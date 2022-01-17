Republic Day 2022: More than 70% off on laptops, smartwatches, earbuds

In less than 10 days from now, Indians will celebrate Republic Day. It is the time to recall the days and nights that went into the making of our modern state. Well, it is also the time for a public holiday and for Republic Day sales!

Prices at a glance:

Product Price Price After Discount Dell Latitude Laptop E5470 (Renewed) ₹ 1,29,000.00 ₹ 28,490.00 Lenovo Latitude Laptop X260 ₹ 89,990.00 ₹ 21,990.00 boAt Xtend Smartwatch ₹ 7,990.00 ₹ 2,199.00 boAt Airdopes 441 ₹ 5,999.00 ₹ 1,699.00

Shops and stores across India offer massive discounts to encourage customers and users to buy products. From clothes, furniture, home appliances like TV, ACs, refrigerators to high-end gadgets like laptops and smartphones - nearly all consumer items under the sky come under the discount umbrella.

While many may not be tempted to opt for the discount-way to purchasing a consumer item, there are many who find the temptation too good to miss. It may not be a bad bargain at all. From those of us keen on exchanging our old items with new ones, those of us looking for biggest discounts (up to 70 %) to those of us who don't mind paying for a good product.

In case, you are in the mood to try out some mega discounted products, then here is a list to check out. We have put together products like laptops, smartwatches and earbuds that you should take a look at.

1) Dell Latitude Laptop E5470

This laptop from Dell is available at a whopping 77% discount! Now that's a steal. This is renewed, which means that it will be in refurbished condition and may have a few visible signs of earlier use. However, the product has been professionally inspected and tested to be fully functional by the sellers. All accessories may not be original but they have been tested to be compatible and fully functional.

Some features: 1) Intel Core i5 6th Gen. - 6200u processor2) Ram: 8 GB3) Solid-state Drive (SSD): 128 GB4) Screen: 14.1 inches HD screen5) Resolution: (1366 X 768) pixels 6) Operating System: ‎Windows 10 Pro2) Lenovo Latitude Laptop X260

This laptop from Lenovo is available at a discount of 75% as compared to its original price. This too is a renewed version. This too have been professionally tested by and has been found to be fully functional. Like the Dell laptop, the accessories may not be original but have been tested to be compatible and fully functional.Some features:1) Processor: Intel Core i3 - 6100u Processor 6th Gen2) Operating system: Windows 10 Pro3) Ram: 4 GB4) SSD: 128 GB5) Screen size: 12.5 inchesFor more such laptops, see here3) boAt Xtend Smartwatch

This smartwatch from boAt is available at a discount of 72%. This smartwatch is a multi-purpose band and doubles up as a fitness tracker, weather and sleep monitor. It also works as a reminder, a phone, an alarm and a heart rate monitor. Many of these functions are possible thanks to the built-in Alexa Voice Assistant which sets reminders, alarms and answers questions from weather forecasts to live cricket scores at your command!Some features:1) 1.69" big square colour LCD display2) Multiple watch faces with customizable options to match your outfit3) Ambient light display allows automatic adjustment of brightness on the watch

For more such smartwatches, see here4) boAt Airdopes 441

This product also from boAt is available at a discount of 72%. These airdopes are available in 13 colours. This product provides up to five hours of sound per charge. Some features:1) Charging time :1.5 hours2) Standby time: 70 hours3) Equipped with IWP (Insta Wake N’ Pair) technology4) Bluetooth enabled (v5.0)5) It is IPX7 rated for resistance against water and sweat6) Earphone battery capacity - 3.7V, 43mAH×2

For more such earbuds, see here

