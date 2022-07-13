Story Saved
New Delhi 36oCC
Wednesday, Jul 13, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
 
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign in
×
Explore Search
Wednesday, Jul 13, 2022
New Delhi 36oC
Start 15 Days Free Trial
Subscribe

Samsung phones under 10,000: Here are the top 10 picks

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Jul 13, 2022 19:49 IST
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • linkedin
  • copyStory URL copied to Clipboard
  • bookmark

Summary:

If you are searching for Samsung phones under 10,000, you have reached the right place. This article will provide you with a detailed review of budget Samsung phones that, besides being reasonable, offer you various useful features.

product info
Samsung smartphones under 10,000 are budget-friendly and pack in great features.

In India, Samsung's low-cost smartphones have long been popular. These Samsung phones are a good option for anyone looking for inexpensive phones for their children, elderly relatives or themselves. The Indian market has long been significant for Samsung's low-cost handsets. These Samsung smartphones under 10000 are a good option for anyone seeking economical phones. In addition, considering the price, purchasers will be pleasantly surprised by the variety, functionality, and use of these phones. Large batteries, good processors, and a top-notch camera system are all included among the best Samsung phones under 10,000. There is a wide range of choices in this price range, making it difficult to narrow your search. But don't worry! We've got the most feature-rich Samsung phones right here. Let's get started now.

Top 10 Samsung Phones under 10000

1. Samsung Galaxy A 10

On April 5th, 2021, Samsung unveiled the Galaxy F02s. The phone features a RAM of 3 GB and a storage capacity of 32 GB. This Samsung phone under 10,000 is powered by a 2GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 processor. A 5000mAh battery, on the other hand, is more than enough to play games or surf the web for hours. In India, the dual-SIM phone supports 3G, 4G, and VoLTE networks. The camera and memory on this phone suggest that it is a good choice for aspiring photographers. The F02s is one of the best Samsung phones under 10,000, and its remarkable features make it an excellent choice.

Product Specifications:

Operating system: Android 10

Display size: 6.50”

● Camera: 13 MP, with 2 MP and 2 MP, primary, the secondary camera is 5 MP.

RAM: 3 GB

● Storage: 32 GB

Supports: 3G, 4G, and VoLTE networks.

Battery life: 4000 mAh

 ProsCons
High PerformanceThe PWM flicker is strong when the brightness is low
A microSD slot dedicatedBrightness sensor not available
Software is updatedFi Fingerprint sensor not available 
GPS is accurate  Call quality is average
cellpic
Samsung Galaxy A10s (Black, 2GB RAM, 32GB Storage)
10% off
10,790 11,999
Buy now

2. Samsung Galaxy M02

This Samsung phone under 10000 is equipped with a quad-core MediaTek 6739 CPU that clocks in at 1.5GHz. It also has a 5000mAh battery, which makes it stand out. A wide range of Indian bandwidths are accessible for connectivity. With 2 GB of RAM and 16 GB of internal storage, this smartphone is an excellent choice.

Product Specifications:

● quad-core MediaTek 6739 CPU

Display size: 6.50”

Camera: 13 MP, with 2 MP and 2 MP, primary, the secondary camera is 5 MP.

RAM: 2 GB

Storage: 16 GB

Supports: 3G, 4G, and VoLTE networks.

Battery life: 5000 mAh

 ProsCons 
Long battery life Processing speed is average
Android 10 can be customisedFast charging support not available
2.0 UI’s advanced featuresFi Fingerprint sensor not available
Simple designNot for heavy gaming
Expandable storage 
Photography is decent  
cellpic
Samsung Galaxy M02 (Blue,3GB RAM, 32GB Storage)
4% off
11,490 11,990
Buy now

3. Samsung Galaxy J2

The Samsung Galaxy J2 is a good value-for-money phone that offers a varied set of capabilities. In addition to GPS, the phone is equipped with 3G and 4G capabilities. This smartphone has a small battery but a respectable battery life.

Product Specifications:

  • Operating system: Android Oreo v8.1.
  • Processor: 1.4 GHz Qualcomm MSM8917 quad-core.
  • Battery life: 2600 mAH.
  • Camera: Rear camera is 8 MP and front camera is 5 MP.
  • Memory: 1 GB RAM.
  • Storage: 16 GB (can be extended up to 256 GB).
  • Network support: 4G and 3 G.
  • Warranty: 1 year.
ProsCons
Dedicated external memory5G not supported
Android Oreo v8.1 operating systemVery small display size (only 5 inches)
Dedicated MicroSD card slotVery small internal memory
Smooth designNo fingerprint sensor
 NFC data connections not supported.
cellpic
Samsung Galaxy J2 Core (Black, 1GB RAM, 16GB Storage)
Buy now

4. Samsung Galaxy M01

Next up on our list of the top Samsung phones under 10,000is the Samsung Galaxy M01. An impressive amount of battery life is provided by this device, thanks to its Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 processor. Even at this budget point, the camera's image quality is excellent.

Product Specifications:

  • Operating system: Android 10
  • Camera: 13 MP main camera and 2 MP rear camera (depth) and 5 MP front camera.
  • RAM: 3 GB.
  • Storage: 32 GB.
  • Battery: 4000 mAH.
  • Network support: 4G +4G
  • Display: 5.7” HD and Infinity-V
ProsCons
Dedicated external memoryBattery not removable
Android 10 operating systemVery small display size (only 5.7 inches)
Dual cameraWireless charging technology not supported.
4000 mAH batteryNo Infrared sensor
1 year manufacturer warrantyNFC data connections not supported.
 Not waterproof
cellpic
Samsung Galaxy M01 (Red, 3GB RAM, 32GB Storage) with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers
Buy now

5. Samsung Galaxy J6

The 'Infinity Display' on the Galaxy J6 measures 5.6 inches in diagonal HD+ Super AMOLED resolution. The high screen-to-body ratio adds to the device's visual appeal. The 'Infinity Display' on the Galaxy J6 measures 5.6 inches in diagonal HD+ Super AMOLED resolution. The screen-to-body ratio, as previously discussed, helps it look appealing.

Product Specifications:

  • Operating system: Android v8.0 Oreo.
  • Camera: 8 MP front camera and 13 MP rear camera.
  • Display: 5.6” HD and AMOLED resolution.
  • Battery: 3000 mAH.
  • Memory: 4 GB.
  • Storage: 64 GB.
  • Network support: 4G +4G.
ProsCons
Android v8.0 Oreo OSAverage battery capacity
Supports all connectivity’s like Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 3G, 4G, USB, etc.Plastic-build material.
No performance lagNo safety feature like a Gorilla Glass
Fingerprint sensor, accelerator, proximity supported.Stereo speakers not available.
Design quality is goodNFC connectivity not supported.
In-built Exynos 7870 Octa Chipset.Fast charging is not supported.
cellpic
Samsung Galaxy J6 (Black, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage)
Buy now

6. Samsung Galaxy M11

This is another quality phone in the list of Samsung phones under 10,000. The phone has a 6.40-inch capacitive touchscreen display with a resolution of 720x1560 pixels. Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 CPU powers the Samsung Galaxy M11. It has 3GB of RAM. The Samsung Galaxy M11 is powered by a 5000mAh battery that is not replaceable. The Samsung Galaxy M11 is capable of patented quick charging. Moreover, it comes with quality front and rear cameras.

Product Specifications:

  • Operating system: Android v10.0.
  • Camera: 13 MP main camera with 5 MP and 2 MP rear camera. Front facing camera is 8MP.
  • Display: 6.4” HD and Infinity-O.
  • Battery: 5000 mAH.
  • Memory: 3 GB.
  • Storage: 64 GB.
  • Network support: 4G +4G.
ProsCons
Android v10.0Not waterproof
Dedicated external memoryInfraRed sensor not available
Excellent camera qualityBattery not removable
Powerful batteryWireless Technology not supported
Fast charging supported 
Supports 4G network 
cellpic
Samsung Galaxy M11 (Metallic Blue, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage) with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers
14,990
Buy now

7. Samsung Galaxy M02s

The Samsung Galaxy M02s is also another budget phone which comes with a variety of features. It comes with a quality camera, display, and handy storage space. Besides, its operating system is upgraded one as well. The following are a few specs of this model.

Product Specifications:

  • Operating system: Android Pie v10.0.
  • Camera: 13 MP main camera with 2 MP and 2 MP rear camera. Front facing camera is 5 MP.
  • Display: 6.5” HD and Infinity-V.
  • Battery: 5000 mAH.
  • Memory: 4 GB.
  • Storage: 64 GB.
  • Network support: 4G +4G.
ProsCons
Android v10.0No fingerprint sensor.
Dedicated external memory 
Powerful battery 
Excellent camera quality 
Fast charging supported 
Supports 4G network 
cellpic
Samsung Galaxy M02s (Blue,4GB RAM, 64GB Storage) | 5000 mAh | Triple Camera
4% off
12,499 12,990
Buy now

8. Samsung Galaxy M10s

The Samsung Galaxy M10s is another budget mobile which is a must-include in the list of Samsung phones under 10,000. The budget phone comes with a decent display, camera quality, touchscreen and a few other features that a user will be thrilled to have.

Product Specifications:

  • Operating system: Android Pie v9.0.
  • Camera: 13 MP main camera with 5 MP primary camera. Front facing camera is 8 MP.
  • Display: 6.4” HD and touchscreen.
  • Battery: 4000 mAH.
  • Memory: 3 GB.
  • Storage: 32 GB.
  • Network support: 4G +4G.
ProsCons
Android v9.0 Oreo OSAverage battery capacity
Quality designFingerprint sensor not supported
Battery life is decentFast charging not supported
Supports dual-VoLTEDated chipset
Ultra wide angle 
4G+4G network support 
cellpic
Samsung Galaxy M10s (Metallic Blue, 3GB RAM, Super AMOLED Display, 32GB Storage, 4000mAH Battery)
Buy now

9. Samsung Galaxy A2 Core

An aspect ratio of 16:9 and a screen resolution of 540x960 pixels are included in the phone's 5.0-inch touchscreen display. The octa-core Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7870 processor powers the Samsung Galaxy A2 Core. It has 1 GB of RAM as standard. The 2600mAh battery of the Samsung Galaxy A2 Core powers Android 9.0 Pie (Go edition).

Product Specifications:

  • Operating system: Android Pie v9.0.
  • Display: 6.5” HD and touchscreen.
  • Battery: 2600 mAH.
  • Memory: 1 GB.
  • Storage: 16 GB.
  • Network support: 4G +4G.
ProsCons
Android Pie v9.0 Oreo OSDisplay is of low resolution
Aspect ratio is 16:9Design is outdated
Supports dual-VoLTEFast charging not supported
4G+4G network supportCameras are outdated
cellpic
Samsung Galaxy A2 Core (Dark Grey, 1GB RAM, 16GB Storage)
Buy now

10. Samsung Galaxy J4

Galaxy J4 is one of the great Samsung phones under 10,000. The design and build quality of this smartphone are exceptional. The Samsung Galaxy J4 has a respectable processor, contributing to the phone's smooth operation. In addition, the camera system is excellent.

Product Specifications:

  • Operating system: Android v9.0 Oreo.
  • Camera: 13 MP main camera with 5 MP primary camera.
  • Display: 5.5” HD AMOLED and touchscreen.
  • Battery: 3000 mAH.
  • Memory: 2 GB.
  • Storage: 16 GB.
  • Network support: 4G +4G.
ProsCons
Android Pie v8.0 Oreo OSOnly a single Micro-USB 2.0 port available
Nice designFingerprint sensor not available
Supports dual-VoLTEFast charging not supported
4G+4G network support 

Price of samsung phones at a glance:

Samsung smartphones Price 
 Samsung Galaxy A 10 Rs. 7990/-
 Samsung Galaxy M02Rs. 9485/- 
 Samsung Galaxy J2Rs. 6450/-
Samsung Galaxy M01Rs. 7450/-
Samsung Galaxy J6 Rs. 9490/-
 Samsung Galaxy M11Rs. 9500/- 
 Samsung Galaxy M02sRs. 8950/- 
 Samsung Galaxy M10s 8990/- 
Samsung Galaxy A2 Core 5900/-
Samsung Galaxy J4 8190/- 

Best value for money:

If you are looking to buy a budget Samsung smartphone under Rs. 10000/-, then the Samsung Galaxy M02scan be a good option because you can get a decent 6.5” HD display, with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage with a decent camera quality. The most important thing is the battery life is 5000 mAH which is considered pretty long lasting.

Best Overall:

As far as the best Samsung phones under 10,000are concerned, the Samsung Galaxy M02s stands out on the list. It has a long battery life with 5000 mAH, high quality and broad ultra-angle display of 6.5-inches and storage of 64 GB, which can be expanded. Do not forget that it has a 13 MP primary camera too. All these features make it the best option on this list.

How to find the best Samsung phones under 10,000?

Gone are those days when people couldn’t afford high-end phones since they were pretty costly. Manufacturers today are making affordable smartphones with a wide array of features; Samsung is no exception. Now you can have a decent smartphone with different latest features even if you are tight on budget. Check this list online and find if the list of features you want in your smartphone matches the one mentioned here and get the best product for yourself.

3 best features

 ProductsFeature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 
Samsung Galaxy A 10 3GB/32 GB4GB/64GB4000 mAh battery life. 
Samsung Galaxy J6  6.4” HD Infinity display Android Pie v9.013 MP, with 2 MP and 2 MP, primary, the secondary camera is 5 MP. 5000 mAh battery life.
 Samsung Galaxy M11 6.5” HD and Infinity-V display. 2GB/16GB 5000 mAH battery life.
 Samsung Galaxy M02s 13 MP main camera with 5 MP and 2 MP. Rear camera is 8 MP and front camera is 5 MP. 4000 mAH battery life.
 Samsung Galaxy M10s 4GB/64GB Android v8.0 Oreo 4G +4G
 Samsung Galaxy A2 Core Android Pie v9.0 6.5” HDAndroid v9.0 Oreo 
 Samsung Galaxy J4 2GB/16G 13 MP main camera and 2 MP rear camera (depth) and 5 MP front camera 1.4 GHz Qualcomm MSM8917 quad-core processor.
 Samsung Galaxy M02 quad-core MediaTek 6739 CPU processor 6.4” HD display 4000 mAh battery life
 Samsung Galaxy J2 Android Oreo v8.1 6.5” HD 3000 mAh battery lif
 Samsung Galaxy M01 3GB/32GB 13MP/5MP camera 5000 mAH battery life

Frequently Asked Questions:

Q.1. Which is the cheapest Samsung smartphone under Rs. 10000/-?

In this list, the cheapest Samsung smartphone is Samsung Galaxy A2 Core which you can have at Rs. 5900/- approximately.

Q.2. Which phone has the best battery life?

The Samsung Galaxy Samsung Galaxy M11 and M02s have the biggest battery life with 5000 mAH.

Q.3. Is there a fingerprint on the Samsung Galaxy J4?

On the J4 Plus, Samsung has removed the fingerprint sensor (2018). It is possible to unlock the device using a pattern, PIN, or even a facial recognition system, all of which were successfully tested.

Q.4. Is 5G supported by the Samsung M10s?

Wi-Direct, 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, and 2.4GHz and 5GHz bands appear to be supported by this model. In addition to Android Pie, this phone is running One UI software. SamMobile initially discovered the Wi-Fi Alliance certifications for both devices.

Q.5. Which Samsung phone is water-resistant?

All Samsung Galaxy phones since the S7, including the S10 and S20, have an IP68 classification, which means they can survive being immersed in 1.5 metres of water for 30 minutes.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

RELATED STORIES
Engagement dress for men: Go for ones that are high on comfort and style 
Camera phones under 15,000: You can expect photos and videos of high quality
6-inch mobile phones: You can expect crystal clear display
Rings for girls come in eclectic and trendy designs, are lightweight too      
Top 10 5G smartphones under 20,000 to look forward to this year
electronics FOR LESS