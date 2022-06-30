Samsung phones under ₹ 20000: Known for their remarkable performance By hindustantimes.com Edited by Md Ibrahim Hussain

Published on Jun 30, 2022





Summary: Samsung phones have gained immense popularity over the years. Because of their unmatched technology and remarkable performance, these phones have managed to stand at the top.

Samsung phones are known for their unmatched technology.

Keeping up with the latest technological changes has now become imperative. And these Samsung phones do the job rightly. You must be thinking that smartphones can burn your pockets. Not anymore! Samsung Phones now fit in everyone’s pocket! You do not have to burn a pocket hole to invest in a mobile phone. To serve you the best, we have come up with a list of Samsung Phones Under 20000. Make sure you choose wisely! So, what are we waiting for? Let’s dive into the 10 most suitable Samsung Phones Under 20000. 1. Samsung Galaxy M33 5G Available in a unique green colour, Samsung Galaxy M33 5G is a popular choice for under 20,000. The set features a Versatile Quad camera along with a Massive 6000 mAh Battery and Intelligent Voice Focus. OS - Android | 12.0

RAM - 8 GB

Product dimensions - 0.9 x 16.5 x 7.7 cm; 215 Grams

Connectivity technologies - Wi-Fi, USB Type C, Bluetooth 5.1

Camera features - Rear, Front

Colour - Mystique Green

Item weight - 215 g

Pros Cons Easy on pocket Heavy and bulky Big screen size Limited RAM High-resolution camera

2. Samsung Galaxy M12 With great storage capacity and an 8nm processor, Samsung Galaxy M12 is one of many Samsung phones under 20,000. The phone features a 48MP+5MP+2MP+2MP Quad camera setup along with 64GB of internal memory, which can be expanded up to 1TB. OS - Android 11

RAM - 4 GB

Product dimension - 1 x 7.6 x 16.4 cm; 221 Grams

Connectivity technology - 4g

Special features - Camera 48MP +5MP + 2MP + 2MP

Colours display - 269 PPI pixel density

Device interface - Touchscreen

Camera features - Front

Battery power rating - 6000

Pros Cons Easy on pocket The screen size is smaller than other models Great camera quality Bulky 4 GB RAM present

3. Samsung Galaxy M12 With a Quad camera setup and 128GB internal memory, the Samsung Galaxy M12 makes for a stunning addition to the list of Samsung Phones Under 20000. It is thin and beautiful. This means you can carry it on the go and work from wherever you want. OS - Android 11

RAM - ‎6 GB

Product dimension - ‎1 x 7.6 x 16.4 cm; 221 Grams

Special features - Camera 48MP +5MP + 2MP + 2MP

Device interface - Touchscreen

Colour - Blue

Camera features - Front

Battery power rating - 6000

Pros Cons Easy on pocket The screen size is smaller than other models Great camera quality Available in only one colour 6 GB RAM present

4. Samsung Galaxy A23 Peach This mobile phone by Samsung comes with high efficiency and productivity, which makes it one of the best Samsung phones. With its stunning camera quality and high storage, this phone fits well for all needs. Some of its prominent features include a 50MP Quad Camera, 8GB RAM, 128GB ROM, 165.4mm (6.6") FHD, 5000 mAH long-lasting Battery, and so on. OS - Android 12.0

RAM - 8 GB

Product dimensions - ‎0.8 x 7.7 x 16.5 cm; 195 Grams

Connectivity technologies - Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB

Display features - Wireless

Device interface - Touchscreen

Camera features - Rear, Front

Colour - Peach

Battery power rating - 5000

Item weight - 195 g

Pros Cons Light in weight The screen size is smaller than other models Great camera quality The screen size is smaller than other models 8GB RAM present

5. Samsung Galaxy M53 5G The 6.7-inchSamsungnewest launch, the SamsungGalaxy M53 5G, is a great model if you’re looking for a budget-friendly mobile phone from Samsung. This amplifies your “me time” and gives a wholesome experience in every use. OS - Android | 12.0

RAM - ‎6 GB

Product dimensions - ‎0.7 x 7.7 x 16.5 cm; 176 Grams

Connectivity technologies - Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB Type C

Display technology - AMOLED

Device interface - Touchscreen

Camera features - Rear, Front

Colour - Mystique Green

Battery power rating - 5000

Item weight - 176 g

Pros Cons Light in weight The screen size is smaller than other models Knox security Available in only one colour 6 GB RAM present

6. Samsung Galaxy A23 Black With 6GB RAM and an excellent processor, the Samsung Galaxy A23 Black makes for a great mobile phone. If you're looking for a phone which is perfect for everyday use, this might be the one for you. It is lightweight and budget-friendly in every possible way. OS - Android 12.0

RAM - 6 GB

Product dimensions - ‎0.8 x 7.7 x 16.5 cm; 195 Grams

Connectivity technologies - Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB

Special features - Bluetooth Enabled, Dual SIM, Dual Camera, Camera, Built-In GPS

Device interface - Touchscreen

Camera features - Rear, Front

Colour - Black

Battery rating - 5000

Item weight - 195 g

Pros Cons Presence of touchscreen Available in a single colour only Slim and elegant design Small display Excellent camera quality

7. Samsung Galaxy J7 SM-J700F (Gold) With its sleek and super stylish design, the Samsung Galaxy J7 SM-J700F stands out on the list of Samsung Phones Under 20000. It comes with 16 GB memory storage along with 1.5GB RAM. Also, a Quad camera setup is an added advantage. Additionally, it is lightweight and comes in an elegant colour as well. OS - ‎Android 11

RAM - ‎1.5 GB

Product dimensions - ‎7.9 x 0.8 x 15.2 cm; 171 Grams

Connectivity technology - Bluetooth, 4G, 3G, 3.5mm Headphone Jack, NFC, GPS, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, USBv2.0, WiFi Hotspot

Display technology - AMOLED

Device interface - Touchscreen

Colour - Gold

Battery power rating - 3000

Item weight - 171 g

Pros Cons Low on budget and easy on your pocket Small in size Great camera quality Limited RAM Storage Hard Disk Size of 1 TB Only comes in gold Colour

8. Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition One of the newest editions of Samsung, the Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition, was launched recently in India. It comes with 4GB RAM, a Triple camera setup, a Monster 6000 mAh Battery and other exciting features. In all, it’s a fantastic product to invest in. It has a high-functioning processor that will complete your work faster and better. OS - Android 11.0; OneUI Core3.1

RAM - 4 GB

Product dimensions - ‎0.9 x 7.5 x 15.9 cm; 192 Grams

Connectivity technologies - ‎WiFi 5G USB; Bluetooth

Special features - Front Camera, Gorilla Glass, Camera

Display technology - AMOLED

Device interface - Touchscreen

Camera features - Front

Colour - Arctic Blue

Battery power rating - 6000

Item weight - 192 g

Pros Cons Affordable and easy on the pocket Only 6.4-inch inches screen size Great battery life Limited RAM size Inspired by AMOLED display technology Available in only one colour

9. Samsung Galaxy A13 Black With a 5000 mAH long-lasting Battery, Samsung Galaxy A13 Blackis one of the latest editions launched by Samsung under the range of 20,000. If you're looking for a mobile phone that features great camera quality and rightly fits in your pocket, this can be an ideal pick for you. It comes with 64 GB storage making it efficient in all possible ways. OS - Android 12.0

RAM - ‎4 GB

Product dimensions - ‎0.9 x 7.6 x 16.5 cm; 195 Grams

Connectivity technologies - Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB

Special features - Rear Camera, Front Camera

Device interface - Touchscreen

Camera features - Rear, Front

Colour - Black

Battery power rating - 5000

Item weight - 195 g

Pros Cons Affordable and easy on the budget Available in only one colour 54 hours of phone talk time Only one processor is present Excellent storage

10. Samsung Galaxy M32 Are you hunting for the next generation phone which fits your budget rightly? If so, choosing Samsung Galaxy M32 would be an ideal decision. It comes with a 6000 mAh Battery and Super AMOLED - Infinity U-cut display, making it next-generation and highly advanced. Also, its Ultra-wide camera quality is top-notch. OS - Android 11, one 3.1

RAM - 4 GB

Product description - 0.9 x 7.4 x 15.9 cm; 196 Grams

Communication technologies - Bluetooth

Display technology - AMOLED

Display features - Wireless

Device interface - Touchscreen

Camera features - Front

Colour - Black

Battery power rating - 6000

Pros Cons Thin, lightweight, and easy to carry Limited RAM size Low on price Available in only one colour Great camera quality

Price of samsung phones under ₹ 20,000 at a glance:

Product Price Samsung Galaxy M33 5G ₹ 25,999 Samsung Galaxy M12 ₹ 12,999 Samsung Galaxy M12 ₹ 14,499 Samsung Galaxy A23 Peach ₹ 24,499 Samsung Galaxy M53 5G ₹ 32,999 Samsung Galaxy A23 Black ₹ 23,990 Samsung Galaxy J7 SM-J700F ₹ 12,900 Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 ₹ 18,999 Samsung Galaxy A13 Black ₹ 18,499 Samsung Galaxy M32 ₹ 14,999.00