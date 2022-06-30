Samsung phones under 20000: Known for their remarkable performance

Summary:
Keeping up with the latest technological changes has now become imperative. And these Samsung phones do the job rightly. You must be thinking that smartphones can burn your pockets. Not anymore! Samsung Phones now fit in everyone’s pocket! You do not have to burn a pocket hole to invest in a mobile phone. To serve you the best, we have come up with a list of Samsung Phones Under 20000. Make sure you choose wisely! So, what are we waiting for? Let’s dive into the 10 most suitable Samsung Phones Under 20000.
1. Samsung Galaxy M33 5G
Available in a unique green colour, Samsung Galaxy M33 5G is a popular choice for under 20,000. The set features a Versatile Quad camera along with a Massive 6000 mAh Battery and Intelligent Voice Focus.
|Pros
|Cons
|Easy on pocket
|Heavy and bulky
|Big screen size
|Limited RAM
|High-resolution camera
2. Samsung Galaxy M12
With great storage capacity and an 8nm processor, Samsung Galaxy M12 is one of many Samsung phones under 20,000. The phone features a 48MP+5MP+2MP+2MP Quad camera setup along with 64GB of internal memory, which can be expanded up to 1TB.
|Pros
|Cons
|Easy on pocket
|The screen size is smaller than other models
|Great camera quality
|Bulky
|4 GB RAM present
3. Samsung Galaxy M12
With a Quad camera setup and 128GB internal memory, the Samsung Galaxy M12 makes for a stunning addition to the list of Samsung Phones Under 20000. It is thin and beautiful. This means you can carry it on the go and work from wherever you want.
|Pros
|Cons
|Easy on pocket
|The screen size is smaller than other models
|Great camera quality
|Available in only one colour
|6 GB RAM present
4. Samsung Galaxy A23 Peach
This mobile phone by Samsung comes with high efficiency and productivity, which makes it one of the best Samsung phones. With its stunning camera quality and high storage, this phone fits well for all needs. Some of its prominent features include a 50MP Quad Camera, 8GB RAM, 128GB ROM, 165.4mm (6.6") FHD, 5000 mAH long-lasting Battery, and so on.
|Pros
|Cons
|Light in weight
|The screen size is smaller than other models
|Great camera quality
|The screen size is smaller than other models
|8GB RAM present
5. Samsung Galaxy M53 5G
The 6.7-inchSamsungnewest launch, the SamsungGalaxy M53 5G, is a great model if you’re looking for a budget-friendly mobile phone from Samsung. This amplifies your “me time” and gives a wholesome experience in every use.
|Pros
|Cons
|Light in weight
|The screen size is smaller than other models
|Knox security
|Available in only one colour
|6 GB RAM present
6. Samsung Galaxy A23 Black
With 6GB RAM and an excellent processor, the Samsung Galaxy A23 Black makes for a great mobile phone. If you're looking for a phone which is perfect for everyday use, this might be the one for you. It is lightweight and budget-friendly in every possible way.
|Pros
|Cons
|Presence of touchscreen
|Available in a single colour only
|Slim and elegant design
|Small display
|Excellent camera quality
7. Samsung Galaxy J7 SM-J700F (Gold)
With its sleek and super stylish design, the Samsung Galaxy J7 SM-J700F stands out on the list of Samsung Phones Under 20000. It comes with 16 GB memory storage along with 1.5GB RAM. Also, a Quad camera setup is an added advantage. Additionally, it is lightweight and comes in an elegant colour as well.
|Pros
|Cons
|Low on budget and easy on your pocket
|Small in size
|Great camera quality
|Limited RAM Storage
|Hard Disk Size of 1 TB
|Only comes in gold Colour
8. Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition
One of the newest editions of Samsung, the Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition, was launched recently in India. It comes with 4GB RAM, a Triple camera setup, a Monster 6000 mAh Battery and other exciting features. In all, it’s a fantastic product to invest in. It has a high-functioning processor that will complete your work faster and better.
|Pros
|Cons
|Affordable and easy on the pocket
|Only 6.4-inch inches screen size
|Great battery life
|Limited RAM size
|Inspired by AMOLED display technology
|Available in only one colour
9. Samsung Galaxy A13 Black
With a 5000 mAH long-lasting Battery, Samsung Galaxy A13 Blackis one of the latest editions launched by Samsung under the range of 20,000. If you're looking for a mobile phone that features great camera quality and rightly fits in your pocket, this can be an ideal pick for you. It comes with 64 GB storage making it efficient in all possible ways.
|Pros
|Cons
|Affordable and easy on the budget
|Available in only one colour
|54 hours of phone talk time
|Only one processor is present
|Excellent storage
10. Samsung Galaxy M32
Are you hunting for the next generation phone which fits your budget rightly? If so, choosing Samsung Galaxy M32 would be an ideal decision. It comes with a 6000 mAh Battery and Super AMOLED - Infinity U-cut display, making it next-generation and highly advanced. Also, its Ultra-wide camera quality is top-notch.
|Pros
|Cons
|Thin, lightweight, and easy to carry
|Limited RAM size
|Low on price
|Available in only one colour
|Great camera quality
|Product
|Price
|Samsung Galaxy M33 5G
|₹25,999
|Samsung Galaxy M12
|₹12,999
|Samsung Galaxy M12
|₹14,499
|Samsung Galaxy A23 Peach
|₹24,499
|Samsung Galaxy M53 5G
|₹32,999
|Samsung Galaxy A23 Black
|₹23,990
|Samsung Galaxy J7 SM-J700F
|₹12,900
|Samsung Galaxy M21 2021
|₹18,999
|Samsung Galaxy A13 Black
|₹18,499
|Samsung Galaxy M32
|₹14,999.00
Best 3 Important Features for Consumers
Best Value for Money
The Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition is one of the recently launched Samsung mobile phones under 20,000. It is priced at ₹18,999. However, after the discount, it stands at ₹16,999.00. Apart from the price point of view, it’s a great investment in terms of features and specifications. If you’re looking for high-quality mobile phones with great specifications like camera quality, RAM, storage, and so on, this can be a great deal.
Best Overall
The Samsung Galaxy A23 Black is priced at ₹18,499 after a discount. If you're looking for a phone which is perfect for everyday use, this might be the one for you. It is lightweight and budget-friendly in every possible way. The phone has excellent features like Bluetooth Enabled, Dual SIM, Dual Camera, Camera, and Built-In GPS.
How to Find the Perfect Samsung Phones Under 20000?
If you are looking for the best Samsung Phones Under 20000, keep these pointers in mind:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
1. Which brand provides the Phones Under 20000?
The best brand which offers great quality phones under 20,000 is Samsung.
2. What are some specifics of the Samsung Galaxy M32?
The specifications of the Samsung Galaxy M32 are:
3. What is the price range for Samsung Phones?
The price for Samsung Phones may vary every day. In general, it ranges from ₹ 10,000 to ₹30,000. The prices may increase or decrease depending upon the time of purchase.
4. What are the best options for Samsung Phones under 20,000?
Here is the list:
5. Is it possible to click pictures with Samsung mobile phones?
Of course, all Samsung smart phones come equipped with some of the best camera features available in the market.
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.