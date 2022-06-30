Sign out
Samsung phones under 20000: Known for their remarkable performance

  • By hindustantimes.com Edited by Md Ibrahim Hussain
  • Published on Jun 30, 2022 20:31 IST

Summary:

Samsung phones have gained immense popularity over the years. Because of their unmatched technology and remarkable performance, these phones have managed to stand at the top. 

Samsung phones are known for their unmatched technology.

Keeping up with the latest technological changes has now become imperative. And these Samsung phones do the job rightly. You must be thinking that smartphones can burn your pockets. Not anymore! Samsung Phones now fit in everyone’s pocket! You do not have to burn a pocket hole to invest in a mobile phone. To serve you the best, we have come up with a list of Samsung Phones Under 20000. Make sure you choose wisely! So, what are we waiting for? Let’s dive into the 10 most suitable Samsung Phones Under 20000.

1. Samsung Galaxy M33 5G

Available in a unique green colour, Samsung Galaxy M33 5G is a popular choice for under 20,000. The set features a Versatile Quad camera along with a Massive 6000 mAh Battery and Intelligent Voice Focus.

  • OS - Android | 12.0
  • RAM - 8 GB
  • Product dimensions - 0.9 x 16.5 x 7.7 cm; 215 Grams
  • Connectivity technologies - Wi-Fi, USB Type C, Bluetooth 5.1
  • Camera features - Rear, Front
  • Colour - Mystique Green
  • Item weight - 215 g

ProsCons
Easy on pocket Heavy and bulky 
Big screen size Limited RAM 
High-resolution camera  
Samsung Galaxy M33 5G (Mystique Green, 8GB, 128GB Storage) | 5nm Processor | 6000mAh Battery | Voice Focus | Upto 16GB RAM with RAM Plus | Travel Adapter to be Purchased Separately
25% off
19,499 25,999
Buy now

2. Samsung Galaxy M12

With great storage capacity and an 8nm processor, Samsung Galaxy M12 is one of many Samsung phones under 20,000. The phone features a 48MP+5MP+2MP+2MP Quad camera setup along with 64GB of internal memory, which can be expanded up to 1TB.

  • OS - Android 11
  • RAM - 4 GB
  • Product dimension - 1 x 7.6 x 16.4 cm; 221 Grams
  • Connectivity technology - 4g
  • Special features - Camera 48MP +5MP + 2MP + 2MP
  • Colours display - 269 PPI pixel density
  • Device interface - Touchscreen
  • Camera features - Front
  • Battery power rating - 6000

ProsCons
Easy on pocket The screen size is smaller than other models
Great camera quality Bulky 
4 GB RAM present 
Samsung Galaxy M12 (Blue,4GB RAM, 64GB Storage) 6000 mAh with 8nm Processor | True 48 MP Quad Camera | 90Hz Refresh Rate
19% off
10,499 12,999
Buy now

3. Samsung Galaxy M12

With a Quad camera setup and 128GB internal memory, the Samsung Galaxy M12 makes for a stunning addition to the list of Samsung Phones Under 20000. It is thin and beautiful. This means you can carry it on the go and work from wherever you want.

  • OS - Android 11
  • RAM - ‎6 GB
  • Product dimension - ‎1 x 7.6 x 16.4 cm; 221 Grams
  • Special features - Camera 48MP +5MP + 2MP + 2MP
  • Device interface - Touchscreen
  • Colour - Blue
  • Camera features - Front
  • Battery power rating - 6000

ProsCons
Easy on pocket The screen size is smaller than other models
Great camera quality Available in only one colour 
6 GB RAM present 
Samsung Galaxy M12 (Blue,6GB RAM, 128GB Storage) 6 Months Free Screen Replacement for Prime
19% off
12,499 15,499
Buy now

4. Samsung Galaxy A23 Peach

This mobile phone by Samsung comes with high efficiency and productivity, which makes it one of the best Samsung phones. With its stunning camera quality and high storage, this phone fits well for all needs. Some of its prominent features include a 50MP Quad Camera, 8GB RAM, 128GB ROM, 165.4mm (6.6") FHD, 5000 mAH long-lasting Battery, and so on.

  • OS - Android 12.0
  • RAM - 8 GB
  • Product dimensions - ‎0.8 x 7.7 x 16.5 cm; 195 Grams
  • Connectivity technologies - Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB
  • Display features - Wireless
  • Device interface - Touchscreen
  • Camera features - Rear, Front
  • Colour - Peach
  • Battery power rating - 5000
  • Item weight - 195 g

ProsCons
Light in weight The screen size is smaller than other models
Great camera quality The screen size is smaller than other models
8GB RAM present 
Samsung Galaxy A23 Peach, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers
18% off
19,999 24,490
Buy now

5. Samsung Galaxy M53 5G

The 6.7-inchSamsungnewest launch, the SamsungGalaxy M53 5G, is a great model if you’re looking for a budget-friendly mobile phone from Samsung. This amplifies your “me time” and gives a wholesome experience in every use.

  • OS - Android | 12.0
  • RAM - ‎6 GB
  • Product dimensions - ‎0.7 x 7.7 x 16.5 cm; 176 Grams
  • Connectivity technologies - Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB Type C
  • Display technology - AMOLED
  • Device interface - Touchscreen
  • Camera features - Rear, Front
  • Colour - Mystique Green
  • Battery power rating - 5000
  • Item weight - 176 g

ProsCons
Light in weight The screen size is smaller than other models
Knox security Available in only one colour 
6 GB RAM present 
Samsung Galaxy M53 5G (Mystique Green, 6GB, 128GB Storage) | 108MP Camera | sAmoled+ 120Hz | 32MP Front Camera | 6nm Processor | 12GB RAM with RAM Plus | Travel Adapter to be Purchased Separately
20% off
26,499 32,999
Buy now

6. Samsung Galaxy A23 Black

With 6GB RAM and an excellent processor, the Samsung Galaxy A23 Black makes for a great mobile phone. If you're looking for a phone which is perfect for everyday use, this might be the one for you. It is lightweight and budget-friendly in every possible way.

  • OS - Android 12.0
  • RAM - 6 GB
  • Product dimensions - ‎0.8 x 7.7 x 16.5 cm; 195 Grams
  • Connectivity technologies - Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB
  • Special features - Bluetooth Enabled, Dual SIM, Dual Camera, Camera, Built-In GPS
  • Device interface - Touchscreen
  • Camera features - Rear, Front
  • Colour - Black
  • Battery rating - 5000
  • Item weight - 195 g

ProsCons
Presence of touchscreenAvailable in a single colour only 
Slim and elegant designSmall display 
Excellent camera quality  
Samsung Galaxy A23 Black, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers
23% off
18,499 23,990
Buy now

7. Samsung Galaxy J7 SM-J700F (Gold)

With its sleek and super stylish design, the Samsung Galaxy J7 SM-J700F stands out on the list of Samsung Phones Under 20000. It comes with 16 GB memory storage along with 1.5GB RAM. Also, a Quad camera setup is an added advantage. Additionally, it is lightweight and comes in an elegant colour as well.

  • OS - ‎Android 11
  • RAM - ‎1.5 GB
  • Product dimensions - ‎7.9 x 0.8 x 15.2 cm; 171 Grams
  • Connectivity technology - Bluetooth, 4G, 3G, 3.5mm Headphone Jack, NFC, GPS, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, USBv2.0, WiFi Hotspot
  • Display technology - AMOLED
  • Device interface - Touchscreen
  • Colour - Gold
  • Battery power rating - 3000
  • Item weight - 171 g

ProsCons
Low on budget and easy on your pocketSmall in size 
Great camera quality Limited RAM Storage
Hard Disk Size of 1 TBOnly comes in gold Colour 
Samsung Galaxy J7 SM-J700F (Gold)
20% off
10,290 12,900
Buy now

8. Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition

One of the newest editions of Samsung, the Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition, was launched recently in India. It comes with 4GB RAM, a Triple camera setup, a Monster 6000 mAh Battery and other exciting features. In all, it’s a fantastic product to invest in. It has a high-functioning processor that will complete your work faster and better.

  • OS - Android 11.0; OneUI Core3.1
  • RAM - 4 GB
  • Product dimensions - ‎0.9 x 7.5 x 15.9 cm; 192 Grams
  • Connectivity technologies - ‎WiFi 5G USB; Bluetooth
  • Special features - Front Camera, Gorilla Glass, Camera
  • Display technology - AMOLED
  • Device interface - Touchscreen
  • Camera features - Front
  • Colour - Arctic Blue
  • Battery power rating - 6000
  • Item weight - 192 g

ProsCons
Affordable and easy on the pocketOnly 6.4-inch inches screen size
Great battery life Limited RAM size
Inspired by AMOLED display technology Available in only one colour 
Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition (Arctic Blue, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage) | FHD+ sAMOLED | 6 Months Free Screen Replacement for Prime (SM-M215GLBDINS)
21% off
11,499 14,499
Buy now

9. Samsung Galaxy A13 Black

With a 5000 mAH long-lasting Battery, Samsung Galaxy A13 Blackis one of the latest editions launched by Samsung under the range of 20,000. If you're looking for a mobile phone that features great camera quality and rightly fits in your pocket, this can be an ideal pick for you. It comes with 64 GB storage making it efficient in all possible ways.

  • OS - Android 12.0
  • RAM - ‎4 GB
  • Product dimensions - ‎0.9 x 7.6 x 16.5 cm; 195 Grams
  • Connectivity technologies - Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB
  • Special features - Rear Camera, Front Camera
  • Device interface - Touchscreen
  • Camera features - Rear, Front
  • Colour - Black
  • Battery power rating - 5000
  • Item weight - 195 g

ProsCons
Affordable and easy on the budgetAvailable in only one colour 
54 hours of phone talk time Only one processor is present
 Excellent storage  
Samsung Galaxy A13 Black, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers, (SM-A135FZKGINS)
24% off
13,999 18,490
Buy now

10. Samsung Galaxy M32

Are you hunting for the next generation phone which fits your budget rightly? If so, choosing Samsung Galaxy M32 would be an ideal decision. It comes with a 6000 mAh Battery and Super AMOLED - Infinity U-cut display, making it next-generation and highly advanced. Also, its Ultra-wide camera quality is top-notch.

  • OS - Android 11, one 3.1
  • RAM - 4 GB
  • Product description - 0.9 x 7.4 x 15.9 cm; 196 Grams
  • Communication technologies - Bluetooth
  • Display technology - AMOLED
  • Display features - Wireless
  • Device interface - Touchscreen
  • Camera features - Front
  • Colour - Black
  • Battery power rating - 6000

ProsCons
Thin, lightweight, and easy to carryLimited RAM size
Low on price Available in only one colour 
Great camera quality  
Samsung Galaxy M32 (Black, 4GB RAM, 64GB | FHD+ sAMOLED 90Hz Display | 6000mAh Battery | 64MP Quad Camera
24% off
12,999 16,999
Buy now

Price of samsung phones under 20,000 at a glance:

ProductPrice
Samsung Galaxy M33 5G   25,999
Samsung Galaxy M12 12,999
Samsung Galaxy M12  14,499
Samsung Galaxy A23 Peach  24,499
Samsung Galaxy M53 5G  32,999
Samsung Galaxy A23 Black 23,990
Samsung Galaxy J7 SM-J700F  12,900
Samsung Galaxy M21 2021  18,999
Samsung Galaxy A13 Black 18,499
Samsung Galaxy M32  14,999.00

Best 3 Important Features for Consumers

  • Samsung phones are great to use. These are comfortable to hold as they are extremely lightweight and handy. It also means you no longer need to worry about your phones. Samsung Phones Under 20000 can fit everywhere and anywhere easily.
  • Samsung Phones Under 20000 will not burn a hole in your pocket. Buying a phone has become a necessity in today’s technologically advanced world. You no longer have to worry about long EMI bills or interest rates. With our rates, you can easily buy a mobile phone reasonably in India. The extra discounts add on to the goodness.
  • With unmatched camera quality, amplified phone talk time, and great storage, Samsung Phones Under 20000 have become the ideal choice for all customers. So, no worries regarding phone lagging or hanging. Get ready to indulge in your favourite games or shows with minimum load time.

Best Value for Money

The Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition is one of the recently launched Samsung mobile phones under 20,000. It is priced at 18,999. However, after the discount, it stands at 16,999.00. Apart from the price point of view, it’s a great investment in terms of features and specifications. If you’re looking for high-quality mobile phones with great specifications like camera quality, RAM, storage, and so on, this can be a great deal.

Best Overall

The Samsung Galaxy A23 Black is priced at 18,499 after a discount. If you're looking for a phone which is perfect for everyday use, this might be the one for you. It is lightweight and budget-friendly in every possible way. The phone has excellent features like Bluetooth Enabled, Dual SIM, Dual Camera, Camera, and Built-In GPS.

How to Find the Perfect Samsung Phones Under 20000?

If you are looking for the best Samsung Phones Under 20000, keep these pointers in mind:

  • The mobile should be lightweight.
  • It should fit in your budget.
  • Do not go for the look and feel of the mobile-first without analysing its qualities.
  • Excellent RAM

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1. Which brand provides the Phones Under 20000?

The best brand which offers great quality phones under 20,000 is Samsung.

2. What are some specifics of the Samsung Galaxy M32?

The specifications of the Samsung Galaxy M32 are:

  • OS - Android 11, one 3.1
  • RAM - 4 GB
  • Product description - 0.9 x 7.4 x 15.9 cm; 196 Grams
  • Communication technologies - Bluetooth
  • Display technology - AMOLED
  • Display features - Wireless
  • Device interface - Touchscreen
  • Camera features - Front
  • Colour - Black
  • Battery power rating - 6000

3. What is the price range for Samsung Phones?

The price for Samsung Phones may vary every day. In general, it ranges from 10,000 to 30,000. The prices may increase or decrease depending upon the time of purchase.

4. What are the best options for Samsung Phones under 20,000?

Here is the list:

  • Samsung Galaxy M32
  • Samsung Galaxy A23 Black
  • Samsung Galaxy M12

5. Is it possible to click pictures with Samsung mobile phones?

Of course, all Samsung smart phones come equipped with some of the best camera features available in the market.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

