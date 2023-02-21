Sign out
Revitalise your water with Livpure smart water purifiers: Top 7 picks

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Feb 22, 2023 20:21 IST

Summary:

Cater to your need for pure and healthy drinking water with Livpure's water purifiers. We present to you top 7 options here.

Livpure water purifiers ensure you get clean drinking water at all times.

Water is the elixir of life, but its purity and safety can be a cause of concern. Fortunately, Livpure's smart water purifiers provide the ideal solution to this problem. These purifiers are equipped with cutting-edge technology that eliminates all impurities, microbes, and harmful chemicals from your drinking water, allowing you to stay hydrated and healthy. In this article, we've curated a list of the top 7 Livpure smart water purifiers that can help revitalise your water and promote better health. So, say goodbye to water-related health issues and journey towards pure and revitalised water with Livpure.

1. Livpure Bolt Plus Ecocare

The Livpure Bolt Plus water purifier offers 7-stage advanced purification, including a super sediment filter, carbon block filter, antiscalant cartridge, RO membrane, mineral cartridge/mineralizer, copper 29 minerals cartridge, and ultra-filtration cartridge. It has a 7-litre tank capacity and produces up to 15 litres of purified water per hour. Smart TDS technology enhances the taste and provides purified and healthy water for input water TDS up to 1500 ppm.

The water-saving technology helps to conserve up to 20,000 litres of water per year. Additionally, it features ultra-filtration and anti-scalant technology, a mineralizer, and comes with two free preventive maintenance visits, a free sediment filter, and a free activated carbon filter. The Livpure Bolt Plus is a reliable and efficient water purifier.

Specifications:

Brand: Livpure

Product Dimension: ‎‎‎29.5L x 27.5W x 50.5H Centimetres

Colour: Blue

Special Features: HR Water Saving Technology

ProsCons
Less water wastageNeed improvement in customer support
Value for money 
Livpure Bolt Plus Ecocare Copper+RO+UF+Smart TDS Adjuster+Mineraliser + Water Saving Technology with Super Sediment + Carbon Block Filter - 7 L tank, 15 LPH Water Purifier, Blue
4.5 (689)
22% off
12,900 16,490
Buy now

2. Livpure Platino Plus Ecocare

The Livpure Platino Plus water purifier offers 8-stage advanced purification and a custom dispensing option. The feather touch electronic tap allows users to dispense purified water as per their requirements, including customised settings that can be saved for later use. The hybrid dispensing option lets users dispense purified water with or without electricity. The 8-stage purification includes a super sediment filter, carbon block filter, antiscalant cartridge, RO membrane, mineral cartridge/mineralizer, copper 29 minerals cartridge, ultrafiltration, and in-tank UV sterilisation at every hour. The Smart TDS technology enhances the taste and provides purified and healthy water for input water TDS up to 2000 ppm.

Additionally, it features in-tank UV sterilisation and ultrafiltration, a mineralizer, and copper-infused water for improved health benefits. The Livpure Platino Plus also comes with two free preventive maintenance visits, a free sediment filter, and a free activated carbon filter. With a warranty of one year, this water purifier is a great choice for clean and safe drinking water.

Specifications:

Brand: Livpure

Product Dimensions: ‎‎34L x 24W x 42H Centimetres

Colour: White

Special Feature: UV, UF, Custom Dispensing

ProsCons
Good water capacityCustomer support takes time to respond , as reported by some customers
Less water wastage 
Livpure Platino+ Copper with 87% Water Savings (HR Tech) and Touch Display, Copper+RO+UV+UF+Smart TDS Adjuster+Mineraliser, 8 Stage Advanced Purification- 8.5L tank, Water Purifier for home, (White)
4.5 (227)
23% off
18,490 23,990
Buy now

3. Livpure Zinger Copper NXT

Livpure Zinger Copper NXT is a high-performance water purifier that guarantees pure and healthy water for your home. It features an 8-stage advanced purification process, including a Super Sediment Filter, Carbon Block Filter, Antiscalant Filter, RO Membrane, Mineral Cartridge/Mineraliser, Ultra Filtration Cartridge, Copper 29 Minerals Cartridge, and In-tank UV Sterilisation at every hour. With Livpure Zinger, you can rest assured that your water will be free from contaminants, bacteria, viruses, and other harmful substances.

The water purifier also comes with a Smart TDS Adjuster, which enhances the taste and provides purified and healthy water for input water TDS up to 2000 ppm. Additionally, the Mineraliser ensures the right level of essential minerals in the water, such as magnesium and potassium, which boosts exercise performance, maintains healthy blood sugar levels, promotes bone health, and supports better sleep.

Specifications:

Brand: Livpure

Product Dimensions: ‎34.5L x 23W x 49.5H Centimetres

Colour: Black

Special Feature: 8 stage purification

ProsCons
Low water wastageBuild quality is decent
Simple installation process 
Livpure Zinger Copper NXT RO+UV+UF+Mineraliser+Copper+High Recovery+Smart TDS Adjuster Water Purifier for Home- 6.5 L Storage,Black (Suitable for Municipal, Tanker, Borewell Water)
4.2 (848)
32% off
14,199 20,950
Buy now

4. Livpure Glitz Pure UV+UF

The Livpure Glitz Pure UV+UF Water Purifier is a reliable and efficient solution for clean drinking water. It features advanced multi-stage purification technology suitable for households of all sizes, with a 7-litre tank capacity and the ability to work with up to 250 ppm TDS levels of municipal water. The UV+UF purification technology removes impurities, while the carbon block filter technology eliminates bad taste and odour-causing compounds. A pre-installed super sediment filter removes physical particulates, and a PA filter enhances overall performance.

The purifier uses UV sterilisation and ultra-filtration technologies to remove bacteria and viruses without eliminating beneficial minerals, ensuring consistently good water quality. With its many features and advanced purification technologies, the Livpure Glitz Pure UV+UF Water Purifier provides safe, clean, and great-tasting water.

Specifications:

Brand: Livpure

Product Dimension: ‎11.6L x 10.4W x 19.9H Centimetres

Colour: White

Special Feature: UV,UF

ProsCons
Easy to installTaste of plastic reported by some customer
Good Storage Capacity 
Livpure Glitz Pure UV+UF Water Purifier with 7 L tank capacity - Suitable for Municipal Water, TDS upto 250ppm (White) (Not Suitable for tanker or borewell water)
4.5 (391)
21% off
7,490 9,490
Buy now

5. Livpure Glo

The Livpure Glo water purifier is an electric appliance that comes in white colour and has a storage capacity of 7 litres. It is designed to provide safe and clean drinking water for your home. The purifier uses advanced RO+UV+ Mineralizer technology to purify water in 6 different stages, ensuring that all impurities, bacteria, viruses, and other harmful particles are removed. The Livpure Glo water purifier tank is made of food-grade plastic, ensuring that the water stored inside is safe for consumption.

However, it should be noted that for every litre of water purified, 650 ml of water is thrown out by the machine. Therefore, saving this water and using it for cleaning utensils or washing clothes is recommended. The Livpure Glo water purifier also comes with a 1-year warranty, which covers any manufacturing defects or faults in the product. This water purifier lets you enjoy pure, clean, and healthy water for you and your family.

Specifications:

Brand: Livpure

Product Dimension: ‎29.5L x 26W x 50.5H Centimetres

Colour: White

Special Feature: RO, RO+

ProsCons
Easy InstallationCustomer service need improvement
Good Filtered water quality 

6. Livpure Zinger Ecocare

The Livpure Zinger Ecocare water purifier is a maroon-coloured, wall-mountable appliance with a 6.5-liter tank and a water flow rate of 15 litres per hour. It provides purified and healthy water for your family using 7 stage advanced purification technology. The purifier features Smart TDS technology and Water Saving technology to enhance taste and conserve water. In Tank UV sterilisation ensures stored water remains safe for longer durations. Ultrafiltration disinfects water by removing bacteria and viruses without removing beneficial minerals. Mineraliser ensures the right level of essential minerals in the water, and the interactive LED display shows indications for power and purification status. Two free preventive maintenance visits and filters worth Rs. 2000 are included.

Specifications:

Brand: Livpure

Product Dimension: ‎‎49L x 24W x 34H Centimetres

Colour: Maroon

Special Feature: UV, UF, RO

ProsCons
Value for moneyDelay in service reported by some
Good design 
Livpure Zinger Ecocare with water saving technology, Wall Mountable, RO + In Tank UV+ UF + Mineraliser, 6.5L tank, 15 LPH Water Purifier, Maroon
4.6 (65)
13% off
16,590 18,990
Buy now

7. Livpure LIV-BOLT+COPPER

The Livpure LIV-BOLT+COPPER water purifier is a 7-litre appliance that provides pure and healthy water through its 7 stage advanced purification technology. Its Smart TDS and Water Saving technology enhances taste and conserves water while the Anti-Scalant technology improves purification capacity and increases the life of the purifier.

The purifier's Ultra Filtration disinfects the water without removing beneficial minerals, and the Mineraliser ensures the right level of essential minerals in the water. The Copper Infuser boosts immunity, aids weight loss, and improves digestion. The purifier comes with two free preventive maintenance visits and filters worth Rs. 2000. Its UF cartridge has a capacity of 0.1 µm and works in the input raw water temperature range of 10°C to 45°C.

Specifications:

Brand: Livpure

Product Dimension: ‎35.5L x 32.2W x 56H Centimetres

Colour: Blue

Special Feature: Countdown Timer

ProsCons
Easy installation processCustomer service needs improvement
Livpure LIV-BOLT+COPPER(RO+UF+MIN) Water Purifier, 7 Liter
4.2 (42)
22% off
12,544 15,990
Buy now

Three best features for consumers:

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Livpure Bolt Plus Ecocare7 Stage PurificationMineraliserSmart TDS & Water Saving
Livpure Platino Plus EcocareIn tank UV sterilisation8 stage purification processMineral and copper infused water
Livpure Zinger Copper NXT8 stage purification processWater saving technologyCopper infused water
Livpure Glitz Pure UV+UFUnique purity Sensor4 stage purificationE monitoring of UV Intensity
Livpure GloLED Interactive Indication6 Stage Advanced PurificationEssential Mineraliser
Livpure Zinger EcocareInteractive LED displaySleek DesignIn tank UV sterilisation
Livpure LIV-BOLT+COPPER7 stage purificationSmart TDS & Water SavingUltrafiltration

Best overall product:

The Livpure Platino Plus water purifier is an excellent choice for clean and safe drinking water. It offers 8-stage advanced purification, including a super sediment filter, carbon block filter, antiscalant cartridge, RO membrane, mineral cartridge/mineralizer, copper 29 minerals cartridge, ultrafiltration, and in-tank UV sterilisation at every hour. The Smart TDS technology enhances taste and provides purified and healthy water for input water TDS up to 2000 ppm. The water-saving technology helps to conserve up to 20,000 litres of water per year. The Livpure Platino Plus also features in-tank UV sterilisation, ultrafiltration, a mineralizer, and copper-infused water for improved health benefits. Its custom dispensing option, feather touch electronic tap, and hybrid dispensing option make it convenient to use. The water purifier comes with two free preventive maintenance visits, a free sediment filter, and a free activated carbon filter, and has a warranty of one year.

Best value for money:

The Livpure Bolt Plus water purifier provides excellent value for money. With its 7-stage advanced purification system, including a super sediment filter, carbon block filter, antiscalant cartridge, RO membrane, mineral cartridge/mineralizer, copper 29 minerals cartridge, and ultra-filtration cartridge, it ensures that you get the cleanest, healthiest water possible. It has a large 7-litre tank capacity and can produce up to 15 litres of purified water per hour. The Smart TDS technology enhances the taste of the water and ensures that it's purified and healthy for input water with TDS up to 1500 ppm. This purifier also features water-saving technology, which helps conserve up to 20,000 litres of water per year. Moreover, it has ultrafiltration and antiscalant technology, a mineralizer, and comes with two free preventive maintenance visits, a free sediment filter, and a free activated carbon filter. All in all, the Livpure Bolt Plus is a reliable and efficient water purifier that offers the best value for your money.

How to find the best Livpure water purifier for yourself?

To find the best Livpure water purifier for your needs, consider the quality of water in your area. If it is highly contaminated or has a high level of TDS, you may need a RO water purifier. If you want to retain essential minerals in your drinking water, go for a UV water purifier. Check each model's storage capacity, filter life, and maintenance requirements. Look for additional features like water-saving technology, mineralizer, and antiscalant technology. Read customer reviews and ratings to understand the product's performance and customer service. Lastly, consider your budget and select the Livpure water purifier that offers the best value for your money.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Livpure smart water purifiers

What are the different types of Livpure water purifiers?

Livpure offers a range of water purifiers, including RO, UV, and gravity-based water purifiers.

How often do I need to replace my Livpure water purifier filters?

It depends on the model and usage, but the filters need to be replaced every 6-12 months.

How do I know when to replace the filters in my Livpure water purifier?

Most Livpure water purifiers come with a filter change indicator that alerts you when it's time to replace the filters.

 View More
electronics FOR LESS