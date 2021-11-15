Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Redmi mobile phones offer great value for money for price-sensitive users

Mobile phones in the mid-price range are a huge hit. Check out the ones that are popular on Amazon. 
Redmi phones are a hit online.
Published on Nov 15, 2021 03:54 PM IST
ByNivedita Mishra

To say that a mobile phone is a necessity would be an understatement. This gadget is used by people across the the economic spectrum globally. It allows the freedom to communicate anytime and anywhere; is ease to use and offers mobility.These phones come in a vast price range. However, if you are looking for a mid-range mobile phone, then the Redmi phones on Amazon can be a good choice.

Here are few picks you should consider:1. Redmi 10 Prime

 

This phone is available in three colour variants - Phantom Black, Astral White and Bifrost Blue. All the three variants come with two different price slabs, depending on the RAM capacity. We have picked features of the 4GB phone for consideration.Some features:4GB RAM + 64GB Storage Price: 12,499.00Processor: MediaTek Helio G88 Octa-core processorBattery: 6000mAh battery with 18W fast charging supportDisplay: 6.5 inch FHD+ (2400x1080Product dimensions: ‎16.2 x 1 x 7.6 cmWeight: 192 grams2. Redmi 9 Activ

This phone comes in four different colour combinations - coral green, carbon black, metallic purple and sporty orange (the last is currently unavailable in Amazon). In each of these colours, there are two different price points, depending on the storage capacity {4GB RAM + 64 GB Storage ( 8999) and 6GB RAM + 128 GM Storage ( 10,999)}. We have picked features of the 4GB phone for consideration.

Some features:Processor: Octa-core Helio G35Camera: 13+2 MP Dual Rear camera with AI portrait| 5 MP front cameraDisplay: 16.58 centimeters (6.53-inch) HD+ display with 720x1600 pixelsBattery: 5000 mAH large batteryProduct dimensions: ‎16.5 x 0.9 x 7.7 cmWeight: 194 grams3. Redmi Note 10S

 

This phone comes in three different colours - deep sea blue, cosmic purple and frost white. It also has two different price points for each model of phone - 6GB RAM, 64GB storage ( 14,999.00) and 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage ( 16,499.00). We have picked the 6GB RAM phone for consideration.Some features:Processor: MediaTek Helio G95 Octa-coreBattery: 5000 mAh large batteryCamera: 64 MP Quad Rear camera with 8MP Ultra-wide, 2MP Macro and Portrait lens| 13 MP Front cameraOperating system: ‎Android 11Product dimensions: ‎16 x 0.8 x 7.5 cmWeight; 179 grams4. Redmi 9A

This phone is available in three colour variants - nature green, sea blue and midnight black. Each model comes in two different prices depending on its configuration - 2GB RAM, 32GB Storage ( 7,299.00) and 3GB RAM 32GB Storage ( 8,299.00). We have picked 2GB RAM phone for consideration.

 

Some features:Processor: Mediatek Helio G25 octa coreBattery: 5000mAH lithium-polymer large batteryOperating system: Android v10Display: 16.58 centimeters (6.53 inch) HD+ multi-touch capacitive touchscreen with 1600 x 720 pixels resolutionCamera: 13MP rear camera with AI portrait, AI scene recognition, HDR, pro mode | 5MP front cameraAt Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. 

