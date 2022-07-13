Samsung phones under 10,000: Here are the top 10 picks

Samsung smartphones under ₹ 10,000 are budget-friendly and pack in great features.

In India, Samsung's low-cost smartphones have long been popular. These Samsung phones are a good option for anyone looking for inexpensive phones for their children, elderly relatives or themselves. The Indian market has long been significant for Samsung's low-cost handsets. These Samsung smartphones under ₹10000 are a good option for anyone seeking economical phones. In addition, considering the price, purchasers will be pleasantly surprised by the variety, functionality, and use of these phones. Large batteries, good processors, and a top-notch camera system are all included among the best Samsung phones under 10,000. There is a wide range of choices in this price range, making it difficult to narrow your search. But don't worry! We've got the most feature-rich Samsung phones right here. Let's get started now. Top 10 Samsung Phones under 10000 1. Samsung Galaxy A 10 On April 5th, 2021, Samsung unveiled the Galaxy F02s. The phone features a RAM of 3 GB and a storage capacity of 32 GB. This Samsung phone under 10,000 is powered by a 2GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 processor. A 5000mAh battery, on the other hand, is more than enough to play games or surf the web for hours. In India, the dual-SIM phone supports 3G, 4G, and VoLTE networks. The camera and memory on this phone suggest that it is a good choice for aspiring photographers. The F02s is one of the best Samsung phones under 10,000, and its remarkable features make it an excellent choice. Product Specifications: ● Operating system: Android 10 ● Display size: 6.50” ● Camera: 13 MP, with 2 MP and 2 MP, primary, the secondary camera is 5 MP. ● RAM: 3 GB ● Storage: 32 GB ● Supports: 3G, 4G, and VoLTE networks. ● Battery life: 4000 mAh

Pros Cons High Performance The PWM flicker is strong when the brightness is low A microSD slot dedicated Brightness sensor not available Software is updated Fi Fingerprint sensor not available GPS is accurate Call quality is average

2. Samsung Galaxy M02 This Samsung phone under 10000 is equipped with a quad-core MediaTek 6739 CPU that clocks in at 1.5GHz. It also has a 5000mAh battery, which makes it stand out. A wide range of Indian bandwidths are accessible for connectivity. With 2 GB of RAM and 16 GB of internal storage, this smartphone is an excellent choice. Product Specifications: ● quad-core MediaTek 6739 CPU ● Display size: 6.50” ● Camera: 13 MP, with 2 MP and 2 MP, primary, the secondary camera is 5 MP. ● RAM: 2 GB ● Storage: 16 GB ● Supports: 3G, 4G, and VoLTE networks. ● Battery life: 5000 mAh

Pros Cons Long battery life Processing speed is average Android 10 can be customised Fast charging support not available 2.0 UI’s advanced features Fi Fingerprint sensor not available Simple design Not for heavy gaming Expandable storage Photography is decent

3. Samsung Galaxy J2 The Samsung Galaxy J2 is a good value-for-money phone that offers a varied set of capabilities. In addition to GPS, the phone is equipped with 3G and 4G capabilities. This smartphone has a small battery but a respectable battery life. Product Specifications: Operating system: Android Oreo v8.1.

Android Oreo v8.1. Processor: 1.4 GHz Qualcomm MSM8917 quad-core.

1.4 GHz Qualcomm MSM8917 quad-core. Battery life: 2600 mAH.

2600 mAH. Camera: Rear camera is 8 MP and front camera is 5 MP.

Rear camera is 8 MP and front camera is 5 MP. Memory: 1 GB RAM.

1 GB RAM. Storage : 16 GB (can be extended up to 256 GB).

: 16 GB (can be extended up to 256 GB). Network support: 4G and 3 G.

4G and 3 G. Warranty: 1 year.

Pros Cons Dedicated external memory 5G not supported Android Oreo v8.1 operating system Very small display size (only 5 inches) Dedicated MicroSD card slot Very small internal memory Smooth design No fingerprint sensor NFC data connections not supported.

4. Samsung Galaxy M01 Next up on our list of the top Samsung phones under 10,000is the Samsung Galaxy M01. An impressive amount of battery life is provided by this device, thanks to its Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 processor. Even at this budget point, the camera's image quality is excellent. Product Specifications: Operating system : Android 10

: Android 10 Camera : 13 MP main camera and 2 MP rear camera (depth) and 5 MP front camera.

: 13 MP main camera and 2 MP rear camera (depth) and 5 MP front camera. RAM: 3 GB.

3 GB. Storage : 32 GB.

: 32 GB. Battery : 4000 mAH.

: 4000 mAH. Network support : 4G +4G

: 4G +4G Display: 5.7” HD and Infinity-V

Pros Cons Dedicated external memory Battery not removable Android 10 operating system Very small display size (only 5.7 inches) Dual camera Wireless charging technology not supported. 4000 mAH battery No Infrared sensor 1 year manufacturer warranty NFC data connections not supported. Not waterproof

5. Samsung Galaxy J6 The 'Infinity Display' on the Galaxy J6 measures 5.6 inches in diagonal HD+ Super AMOLED resolution. The high screen-to-body ratio adds to the device's visual appeal. The 'Infinity Display' on the Galaxy J6 measures 5.6 inches in diagonal HD+ Super AMOLED resolution. The screen-to-body ratio, as previously discussed, helps it look appealing. Product Specifications: Operating system: Android v8.0 Oreo.

Android v8.0 Oreo. Camera: 8 MP front camera and 13 MP rear camera.

8 MP front camera and 13 MP rear camera. Display: 5.6” HD and AMOLED resolution.

5.6” HD and AMOLED resolution. Battery: 3000 mAH.

3000 mAH. Memory: 4 GB.

4 GB. Storage: 64 GB.

64 GB. Network support: 4G +4G.

Pros Cons Android v8.0 Oreo OS Average battery capacity Supports all connectivity’s like Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 3G, 4G, USB, etc. Plastic-build material. No performance lag No safety feature like a Gorilla Glass Fingerprint sensor, accelerator, proximity supported. Stereo speakers not available. Design quality is good NFC connectivity not supported. In-built Exynos 7870 Octa Chipset. Fast charging is not supported.

6. Samsung Galaxy M11 This is another quality phone in the list of Samsung phones under 10,000. The phone has a 6.40-inch capacitive touchscreen display with a resolution of 720x1560 pixels. Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 CPU powers the Samsung Galaxy M11. It has 3GB of RAM. The Samsung Galaxy M11 is powered by a 5000mAh battery that is not replaceable. The Samsung Galaxy M11 is capable of patented quick charging. Moreover, it comes with quality front and rear cameras. Product Specifications: Operating system: Android v10.0.

Android v10.0. Camera: 13 MP main camera with 5 MP and 2 MP rear camera. Front facing camera is 8MP.

13 MP main camera with 5 MP and 2 MP rear camera. Front facing camera is 8MP. Display: 6.4” HD and Infinity-O.

6.4” HD and Infinity-O. Battery: 5000 mAH.

5000 mAH. Memory: 3 GB.

3 GB. Storage: 64 GB.

64 GB. Network support: 4G +4G.

Pros Cons Android v10.0 Not waterproof Dedicated external memory InfraRed sensor not available Excellent camera quality Battery not removable Powerful battery Wireless Technology not supported Fast charging supported Supports 4G network

7. Samsung Galaxy M02s The Samsung Galaxy M02s is also another budget phone which comes with a variety of features. It comes with a quality camera, display, and handy storage space. Besides, its operating system is upgraded one as well. The following are a few specs of this model. Product Specifications: Operating system: Android Pie v10.0.

Android Pie v10.0. Camera: 13 MP main camera with 2 MP and 2 MP rear camera. Front facing camera is 5 MP.

13 MP main camera with 2 MP and 2 MP rear camera. Front facing camera is 5 MP. Display: 6.5” HD and Infinity-V.

6.5” HD and Infinity-V. Battery: 5000 mAH.

5000 mAH. Memory: 4 GB.

4 GB. Storage: 64 GB.

64 GB. Network support: 4G +4G.

Pros Cons Android v10.0 No fingerprint sensor. Dedicated external memory Powerful battery Excellent camera quality Fast charging supported Supports 4G network

8. Samsung Galaxy M10s The Samsung Galaxy M10s is another budget mobile which is a must-include in the list of Samsung phones under 10,000. The budget phone comes with a decent display, camera quality, touchscreen and a few other features that a user will be thrilled to have. Product Specifications: Operating system : Android Pie v9.0.

: Android Pie v9.0. Camera: 13 MP main camera with 5 MP primary camera. Front facing camera is 8 MP.

13 MP main camera with 5 MP primary camera. Front facing camera is 8 MP. Display: 6.4” HD and touchscreen.

6.4” HD and touchscreen. Battery: 4000 mAH.

4000 mAH. Memory: 3 GB.

3 GB. Storage: 32 GB.

32 GB. Network support: 4G +4G.

Pros Cons Android v9.0 Oreo OS Average battery capacity Quality design Fingerprint sensor not supported Battery life is decent Fast charging not supported Supports dual-VoLTE Dated chipset Ultra wide angle 4G+4G network support

9. Samsung Galaxy A2 Core An aspect ratio of 16:9 and a screen resolution of 540x960 pixels are included in the phone's 5.0-inch touchscreen display. The octa-core Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7870 processor powers the Samsung Galaxy A2 Core. It has 1 GB of RAM as standard. The 2600mAh battery of the Samsung Galaxy A2 Core powers Android 9.0 Pie (Go edition). Product Specifications: Operating system : Android Pie v9.0.

: Android Pie v9.0. Display : 6.5” HD and touchscreen.

: 6.5” HD and touchscreen. Battery : 2600 mAH.

: 2600 mAH. Memory: 1 GB.

1 GB. Storage: 16 GB.

16 GB. Network support: 4G +4G.

Pros Cons Android Pie v9.0 Oreo OS Display is of low resolution Aspect ratio is 16:9 Design is outdated Supports dual-VoLTE Fast charging not supported 4G+4G network support Cameras are outdated

10. Samsung Galaxy J4 Galaxy J4 is one of the great Samsung phones under 10,000. The design and build quality of this smartphone are exceptional. The Samsung Galaxy J4 has a respectable processor, contributing to the phone's smooth operation. In addition, the camera system is excellent. Product Specifications: Operating system : Android v9.0 Oreo.

: Android v9.0 Oreo. Camera : 13 MP main camera with 5 MP primary camera.

: 13 MP main camera with 5 MP primary camera. Display: 5.5” HD AMOLED and touchscreen.

5.5” HD AMOLED and touchscreen. Battery: 3000 mAH.

3000 mAH. Memory: 2 GB.

2 GB. Storage: 16 GB.

16 GB. Network support: 4G +4G.

Pros Cons Android Pie v8.0 Oreo OS Only a single Micro-USB 2.0 port available Nice design Fingerprint sensor not available Supports dual-VoLTE Fast charging not supported 4G+4G network support

Price of samsung phones at a glance:

Samsung smartphones Price Samsung Galaxy A 10 Rs. 7990/- Samsung Galaxy M02 Rs. 9485/- Samsung Galaxy J2 Rs. 6450/- Samsung Galaxy M01 Rs. 7450/- Samsung Galaxy J6 Rs. 9490/- Samsung Galaxy M11 Rs. 9500/- Samsung Galaxy M02s Rs. 8950/- Samsung Galaxy M10s ₹ 8990/- Samsung Galaxy A2 Core ₹ 5900/- Samsung Galaxy J4 ₹ 8190/-

Best value for money: If you are looking to buy a budget Samsung smartphone under Rs. 10000/-, then the Samsung Galaxy M02scan be a good option because you can get a decent 6.5” HD display, with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage with a decent camera quality. The most important thing is the battery life is 5000 mAH which is considered pretty long lasting. Best Overall: As far as the best Samsung phones under 10,000are concerned, the Samsung Galaxy M02s stands out on the list. It has a long battery life with 5000 mAH, high quality and broad ultra-angle display of 6.5-inches and storage of 64 GB, which can be expanded. Do not forget that it has a 13 MP primary camera too. All these features make it the best option on this list. How to find the best Samsung phones under 10,000? Gone are those days when people couldn’t afford high-end phones since they were pretty costly. Manufacturers today are making affordable smartphones with a wide array of features; Samsung is no exception. Now you can have a decent smartphone with different latest features even if you are tight on budget. Check this list online and find if the list of features you want in your smartphone matches the one mentioned here and get the best product for yourself. 3 best features

Products Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Samsung Galaxy A 10 3GB/32 GB 4GB/64GB 4000 mAh battery life. Samsung Galaxy J6 6.4” HD Infinity display Android Pie v9.013 MP, with 2 MP and 2 MP, primary, the secondary camera is 5 MP. 5000 mAh battery life. Samsung Galaxy M11 6.5” HD and Infinity-V display. 2GB/16GB 5000 mAH battery life. Samsung Galaxy M02s 13 MP main camera with 5 MP and 2 MP. Rear camera is 8 MP and front camera is 5 MP. 4000 mAH battery life. Samsung Galaxy M10s 4GB/64GB Android v8.0 Oreo 4G +4G Samsung Galaxy A2 Core Android Pie v9.0 6.5” HD Android v9.0 Oreo Samsung Galaxy J4 2GB/16G 13 MP main camera and 2 MP rear camera (depth) and 5 MP front camera 1.4 GHz Qualcomm MSM8917 quad-core processor. Samsung Galaxy M02 quad-core MediaTek 6739 CPU processor 6.4” HD display 4000 mAh battery life Samsung Galaxy J2 Android Oreo v8.1 6.5” HD 3000 mAh battery lif Samsung Galaxy M01 3GB/32GB 13MP/5MP camera 5000 mAH battery life