Samsung mobile phones: Check out best of Amazon's limited time deals

Mobile phones form a part an parcel of our lives, much more than we can imagine. Whether you are a student, a business executive, a housewife, an elderly, a gamer or a multimedia professional, there is just no escaping a mobile phone.

Prices of Samsung mobile phones:

Product Price Price After Discount Samsung Galaxy M12 ₹ 12,991.00 ₹ 11,499.00 Samsung Galaxy M52 5G ₹ 34,999.00 ₹ 29,999.00 Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition ₹ 14,999.00 ₹ 12,999.00 Samsung Galaxy M32 5G ₹ 25,999.00 ₹ 22,999.00

A mobile phone is today not just a communication device meant for texting but a multipurpose tool. It is a great device for all kinds of amateurs - singers, photographers and video enthusiasts. It allows us to explore parts of our personality without any training. Imagine our world of Facebook and Instagram without mobile phones!



Of course, it goes without saying that multimedia professionals too use high-end mobile phones for their work. Both full-length and short feature films have been shot using this humble device.

In case, you are in the mood for new phone then Amazon is having a ‘limited time deal’ on Samsung phones. Do take a look.

1) Samsung Galaxy M12

B08XGDN3TZ

This mobile phone is available in three colours - blue, black and white. It is also available in two other configurations - 6GB RAM & 128GB storage and 4GB RAM & 64GB storage. For this discussion, we have considered the latter in colour blue.

Some features:

Operating system: Android 11

RAM: ‎4 GB

‎Camera: ‎Quad rear camera (48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) and front camera (8 MP)

Display: 6.5-inches

Resolution: 720 x 1600 pixels

Processor: Exynos850 (Octa Core, 2.0GH {speed})



2) Samsung Galaxy M52 5G

B09CV463ZY

This phone is available in two colours - blazing black and icy blue. It is also available in two different configurations - 6GB RAM and 128GB storage and 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. For this discussion, we have taken the former in blazing black.



Some features:

Operating system: ‎Android 11

RAM: ‎6 GB

Camera: ‎Triple rear camera (64MP + 12MP + 5MP) and front camera (32MP)

Display: 6.7-inches

Resolution: 1080 x 2400 pixels

Processor: Qualcomm SDM 778G Octa Core



3) Samsung Galaxy M21





B098NGDNMT

This phone is available in four different colours - artic blue, charcoal black, iceberg blue and raven black. While we have considered the 2021 edition of the phone, also available on the e-commerce platform is the 2020 edition.

Some features:

Operating system: ‎Android 11.0 (OneUI Core3.1)

RAM: ‎4 GB

Camera: ‎Triple rear camera (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP), front camera (20 MP)

Display: 6.4-inches

Processor: Exynos 9611 Octa Core Processor



4) Samsung Galaxy M32 5G

B09CGM3H3Q

This phone is available in two colours - sky blue and slate black. For this discussion we have picked 8GB RAM and 128GB storage in colour slate black.

Some features:

Operating system: ‎Android 11

RAM: ‎8 GB

Camera: ‎Quad rear camera (48MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP) | 13MP front camera

Processor: MediaTek | Dimensity 720 Octa Core 2GHz

Display: 6.5-inches

Resolution: 720 x 1600 pixels



At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON