Revitalise your water with Livpure smart water purifiers: Top 7 picks

Livpure water purifiers ensure you get clean drinking water at all times.

Water is the elixir of life, but its purity and safety can be a cause of concern. Fortunately, Livpure's smart water purifiers provide the ideal solution to this problem. These purifiers are equipped with cutting-edge technology that eliminates all impurities, microbes, and harmful chemicals from your drinking water, allowing you to stay hydrated and healthy. In this article, we've curated a list of the top 7 Livpure smart water purifiers that can help revitalise your water and promote better health. So, say goodbye to water-related health issues and journey towards pure and revitalised water with Livpure. 1. Livpure Bolt Plus Ecocare The Livpure Bolt Plus water purifier offers 7-stage advanced purification, including a super sediment filter, carbon block filter, antiscalant cartridge, RO membrane, mineral cartridge/mineralizer, copper 29 minerals cartridge, and ultra-filtration cartridge. It has a 7-litre tank capacity and produces up to 15 litres of purified water per hour. Smart TDS technology enhances the taste and provides purified and healthy water for input water TDS up to 1500 ppm. The water-saving technology helps to conserve up to 20,000 litres of water per year. Additionally, it features ultra-filtration and anti-scalant technology, a mineralizer, and comes with two free preventive maintenance visits, a free sediment filter, and a free activated carbon filter. The Livpure Bolt Plus is a reliable and efficient water purifier. Specifications: Brand: Livpure Product Dimension: ‎‎‎29.5L x 27.5W x 50.5H Centimetres Colour: Blue Special Features: HR Water Saving Technology

Pros Cons Less water wastage Need improvement in customer support Value for money

2. Livpure Platino Plus Ecocare The Livpure Platino Plus water purifier offers 8-stage advanced purification and a custom dispensing option. The feather touch electronic tap allows users to dispense purified water as per their requirements, including customised settings that can be saved for later use. The hybrid dispensing option lets users dispense purified water with or without electricity. The 8-stage purification includes a super sediment filter, carbon block filter, antiscalant cartridge, RO membrane, mineral cartridge/mineralizer, copper 29 minerals cartridge, ultrafiltration, and in-tank UV sterilisation at every hour. The Smart TDS technology enhances the taste and provides purified and healthy water for input water TDS up to 2000 ppm. Additionally, it features in-tank UV sterilisation and ultrafiltration, a mineralizer, and copper-infused water for improved health benefits. The Livpure Platino Plus also comes with two free preventive maintenance visits, a free sediment filter, and a free activated carbon filter. With a warranty of one year, this water purifier is a great choice for clean and safe drinking water. Specifications: Brand: Livpure Product Dimensions: ‎‎34L x 24W x 42H Centimetres Colour: White Special Feature: UV, UF, Custom Dispensing

Pros Cons Good water capacity Customer support takes time to respond , as reported by some customers Less water wastage

3. Livpure Zinger Copper NXT Livpure Zinger Copper NXT is a high-performance water purifier that guarantees pure and healthy water for your home. It features an 8-stage advanced purification process, including a Super Sediment Filter, Carbon Block Filter, Antiscalant Filter, RO Membrane, Mineral Cartridge/Mineraliser, Ultra Filtration Cartridge, Copper 29 Minerals Cartridge, and In-tank UV Sterilisation at every hour. With Livpure Zinger, you can rest assured that your water will be free from contaminants, bacteria, viruses, and other harmful substances. The water purifier also comes with a Smart TDS Adjuster, which enhances the taste and provides purified and healthy water for input water TDS up to 2000 ppm. Additionally, the Mineraliser ensures the right level of essential minerals in the water, such as magnesium and potassium, which boosts exercise performance, maintains healthy blood sugar levels, promotes bone health, and supports better sleep. Specifications: Brand: Livpure Product Dimensions: ‎34.5L x 23W x 49.5H Centimetres Colour: Black Special Feature: 8 stage purification

Pros Cons Low water wastage Build quality is decent Simple installation process

4. Livpure Glitz Pure UV+UF The Livpure Glitz Pure UV+UF Water Purifier is a reliable and efficient solution for clean drinking water. It features advanced multi-stage purification technology suitable for households of all sizes, with a 7-litre tank capacity and the ability to work with up to 250 ppm TDS levels of municipal water. The UV+UF purification technology removes impurities, while the carbon block filter technology eliminates bad taste and odour-causing compounds. A pre-installed super sediment filter removes physical particulates, and a PA filter enhances overall performance. The purifier uses UV sterilisation and ultra-filtration technologies to remove bacteria and viruses without eliminating beneficial minerals, ensuring consistently good water quality. With its many features and advanced purification technologies, the Livpure Glitz Pure UV+UF Water Purifier provides safe, clean, and great-tasting water. Specifications: Brand: Livpure Product Dimension: ‎11.6L x 10.4W x 19.9H Centimetres Colour: White Special Feature: UV,UF

Pros Cons Easy to install Taste of plastic reported by some customer Good Storage Capacity

5. Livpure Glo The Livpure Glo water purifier is an electric appliance that comes in white colour and has a storage capacity of 7 litres. It is designed to provide safe and clean drinking water for your home. The purifier uses advanced RO+UV+ Mineralizer technology to purify water in 6 different stages, ensuring that all impurities, bacteria, viruses, and other harmful particles are removed. The Livpure Glo water purifier tank is made of food-grade plastic, ensuring that the water stored inside is safe for consumption. However, it should be noted that for every litre of water purified, 650 ml of water is thrown out by the machine. Therefore, saving this water and using it for cleaning utensils or washing clothes is recommended. The Livpure Glo water purifier also comes with a 1-year warranty, which covers any manufacturing defects or faults in the product. This water purifier lets you enjoy pure, clean, and healthy water for you and your family. Specifications: Brand: Livpure Product Dimension: ‎29.5L x 26W x 50.5H Centimetres Colour: White Special Feature: RO, RO+

Pros Cons Easy Installation Customer service need improvement Good Filtered water quality

6. Livpure Zinger Ecocare The Livpure Zinger Ecocare water purifier is a maroon-coloured, wall-mountable appliance with a 6.5-liter tank and a water flow rate of 15 litres per hour. It provides purified and healthy water for your family using 7 stage advanced purification technology. The purifier features Smart TDS technology and Water Saving technology to enhance taste and conserve water. In Tank UV sterilisation ensures stored water remains safe for longer durations. Ultrafiltration disinfects water by removing bacteria and viruses without removing beneficial minerals. Mineraliser ensures the right level of essential minerals in the water, and the interactive LED display shows indications for power and purification status. Two free preventive maintenance visits and filters worth Rs. 2000 are included. Specifications: Brand: Livpure Product Dimension: ‎‎49L x 24W x 34H Centimetres Colour: Maroon Special Feature: UV, UF, RO

Pros Cons Value for money Delay in service reported by some Good design

7. Livpure LIV-BOLT+COPPER The Livpure LIV-BOLT+COPPER water purifier is a 7-litre appliance that provides pure and healthy water through its 7 stage advanced purification technology. Its Smart TDS and Water Saving technology enhances taste and conserves water while the Anti-Scalant technology improves purification capacity and increases the life of the purifier. The purifier's Ultra Filtration disinfects the water without removing beneficial minerals, and the Mineraliser ensures the right level of essential minerals in the water. The Copper Infuser boosts immunity, aids weight loss, and improves digestion. The purifier comes with two free preventive maintenance visits and filters worth Rs. 2000. Its UF cartridge has a capacity of 0.1 µm and works in the input raw water temperature range of 10°C to 45°C. Specifications: Brand: Livpure Product Dimension: ‎35.5L x 32.2W x 56H Centimetres Colour: Blue Special Feature: Countdown Timer

Pros Cons Easy installation process Customer service needs improvement

Three best features for consumers:

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Livpure Bolt Plus Ecocare 7 Stage Purification Mineraliser Smart TDS & Water Saving Livpure Platino Plus Ecocare In tank UV sterilisation 8 stage purification process Mineral and copper infused water Livpure Zinger Copper NXT 8 stage purification process Water saving technology Copper infused water Livpure Glitz Pure UV+UF Unique purity Sensor 4 stage purification E monitoring of UV Intensity Livpure Glo LED Interactive Indication 6 Stage Advanced Purification Essential Mineraliser Livpure Zinger Ecocare Interactive LED display Sleek Design In tank UV sterilisation Livpure LIV-BOLT+COPPER 7 stage purification Smart TDS & Water Saving Ultrafiltration