watts output, dolby atmos

Weight: 33.3 kg

ProsCons
amazing value for moneythe sound quality could use some fine-tuning to suit your tastes better
quantum dot technologyno wall mount in the packaging must be purchased separately
120 hz refresh rate 

3. Vu 139 cm (55 inches) premium series 4 k ultra HD smart android QLED TV

Specifications

Screen size: 55 inches

Resolution: 4 k QLED (3840 x 2160)

Display: 4 k quantum dot technology, 450 nits brightness, dolby vision and HDR 10 support, anti-glare screen

Refresh rate: 60 Hz

Storage: 16 GB

Sound: 40 watts output

Weight: 12.2 kg

ProsCons
elegant design with minimal bezelsoverheats at times
smooth user experiencesound quality could use some improvement
performance is at par or better than other TVs in the same price segment 

4. Hisense 164 cm (65 inches) 4 k ultra HD smart certified android QLED TV

Specifications

Screen size: 65 inches

Resolution: 4 k ultra HD (3840 x 2160)

Display: quantum dot panel, dolby vision HDR support, full array local dimming, AI upscaler, and support for HDR10+

Refresh rate: 60 Hz

Storage: 16 GB

Sound: 24 watts output

Weight: 20 kg

ProsCons
700 nits display brightnessupscaling doesn’t always work as intended
full array display dimminglacks support for the latest HDMI version
fantastic value for moneythe UI can lag at times

5. One plus 138.8 cm (55 inches) Q 1 series 4 k certified android QLED TV

Specifications

Screen size: 55 inches

Resolution: 4 k ultra HD (3840 x 2160)

Display: QLED 120% NTSC, support for HDR10, HDR10+, HLG decode, and dolby vision

Refresh rate: 60 Hz

Storage: 16 GB

Sound: 50 watts

Weight: 19.5 kg

ProsCons
great image qualitychromecast doesn't work well at times, but it should not be an issue since it is a smart TV.
oxygen OSthe refresh rate is only 60 hz
exceptional build qualityHDMI ports are at the back

6. Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) 4 k ultra HD smart QLED TV

Specifications

Screen size: 55 inches

Resolution: 4 k ultra HD (3840 x 2160)

Display: quantum HDR display with the quantum processor, HLG, mega contrast, and supreme UHD dimming

Refresh rate: 60 Hz

Storage: 16 GB

Sound: 20 watts output

Weight: 16.2 kg

ProsCons
quantum HDR supportoccasional connectivity issues with the remote
object tracking sound lite enables an immersive experiencetizen OS
slim design with minimal bezels 

7. Toshiba 139 cm (55 inches) 4 k ultra HD smart QLED google TV

Specifications

Screen size: 55 inches

Resolution: 4 k ultra HD (3840 x 2160)

Display: QLED with 10-bit panel, full array local dimming, and support for dolby vision, HDR 10+, and HLG

Refresh rate: 60 Hz

Storage: 16 GB

Sound: 49 watts output

Weight: 14.8 kg

ProsCons
sleed, elegant design with a decent build qualitygoogle home is a requirement for most connectivity options
powerful 49 w speakersthird-party after-sales support
support for google TVlacks support for wi-fi direct

8. Vu 139 cm (55 inches) the masterpiece glo series 4 k ultra HD smart android QLED TV

Specifications

Screen size: 55 inches

Resolution: 4 k ultra HD QLED (3840x2160)

Display: 4 k quantum dot technology panel with 800 nits peak brightness and dolby vision IQ, HDR10+, and HLG support

Refresh rate: 120 Hz

Storage: 16 GB

Sound: 100 watts output

Weight: 15.6 kg

ProsCons
modes like HDR10+, auto low-latency mode, and filmmaker modedoes not boot to the previous source when restarted
120 hz refresh ratedolby vision is not supported with 120 hz mode
powerful 100 w speakers 

9. iFFALCON (55 inches) 4 k ultra HD certified android smart QLED TV

Specifications

Screen size: 55 inches

Resolution: 4 k ultra HD (3840 x 2160)

Display: A+ grade panel with AI picture engine, dolby atmos and HDR 10 support. It also supports micro dimming and 4 k upscaling.

Refresh rate: 60 Hz

Storage: 16 GB

Sound: 24 watts output

Weight: 13.2 kg

ProsCons
decent value for moneypicture quality is not at par with other products on this list
decent audio outputquestionable after-sales support
support for micro dimming and 4 k upscalinglaggy UI

10. Mi 138.8 cm (55 inches) Q 1 series 4 k ultra HD smart Q LED TV

Specifications

Screen size: 55 inches

Resolution: 4 k ultra HD (3840 x 2160) resolution

Display: Q LED 4 k UHD quantum dot display with vivid picture engine support and

Refresh rate: 60 Hz

Storage: 32 GB

Sound: 30 watts output

Weight: 14.2 kg

ProsCons
premium bezel-less designsound quality could use some fine-tuning to suit your tastes better
xiaomi’s vivid picture engineno wall mount in the packaging must be purchased separately
wide colour gamut for colour accuracy 

Best 3 features

ProductFeature - 1Feature - 2Feature - 3
 TCL 138.7 cm (55 inches) Remote Less Voice Control Edition 4K Ultra HD Certified Android Smart QLED TV screen size: 55 inches resolution: 4 k ultra HD (3840 x 2160) speakers: 30 watts output
   MI 189.34 cm (75 inches) Q 1 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Q LED TV screen size: 75 inches resolution: 4 k ultra HD (3840 x 2160) speakers: 30 watts output
 Vu 139 cm (55 inches) Premium Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android QLED TV screen size: 55 inchesresolution: 4 k Q LED (3840 x 2160) speakers: 40 watts output
 Hisense 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD  screen size: 65 inches resolution: 4 k ultra HD (3840 x 2160) speakers: 24 watts output
 OnePlus 138.8 cm (55 inches) Q1 Series 4 screen size: 55 inches resolution: 4 k ultra HD (3840 x 2160) speakers: 50 watts output
 Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra screen size: 55 inches resolution: 4k ultra HD (3840 x 2160) speakers: 20 watts output
 Toshiba 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD  screen size: 55 inches resolution: 4k ultra HD (3840 x 2160) speakers: 49 watts output
 Vu 139 cm (55 inches) The Masterpiece Gl screen size: 55 inches resolution: 4k ultra HD (3840 x 2160) speakers: 100 watts output
 iFFALCON (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Certifie screen size: 55 inches resolution: 4 k ultra HD (3840 x 2160) speakers: 24 watts output
 Mi 138.8 cm (55 inches) Q1 Series 4K Ultra screen size: 55 inches resolution: 4k ultra HD (3840 x 2160) speakers: 30 watts output

Best value for money

The best value for money QLED smart TV on our list is the Vu 139 cm (55 inches) premium series 4 k ultra HD smart android Q LED TV.

Best overall

The best overall Q LED smart TV on our list is the Mi 189.34 cm (75 inches) Q 1 series 4 k ultra HD smart QLED TV.

How to find the perfect QLED smart TV?

Buying a television is not a routine occurrence. The average lifespan of a television is much longer than a smartphone's, so it's essential to think ahead when shopping for a TV. The process of purchasing a television set can quickly become complicated due to several factors beyond your control, such as your plans, which may include upgrading your home and improvements in video streaming, content, and standards for screen resolutions. Consequently, selecting the best TV will entail prioritising features that could define your TV's essential benefits while excluding features that you may never really use or access.

Price of QLED smart TVs at a glance :

ProductPrice in Rs
 TCL 138.7 cm (55 inches) Remote Less Voice control 41,490
 Mi 138.8 cm (55 inches) Q1 Series 4K Ultra HD 1,29,999
 Vu 139 cm (55 inches) Premium Series   45,790
 Hisense 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD 67,990
 OnePlus 138.8 cm (55 inches) Q 1 Series  62,900
 Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD 73,950
 Toshiba 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD S 54,990
 Vu 139 cm (55 inches) The Masterpiece  72,490
 iFFALCON (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Certified 44,999
 Mi 138.8 cm (55 inches) Q1 Series 4K Uitra HD 59,999

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

electronics FOR LESS